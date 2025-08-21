Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ozempic Might Be Facing $2 Billion In Lawsuits Over Serious Side Effects
Person administering Ozempic injection in abdomen, highlighting concerns over Ozempic serious side effects risks.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Ozempic Might Be Facing $2 Billion In Lawsuits Over Serious Side Effects

In the past year or couple of years, you’ve likely heard a lot about Ozempic, most likely in the context of weight loss. Not for nothing — a lot of people turned to this diabetes medicine with the hopes that it would help them lose weight — and it did. 

Now, it turns out, it might have done a little more than simply help them lose weight. More and more people are reporting severe side effects with their health from their usage of this medicine, and it does not look good for the company — they might have to wave goodbye due to a whopping $2 billion in lawsuits.

    Ozempic reportedly faces $2 billion in lawsuits over its side effects

    Ozempic medication box on a marble surface highlighting potential lawsuits and serious side effects concerns.

    Image credits: David Trinks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Numerous people have filled lawsuits, claiming they weren’t properly warned about the side effects they experienced

    Ozempic possibly faces $2 billion in lawsuits over its side effects. 

    At this point, we’re almost completely sure you know what Ozempic is. But just in case you don’t, it’s a medicine approved for type 2 diabetes that is also widely used for weight loss. 

    It was made by a pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk, and belongs to a class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. It suppresses the appetite and regulates blood sugar, and so it became a popular option for weight loss

    Close-up of a human eye representing health concerns linked to Ozempic lawsuits over serious side effects.

    Image credits: Kalea Jerielle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Now, it’s at the center of one of the biggest pharmaceutical lawsuits in recent years. Apparently, as of August 18th, 2025, there are nearly 2,000 lawsuits that have already been filed in United States courts that result in $2 billion in potential damages. 

    So, what are these side effects that are extreme enough for people to file lawsuits? Well, there are quite a few of them. Let us walk you through. 

    Person administering Ozempic injection in abdomen, highlighting concerns over serious side effects and potential lawsuits.

    Image credits: Lau Baldo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    These side effects include things such as vomiting and intestinal blockages

    For instance, some people have experienced something called gastroparesis, also known as stomach paralysis. It’s when the muscles in the stomach don’t move food as they should, which leads to the food not being properly digested, and the stomach cannot empty well. It can cause nausea, vomiting, and belly pain, along with problems with blood sugar levels and nutrition. 

    Another problem caused by Ozempic usage is intestinal blockages. Just as it sounds, it’s when something keeps food or liquid from passing through the intestines. In extreme cases, it can cause complications such as tissue death and infection. 

    Woman in casual clothes sitting on a couch holding her stomach, illustrating Ozempic serious side effects concerns.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Along with more serious ones, like kidney damage or vision loss

    Persistent vomiting is also a side effect of Ozempic use. When a person constantly vomits, they can quickly experience dehydration, electrolyte abnormalities, and even an esophageal tear (when the wall of the esophagus is torn, allowing food, bacteria, and fluids to leak into the chest), which is rare but still happens from time to time. 

    Vomit or bile can also be accidentally inhaled, causing aspiration pneumonia. And this is not to mention undernutrition, weight loss, and metabolic abnormalities.

    Blue measuring tape coiled next to a blue and white injection pen representing Ozempic side effects and lawsuits.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Another side effect of Ozempic includes such things as NAION or non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, which causes vision loss. Also, gallbladder issues, kidney damage, and pancreatitis. Patients in their lawsuits claim that they were not clearly warned about these complications. 

    Yet, Novo Nordisk denies any wrongdoing, explaining that all medicine technically poses certain risks and that theirs is safe when used as prescribed. Still, the lawsuits don’t back down from their claims. The trials are expected to take place in 2026, so we can only wait and see which side will be proven right.

    That suggests that while the medicine might have helped people lose weight, it also might have brought on more serious problems than just extra weight

    Comment by Tiffany Louis discussing positive effects of Ozempic on weight loss and a1c without issues.

    Comment from Bri Tney discussing off-label use of Ozempic related to diabetes and side effects lawsuits concerns

    Comment by Alyssa Taylor questioning if side effects were mentioned on the label related to Ozempic lawsuits over serious side effects.

    Comment from Tamika Scott discussing Ozempic side effects and potential lawsuits over serious health concerns.

    User comment about Ozempic side effects and urging caution over serious health risks in diabetes medication lawsuits.

    Comment by Jessica Carter explaining that Ozempic users with diabetes require eye exams due to documented vision loss side effects.

    User comment from Phyllis Brown expressing skepticism about Ozempic's reputation and side effects concerns.

    User comment discussing stomach paralysis and questioning if issues are Ozempic side effects or diabetes related.

    Comment from Michelle Anthony in a social media post expressing skepticism with the phrase sounding too good to be true.

    Comment by Christina Giorgi expressing skepticism about magic pills and warning about potential backfire effects from too-good-to-be-true solutions related to Ozempic lawsuits.

    Comment by Tamika Smith-Fields discussing validity of Ozempic lawsuits related to serious side effects and social media sources.

    Text message from Nicole Eggleston about weight loss goals and stopping once the goal weight is reached, side effects mention.

    User comment from Danni Bee expressing confusion over non-diabetics taking Ozempic for diabetes management and related concerns.

    User comment highlighting concerns about Ozempic side effects, related to lawsuits and serious health risks.

    Comment by Chrissy Jones expressing that easy fixes like Ozempic might have serious side effects and consequences.

    User comment discussing serious side effects of Ozempic when used by non-diabetics for weight loss.

    Comment from Terae Frontone Perino discussing user warnings about Ozempic weight loss and liability for side effects lawsuits.

    Health
    medicine
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If there's actual negligence on the part of the company and/or doctors, fine. But every d**g has a potential side effect and if you used it for it's unintended use, that's on you.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Aren't those on page 227 of the possible side effects?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emmastowe avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    The only real solution to weight loss that will stay off is to eat a calorie controlled diet and exercise. Any dietician or personal trainer worth their salt will tell you that a healthy weight loss is 1-2 lbs a week. There's no quick fix to losing weight. Taking medications or having surgery doesn't address why the person over eats, eg stress, comfort eating and when they stop taking it, they'll just pile the weight straight back on again.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
