Naming your pet is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in life. Not only do you want the moniker to suit the animal's character, but it’s also a chance for you to show off your creativity. And some owners have so much imagination that we’re jealous.

Today, we’re featuring some of the funniest and weirdest pet names that people have ever heard, as shared in two brilliant online threads. Scroll down for a good laugh and some fun naming inspiration for the next animal you rescue.

#1

Close-up of a dog lying on a textured blanket with a funny pet name that will never fail to amuse. I had a friend in HS whose family dog was named Jonathan. His dad named him that as a joke b/c the dad's name was Buster. He thought it was funny to watch vet techs and whatnot call the dog Buster and him Jonathan only for him to correct them. It was like a preemptive dad joke.

ShamiGnu , Undine Tackmann Report

    #2

    Person holding a brown pet snake with funny names that pets didn’t ask for in a casual setting. My snakes name is Lieutenant Dan, cause he ain't got no legs 🤣.

    Rose_Thorn109 , Davyd Bortnik Report

    #3

    Long-haired tabby cat sitting and staring, illustrating funny pet names people didn’t ask for in a humorous pet naming concept. Lucy Fur she was a devil of a cat.

    redpool6 , Djordje Vukojicic Report

    It can be tough to find balance when you’re naming your pet. Obviously, you want the name to be true to the animal’s personality. You also probably want it to be unique… while staying simple enough that you can call them with ease.

    We feel that owners can intuitively tell that they’ve made the right choice, whether they go for something popular like Luna or think outside the box with Sir Meowington von Clawsewitz III. But there will be moments where you see so many good options that you have no clue what to pick. Or the opposite, where you can’t seem to find anything that suits your awesome new pet’s character.

    As ‘PetSmart’ points out, if you ever feel stuck for inspiration, you might want to look to your hobbies. Think about your favorite characters from books, shows, and films, and see if those names match your pet.
    #4

    White fluffy rabbit inside wooden house eating leafy green vegetable, illustrating funny names pets didn’t ask for. Snowball the bunny until they realized she was a male and became Snowballs.

    Terrible-Opinion-888 , Hitomi Bremmer Report

    #5

    My dog is Johnboy. My kids used to do a whole everlasting goodnight thing back and forth and they thought adding, "Goodnight, Johnboy." to the mix would be perfect.

    I realize almost no one reading this gets it.

    ThatGirl_Tasha Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Are there really so few of us who remember The Waltons?

    #6

    Orange tabby cat lying on wooden floor with eyes closed, illustrating funny names pets didn’t ask for. I knew of a Cat named Admiral. One of his owners was a captain so the cat outranked him.

    NegotiationStatus727 , Michael Sum Report

    According to ‘PetSmart,’ it's typically best to give your pet a name that isn’t longer than 2 syllables, so they’re easier to call.

    Meanwhile, remember that you can still change your pet’s name a few times in the first few weeks that you have them. However, later, it’s best to stick to one so that the animal isn’t confused.

    ‘Pet Sitters International’ also stresses the importance of names that are easy to call out and respond to. Tongue twisters aren’t always the best choice, even if they’re incredibly creative.

    Furthermore, think about whether the name you choose will still suit your pet throughout the stages of its life. For instance, something like ‘Kitten’ might sound cute, but it might not necessarily be the best fit as it grows.

    At the end of the day, though, these are all just suggestions. You know your pet far better than anyone else, and only you can pick a name for it that brings its personality and behavior to life!
    #7

    Black and white cat with yellow eyes looking sideways, illustrating funny names pets didn’t ask for in a cozy indoor setting. A black and white cat named Oreo Speedwagon.

    loves_spain , Sarah J. Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    REO Speedwagon is one of my favorite bands! I approve XD

    #8

    Black and white cat resting on wooden surface with amusing expression related to funny pet names. My guitar teacher named his cat Ozzy Clawsbourne.

    loves_spain , Manja Vitolic Report

    #9

    Close-up of a twig insect blending into a branch, illustrating unusual and funny pet names that amuse pet owners. Had a handful of stick bugs with an old roommate and 2 of the names I can remember were Sticki Minaj and Twiggie Smalls.

    sassmasterr3000 , Mark Rz Report

    Once you’ve upvoted your favorite weird pet names, we’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments down below, Pandas! Which of these monikers do you think is the best of the best? Do you prefer Oreo Speedwagon, Ozzy Clawsbourne, Lucy Fur, Admiral, or something else entirely?

    What are the best, funniest, and most out-there names that you’ve heard people give their pets? What did you name your own pets? Let us know! We can’t wait to hear from you.
    #10

    White cat with big green eyes looking amused, illustrating funny names pets didn’t ask for in a humorous setting. I work with shelter cats. I think my all time favorite name I’ve come across is Toupee Dave. All white cat with a patch of black fur in between his ears. I keep a picture of him for whenever I need a chuckle.

    heppalien , chen zy Report

    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    That name is making me laugh so hard.

    #11

    Black and white cat lying on a bed with a calm expression, illustrating funny names pets didn’t ask for. Chairman Meow.

    crazycatlady331 , Tatiana Rodriguez Report

    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    That will never not be funny!

    #12

    There was a parrot named “Feather Locklear.” I’m still not over it.

