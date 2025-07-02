Ozempic first hit the market in the 2010s, created by the Danish company Novo Nordisk as a treatment for diabetes. For the first five years of its existence, it wasn’t surrounded by so many legends.

The breakthrough happened in 2017, when scientists from the University of Leeds proved that semaglutide—the scientific name for Ozempic—can also be effective in the treatment of obesity.

That's it—the new med went around the world like a juggernaut. In December 2017, semaglutide was officially approved in the United States, and a couple of months later, it was allowed for sale in the European Union.

By the way, after the pandemic, when Novo Nordisk launched another weight loss product, Wegovy, the excitement grew so much that it significantly affected the Danish krone rate and even forced the Danish central bank to change the discount rate.