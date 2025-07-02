40 Before And After Pics Of Major Weight Loss By People Who Used Blood, Sweat, Tears, And Ozempic
Many great discoveries of humanity happen completely by accident. A classic example is penicillin, which saved the lives of millions and was discovered by Alexander Fleming—largely due to the total pigsty in his own laboratory. Or, American pharmacists who were looking for a cure for stenocardia and, completely by chance, found Viagra.
You probably already guessed that today we’ll be talking about Ozempic—the meds originally planned to be a cure for diabetes that instead started a true revolution in the field of weight loss. Yes, today, Ozempic and its alternatives are a real cheat code for those who want to lose weight—and this selection of photos is further proof of this.
There is a special and very popular community on Reddit dedicated to Ozempic, where people who have chosen it as an assistant for their weight loss journey publish their intermediate and final results. Well, I must say, these results are really impressive. What can I say, in 2012 I myself lost 70 pounds in three months thanks to diet and exercise —but even then, my before-and-after photos were not that impressive.
Ozempic first hit the market in the 2010s, created by the Danish company Novo Nordisk as a treatment for diabetes. For the first five years of its existence, it wasn’t surrounded by so many legends.
The breakthrough happened in 2017, when scientists from the University of Leeds proved that semaglutide—the scientific name for Ozempic—can also be effective in the treatment of obesity.
That's it—the new med went around the world like a juggernaut. In December 2017, semaglutide was officially approved in the United States, and a couple of months later, it was allowed for sale in the European Union.
By the way, after the pandemic, when Novo Nordisk launched another weight loss product, Wegovy, the excitement grew so much that it significantly affected the Danish krone rate and even forced the Danish central bank to change the discount rate.
Unlike other meds for weight loss, Ozempic is really effective and, most importantly, it doesn’t cause a whole bunch of side effects (if, of course, a doctor controls the whole process). However, some people may have unwanted side effects (mainly associated with gastrointestinal disorder), but modern science assesses their probability to be very low.
What is also important is that, under the condition of regular injections—without reference to the presence or absence of diabetes, or adherence or not to a comprehensive program of diet and exercise—Ozempic still works and gives the intended effect. It's believed that it’s possible to achieve the elimination of about 15-20% of excess body weight—without training, without sweat, and without fasting.
It’s not surprising that even the high price doesn’t really scare off potential clients, and people undergo a course of using Ozempic, achieve their goal, and then publish the photos of their amazing transformations. No, it really is amazing—we can agree it's very impressive.
However, you will still have to change your eating habits and go to the gym after the end of a course of semaglutide—if you don’t change anything in your habits, or your former appetite, then the excess weight will return.
So, it’s better, of course, to combine Ozempic with training—then, with months of use, people will develop a habit of maintaining a new, healthy weight.
Yes, the success of Ozempic is largely based on a powerful advertising campaign. More precisely, numerous show business stars, who clearly demonstrated the benefits of using semaglutide on themselves, unwittingly contributed to the worldwide excitement.
But, as we can see, ordinary people also show no less impressive results with the help of ‘The Wizard of Oz’—so now, please take a look at these pics, read these people’s success stories thoroughly, and maybe add your own in the comments below.