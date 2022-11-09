The online magazine People focuses on stories related to celebrities, their life, achievements and scandals. They also like to talk about their looks and one of the most famous features of the magazine is the “Sexiest Man Alive” award that has been chosen once a year since 1985.

This year, their pick was the actor who is now best known for his role as Captain America in the Avengers series, Chris Evans. It was announced on Monday, November 8th during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, although Chris was too busy with his upcoming film and joined remotely from the film set.

Bored Panda invites you to look through the list of all of the winners since 1990 with comparisons of what they looked like when they won and what they are up to now. At the very end, you will find Chris Evans giving you the smile of victory.