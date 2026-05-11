Who Is Pam Ferris? Pam Ferris is a German-born Welsh actress, widely recognized for her powerful and often formidable character portrayals. Her commanding presence has anchored numerous beloved television series and memorable film roles across decades. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1996 film Matilda, where she delivered a terrifying yet iconic performance as Miss Agatha Trunchbull. This role solidified her status and remains one of her most discussed characters.

Full Name Pam Ferris Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality Welsh Ethnicity White Education Mercury Theatre in Auckland, Ipswich Arts Theatre Father Fred Ferris Mother Ann Perkins Siblings Peter Ferris, Pat Ferris

Early Life and Education Family ties led Pamela Ferris to spend her formative years in Aberkenfig, Wales, after her birth in Hanover, Germany, to a Welsh mother and English father serving in the Royal Air Force. Her father worked as a policeman, while her mother managed the family bakery business. An early passion for acting took root when Ferris moved to New Zealand at age thirteen, beginning her craft at the Mercury Theatre in Auckland. She later returned to the UK, joining the Ipswich Arts Theatre to further her professional stage career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc in Pam Ferris’s personal life includes her marriage to actor Roger Frost in 1986. The couple met at the Royal Court theatre and later settled in Elham, Kent. Ferris has openly shared her decision not to have children, expressing no regret and citing her early career focus as the reason for marrying later in life.

Career Highlights Pam Ferris built a distinguished career with prominent roles in British television and film. She gained widespread recognition as Ma Larkin in The Darling Buds of May series, which ran from 1991 to 1993. Her versatility shines through a range of characters, from the menacing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda to the compassionate Sister Evangelina in Call the Midwife. Ferris notably received a 2007 Laurence Olivier Award nomination for her theatre work in The Entertainer. Ferris has also collected three National Television Award nominations for Most Popular Actress for her role as Peggy Snow in Where the Heart Is.