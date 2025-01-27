ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that in Roman slang, Gladiators would sometimes be called “barley boys”? Since they, understandably, needed to be pretty strong, they would, like any fitness guy, bulk up, in their case, on barley. The truth is, people in the past were, well, people, just like us, which means that history can often be a lot more approachable, if you learn it the right way.

We’ve gathered some excellent, informative and downright hilarious examples of history memes. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Surprise!

Woman standing on a railway track, explaining a humorous meme about history's depiction of America.

    #2

    His Whole World Was Turned Upside Down

    Hilarious meme showing two perspectives of Italian people during history, one normal and one upside down.

    #3

    Le French

    Historic meme about USA and France alliance against Britain with sailing ships in a stormy sea.

    #4

    I'm Not Sure What Else Were They Expecting

    History meme showing economic panic, calm, and collapse with tariffs and President Hoover.

    #5

    Surely This Power Will Be Used Wisely

    Meme humorously comparing UN veto power to "Animal Farm" quote about equality.

    #6

    Sorry Rome, You Had Your Time

    Animated character meme humorously questioning Roman Empire's greatness, citing English language usage.

    #7

    His War Never Ended

    Men removing a restored Panzer tank from a basement, humorously illustrating history topics through memes.

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Props to the guy who poured the foundation. My basement floor who have died under that weight.

    2
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Just A Small Souvenir!

    Moai statue on airport luggage carousel with passengers amused, depicting a historical meme.

    #9

    Pretty Accurate

    SpongeBob meme humorously compares movies to reality, highlighting history explanations.

    #10

    How Was I Supposed To Know?

    Two cartoon llamas discuss a violent act humorously; history explained through memes.

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh sh!t, they did waaaaaaay worse than that. Look it up, Unit 731, these guys really were Olympic standard @ssholes

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Can A Country Be More Based?

    Grinning man from a meme humorously depicting Vietnam's historical conflicts and actions.

    tmcd avatar
    TMTMTMTM
    TMTMTMTM
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    To be faaaair, they didn't invade Cambodia to end the genocide. They invaded because Pol Pot was a paranoid SOB and had had Cambodia attacking Vietnam again and again, until Vietnam had had enough.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Damn

    Historical ruins in a vast field, illustrating a meme about history, Mongol conquests, and ancient cities.

    #13

    Lifted For Your Sins

    Muscular depiction of Jesus on the cross in a humorous meme explaining history differently.

    #14

    Might Be A Little Hotter Than Usual

    Snapchat map humor shows Nagasaki marked with a giant orange tree icon, indicating "autumn" hilariously.

    #15

    Not Again

    Cartoon meme humorously depicting historical events through modern misinterpretations, featuring a confused couple.

    dianeef avatar
    Socks Thecate
    Socks Thecate
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    You know, everyone has google on their phones. Yet still they are too stupid to google flags before they tear them down.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Guys Wtf?

    Roman horse mosaic vs. medieval horse drawing; a humorous take on historical art styles.

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    1352: “Hey, can you draw me a horse?” Artist: “A what now?” 1352: “You know, a horse!, can you draw a horse?” Artist: “Oooh, right, yeh. A horse. Comin’ right up.”

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    U. S. A 👍

    History meme featuring countryballs discussing a catastrophic event with comedic tension.

    #18

    Is This Comic Gold?

    Three cavemen on a podium labeled "The Bronze Age," each in third place, humorously depicting history through memes.

    teaganmcleary avatar
    Teags
    Teags
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    sad to admit it took me awhile to understand this one😅

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Which Is More Accurate?

    Meme illustrating the difference between real ancient battles and their depiction in TV shows using dot patterns.

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If a movie or a TV show showed a real ancient battle and what it would have looked like nobody would watch it - they were fought with blades, pointed weapons and high-trauma weapons such as maces and axes. A battlefield would have been littered with hacked off limbs, guts, brains, heads, feet, fingers and blood, a LOT of blood, and sh!t and p!ss. And it would have stunk.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Mexican Origin Story

    Conquistador history meme with a woman dressed in traditional attire and a man in armor labeled humorously.

    #21

    The Betrayal Is Unreal

    Horse in military attire humorously reflects on history with background of war scene and tank.

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I hate how animals are used in wars. No matter if it's a dog, horse, anything, the animals don't really know what's going on. All they know is they are tethered and used to search out landmines. Basically used as expendable creatures. Then if they live they get a medal that's useless to them. If they die they're remembered as being so good and brave. Yet, if we're able to communicate in their language I can only imagine the outrage they would have towards us.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    I've Been Preparing This Monologue For Years. Listen

    Meme explaining history humorously with animated character driving, illustrating U.S. becoming a superpower.

    #23

    They Could Agree On One Thing

    Historial memes illustrating England and Scotland uniting against Ireland with humor.

    #24

    Ideals Where Different

    Historic meme depicting Philip the Handsome with text humorously questioning 1500s standards.

    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Well, he did marry Joanna the Crazy, so maybe we only took her account.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Poor Guy Just Wanted To Help People

    Cartoon character reacts to historical use of dynamite in warfare, showing humor in history memes.

    #26

    If Not Dragon Why Dragon Shaped? 😠

    Medieval and modern people meme humorously explaining history with dragons on a map.

    #27

    Real

    Blind beagle vomits French flag, humorously explained in historical meme format.

    #28

    The Americans Sure Enjoyed The Wars From The Other Side

    Hilariously accurate meme illustrating America's and Europe's state after each World War with cartoon and historical photos.

    #29

    Not Overly Simplified At All

    Anime character relaxing with a drink, humorously depicting Dutch casual discovery of Australia; funny history meme.

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Probably lost a boxing match with a kangaroo and see all the nightmare spiders. Just NOPEd right out of there.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Legends

    Tweet screenshot with a meme about Batman and Riddler actors, humorously explaining history.

    #31

    What Pride Flag Is This

    Meme featuring a therapist discussing a rejected 2002 EU flag design with colorful vertical stripes.

    #32

    A Very Historical Pig

    A vintage meme humorously depicting a pig flying in 1909, with a pilot and aircraft, explaining history beyond textbooks.

    #33

    I Mean If They Were In 70s Siberia They Probably Didn't Hear It

    Hilariously accurate meme about Rasputin and his grandchildren, highlighting a humorous historical perspective.

    #34

    Source?

    Hilariously accurate meme comparing Holy Roman Empire and Texas Republic timelines with a witty response from Britannica.

    #35

    Check It Out Guys!

    Humorous meme of ancient agriculture discovery with people farming, captioned as a food hack.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "Ow yeah, forgot to tell you about the manual labour needed" 😸

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Those First Couple Of Months Must Have Been Weird

    Humorous history meme about peasants unaware of the Roman Empire's fall, featuring a brain and person in bed.

    #37

    Centuries Later, They Have Finally Done It!

    Eduard Habsburg tweets about history with a meme of a Spanish galleon under Tower Bridge.

    #38

    I See No Flaws

    Map humorously depicts Treaty of Tordesillas with Spain and Portugal dividing the world, highlighting history with memes.

    #39

    European Empires Could Have Avoided Decolonisation With This One Simple Trick

    History meme with two arms clasping, one with a USA flag and the other with a Russia flag, illustrating colonialism.

    #40

    It’s Going Great Ma

    Ancient Roman soldier standing in front of a steam locomotive, humorously blending history and modernity in a meme.

    #41

    What Were Real Pirates Like?

    Fictional vs. real pirates meme showing humorous comparison of adventures and crimes.

    #42

    Poortugal

    History explained through a meme showing different countries' approaches to past oppression.

    tuliplovef76 avatar
    Emie N.
    Emie N.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    the japanese government did apologize several years back.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Rip Ancient Texts

    Penguin looks at burning artifacts with text "Three thousand years of Chinese culture" and "Mao Zedong," illustrating history memes.

    #44

    Clearly A Superior System

    Hilariously accurate history meme comparing ancient beliefs versus biological facts using Doge characters.

