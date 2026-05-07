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Man Has Inspiring Response After Meta AI’s ‘Appalling’ Insult Results In Barrage Of Trolls
A man with a skin condition, with a woman beside him, both smiling in sports jerseys, defying trolls. Inspiring response.
Social Issues, Society

Man Has Inspiring Response After Meta AI’s ‘Appalling’ Insult Results In Barrage Of Trolls

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Dean Clifford, a 43-year-old Australian motivational speaker, recently became a victim of an online tirade of hateful comments after sharing a selfie from a rugby game.

On May 1, Clifford posted a picture of himself and his mother, Jenny Clifford, from the stands of Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The comment section was quickly flooded with reactions targeting Clifford’s appearance, who suffers from a rare skin disease. The vitriol was made worse by a caption by Meta AI, considered by viewers to be insensitive.

Highlights
  • Dean Clifford, an Australian man who lives with a genetic skin condition that affects nearly a million worldwide, was trolled online for his appearance.
  • A prompt by Meta’s AI bot further fueled the venom, for which the tech giant later publicly apologized.
  • Clifford later opened up on the experience, detailing how the negativity and aggression impacted him.

“Are you the football they used last game?” read one of the comments on his Instagram post.

Clifford put the trolls in their place with an uplifting message of his own.

RELATED:

    Meta AI’s offensive prompt under Dean Clifford’s selfie sparked online hatred

    A man with distinctive facial features smiling, with a river and city skyline in the background, showing an inspiring response.

    Image credits: Dean Clifford/Facebook

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    Dean Clifford, a fan of Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL), attended a Round 7 game on Friday with his mother.

    “Don’t tell anyone but Mum and I are at the Dolphins v Storm game!” he wrote in the caption of his and Jenny’s selfie, making a joke about his lifelong affinity with the Brisbane Broncos.

    The photo captured Clifford’s genetic skin condition, Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of rare, painful issues causing extremely fragile, blistering skin that tears from minor friction or trauma.

    A man in inspiring makeup and a woman in a maroon jersey smile at a sports event, responding to Meta AI trolls.

    Image credits: Dean Clifford/Facebook

    “A hug, loving rub on the back, or diaper change can injure the skin, leading to blisters and open wounds,” says the American Academy of Dermatology about the disease.

    While the initial comments from his usual followers were friendly and positive, the barrage of  negative comments started when Meta’s AI bot shared the photo with a prompt that read, “What’s the story behind the zombie costume?”

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    Some viewers compared his appearance to movie villains, while others made jokes at his expense.

    Meta AI asks What's the story behind the zombie costume? sparking conversation about the AI's 'appalling' insult.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Brisbane

    “Bro needs some Shea butter,” one user wrote. Another said, “Vader, can you hear me?” referring to the Star Wars antagonist Darth Vader, whose real face was disfigured and burned before he became the franchise’s mechanical menace.

    “There were suggestions that I should not exist, suggestions of doing other very despicable things,” Clifford told 4BC Brisbane.

    However, not all comments were negative. Clifford received a wave of support from netizens, who praised his courage and called out the detractors.

    A tweet by Captain Blue, @chauvinistlQue, replying to @dom_lucre: Hopefully he sues Meta and is awarded a bundle. This relates to a man's inspiring response to Meta AI.

    Image credits: chauvinistIQue

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    A tweet praising a man for his response to Meta AI, showing positive support amidst the barrage of trolls.

    Image credits: thisisrealdm

    “You are an absolute inspiration,” one such comment read. “I saw this on the news, and it makes me so upset that so many people are so cruel. Don’t let people who have nothing good to say wreck the awareness you share about EB.”

    “Everyone loves ya mate,” said another. “Ignore the hate, they are just miserable people.”

    Dean Clifford’s public statement pushed Meta to apologize for the AI blunder

    A Man with severe facial scarring wearing a black polo shirt, with the Debra Australia logo, after an inspiring response to an insult.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Brisbane

    After Dean Clifford’s photo was bombarded with hateful comments, he addressed the situation with a follow-up post, calling out Meta for the AI bot’s prompt.

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    “Thanks, Facebook #METAAI for sharing my photo without my consent and tagging me the way I look, the way you did,” he said in his post. “It just goes to highlight why Facebook is quickly becoming completely irrelevant in real life.”

    “But to the thousands of you who thought they were being smart or having fun at my expense here’s something you may not be aware of,” Clifford added. “I have been bullied and picked on since I was 2yrs old.”

