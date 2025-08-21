Ozempic Might Be Facing $2 Billion In Lawsuits Over Serious Side Effects

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past year or couple of years, you’ve likely heard a lot about Ozempic, most likely in the context of weight loss. Not for nothing — a lot of people turned to this diabetes medicine with the hopes that it would help them lose weight — and it did.

Now, it turns out, it might have done a little more than simply help them lose weight. More and more people are reporting severe side effects with their health from their usage of this medicine, and it does not look good for the company — they might have to wave goodbye due to a whopping $2 billion in lawsuits.

Ozempic reportedly faces $2 billion in lawsuits over its side effects

Image credits: David Trinks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Numerous people have filled lawsuits, claiming they weren’t properly warned about the side effects they experienced

Ozempic possibly faces $2 billion in lawsuits over its side effects.

At this point, we’re almost completely sure you know what Ozempic is. But just in case you don’t, it’s a medicine approved for type 2 diabetes that is also widely used for weight loss.

It was made by a pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk, and belongs to a class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. It suppresses the appetite and regulates blood sugar, and so it became a popular option for weight loss.

Image credits: Kalea Jerielle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Now, it’s at the center of one of the biggest pharmaceutical lawsuits in recent years. Apparently, as of August 18th, 2025, there are nearly 2,000 lawsuits that have already been filed in United States courts that result in $2 billion in potential damages.

So, what are these side effects that are extreme enough for people to file lawsuits? Well, there are quite a few of them. Let us walk you through.

Image credits: Lau Baldo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

These side effects include things such as vomiting and intestinal blockages

For instance, some people have experienced something called gastroparesis, also known as stomach paralysis. It’s when the muscles in the stomach don’t move food as they should, which leads to the food not being properly digested, and the stomach cannot empty well. It can cause nausea, vomiting, and belly pain, along with problems with blood sugar levels and nutrition.

Another problem caused by Ozempic usage is intestinal blockages. Just as it sounds, it’s when something keeps food or liquid from passing through the intestines. In extreme cases, it can cause complications such as tissue death and infection.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Along with more serious ones, like kidney damage or vision loss

Persistent vomiting is also a side effect of Ozempic use. When a person constantly vomits, they can quickly experience dehydration, electrolyte abnormalities, and even an esophageal tear (when the wall of the esophagus is torn, allowing food, bacteria, and fluids to leak into the chest), which is rare but still happens from time to time.

Vomit or bile can also be accidentally inhaled, causing aspiration pneumonia. And this is not to mention undernutrition, weight loss, and metabolic abnormalities.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Another side effect of Ozempic includes such things as NAION or non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, which causes vision loss. Also, gallbladder issues, kidney damage, and pancreatitis. Patients in their lawsuits claim that they were not clearly warned about these complications.

Yet, Novo Nordisk denies any wrongdoing, explaining that all medicine technically poses certain risks and that theirs is safe when used as prescribed. Still, the lawsuits don’t back down from their claims. The trials are expected to take place in 2026, so we can only wait and see which side will be proven right.

That suggests that while the medicine might have helped people lose weight, it also might have brought on more serious problems than just extra weight