    #45

    We Owe Him An Apology

    Pirate characters labeled as archeologists and Herodotus in a history meme.

    #46

    He Was Literally Him 🗣️💯

    Muscular figure in front of a grill with flames, humorously portraying historical meme with text: "Turn me over I am done on this side."

    #47

    Literally The Best Selfie

    Historical meme with Tsar Nicholas II in uniform, humorously depicting the concept of selfies in history.

    #48

    The Goodest Boy

    History meme: a man in a toga talks to a dog that says "Bark?" The man then tears up.

    ethansmith_4 avatar
    Ethan Smith
    Ethan Smith
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The sad part is that in the story, shortly after this happens Argos (Odysseus' dog) dies of old age. he was waiting for him to come home.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    There Is No In Between

    Humorous history meme showing two saints: St. Patrick and St. Olga, contrasting their approaches to pagan conversions.

    #50

    Teef

    Historical meme compares ancient and modern wisdom teeth with humorous Doge characters.

    #51

    The Greatest Geopolitical Event Of Our Time… So Far

    Historical memes humorously depict the fall of communism with the Grim Reaper and flags.

    #52

    Bad But Still Meme That I Had To Share

    Barbie and Oppenheimer meme juxtaposing product launch in Japan, humorously explaining history.

    #53

    I See Land, I Conquer

    History memes showing colonists with funny captions about unusual colonization efforts.

    #54

    Gluten Tag

    Meme humorously depicts a historical trench encounter with two animals in tunnels saying "Bonjour" and "Guten tag".

    #55

    He Is Not Perfect Or Innocent But Honestly

    Squidward reacting to Greek mythology TV shows with Hades as the villain meme, illustrating humorous history.

    #56

    How???

    Gorilla-shaped chocolate melting in milk, humorously explains historical events; features evolution meme text.

    #57

    Amazing Things Were Happening In 10th Century Baghdad

    Hilarious history meme about Arabic poetry humorously comparing past and present expressions.

    #58

    Ok

    Map-based meme humorously depicting Aryan migration with statues and a historical figure saying "Bro stop."

    #59

    Sun Tzu If He Was A Gamer:

    Gaming meme showing contradictory team chat instructions, highlighting a humorous take on history explanations.

    #60

    What? 🇵🇪

    Two bluebirds on a branch discussing unexpected historical facts in a humorous meme format.

    #61

    Archbishop Of Athens Was Chad

    Two historical figures in a meme highlighting an alternate perspective on history with humorous text exchange.

    #62

    West We Sail

    "Memes explaining history: Anime character pointing at ocean, symbolizing Portugal's exploration challenges and Prince Henry's role."

    #63

    Ahah Really

    Aztec history meme showing a Doge in different landscapes labeled "Too Hot," "Too Easy," "Too Rocky," and "Perfect."

    #64

    Can Someone Explain?

    History memes humorously depicting a person with a French flag being rejected by different European groups.

    #65

    Let's Call It .. Part 1

    Humorous memes depict inaccuracies in medieval movie scenes, highlighting common film clichés about history.

    #66

    Not The Most Successful French Innovation

    Cartoon of a French revolutionary with a pike, humorously explaining historical time inaccuracy.

    #67

    New Chapter From The Epic Of Gilgamesh

    Epic of Gilgamesh meme humorously comparing its release to "The Winds of Winter."

    #68

    Who Wins This One?

    Historical memes featuring leaders with places and eras named after them.

    #69

    After Being Paid To Go Off

    Meme depicting a historical conversation between Attila the Hun and Pope Leo, humorously explaining history.

    #70

    Viking Supremacy

    Anime-style comic illustrating a humorous historical meme about Viking martial arts and flexible shields.

    #71

    “I Would Have Saved Him!”

    Hilariously accurate meme about pagan converts to Christianity during the Dark Ages, with humorous historical interpretation.

    #72

    Whose Great-Grandfather Is He?

    Western tourist in samurai armor, 1890, illustrating historical memes.

    #73

    Chickens Are Underrated

    Chicken humorously depicted as history's solution to cavemen's problems in a meme.

    #74

    Poor Greeley Man

    Two historical figures in a meme about Campaign '72, humorously contrasting messages to resonate with voters.

    Presidential candidate Horace Greeley, who ran against incumbent Ulysses S. Grant in 1872, died on election day, just before the EC casted its votes and certified Grant's victory. It was the first and, as of now, only time when a major U.S. presidential candidate died before the election officially ended.

    #75

    1st Punic War

    Comic strip humorously explaining historical naval strategy with employee of the month punchline.

    #76

    He'd Be Flabbergasted

    Humorous meme depicting historical figures with modern perspectives in a playful context.

    #77

    Industry Go Brrrr

    Meme humorously depicts Soviet Union's reaction to Great Depression crisis with a funny caption on planned economy.

    #78

    Average Coup In A Muslim Majority Country

    Comic strip meme humorously depicting a historical event with a crowd reacting to a leader's decision.

    #79

    Arminius My King

    Hilarious meme comparing Mexico and Italy flags with text on eagles and design choices.

    #80

    We Are The Exception

    Ancient warrior meme humorously depicts history's victors and Sea Peoples' impact on the Bronze Age.

    #81

    Let's Wait For The Pope To Ban Drones Too

    Drone and crossbow memes humorously critiquing historical warfare tactics with modern and medieval references.

    #82

    The Vote Was 76-1

    Historical meme showing a lone figure opposing a large crowd, symbolizing an unpopular stance on Chinese exclusion.

    #83

    "You Aint Dying Without Justice!"

    Meme humorously depicting historical event with Superman stopping a character labeled as Hideki Tojo.

    #84

    The Spear Is Without Question The Goat Of Weapons Used Throughout History. Nothing Else Comes Close, I Suppose Every Aincent Society Ever Mained It For A Reason

    Historical memes humorously compare spear and bayonet innovations.

    #85

    Terrible President, Great Human Being

    Cartoon meme humorously summarizes history; exception made for a notable politician with an image in the meme.

    #86

    I'm Already In Tears

    Crying cat meme humorously depicting history with sad tears over a map, capturing an emotional reaction to historical events.

    #87

    Opioid Crisis

    Meme highlighting the opioid crisis history in the USA during the 90s, showing doctor prescription and addiction aftermath.

    #88

    The British Government The Second Ww2 Was Over:

    Meme humorously depicting British government post-WW2 reaction with text overlay: "you're telling me a queer coded this."

    #89

    Based

    1990s pilot and aviation pioneer meme humorously explains history contrasts in aviation.

    #90

    United States In 1942 Randomly Came Up With The Most Ridiculous Idea

    Aliens humorously react to a large number of Sherman tanks in this meme explaining history.

    #91

    “If There Is A God, He Is A Malign Thug.” - Mark Twain

    Historical meme depicting debates between gods, featuring humorous comparisons.

    #92

    This Counts As History, Right??

    A TV shows Pokémon; below, a hospital room scene humorously explains history through memes.

    #93

    The Infamous "If" By The Spartans Wasn't As Bad**s Once You Know Actually Happened Afterwards

    Two ancient warriors exchange words about the invasion of Laconia in a humorous historical meme illustration.

    #94

    Japan Really Liked Poland

    Meme showing characters labeled Japan (1904) and Poland, referencing historical events humorously.

    #95

    They Did Not Last Long

    Meme illustrating a humorous take on history with figures labeled as Argentina and the largest empire in human history.

    #96

    Buddhas Of Bamiyan, Destroyed By Taliban In 2001

    Cartoon figure with a turban criticizes an ancient statue, highlighting humor in historical interpretation memes.

    #97

    The Thankless Job Of Japanese Intelligence

    Two cartoon soldiers discussing exaggerated war casualty numbers in a historical meme.

    #98

    Fuck Nazi’s

    Comic depicting historical meme with soldiers discussing bombing Dresden and London, highlighting history's irony.

    #99

    The Caste System Was Ruinous To Indian Nations Through History

    Hilarious history meme: person in suit humorously discusses India's past vulnerabilities.