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    “I hear all the whispers behind my back. I have had people try to fight me because they thought I was the weakest link. I have even had people threaten to k*ll me in the past. Let me be clear. I do not care what you think of me.”

    “You think you can sit behind your keyboard and your comments are going to impact my life,” he continued. “Come say it directly to my face. Go on. I DARE YOU.”

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    “Enjoy your pathetic small life in your parents basement or your childhood bedroom. I will continue to travel the world and live life to its absolute fullest and have a kicka*s time doing it!”

    A Twitter user's post about a man facing Meta AI trolls, including the text: Poor guy trying to live as normal a life as he can.

    Image credits: FinanceCari

    A man in a hospital bed with severe burns on his face and body. His arms are bandaged, receiving inspiring medical care.

    Image credits: Dean Clifford/Facebook

    On May 5, spoke with 7NEWS Brisbane, revealing that several of the comments likened his appearance to “horror characters” while others said he “should be de*d.”

    When asked to send a message to Meta, he simply answered in two words: “Do better.”

    After the news broke, Meta publicly apologized, blaming the AI’s in-built technicalities for the mishap.

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    A Man with facial scarring and bandaged arms, wearing a black shirt, looks directly ahead. Inspiring response to trolls.

    Image credits: Dean Clifford/Facebook

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    “We’re sorry to hear about Mr. Clifford’s experience and sincerely apologize for any distress caused,” the apology read. “These prompts were generated automatically and may not always produce the results intended.”

    “We take this matter seriously and constantly seek feedback on our AI products and models to make them better over time. People can report AI-generated content they find inappropriate with our in-app reporting tools.”

    Doctors predicted Dean Clifford wouldn’t live to see his fifth birthday

    A man on Twitter expresses an inspiring response, urging kindness and compassion towards Dean. #MetaAI

    Image credits: CallahanLuke

    A tweet by @Jesse8009, avatar of a smiling man, saying "You can only admire his resilience and strength of character." related to Meta AI trolls.

    Image credits: Jesse8009

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    While mild forms of EB require little to no treatment, severe forms of the condition, as Dean Clifford has, can be fatal in infancy and early childhood due to infection, fluid loss, and malnutrition.

    According to the National Epidermolysis Bullosa Registry, EB is estimated to occur in 20 newborns per one million live births in the United States. While the exact number is unclear, Stanford Medicine states that around 25,000-50,000 people in the USA have EB.

    The rare condition affects roughly 500,000 to 1 million people worldwide, according to a 2011 study published in PubMed Central. Around 40% of sufferers do not survive the first year in severe cases, and most do not live beyond five years old.

    Man in a black tuxedo and bow tie, smiling with a city skyline at sunset in the background. Inspiring response from the man.

    Image credits: Dean Clifford/Facebook

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    Doctors said the same about him when he was only 18 months old, Clifford shared with News.com.au. But he lived to see his fifth birthday, and then defied the odds for forty more years.

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    “My skin is so fragile that it will tear if I hold something the wrong way or open a soft drink bottle,” he told the outlet. “I use tools like scalpels, needles, and scissors to cut away the de*d skin before applying ointments and dressing the damaged area.”

    Clifford was wheelchair-bound when he was offered the chance to carry the 2000 Sydney Olympics torch. Determined to take up the opportunity, he taught himself to walk in six months.

    As for the recent online vitriol, Clifford said it was an “eye-opening experience” but at the same time, “nothing unusual.”

    “Over the years, I have had people suggest self-h*rm and comments passing threats on innocent photos of me,” he offered.

    “People don’t have any compassion anymore.” The internet had Dean Clifford’s back amid online trolling

    A tweet from Erik in response to a barrage of trolls, stating He is someone's baby with a horrible disease. Inspiring response.

    Image credits: _xErik420x_

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    A tweet by @Tenn_MAGA2, Nick, discussing Epidermolysis Bullosa, urging empathy. This inspiring response to trolls.

    Image credits: Tenn_MAGA2

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    A Twitter reply from ThisOne1894 saying "His body houses a beautiful soul," showing an inspiring response to Meta AI insult.

    Image credits: TOne189477040

    A Twitter post by @PombearClare, calling out bullies. This relates to a man's inspiring response to trolls.

    Image credits: PombearClare

    A tweet by Dat Cracca stating People don't have any compassion anymore. This relates to a man's inspiring response to Meta AI trolls.

    Image credits: DatCracca

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    A tweet from Rob Roy lamenting the man's situation after AI's insult, calling his inspiring response to trolls strong.

    Image credits: Rob_Ruadh2

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    A Twitter comment from Logan, debating Facebook AI's role and potential lawsuits, reflects on the Barrage Of Trolls.

    Image credits: Logan00242029

    A Meta AI tweet by Emilio on the cruelty of people, responding to internet trolls. An inspiring response.

    Image credits: Emilio467073919

    A tweet from Paul Wheel Drive saying "Bless that guy. We can all learn a lot from him." in response to an inspiring man.

    Image credits: PaulWheelDrive1

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    A tweet showing an inspiring response to trolls, stating jokes about a condition are ugly. This Meta AI interaction gained attention.

    Image credits: Deletedtherap

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    A man's Twitter reply, "If you've got nothing nice to say, say nothing at all," an inspiring response to trolls.

    Image credits: jamessamkath

    A tweet from The MuSinGer responding to @dom_lucre saying, "Poor man. 🙏 May God bless and strengthen him. People can be so cruel," reflecting on the Man's inspiring response to trolls.

    Image credits: TheMuSinger

    A tweet from South Side Italian, responding to @dom_lucre, expressing admiration for a man's inspiring response to trolls.

    Image credits: SouthSideItal

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    A tweet from @TheB00KWarren with a devil avatar, stating anyone who insulted the man deserves a punch in the face. It reflects the barrage of trolls situation.

    Image credits: TheB00KWarren

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    A Twitter comment from @Deanr87, Dean, replying to @dom_lucre, expressing sympathy for a man who faced trolls.

    Image credits: Deanr87

    A Jugger user's tweet responding to trolls, defending a man after Meta AI's insult, showing inspiring support.

    Image credits: Jugger21000

    A tweet from GreenLizzard @OnoPuka, featuring a French Bulldog profile picture, about internal beauty. This relates to the SEO keyword "Meta AI's".

    Image credits: OnoPuka

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    A tweet from Lex @otolexno reading, Live and let live. I'll buy the guy a beer if ever we shall meet. Inspiring response from a man.

    Image credits: otolexno

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    A screenshot of a social media post where a user advises someone to sue Meta, contributing to the barrages of trolls.

    Image credits: FattDora

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    garyscott_3 avatar
    Gary Scott
    Gary Scott
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think people are worse these days than they used to be. People always made sick jokes and comments. The difference is that the same people now have access to an anonymous communications device where the very worst of their dark thoughts can be aired..

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a young man named John Hudson Dilgen who was also afflicted with Epidermolysis Bullosa. He recently díed aged 23. I first learned about John Hudson on the YouTube channel called Special Books By Special Kids. If you're curious as to how EB affects a person, Chris, the host of SBSK, has a number of interviews with John Hudson over the years of his life - you can hear about the struggles right from John himself. People with EB are just normal people, and I'm sure that even though Dean has posted an epic comeback, the comments from trolls and just-mean people must still be hurtful. But you don't have to donate to a cause or devote your life to fundraising if you want to make a difference to someone with a rare condition - the next time you pass by someone with a condition or disability on the street, or in the store, or at a restaurant, don't avert your eyes and pretend they aren't there. Smile and acknowledge them. Let them know that you see them as human as you are.

    1
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bored Panda id the king of trash posts tearing apart celebrities and public figures. They post this rightfully condemning cruel people. Maybe B.P. should learn that lesson as well

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    garyscott_3 avatar
    Gary Scott
    Gary Scott
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think people are worse these days than they used to be. People always made sick jokes and comments. The difference is that the same people now have access to an anonymous communications device where the very worst of their dark thoughts can be aired..

    1
    1point
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a young man named John Hudson Dilgen who was also afflicted with Epidermolysis Bullosa. He recently díed aged 23. I first learned about John Hudson on the YouTube channel called Special Books By Special Kids. If you're curious as to how EB affects a person, Chris, the host of SBSK, has a number of interviews with John Hudson over the years of his life - you can hear about the struggles right from John himself. People with EB are just normal people, and I'm sure that even though Dean has posted an epic comeback, the comments from trolls and just-mean people must still be hurtful. But you don't have to donate to a cause or devote your life to fundraising if you want to make a difference to someone with a rare condition - the next time you pass by someone with a condition or disability on the street, or in the store, or at a restaurant, don't avert your eyes and pretend they aren't there. Smile and acknowledge them. Let them know that you see them as human as you are.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bored Panda id the king of trash posts tearing apart celebrities and public figures. They post this rightfully condemning cruel people. Maybe B.P. should learn that lesson as well

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