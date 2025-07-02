ADVERTISEMENT

Many great discoveries of humanity happen completely by accident. A classic example is penicillin, which saved the lives of millions and was discovered by Alexander Fleming—largely due to the total pigsty in his own laboratory. Or, American pharmacists who were looking for a cure for stenocardia and, completely by chance, found Viagra.

You probably already guessed that today we’ll be talking about Ozempic—the meds originally planned to be a cure for diabetes that instead started a true revolution in the field of weight loss. Yes, today, Ozempic and its alternatives are a real cheat code for those who want to lose weight—and this selection of photos is further proof of this.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Take The Progress Pics!

Before and after major weight loss transformation using Ozempic, with noticeable changes in body size and appearance.

Chemical-Song-1291 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hit My Goal Weight!

    Before and after major weight loss photos of a woman showing transformation using blood sweat tears and Ozempic.

    blackaubreyplaza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Here Is My One Year Progress Picture On Ozempic! I Said It Before, But This Medication Changed My Life Completely. 71 Pounds Of Weight Loss From 196 Lbs To 125 Lbs. I Did This & Am So Proud Of Myself!

    Before and after major weight loss transformation of a smiling woman showcasing results from blood sweat tears and Ozempic use.

    PAR0824 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There is a special and very popular community on Reddit dedicated to Ozempic, where people who have chosen it as an assistant for their weight loss journey publish their intermediate and final results. Well, I must say, these results are really impressive. What can I say, in 2012 I myself lost 70 pounds in three months thanks to diet and exercise —but even then, my before-and-after photos were not that impressive.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    22 Months & 100 Pounds Gone!

    Before and after photos showing major weight loss transformation by people using blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic.

    Federal-Video-6959 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    90lbs Lost Officially. Sometimes I Don’t Even Believe That I Used To Look Like That…

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing major weight loss transformation using Ozempic and dedication.

    bearyweek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    7 Months Ozempic Progress 😍

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing major weight loss transformation using blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic.

    beanschca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ozempic first hit the market in the 2010s, created by the Danish company Novo Nordisk as a treatment for diabetes. For the first five years of its existence, it wasn’t surrounded by so many legends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The breakthrough happened in 2017, when scientists from the University of Leeds proved that semaglutide—the scientific name for Ozempic—can also be effective in the treatment of obesity.

    That's it—the new med went around the world like a juggernaut. In December 2017, semaglutide was officially approved in the United States, and a couple of months later, it was allowed for sale in the European Union.

    By the way, after the pandemic, when Novo Nordisk launched another weight loss product, Wegovy, the excitement grew so much that it significantly affected the Danish krone rate and even forced the Danish central bank to change the discount rate.
    #7

    Progress Picture!

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a woman showing major progress using blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic.

    drIexopedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Just Tried On My Prom Dress 🥲

    Before and after major weight loss transformation, woman showing results of blood sweat tears and Ozempic use in a turquoise dress

    drIexopedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Down 52 Lbs! Hit A Huge Milestone Of Hitting The 50 Pound Mark! Finally In The 130’s! Started My Weight Loss Journey In September!

    Before and after major weight loss transformation showing progress with blood sweat tears and Ozempic use

    Independent-Trick-12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Unlike other meds for weight loss, Ozempic is really effective and, most importantly, it doesn’t cause a whole bunch of side effects (if, of course, a doctor controls the whole process). However, some people may have unwanted side effects (mainly associated with gastrointestinal disorder), but modern science assesses their probability to be very low.

    What is also important is that, under the condition of regular injections—without reference to the presence or absence of diabetes, or adherence or not to a comprehensive program of diet and exercise—Ozempic still works and gives the intended effect. It's believed that it’s possible to achieve the elimination of about 15-20% of excess body weight—without training, without sweat, and without fasting.
    #10

    I Can't Recognize Myself Anymore!

    Before and after photo showing major weight loss transformation of a man using blood sweat tears and Ozempic.

    IvanThePohBear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    100lbs Down Since 09/24/2024

    Man showing major weight loss transformation in before and after photos using blood sweat tears and Ozempic

    Hyperkoi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    My Ozempic Face

    Before and after weight loss photos of a woman showing major transformation using blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic.

    Ashamed_Choice_3622 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s not surprising that even the high price doesn’t really scare off potential clients, and people undergo a course of using Ozempic, achieve their goal, and then publish the photos of their amazing transformations. No, it really is amazing—we can agree it's very impressive.

    However, you will still have to change your eating habits and go to the gym after the end of a course of semaglutide—if you don’t change anything in your habits, or your former appetite, then the excess weight will return.

