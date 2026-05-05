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Blake Lively’s ‘Diva’ Chaos Exposed As She ‘Snaps’ At Met Gala Staff Demanding Perfection On Carpet
Blake Lively on the Met Gala carpet, in a colorful flowing gown, with a staff member adjusting her dress. Blake Lively.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Blake Lively’s ‘Diva’ Chaos Exposed As She ‘Snaps’ At Met Gala Staff Demanding Perfection On Carpet

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Blake Lively was once one of showbiz’s most celebrated stars, thanks to her role as Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, as well as her off-screen persona, which fans praised for being witty and humorous. 

However, public sentiment toward her shifted after she sued It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging he made unwanted s**ual advances and fostered a hostile work environment.

Highlights
  • Blake Lively faced criticism after a Met Gala video allegedly showed her mistreating staff while they handled her long gown's train.
  • Lively attended the event just hours after settling her legal dispute with It Ends With Us, co-star and director Justin Baldoni.
  • Some viewers felt her Met appearance, shortly after the resolution, showed a lack of reflection and a hurried attempt to move on with her life.

As part of the evidence presented by Baldoni, Lively was shown taking both creative and public control of the film alongside her famous husband, Ryan Reynolds, and friend Taylor Swift. Many considered the move unfair.

Public perception of Lively appears unchanged, as she was filmed directing an assistant at the Met Gala in a manner that some viewers deemed inappropriate. 

RELATED:

    Blake Lively faced flak for what was perceived as diva-like behavior at the 2026 Met Gala

    Blake Lively on the Met Gala carpet, posing in an elaborate dress. The actress brings her diva perfection.

    Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

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    Lively made a splash on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an archival Atelier Versace gown from the brand’s 2006 collection.

    The dress featured three-dimensional architectural elements, all inspired by 18th-century Venetian Rococo paintings to honor the evening’s Fashion is Art dress code.

    It also came with a 13-foot-long train.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by hola.com México (@hola_mx)

    Videos of Lively at the Met showed four helpers trying to unfurl her train as she began her walk.

    But as one of the men helping her lifted her voluminous skirt, she suddenly turned over her shoulder and held out her hand to direct the helper to lower the fabric and let it drag behind her.

    A social media viewer highlighted Lively’s expression at the moment and joked, “No one has looked more like they were about to CC HR on the red carpet” than she did.

    The text over the clip read: “The dress said couture, the energy said, ‘per my last email.’”

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    Blake Lively at the Met Gala, in a flowing pastel gown, with staff adjusting her train on the carpet, showing 'diva' perfection.

    Image credits: Getty/Matt Crossick – PA Images

    “Horribly nasty woman,” another said about Lively, while a third asked, “Why wear such a dress that you can’t walk up stairs in and need helpers if you can’t be civil about it?”

    “Just another example of Lively being a mean girl,” added the next.

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    The actress’s supporters, however, rose to her defense and said her behavior wasn’t anything to blink at.

    “Stop trying to demonize women for clicks,” one advised, while a second simply stated, “Y’all are overreacting.”

    “There were a lot of women wearing dresses that they couldn’t walk in and ordered helpers to help with, but the majority only looked at Lively,” a third claimed.

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    Blake Lively attended the Met just hours after settling her legal battle with Justin Baldoni

    Blake Lively in a glamorous pastel gown at the Met Gala, a true diva demanding perfection on the carpet.

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

    Lively first filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department on December 20, 2023. 

    The following day, she filed a lawsuit against his Wayfarer Studios — which produced It Ends With Us— along with his publicist, Melissa Nathan, and others, accusing them of enabling inappropriate behavior on set and of launching a smear campaign against her after she spoke out. 

    Baldoni denied Lively’s allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit while also naming her husband, accusing them of defamation and extortion.

    A social media post from Queen Esther, criticizing Blake Lively's Met Gala behavior: "Heavy dress, light on accountability."

    Image credits: XOQueenEsther

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    Blake Lively, in a green suit, leaving a building. She is known for diva behavior and demanding perfection on the Met Gala carpet.

    Image credits: Getty/BG048/Bauer-Griffin/MEGA

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    Baldoni’s team claimed that Lively allowed her husband to make changes to the film’s script without his permission and sidelined him in the film’s promotion.

    In June 2025, Baldoni’s claims against Lively were dismissed.

