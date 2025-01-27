97 Hilariously Accurate Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)
Did you know that in Roman slang, Gladiators would sometimes be called “barley boys”? Since they, understandably, needed to be pretty strong, they would, like any fitness guy, bulk up, in their case, on barley. The truth is, people in the past were, well, people, just like us, which means that history can often be a lot more approachable, if you learn it the right way.
We’ve gathered some excellent, informative and downright hilarious examples of history memes. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
This post may include affiliate links.
His Whole World Was Turned Upside Down
Le French
I'm Not Sure What Else Were They Expecting
There's likely a lesson here - he who forgets history.......
Surely This Power Will Be Used Wisely
Sorry Rome, You Had Your Time
His War Never Ended
Just A Small Souvenir!
Pretty Accurate
How Was I Supposed To Know?
Can A Country Be More Based?
Damn
Lifted For Your Sins
Might Be A Little Hotter Than Usual
Not Again
You know, everyone has google on their phones. Yet still they are too stupid to google flags before they tear them down.
Guys Wtf?
Is This Comic Gold?
Which Is More Accurate?
If a movie or a TV show showed a real ancient battle and what it would have looked like nobody would watch it - they were fought with blades, pointed weapons and high-trauma weapons such as maces and axes. A battlefield would have been littered with hacked off limbs, guts, brains, heads, feet, fingers and blood, a LOT of blood, and sh!t and p!ss. And it would have stunk.
The Betrayal Is Unreal
I hate how animals are used in wars. No matter if it's a dog, horse, anything, the animals don't really know what's going on. All they know is they are tethered and used to search out landmines. Basically used as expendable creatures. Then if they live they get a medal that's useless to them. If they die they're remembered as being so good and brave. Yet, if we're able to communicate in their language I can only imagine the outrage they would have towards us.
I've Been Preparing This Monologue For Years. Listen
They Could Agree On One Thing
Ideals Where Different
Well, he did marry Joanna the Crazy, so maybe we only took her account.
Poor Guy Just Wanted To Help People
If Not Dragon Why Dragon Shaped? 😠
Real
The Americans Sure Enjoyed The Wars From The Other Side
Not Overly Simplified At All
Probably lost a boxing match with a kangaroo and see all the nightmare spiders. Just NOPEd right out of there.
Legends
What Pride Flag Is This
A Very Historical Pig
I Mean If They Were In 70s Siberia They Probably Didn't Hear It
Source?
Check It Out Guys!
"Ow yeah, forgot to tell you about the manual labour needed" 😸
Those First Couple Of Months Must Have Been Weird
Centuries Later, They Have Finally Done It!
European Empires Could Have Avoided Decolonisation With This One Simple Trick
It’s Going Great Ma
What Were Real Pirates Like?
Poortugal
Rip Ancient Texts
Clearly A Superior System
We Owe Him An Apology
He Was Literally Him 🗣️💯
Literally The Best Selfie
The Goodest Boy
The sad part is that in the story, shortly after this happens Argos (Odysseus' dog) dies of old age. he was waiting for him to come home.
Teef
The Greatest Geopolitical Event Of Our Time… So Far
Bad But Still Meme That I Had To Share
I See Land, I Conquer
Gluten Tag
He Is Not Perfect Or Innocent But Honestly
How???
Amazing Things Were Happening In 10th Century Baghdad
Ok
Sun Tzu If He Was A Gamer:
What? 🇵🇪
Archbishop Of Athens Was Chad
West We Sail
Ahah Really
Can Someone Explain?
Let's Call It .. Part 1
Not The Most Successful French Innovation
New Chapter From The Epic Of Gilgamesh
Who Wins This One?
After Being Paid To Go Off
Viking Supremacy
“I Would Have Saved Him!”
Whose Great-Grandfather Is He?
Chickens Are Underrated
Poor Greeley Man
Presidential candidate Horace Greeley, who ran against incumbent Ulysses S. Grant in 1872, died on election day, just before the EC casted its votes and certified Grant's victory. It was the first and, as of now, only time when a major U.S. presidential candidate died before the election officially ended.