ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever found yourself feeling down in the dumps, decided to scroll through a bunch of random memes, and suddenly felt better? Even if only for a short while… That’s because a good, hilarious meme has the potential to lift your spirits, make you feel seen, and inject some much-needed humor into an otherwise dark situation. Research shows that memes can even destigmatise depression, and help those suffering feel a sense of community.

We've discovered an IG page filled with random but relatable memes. The fact that it has clocked up over 1.4 million followers says something... Whether you're feeling happy or sad, or maybe just looking for a reason to procrastinate, there should be something for you on the BruhIFunny Instagram page. Bored Panda has gone through thousands of the posts to select a list of the best. Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you spit out your morning coffee.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Child in Spiderman costume lying on the floor, surrounded by Spiderman toys, creating a hilarious meme moment.

@LivKristen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Random meme featuring a baby swaddled and resting, with humorous text about 2001 and buying land.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Random Christmas list with items like Pringles can, PS5, and sponges handwritten on lined paper.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The University of Westminster likens memes to fast-food media. “They are like cheeseburgers – highly tempting in colour, smell and texture, but low in nutritional value,” notes the website. “They feed you up a bit (on the news agenda), but you really need a decent meal (or reading a respected newspaper) to nurture your body and mind.”

    Nevertheless, just like fast food, memes are here to stay. The University explains that people see, understand and respond to images way faster than we do to text. And some mental health experts believe that’s a great thing.
    #4

    Humorous meme of an orange-glowing pipe captioned "I think my neighbor had Taco Bell last night."

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Funny meme showing iceberg with text: "what I said" and "what I could say," capturing random humor.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Random meme showing a racing team member in red uniform with a humorous tattoo of a cartoon car.

    godspods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    LA-based psychologist Theodora Blanchfield sees memes as a helpful part of someone’s healing journey. Blanchfield says memes get “trivialized and disparaged”, but they can play an important role in an age where a lot of our communication is done digitally.

    Memes allow people to share their thoughts and feelings quickly, and can help create a sense of community and connection, especially during dark times.
    #7

    Random meme showing the same person wearing similar shirts over the years: 2002, 2004, 2007, 2022.

    daily.hoodclips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Random meme showing closed eyes of a cartoon character and a man's unimpressed face.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A hilariously random cubicle decorated like a cozy cabin with a faux fireplace and a moose head.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The therapist says her clients sometimes send her memes. “I’m grateful that my friends and clients have used memes to communicate with me in order to say the hard things—to make jokes about their traumas or an element of dealing with chronic depression, for example,” writes Blanchfield.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She adds that finding humor during difficult times can help us to get through by taking “some of the power away from these otherwise taboo feelings.”
    #10

    Random meme comparing fries cooked in clean oil at home vs dirty restaurant oil.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A random meme showing a nurse, vending machine, and humorous Snickers slogan.

    godspods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    squidwardtentacles_1 avatar
    Squidward Tentacles
    Squidward Tentacles
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bro stealing from dead people that how you end up in a real life poltergeist movie

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Random meme about being kissed in sleep with humorous twist about being home alone or in prison.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Blanchfield says that humor is one of her favorite therapeutic tools. “Laughing is every bit as much of an emotional and physical release as crying. Plus, I firmly believe that sometimes life is just too absurd not to laugh at.”

    And she’s not the only expert to laud the power of laughter and relatable memes in the quest for mental wellness...

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A child lying in an empty box beside a laptop.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Random meme showing a humorous oversized ham slice sandwich with text about winning the lottery discreetly.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Person with finger over lips, holding a drink cup; a hilariously random meme moment during a mechanic visit.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    A 2020 research paper found that online memes can help those with depression to cope with their symptoms. If you've ever had depression, you might have found it difficult to leave the house, socialize, or even get out of bed. You possibly didn't want to talk about your emotions or feelings. Or maybe you felt like a burden to those around you.

    “With memes, depressed people can share their experience in a simple way – possibly even allowing depressed people to form socially supportive and emotional bonds with others,” revealed one of the researchers, Dr. Umair Akram. “It might also help them feel less alone in their experience with depression.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Text conversation meme showing an employee quitting via text, highlighting random humor in workplace situations.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Random memes about working in a morgue with humorous comments on silent treatment and ghosting.

    deleted Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A meme showing stacks of cash with text implying wealth from being foolish; relatable, random meme humor.

    godspods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The experts at digital marketing agency Pennington Creative believe the popularity of memes lies within their ability to create a sense of community. They liken memes to inside jokes. “Your knowledge of a shared joke makes you part of a specific community and ties you together with the other people who are in on it,” notes their site.
    #19

    A random meme about Fast and Furious characters never stopping for gas.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Whiteboard with "Lunch 11:35" written, captioned as a humorous "bible verse."

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Random meme about naming sons Jr., features humorous dialogue and emojis.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The guys at Pennington say memes can make people feel socially accepted, especially if a meme you share gets shared again and again among your social group.