    In April 2026, Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 of Lively’s 13 claims, including her s**ual harassment allegations.

    At last, only Wayfarer and TAG PR were left to face the claims.

    Blake Lively smiles lovingly at Ryan Reynolds in a natural outdoor setting, no Met Gala chaos here.

    Image credits: Instagram/blakelively

    The case was scheduled to go to trial on May 18, but a settlement was reached before then, on May 4.

    Attorneys for both Baldoni and Lively issued a statement on Monday announcing the resolution, with no money exchanged. 

    They said It Ends With Us “is a source of pride” for both their clients and that they stand for “raising awareness and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors.”

    Domestic violence, for those unversed, was the main theme of Lively and Baldoni’s movie, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling novel of the same name.

    Met viewers accused Lively of pretending the last two years of her life did not happen

    Blake Lively poses in a lace slip dress and cardigan, reflecting on diva rumors and Met Gala perfection demands.

    Image credits: Instagram/blakelively

    Queen Esther, an X handle dedicated to disseminating UK royal news, called Lively’s Met Gala appearance “surreal” but “not in a good way.”

    She claimed the moment made it seem as though Lively was trying to reclaim the spotlight after causing significant “damage” to Baldoni’s reputation. 

    “Whether people want to admit it or not, that whole situation left a mark. On him, on the project, and on how people see her now.

    Blake Lively, in a white embroidered jacket and tulle skirt, strikes a pose, her Met Gala perfection on display.

    Image credits: Instagram/blakelively

    “What makes it worse is the timing. Walking into one of the most visible events in the world right after everything wrapped up just feels off. There’s no reflection in that. No pause. No sense that any of it actually mattered beyond something to get past.”

    The user concluded her message by calling Lively’s decision to attend the 2026 Met “tone deaf.”

    “What a narcissist,” one commented in response.

    “She should’ve never received an invite,” a second noted in their criticism of Met Chairperson Anna Wintour.

    “Yeah, what was Anna thinking?” asked a third.

    A Lively fan, meanwhile, called her a “survivor” and justified her walking the Met Gala carpet with her head held high, saying “she didn’t do the a**sing. She shouldn’t have to pay for it.”

    “She’s a white woman with blond hair. She will always be fine,” a netizen said

    Tweet from Queen Esther criticizing Blake Lively's Met Gala appearance, discussing her diva chaos and demanding perfection.

    Image credits: XOQueenEsther

    A tweet from Chana Tsvia discussing Blake Lively and Met Gala drama. The user is delighted when Justin Baldoni fights back.

    Image credits: TallisHolly

    A tweet by Queen Esther expressing concern about an invite, potentially fueling Blake Lively Met Gala diva chaos speculation.

    Image credits: XOQueenEsther

    A tweet from Anti-Pharma Girl, discussing claims of s****l harassment and a famous woman, touches on themes of diva behavior.

    Image credits: antipharmagirl

    A tweet from @jfully19, dated May 5, 2026, discussing Blake Lively's alleged diva behavior and chaotic demands.

    Image credits: jfully19

    A tweet about Blake Lively's Met Gala perfection demands, calling her a white woman with blonde hair who will always be fine.

    Image credits: _pseudonym_dj_

    A tweet from Snowy2014 asks "Why is she even still being invited?" referring to Blake Lively's Met Gala behavior.

    Image credits: Snowy20142

    A screenshot of a tweet by @jfully19, discussing the Met Gala ticket price, potentially related to Blake Lively's diva moments.

    Image credits: jfully19

    A social media post praising a gown and humorously suggesting anyone would act like a princess in it. #BlakeLively #MetGala

    Image credits: TalkJesus2024

    A tweet from Joyfullyobserved, dated May 5, 2026, about Blake Lively's Met Gala chaos, noting forced smiles and a high-pitched voice.

    Image credits: jfully19

    A tweet about Blake Lively's Met Gala appearance, questioning if she snaps at staff or demands perfection.

    Image credits: Harshaa_2

    A tweet from DragonPearl stating they won't watch Blake Lively or her husband due to their diva behavior at Met Gala.

    Image credits: DragonPearl1952

    A user comment attacking Blake Lively, saying her dress weighs more than her conscience, labeling her a narcissist.

    Image credits: crownsoflire

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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