John Krasinski Reveals Wife Emily Blunt’s Hilarious Reaction To Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

John Krasinski’s new title as People’s Sexiest Man Alive certainly delighted his wife Emily Blunt, but it might not give him a break at home.

The Office alum, 45, joked about how he might be in for more chores around the house after winning the coveted title.

Emily, 41, who has been married to him for 14 years, also teased the idea of wallpapering their entire Brooklyn home with the magazine cover if he brings home the crown.

"Just immediate blackout. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked," John said about his initial reaction to winning the coveted title.

He also happily described his life as “beautiful" in the magazine cover story.

John Krasinski joked about how his brand-new title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive could lead to “more household chores”

“I think it’s going to make me do more household chores,” the actor and director told People in his cover story. “After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’”

During the cover story interview, the magazine mentioned that Emily had previously joked about wallpapering their house with his “People’s Sexiest Man Alive” cover if he bagged the title.

“Did she say that? Do we have that on camera?” John replied. “Because that’s like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that; it won’t be weird at all.”

Actress Emily Blunt, who’s been married to the actor-director for 14 years, teased that she might wallpaper their Brooklyn home with John’s new magazine cover

The A Quiet Place director spoke about his own reaction to the big news and said it was “Just immediate blackout.”

“Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked,” he continued. “That’s not how I wake up usually, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You really raised the bar for me.”

Blunt and The Office alum went on their first date in 2008 and tied the knot in 2010 at George Clooney’s Lake Como estate

On the other hand, Emily “was very excited. There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” he told the magazine.

The couple first met in 2008 and are now parents to two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

When asked about the moment he knew she was “the one,” John said, “the second I met her? I don’t know what happened, but I remember someone introduced us, and it was across a room in a restaurant, and I walked over to her to shake her hand. And as soon as I did, I just knew.”

The star couple have collaborated on several films, including the A Quiet Place trilogy, and make up one of Hollywood’s most iconic duos



Appearing to be a content man, Hollywood’s newest ‘Sexiest Man Alive‘ happily described his life as “beautiful.”

“It really is,” he went on to say. “It’s a phenomenal thing to get to be in this family and be a dad. It’s changed my life entirely.”