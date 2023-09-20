Millennium-Old ‘Alien Corpses’ Are Not Related To Human Beings In Any Way, Scientists Say

People have been fascinated with extraterrestrial life for decades. From famous science fiction films like Ridley Scott’s Alien and Steven Spielberg’s ET to conspiracy theories about government cover-ups at a US military base known as Area 51, the idea of not being alone in the vast universe is gaining more and more adherents.

In fact, many claim to have witnessed UFOs flying in the night sky or encountered extraterrestrial beings, uploading their videos or sharing their hair-raising stories on social media.

The latest event reflecting the desire for answers regarding extraterrestrial life occurred earlier this month when journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan presented two alien-like creatures to the Mexican Congress.

According to Dr. José Zalce Benítez, the two alien-like corpses have no relation to human beings and could not be described by “science or human knowledge”



After unveiling the so-called extraterrestrials on September 13, Mr. Maussan said, speaking under oath at the San Lazaro Legislative Congress: “These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution. These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom mines and were later fossilized.”

The journalist continued, “This is the first time it is presented in such a form, and I think it is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in the world.”

Maussan also expressed that people have a right to know about “non-human entities” and that “we are not alone in the vast universe.”

Additionally, the ufologist claimed that the mummified corpses had been retrieved from Cusco, Peru, and were about 1,000 years old.

The session came two months after a former U.S. Air Force Intelligence officer stood in Congress and claimed that the United States has known of “non-human activity” since the 1930s.

According to Maussan, the data was obtained from a study conducted by the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM) in which scientists extracted DNA samples and used radiocarbon dating.

Since the mentioned tests raised doubts among the population, new studies have recently been conducted by experts at the Noor Clinic to evaluate the legitimacy of Maussan’s words.

The director of the Health Sciences Research Institute in the secretary of the Mexican Navy’s office, Dr. José Zalce Benitez, concluded that both figures belonged to single skeletons and had, therefore, not been assembled or manipulated.

His most shocking conclusion was that the specimens had no relation to human beings.

“Based on the DNA tests, which were compared with more than one million species, they are not related to what is known or described up to this moment by science or by human knowledge,” Zalce Benitez stated.

Analyzing an X-ray scan, the doctor even claimed that one of the specimens, nicknamed Clara, was “in gestation” at the time of death based on a lump on her abdomen that could allegedly contain eggs.

When describing the “aliens,” he said that they lacked teeth and only drank instead of eating food. They also had big eyes, which “allowed for wide stereoscopic vision.”

Still, numerous experts continue to cast doubt on the findings.

One of them is physics professor Brian Cox, who remains skeptical about the so-called alien corpses. “They are very humanoid. It’s very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us,” he wrote on X.

“Secondly, send a sample off to 23andMe,” the most comprehensive ancestry testing company in the world, “let alone the university down the road — and they’ll tell you within 10 minutes,” the academic continued.

The British physicist responded to a mother who shared a photo of her son’s papier mâché school art project, saying the kid’s creation was “a more plausible alien.”

But Cox isn’t alone. Harvard professor and astronomer Abraham Avi Loeb, in charge of the university’s Astronomy Department, requested that the Mexican government allow his scientists to study the figures.

The studies also faced criticism from national scientists. Julieta Fierro, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, pointed out that scientists would require more advanced technology than the X-rays they allegedly used to reach their conclusions, given that the bodies were calcified.

So, what are the alien-like bodies if they are neither papier mâché figures nor extraterrestrials? According to forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada, who analyzed the mummified corpses, what was displayed was actually “creations made from animal and human bones held together with synthetic glue,” which have been covered in fake skin.

Experts agree that the bodies were manipulated Nazca mummies that have been altered to deceive the public and spread misinformation.

