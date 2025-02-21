ADVERTISEMENT

The last decade or so has conclusively proven that you really can make a meme out of really anything. Jobs, generations, the specifics of dorm life, you name it, there are memes about it. The “Men’s Humor” Instagram page is dedicated to memes and posts that encapsulate the sorts of things guys joke about.

If you don’t fall into that category, don’t fear, there will be something here for you as well. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Funny men's humor meme about sailing on a pirate ship to explore and sing sea shanties.

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, how big of a word are we talking about? I need to know how long of a voyage I'm committing to. /j PS - I can't think of anywhere that "hasn't been visited in centuries".

    #2

    Funny men's humor meme about attraction to men with power and paying the light bill.

    #3

    Apple pie humor meme comparing its heat to the surface temperature of Mercury.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes they were served hot. Also yes - you were supposed to use common sense and not cram super hot foot into your mouth - just like at home. I'm guessing the idea was they expected you to eat your burger meal first, and by serving it hot, it was still pleasantly hot by the time you got around to eating desert.

    #4

    T-rex skeleton exhibit with a humorous exchange about its age, highlighting men's humor.

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha ha! Still boggles my mind that they inhabited earth for over 150 million years and we humans roughly 200,000 years.

    #5

    Text conversation showing humorous misunderstanding, highlighting "men's humor" with a reply about asking his wife first.

    #6

    Orange ladder in Home Depot aisle with humorous caption about temptation, illustrating men's humor memes.

    #7

    Boat trailer with "Hawk Tuna" sign on the road, reflecting men's humor.

    #8

    Car dashboard knobs meme highlighting men's humor in everyday mistakes.

    #9

    Weather report humor meme featuring trash can wind meter levels.

    #10

    Man enjoying nature with humorous text about feeling too good for work, celebrating funny men's humor memes.

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of Ferris Bueller. When you think about it, how many truly wonderful weather days are there in a given year? Not enough. Enjoy it when you can.

    #11

    Men's humor meme showing individually wrapped Lego pieces scattered on the floor.

    #12

    A humorous men's meme featuring a plate of pizza slices labeled as a "Christmas bonus."

    #13

    Men's humor meme showing a three-section slow cooker with meat, captioned about growing excitement for kitchen gadgets.

    #14

    Men's humor meme about spending £5700 at a strip club, text reads "So unfair they pretend they love you."

    #15

    Funny meme about burger math confusion, highlighting the humorous aspects of the male mind.

    #16

    Screenshot of a humorous Tinder exchange included in men's humor memes.

    #17

    Tweet meme emphasizing dental care is healthcare, highlighting humorous male mind perspective.

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For real. Bacteria from gum disease can spread to your heart. Full stop.

    #18

    Men's humor meme about politicians with excited commentators reacting at a sports event.

    #19

    Funny men's humor meme featuring characters from Jumanji with a humorous caption about life choices.

    #20

    1980s refrigerator meme comparing durable old appliances to modern ones in men's humor style.

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's back when designed obsolescence wasn't even a consideration and deemed amoral. Unfortunately, humanity has a way of succumbing to entropy.

    #21

    Dad joke text exchange illustrating funny men's humor with a pun on "Argentinian."

    #22

    Man looking serious with sunset background, humorous text overlay about age. Men's humor meme.

    #23

    Two guys balancing ladders in a humorous display of trust, highlighting the unique male mind in men's humor.

    #24

    Funny men's humor meme comparing a painted Tesla Cybertruck to a pinewood derby car.

    #25

    Three men in suits walk through a doorway, capturing men's humor in a meme about Zoom meetings.

    #26

    Office scene with cartoon fish looking bored in cubicles, illustrating men’s humor and company culture.

    #27

    Text exchange highlighting a humorous take on the secret to men's success, shared by Men's Humor.

    #28

    Text conversation meme about a DJ playing Mortal Kombat theme at a wedding, highlighting men's humor.

    #29

    Funny men's humor meme about a Chinese takeout sign changing from Wok 22 to Wok 28 due to various shutdowns.

    #30

    Map of U.S. pizza toppings by state with Pennsylvania marked as corn; includes a humorous face reacting.

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are we ignoring Minnesota... Tuna?! Corn I can forgive, but TUNA?!

    #31

    Car climate control displaying different temperatures, humorously suggesting different preferences typical of men's humor.

    #32

    Man with glasses in a meme expressing disbelief about co-workers' actions, reflecting men's humor.

    #33

    Children standing scared by a black rabbit, labeled with different styles of laughter; a humorous men's meme.

    #34

    Funny Men's Humor Meme: A house with an underground 5-story bunker revealed in a cross-section.

    #35

    Mariah Carey pushing a shopping cart in a store, illustrating a funny men's humor meme.

    #36

    Cartoon scene from King of the Hill depicting humorous men's meme about work-life boundaries.

    #37

    Funny men’s humor meme about colleges being football programs with classes as a side hustle.

    #38

    Man running in a race with a humorous caption about age, reflecting men's humor memes.

    #39

    Man using ATM with a humorous meme text about fees and security, highlighting men's humor.

    #40

    Funny men's humor meme about identifying birds on social media.

    #41

    Man with a black cat named Michael Meowers, humorous meme from Men's Humor about Halloween movie actor Nick Castle.

    #42

    Twitter exchange meme showcasing men's humor with playful sarcastic comments.

    #43

    Funny men’s humor meme about the Swedish word for speed, featuring a movie poster and street signs.

    #44

    Cartoon meme illustrating humorous men's dialogue about grilling steaks.

    #45

    Humor meme featuring a U.S. map, highlighting in yellow states where raccoon ownership is legal.

    #46

    Funny "Men's Humor" meme comparing MySpace nostalgia between Gen Z and millennials.

    #47

    LEGO card humor with age 28 showing a simple brick creation called "Worm," capturing men's humor.

    #48

    Man in yellow shirt with humorous list of passions, relating to men's humor.

    #49

    Humorous men's meme about waking up in 2002, joking about buying a house with lunch money.

    #50

    Man leaning on railing, pondering with humorous expression, text above about recovery time after drinking. Men's humor meme.

    #51

    Funny men's humor meme with a note on a fridge about Tinder dates not taking food.

    #52

    Thai restaurant sign humorously reads "Thai Tanic Cuisine," referencing men's humor memes.

    #53

    Grilled sandwich with ham, captioned humorously about a new slice, reflecting men's humor memes.

    #54

    Massive rat held in a home setting, reflecting men's humor with a funny twist on unexpected pet care needs.

    #55

    Dumpsters humorously taking four parking spots, reflecting men's humor in a busy parking lot.

    #56

    Creative men's humor meme using a waffle maker for grilled cheese, holding extra soup.

    #57

    NYC highrise office scene at night, highlighting the male mind humor with an empty chair and city lights outside.

    #58

    Bob Ross humor meme highlighting a colorblind painting lesson.

    #59

    Pot and pan with an egg placed on a white washing machine as a humorous men's meme.

    #60

    Humorous poster with tips to cheer up; features phrases like "beep boop" and "bubbles," reflecting funny men’s humor.

    #61

    Funny men's humor meme showing a phone note asking to leave a party and get Taco Bell.

    #62

    Man smiling at laptop, representing men's humor memes with a funny email tip.

    #63

    Funny men's humor meme with a sign about a noisy newborn and a door handle bucket with small liquor bottles.

    #64

    Man standing outside in a white tank top, looking frustrated, with a humorous caption above related to TV buffering.

    #65

    Two people holding giant three-toed lead shoes, depicting a classic men's humor prank from 1948.

    #66

    Tweet with humorous take on birthday wishes, highlighting the typical "craziest person" phrase.

    #67

    Dinosaurs evolving into chicken nuggets humor meme celebrating the male mind.

    #68

    Close-up of a man with a serious expression, captioned with a humorous take on toddler behavior, highlighting men's humor.

    #69

    Men's humor meme comparing life at age 29: parents discuss having a baby, while the next generation talks about affording rent.

    #70

    Burnt house with a humorous review, highlighting men's humor in product ratings.

    #71

    Funny men's humor meme about forgetting a girl's name but recalling her love for Taco Bell, with a humorous text exchange.

    #72

    Old Social Security card meme, humorously compared to fragile paper, highlighting men's humor.

    #73

    Numerous strollers lined up at Disneyland, humorously implying it's Nick Cannon's visit, celebrating the male mind.

    #74

    Humorous note taped to door joking about men's humor with golf clubs and chores.

    #75

    Barstool Sports tweet about meme coin failure and jail demand, featuring humorous comment on trust.

    #76

    Police officer humorously holding a large sword with a Facebook comment below about the 13th century, celebrating men's humor.

    #77

    Funny men's humor meme with a scene of a king saying, "My friends, you bow to no one," over a humorous news story.

