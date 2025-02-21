77 Funny “Men’s Humor” Memes To Celebrate The Very Special Male Mind (New Pics)
The last decade or so has conclusively proven that you really can make a meme out of really anything. Jobs, generations, the specifics of dorm life, you name it, there are memes about it. The “Men’s Humor” Instagram page is dedicated to memes and posts that encapsulate the sorts of things guys joke about.
If you don’t fall into that category, don’t fear, there will be something here for you as well. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Yes they were served hot. Also yes - you were supposed to use common sense and not cram super hot foot into your mouth - just like at home. I'm guessing the idea was they expected you to eat your burger meal first, and by serving it hot, it was still pleasantly hot by the time you got around to eating desert.
Why are we ignoring Minnesota... Tuna?! Corn I can forgive, but TUNA?!