    So, it’s better, of course, to combine Ozempic with training—then, with months of use, people will develop a habit of maintaining a new, healthy weight.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Lost 100 Lbs In Under 6 Months And Have Taken Control Of My Diabetes

    Before and after major weight loss transformation of a man wearing glasses and a black-and-white checkered shirt.

    BuddhaBootUp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comments On Difference? 8 Weeks In!

    Before and after photos showing major weight loss transformation of a smiling woman wearing glasses indoors.

    No_Rabbit6341 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Goal Weight Reached!

    Before and after photos showing major weight loss transformation of two women using blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic.

    Knotty_1005 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Yes, the success of Ozempic is largely based on a powerful advertising campaign. More precisely, numerous show business stars, who clearly demonstrated the benefits of using semaglutide on themselves, unwittingly contributed to the worldwide excitement.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But, as we can see, ordinary people also show no less impressive results with the help of ‘The Wizard of Oz’—so now, please take a look at these pics, read these people’s success stories thoroughly, and maybe add your own in the comments below.
    #16

    Down 183lbs (385>202), Now I’m Beginning To Think About Stop Using To See What Happens

    Before and after weight loss transformation of man showing major change using blood sweat tears and Ozempic.

    dehserra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    120lbs Down!

    Before and after weight loss photos showing major transformation of a woman who used blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic.

    Royal-Ad-17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Been Off Ozempic For A Year - Before And After Pics

    Before and after major weight loss transformation by person using Ozempic, showing impressive changes in body and face.

    Clean_Awareness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Feeling Great, Thanks Be To God And Oz

    Before and after major weight loss transformation of a man showcasing results with blood sweat tears and Ozempic.

    Lottoman7210 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Almost Two Years Later And 80 Pounds Gone

    Before and after photos of major weight loss using blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic showing dramatic transformation.

    hawtkarl69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    13 Months On Ozempic, Soon To Be Done

    Before and after major weight loss transformation of a bearded man showing results of blood sweat tears and Ozempic.

    Wintaru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Officially Reached A Healthy Bmi

    Before and after photos of major weight loss showing transformation with blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic usage.

    Sweet-Reflection-372 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    5 Month Face Update

    Side-by-side before and after major weight loss transformation of a woman showing clear facial changes.

    esselleesse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    1 Year, 145 Lbs Down (425-280)

    Before and after major weight loss photos showing transformation using blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic progress.

    megpi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Weight Loss After 7 Months

    Before and after major weight loss transformation of a man showing results from blood sweat tears and Ozempic use.

    North-Instance4502 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    1.5 Years, Low And Slow

    Side-by-side before and after pics of major weight loss showing the results of blood sweat tears and Ozempic use.

    Popular_Air6410 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    1 Year On Ozempic

    Before and after photos showing major weight loss transformation of a man who used blood sweat tears and Ozempic.

    beardadventures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    One Year

    Before and after major weight loss photos of a woman using blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic for transformation.

    mlsinsc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    59 Lbs Down In 10 Months, 14 Lbs To Not Being Obese!

    Before and after weight loss photos of a man showing major transformation using blood sweat tears and Ozempic.

    EmSc2Tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    I Posted Earlier This Week About How I Was A Different Human

    Side-by-side major weight loss transformation photos of a person showing results with blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic.

    PyakuKem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    80 Pounds Down!!

    Before and after major weight loss transformation of a woman showing results from blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic use.

    birdie_kessler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    I Don’t Know This Girl Anymore

    Before and after major weight loss transformation of a woman who used blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic.

    elephantinchinashop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    62 Pounds Down & Face Gains!

    Side-by-side before and after weight loss photos of a smiling woman with her dog in a car, showing major transformation.

    CondoleezzaVice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    One Year Ago vs. Today

    Side-by-side before and after weight loss photos of a smiling woman showing major transformation using Ozempic.

    postmitrapost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    The Difference A Year Can Make (-40kg)

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after photos of a woman showing major transformation with Ozempic results.

    golden-prism Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    6 Months In

    Side-by-side before and after photos of major weight loss transformation featuring a woman in a fitted dress.

    Traditional-Pair-623 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Weight Loss Celebration

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing major weight loss transformation with effort and Ozempic results.

    5655Red Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Same Dress, 20 Lbs Difference

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing major weight loss transformation using blood sweat tears and Ozempic.

    courtneyisawesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Lost 80lbs!

    Before and after weight loss photos of a woman showing major transformation using blood, sweat, tears, and Ozempic.

    Asleep-Gas1968 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    My Ozempic Face… 13 Months Down!

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a man showing major changes using blood sweat tears and Ozempic.

    Nerdnursern Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!