    "It’s a reconfirmation of your place within your community," they write. "Memes offer a little bit of human connection in the digital realm, which can otherwise feel cold and isolating, just like an inside joke can in offline world."
    #22

    Two reptiles, one an alligator and the other a crocodile, with a humorous caption about their differences.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Smiling woman in a meme about saving money on groceries by going on dates, highlighting hilariously random ideas.

    daily.hoodclips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Random meme with a tweet about J.K. Rowling suggesting Hermione should have been with Harry instead of Ron.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So whether you've been scrolling through this list of random memes as a means to lift your spirits, whether you've used them as a way to beat boredom, or pass time while trying to look busy at work, don't feel bad. There seems to be enough expert opinion on the benefits of memes on your mental health. And we at Bored Panda want you to be happy!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Two funny memes of men wearing high heels at food counters, highlighting gender roles humor.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When your girlfriend has pain in her feet and your feet aren't six levels in size bigger than hers, like normal

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Random meme with beef packaging labeled "My name was Chloe," and a tweet about looking for personalized names like Coke bottles.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two historical figures labeled as open-minded presidents, with a sarcastic tweet below. Random meme humor.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Random meme about a brother's reaction to a breakup, featuring a humorous Minecraft story.

    @Ashlynnnleigh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Two kids at a sports event, bundled up, holding cups, illustrating a random meme.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Candy and tequila humor meme featuring a masked person offering a small bottle of tequila beside a candy bowl.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Crying cartoon character holding shampoo bottle, humorously contrasting life expectations and reality; random meme.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Comic with a character feeling terrible, drinking an energy drink, then feeling "terrible and fast." Random memes.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Two men discussing hilariously random memes, suggesting a year with 13 months for consistent weekly alignment.

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lilycheng avatar
    grosse_daus
    grosse_daus
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On a dark snowy Monday 1st in July, we found out that he forgot about the leap year...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Car with humorous decal reading "Condoms prevent minivans" in a parking lot, showcasing random memes.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    A hilariously random meme featuring a spoon, iron spoon, chair, iron chair, male, and a smiling woman.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    A man in sci-fi armor stands on a set with rocks and green screen; hilariously random meme referencing The Mandalorian.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Grill with eggs, burger patties, and cheese under tweet about hungover friends. Random memes theme.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Random meme showing books labeled 9 to 1, humorously missing the 6th in the series.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Person looking serious, captioned with humorous text about being hungry; random meme for a mood lift.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A man holding a baby, joking about their son's growing weight in a funny meme format.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Subway station in Korea with humorous designated walking paths for slim and larger figures. Random memes.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Random meme about hiring a clown for work meeting support, posted by u/emotionalsupprtclown on r/LegalAdviceUK subreddit.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Festival attendee in a fish costume spots a funny totem pole, bringing hilariously random meme vibes.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Random meme of a dog with balloons floating inside an apartment while a person holds its leash, creating a humorous scene.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    A funny meme featuring a tweet about Gordon Ramsay's memorable trash talk in a kitchen setting.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    A person wearing shorts in the snow, highlighting hilariously random meme humor.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Hilariously random meme of a man who paid a wizard to make him invisible before attempting to rob a bank.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Statue of a muscular figure with a humorous caption, exemplifying hilariously random memes for a workday pick-up.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Cartoon character lifting heavy weights, a hilariously random meme to brighten your day.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Young boy in a classroom, humorously captioned to highlight a moment of random hilarity.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Gold balloon numbers forming "20" for a dad's joke, creating a hilariously random meme moment.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Two tweets about the love for toast and butter, featuring a photo of buttered toast.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Mom reacts differently to Xbox: happy while opening, angry while playing. Random memes humor.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Person pouring liquid onto cooking food in skillet, creating a random funny meme moment.

    memeboss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Man in a hard hat looking puzzled with funny text about paychecks.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Map meme with Europe labeled, country obscured by scribble. Hilariously random challenge for Americans to identify it.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Humorous meme contrasting lines for homemade coffee and $7 coffee, highlighting modern society's preferences.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Worker taking photo of a colorful sunset, capturing a moment of hilariously random beauty amidst work setting.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Grand Canyon meme showing skyscrapers and a Walmart built inside, humorously suggesting redevelopment.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Percy Jackson meme with iPod fighting Medusa, a humorous take on peak cinema randomness.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Man leaning on a bathtub, with an inset image of a bathroom; text highlights time spent in bathrooms for peace.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Two images of a green superhero, one screaming and the other looking confused, capturing a funny meme moment.

    godspods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Hilariously random meme featuring a bat with a humorous caption about its anatomy, adding a light-hearted moment.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Funny meme showing a warrior labeled "Nestle," paired with a humorous text about managing overstock at Walmart.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Search result meme showing a bird, captioned as bread's last sight; a random meme for comic relief.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Random meme of an ant colony, with a humorous text about a group pretending to be ants, shown on a social media platform.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Man holding pink flowers vs virtual bouquet meme. Random memes add humor to a boring workday.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Two friends lounging on a couch, each absorbed in their phones, depicting a hilariously random meme moment.

    bruhifunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!