Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Start Time, Live Stream & Where To Watch
Met Gala Red Carpet event. A celebrity in a long red gown stands on a blue staircase lined with white flowers.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Start Time, Live Stream & Where To Watch

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
1

23

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The countdown to the Met Gala 2026 is officially on, as fashion’s biggest night returns to the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4

Held annually on the first Monday of May, this year’s star-studded event will spotlight the theme “Costume Art,” inspired by the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition. With A-list celebrities set to deliver bold, headline-making looks, fans are eagerly waiting to see who dominates the red carpet and who misses the mark. 

Highlights
  • Met Gala 2026 returns May 4 with the theme “Costume Art” at the Met.
  • Red carpet livestream airs across Vogue’s website and social platforms.
  • A-list hosts, co-chairs, and several celebrities will headline this year’s event.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the Met Gala 2026 live.

RELATED:

    What time does the Met Gala 2026 red carpet start?

    Red carpet at the Met Gala 2026. A performer in a long red gown descends a flower-lined staircase, surrounded by photographers.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    While the gala unfolds behind closed doors, fans can still watch celebrities arrive on the red carpet in line with this year’s dress code, “Fashion is Art.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Met Gala 2026 red carpet will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT on Monday, May 4.

    Where to stream the Met Gala red carpet live?

    Anna Wintour, Emma Watson, and another guest posing on the Met Gala red carpet, featuring dazzling gowns.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Alongside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the annual fundraiser is organized by the fashion and glamor magazine Vogue.

    The publication will livestream the Met Gala 2026 red carpet on its official website and sister sites, such as Teen Vogue. The livestream will also be available on its social media channels, including YouTube and TikTok.

    Who is hosting the 2026 red carpet? 

    Ashley Graham on the Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet, wearing a pinstriped blazer with a plunging neckline.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Like the Oscars and other esteemed red carpets, the Met Gala also has its own dedicated hosts who guide the proceedings during the livestream. 

    This year, Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne will host the red carpet. 

    Graham previously served as a host in 2023 and 2024. Anthony’s return marks her fifth consecutive year as a host, while Delevingne makes her debut after previously attending as a guest.

    Emma Chamberlain will serve as red carpet correspondent for the sixth consecutive year. Micah Bickham returns as event director, while Andrew Bolton continues as curator.

    Which celebs are expected to attend the Met Gala 2026?

    Beyoncé on the Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet, wearing a sheer, pearl-embellished gown, with long straight hair.

    Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the guest list remains under wraps, some A-listers have already confirmed their presence.

    This year’s gala marks Beyoncé’s return to the Met after an eight-year hiatus. She serves as a co-chair for the fundraiser alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Host Committee is also filled with stars such as designer Anthony Vaccarello, actress Zoë Kravitz, and singer Sabrina Carpenter. Other names confirmed so far include: 

    Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Met gala

    23

    1

    23

    1

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    scottgar-ci-a727-69 avatar
    MorganaDarlene
    MorganaDarlene
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    scottgar-ci-a727-69 avatar
    MorganaDarlene
    MorganaDarlene
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT