Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

John Krasinski Reveals Wife Emily Blunt’s Hilarious Reaction To Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Celebrities, Entertainment

John Krasinski Reveals Wife Emily Blunt’s Hilarious Reaction To Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

John Krasinski’s new title as People’s Sexiest Man Alive certainly delighted his wife Emily Blunt, but it might not give him a break at home.

The Office alum, 45, joked about how he might be in for more chores around the house after winning the coveted title.

Emily, 41, who has been married to him for 14 years, also teased the idea of wallpapering their entire Brooklyn home with the magazine cover if he brings home the crown.

Highlights
  • John Krasinski joked he might be doing more chores after being named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive.'
  • Wife and actress Emily Blunt teased the idea of wallpapering their home with John's magazine cover.
  • "Just immediate blackout. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked," John said about his initial reaction to winning the coveted title.
  • He also happily described his life as “beautiful" in the magazine cover story.
RELATED:

    John Krasinski joked about how his brand-new title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive could lead to “more household chores”

    John Krasinski Reveals Wife Emily Blunt's Hilarious Reaction To Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

    Image credits: People

    John Krasinski Reveals Wife Emily Blunt's Hilarious Reaction To Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

    Image credits: John Krasinski

    “I think it’s going to make me do more household chores,” the actor and director told People in his cover story. “After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’”

    During the cover story interview, the magazine mentioned that Emily had previously joked about wallpapering their house with his “People’s Sexiest Man Alive” cover if he bagged the title.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Did she say that? Do we have that on camera?” John replied. “Because that’s like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that; it won’t be weird at all.”

    Actress Emily Blunt, who’s been married to the actor-director for 14 years, teased that she might wallpaper their Brooklyn home with John’s new magazine cover

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

    The A Quiet Place director spoke about his own reaction to the big news and said it was “Just immediate blackout.”

    “Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked,” he continued. “That’s not how I wake up usually, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You really raised the bar for me.”

    Blunt and The Office alum went on their first date in 2008 and tied the knot in 2010 at George Clooney’s Lake Como estate

    John Krasinski Reveals Wife Emily Blunt's Hilarious Reaction To Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Reveals Wife Emily Blunt's Hilarious Reaction To Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

    Image credits: John Krasinski

    On the other hand, Emily “was very excited. There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” he told the magazine.

    The couple first met in 2008 and are now parents to two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

    When asked about the moment he knew she was “the one,” John said, “the second I met her? I don’t know what happened, but I remember someone introduced us, and it was across a room in a restaurant, and I walked over to her to shake her hand. And as soon as I did, I just knew.”

    The star couple have collaborated on several films, including the A Quiet Place trilogy, and make up one of Hollywood’s most iconic duos

    John Krasinski Reveals Wife Emily Blunt's Hilarious Reaction To Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

    Image credits: John Krasinski

    Appearing to be a content man, Hollywood’s newest ‘Sexiest Man Alive‘ happily described his life as “beautiful.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It really is,” he went on to say. “It’s a phenomenal thing to get to be in this family and be a dad. It’s changed my life entirely.”

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda