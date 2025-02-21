ADVERTISEMENT

The last decade or so has conclusively proven that you really can make a meme out of really anything. Jobs, generations, the specifics of dorm life, you name it, there are memes about it. The “Men’s Humor” Instagram page is dedicated to memes and posts that encapsulate the sorts of things guys joke about.

If you don’t fall into that category, don’t fear, there will be something here for you as well. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram