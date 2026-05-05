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On Monday evening (May 4), dozens of celebrities graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in haute couture outfits and elaborate makeup looks to celebrate art and fashion.

Stars then posted their seemingly flawless, show-stopping looks on social media, thanking their stylists or explaining the inspiration behind their designs.

But unedited pictures captured by professional photographers at the event tell another side of the story. Their work shows how many stars added filters to their Instagram posts, smoothing their skin or giving their photos a bronze goddess look.

Fans have been calling out the noticeable differences online, blasting celebrities for editing their pictures despite wearing heavy makeup and accusing them of setting unrealistic beauty standards.

Here are some of the most viral “Instagram vs. reality” contrasts from the 2026 Met Gala.