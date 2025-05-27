After UFO With Ominous Writing About “Origin Of Birth” Is Found, Scientists Break Their Silence

Rumors of UFOs are swirling around the internet after a sphere-like orb was discovered in Colombia in March of this year.

The round metal object, about the size of a basketball, was seen in the skies over the town of Buga in western Colombia on March 2nd.

After the so-called “Buga Sphere” landed, scientists there collected it and began conducting experiments on it. With X-rays, they discovered something very strange about the object that they’ve explained in a now-viral video.

Highlights A round metal object was discovered in Colombia could be UFO, scientists say.

Since it fell from the sky in March, the internet has been debating its authenticity.

The U.S. government has admitted that they’ve been conducting research on UAPs for years.

Previous cases of alien findings have been called hoaxes.

RELATED:

Share icon Round metallic objects were seen flying in the skies over Buga, Colombia, earlier this year



Image credits: UFO Sightings Daily

Jose Luis Velazquez, one of the Colombian researchers, said that the metallic object did not have any joints or apparent welding points, which would signify that it was made by humans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is of artificial origin, in that it shows no evidence of welding, and its internal structure is composed of high-density elements. More testing is needed to establish its origin,” Velazquez said in a video posted to social media.

Share icon

Image credits: UFO Sightings Daily

Velazquez says that after his team X-rayed the object, they found that it was made up of three layers of metal, with nine additional mini microspheres inside of it.

Reports in the NY Post say the researchers in Colombia used AI to decipher the mysterious symbols that were etched into the side of the sphere.

According to the Post, the writing says: “The origin of birth through union and energy in the cycle of transformation, meeting point of unity, expansion, and consciousness—individual consciousness.”

“No evidence of welding”: scientist were surprised by the lack of joints on the object

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Truthpolex

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that the term UFO, or “unidentified flying object” has been replaced by UAP, or “unidentified anomalous phenomenon”, there’s been no shortage of internet sleuths making their predictions about what the Buga Sphere really is—and where it really came from.

“They finally found the last dragon ball I was looking for 😮‍💨,” one person said.

“Scientists have discovered that people will believe anything if you say scientists discovered it,” said another.

“Lol that’s two halves of a propane tank that’s been hammered and smoothed down,” said someone.

Share icon

Image credits: Closer To Truth

Neuroscientist Julia Mossbridge, who researches and studies UAPs, has been talking with media outlets about the sphere, and she has her doubts.

She told Newsweek, “Buga Sphere, I really suspect it’s a piece of artwork. It looks so human-made to me.”

Mossbridge told the magazine that while she thinks it’s a fake, “If it is a UAP, I would be stunned, but it’s possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mossbridge says foreign governments around the world need to begin cooperative efforts to share data and knowledge about their own experiences with UAPs.

“I think that governments need to think more about the psychosocial positive aspects of these kind of mysteries, because self-transcendence is often ignored as a motivating factor in people’s behavior,” she explained, “when people start focusing on something that’s bigger than us, it really powerfully changes behavior the better.”

The Buga Sphere took the internet by storm with a message for humanity

Share icon

Image credits: Maussan Televisión

ADVERTISEMENT

The study of UAPs has been ongoing for decades in the U.S.

But it was only in 2024 when official government officials responded and admitted that, yes, the U.S. had been conducting research on UAPs for years.

One of the witnesses to speak at the congressional hearing last year was retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Dr. Tim Gallaudet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now that we know UAP are interacting with humanity, and these include unidentified submerged objects (USOs) in the ocean, we should not keep our heads stuck in the sand but boldly face this new reality and learn from it,” the Admiral said during the hearing.

Share icon

Image credits: Maussan Televisión

In 2022, the Pentagon established the AARO, or All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, to investigate UAPs.

According to the website, if you see a UAP, the agency will accept a report only “from current or former U.S. Government employees, service members, or contractor personnel with direct knowledge of U.S. Government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945.”

“Looks like an art project.” Skepticism grows over the origins of the potential UAP

Share icon

Image credits: MyHonestTrueReaction/Reddit

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MyHonestTrueReaction/Reddit

ADVERTISEMENT

The AARO says UAPs are “not yet attributable to known actors and that demonstrate behaviors that are not readily understood by sensors or observers.”

“A UAP may consist of one or more unidentified anomalous objects and may persist over an extended period of time,” the site reads.

The U.S. has been conducting secret research on UAPs for years

Share icon

Image credits: Maussan Televisión

Share icon

Image credits: Maussan Televisión

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Buga Sphere in Colombia really is an unidentified anomalous phenomenon, it will be the latest in several cases of alien sightings or findings in Latin America.

In 2023, journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan presented two alien-like creatures to the Mexican Congress. Months after unveiling the so-called extraterrestrials, officials from the country’s prosecutor’s office revealed the objects were actually made using paper, glue, metal, and human and animal bones.

This is not the first Latin American “ alien ” object found in recent history

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT