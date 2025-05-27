Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After UFO With Ominous Writing About “Origin Of Birth” Is Found, Scientists Break Their Silence
Metallic UFO with mysterious symbols and writing about origin of birth held by two hands on a gray surface.
News, World

After UFO With Ominous Writing About “Origin Of Birth” Is Found, Scientists Break Their Silence

Rumors of UFOs are swirling around the internet after a sphere-like orb was discovered in Colombia in March of this year.

The round metal object, about the size of a basketball, was seen in the skies over the town of Buga in western Colombia on March 2nd. 

After the so-called “Buga Sphere” landed, scientists there collected it and began conducting experiments on it. With X-rays, they discovered something very strange about the object that they’ve explained in a now-viral video.

Highlights
  • A round metal object was discovered in Colombia could be UFO, scientists say.
  • Since it fell from the sky in March, the internet has been debating its authenticity.
  • The U.S. government has admitted that they’ve been conducting research on UAPs for years.
  • Previous cases of alien findings have been called hoaxes.
    Round metallic objects were seen flying in the skies over Buga, Colombia, earlier this year
    Dark UFO with ominous writing appears in cloudy sky, prompting scientists to break silence on origin of birth mystery.

    Image credits: UFO Sightings Daily

    Jose Luis Velazquez, one of the Colombian researchers, said that the metallic object did not have any joints or apparent welding points, which would signify that it was made by humans.

    “It is of artificial origin, in that it shows no evidence of welding, and its internal structure is composed of high-density elements. More testing is needed to establish its origin,” Velazquez said in a video posted to social media.

    UFO found in dense forest with ominous writing about origin of birth as scientists respond to the discovery.

    Image credits: UFO Sightings Daily

    Velazquez says that after his team X-rayed the object, they found that it was made up of three layers of metal, with nine additional mini microspheres inside of it.

    Reports in the NY Post say the researchers in Colombia used AI to decipher the mysterious symbols that were etched into the side of the sphere.

    According to the Post, the writing says: “The origin of birth through union and energy in the cycle of transformation, meeting point of unity, expansion, and consciousness—individual consciousness.” 

    “No evidence of welding”: scientist were surprised by the lack of joints on the object

    Image credits: Truthpolex

    Now that the term UFO, or “unidentified flying object” has been replaced by UAP, or “unidentified anomalous phenomenon”, there’s been no shortage of internet sleuths making their predictions about what the Buga Sphere really is—and where it really came from.

    “They finally found the last dragon ball I was looking for 😮‍💨,” one person said.

    “Scientists have discovered that people will believe anything if you say scientists discovered it,” said another.

    “Lol that’s two halves of a propane tank that’s been hammered and smoothed down,” said someone.

    Scientist wearing glasses and blazer, discussing findings on UFO with writing about origin of birth in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: Closer To Truth

    Neuroscientist Julia Mossbridge, who researches and studies UAPs, has been talking with media outlets about the sphere, and she has her doubts.

    She told Newsweek, “Buga Sphere, I really suspect it’s a piece of artwork. It looks so human-made to me.”

    Mossbridge told the magazine that while she thinks it’s a fake, “If it is a UAP, I would be stunned, but it’s possible.”

    Mossbridge says foreign governments around the world need to begin cooperative efforts to share data and knowledge about their own experiences with UAPs.

    “I think that governments need to think more about the psychosocial positive aspects of these kind of mysteries, because self-transcendence is often ignored as a motivating factor in people’s behavior,” she explained, “when people start focusing on something that’s bigger than us, it really powerfully changes behavior the better.”

    The Buga Sphere took the internet by storm with a message for humanity

    Person holding metallic UFO with ominous symbols about origin of birth in a workshop, scientists breaking silence on discovery.

    Image credits: Maussan Televisión

    The study of UAPs has been ongoing for decades in the U.S.

    But it was only in 2024 when official government officials responded and admitted that, yes, the U.S. had been conducting research on UAPs for years.

    One of the witnesses to speak at the congressional hearing last year was retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Dr. Tim Gallaudet. 

    “Now that we know UAP are interacting with humanity, and these include unidentified submerged objects (USOs) in the ocean, we should not keep our heads stuck in the sand but boldly face this new reality and learn from it,” the Admiral said during the hearing.

    Scientists in protective suits examining a metallic UFO object with ominous writing about origin of birth in a lab setting.

    Image credits: Maussan Televisión

    In 2022, the Pentagon established the AARO, or All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, to investigate UAPs.

    According to the website, if you see a UAP, the agency will accept a report only “from current or former U.S. Government employees, service members, or contractor personnel with direct knowledge of U.S. Government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945.”

    “Looks like an art project.” Skepticism grows over the origins of the potential UAP

    Close-up of a mysterious UFO object with ominous markings linked to origin of birth, analyzed by scientists in a lab setting.

    Image credits: MyHonestTrueReaction/Reddit

    Close-up of an ominous writing on a UFO object related to the origin of birth, prompting scientists to break their silence.

    Image credits: MyHonestTrueReaction/Reddit

    The AARO says UAPs are “not yet attributable to known actors and that demonstrate behaviors that are not readily understood by sensors or observers.”

    “A UAP may consist of one or more unidentified anomalous objects and may persist over an extended period of time,” the site reads.

    The U.S. has been conducting secret research on UAPs for years

    Man holding a metallic UFO with ominous inscriptions about origin of birth in an outdoor setting with trees in background

    Image credits: Maussan Televisión

    Scientist examining a metallic UFO object with mysterious inscriptions about origin of birth in a lab setting.

    Image credits: Maussan Televisión

    If the Buga Sphere in Colombia really is an unidentified anomalous phenomenon, it will be the latest in several cases of alien sightings or findings in Latin America.

    In 2023, journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan presented two alien-like creatures to the Mexican Congress. Months after unveiling the so-called extraterrestrials, officials from the country’s prosecutor’s office revealed the objects were actually made using paper, glue, metal, and human and animal bones.

    This is not the first Latin Americanalienobject found in recent history

    Comment discussing a UFO sphere with unusual magnetic properties and weird markings related to origin of birth.

    Comment by Jackie Walters expressing hope that beings related to the UFO with ominous origin of birth writing can help humanity.

    Image of a social media comment by user Dawn Zacharias expressing a lack of control over anything in a discussion about UFO origin of birth.

    Comment by Lindsay Marie Johnson stating belief in existence after UFO with ominous writing about origin of birth is found.

    Comment by Steve Watchman warning about a pre-planned fake alien invasion related to the UFO origin of birth topic.

    Comment stating belief that UFO has existed for a long time, related to origin of birth discovery.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kevon Henderson speculating about an object linked to the origin of birth UFO discovery.

    Comment by Aaron Bennett stating a UFO is a surveillance drone from a species six galaxies away, with reassuring tone.

    A social media comment by Gerry Joseph referencing a movie related to an ominous UFO with writing about origin of birth.

    Comment on social media discussing a new ghostbusters movie featuring a mysterious sphere connected to UFO origin of birth research.

    Comment on social media about UFO with ominous writing related to the origin of birth, sparking scientific discussion.

    Comment by Dee Claborn doubting the quality of the UFO engraving and mentioning aliens could do better craftsmanship.

    Comment mentioning Phantasm music and the word BOY in a social media post.

    Comment saying aliens looking for their football in a social media post about UFO with ominous writing origin of birth found

    Comment from Chris Auto Diagnostics questioning why someone is holding an object with bare hands, related to UFO discovery discussions.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment about an object that fell from a plane, with emojis expressing surprise and laughter.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising craftsmanship related to a UFO with ominous writing about origin of birth.

    Comment on social media post reading most likely a forgotten movie prop about UFO with ominous writing and scientists breaking their silence.

    Comment saying one man’s art is another man’s sphere, related to after UFO with ominous writing about origin of birth found.

    Comment saying probably made from a 3D printer, reacting to UFO with ominous writing about origin of birth found.