    SystemStraight1545 Report

    #13

    A tabby cat and a small dog sitting on a couch, showcasing pets with funny names they didn’t ask for. A friend of my named his dog "Dog" and his cat "Cat".
    He also has a goldfish named Bruce.

    HotZombie95 , Sandra Seitamaa Report

    More Information
    More Information
    More Information
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My dogs official name is Poppy, but I call her Dog, lovingly.

    #14

    Two brown chickens standing on wooden pallets in a fenced outdoor area, funny pet names inspiring amusement. My first two chickens - Alicia Quiche and Egg Allman.

    heady_hiker , Josiah Nicklas Report

    #15

    A lawyer I follow on TikTok adopted a kitten with Wobbly Cat Syndrome. His name is pronounced Dewey but it's spelled DUI.

    frumperbell Report

    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    That is clever and adorable!

    #16

    Orange and white fluffy cat resting indoors, highlighting funny pet names that pets didn’t ask for and amusing pet moments. Orange cat named Home Depot.

    Silent-Spirit-3310 , Oksana Zub Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Better than the other prominent orange entity.

    #17

    My dog is named Woofi Goldberg.

    SnooHamsters6975 Report

    #18

    Grey cat with amber eyes lying on a dark surface, illustrating funny names pets didn’t ask for in humorous pet naming. A buddy of mine has a 20+ pound cat named Concrete. Had him since he was a kitten. It makes me laugh every time I think about it.

    GranddadsBankshot , A Studios Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I wonder how big he would have gotten with a name like Fluffy?

    #19

    Black and white cat sitting outdoors with bright eyes, illustrating funny names pets didn’t ask for concept. My friends family had a cat and then a stray started coming around and staying in the house. They called him, the other cat and eventually it just became Other Cat. He would even come to you outside if you called to him. He also only used the sidewalks, he would never cut across the grass to come to you.

    HamHockShortDock , Joshua Fernandez Report

    #20

    Orange tabby cat lying on textured paper, showcasing one of the funny pet names pets didn’t ask for. Plastic Bag. He was found in a plastic bag at 3mo so I adopted him from the rescue I worked for.
    Renamed him Plastic Kroger Bag.

    sensitive_3gg , sensitive_3gg Report

    #21

    Cat named "Bikini". I thought it was weird at first until the owner lifted him up and showed me white markings on his underside that looked exactly like a bikini.

    seashell_eyes_ Report

    #22

    My Dogs name is Linkin Bark.

    We call him Link.

    mcinnis77 Report

    #23

    Thud, for an extremely clumsy German Shepherd.

    spookyXmoony Report

    Andrea Wylie
    Andrea Wylie
    Andrea Wylie
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    OMG we almost named our cat Jabberwocky "Thud" cuz he was always bumping into things and making thud noises.. Our current cat is named "Princess Tinyfeet von Bitesalot of the Kingdom of Bitemore on the Continent of Eurabrat".

    #24

    My friend has a female cat called Gary. It will never fail to amuse me.

    alongthewatchtower91 Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Anybody else recall a connection here to the old sitcom Married with Children?

    #25

    You might have to be old to get this, but I once had a fish named Finny Barbarino.

    PALOmino1701 Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Did the fish come from a school in which Gabe was a teacher?

    #26

    My friend in high school named his tiny tetra fish “Combine Harvester”.

    Trixie--Belden Report

    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Why is this so funny to me? 🤣🤣

    #27

    People got a kick out of my wife's cat Jeff.

    My cat is called Joey, which I don't think is as funny as Jeff, but I had a coworker named Joey, and he would come over and smoke a joint after work from time to time. It was *months* before he realized I was talking to my cat and not being really weird when he came over.

    The woman at the vet thinks my dog Husker Doo is funny. Every time I call to order Husker Doos pills she laughs and says "Husker Dooooooooo."

    Speechisanexperiment Report

    #28

    Vet tech here. One of my favorites from over the years was this one time a sweet family brought their new kitten Mittens in for a physical exam to establish care. They thought Mittens was a girl and when I told them during the exam he was a boy they changed his name to Gloves 😆 normally I love human names for animals but Gloves gets a pass.

    CupcakeBeber Report

    #29

    My son wanted a corgi for his birthday and insisted on naming her Banana.

    QuiteBusyAtWork Report

    #30

    Three legged dog.

    His name was "Yardstick" 🐕.

    JustSailOff Report

    #31

    Nudacris for a Sphynx.

    axolotl_is_angry Report

    #32

    My friend was waiting with her dog at the vet, and someone else brought their dog in. As they checked in she happened to overhear that the dog's name was Pizza Party.

    Inomsbacon Report

    #33

    We found two harmless garter snakes in our tool shed. We left them alone, and referred to them as William Snakespeare and Sheddy Roosevelt. We have a pup that loves to sploot, so we call him Vladimir Splootin.

    AverageLurkerWoman Report

    #34

    I had a cat with thumbs named Motor City, due to his loud purr. Nickname, Detroit.

    Xiolaglori Report

    #35

    A friend has a dog named Covid. "My life is so much richer thanks to Covid." "I've had Covid for 10 years." "I got Covid last year, best decision I ever made."

    aforddvm Report

    #36

    Black and white cat sitting on lap, illustrating funny names pets didn’t ask for in a cozy home setting. His name was Mr. Nibbles lol which I later found out is because he likes to rip paper, cardboard, anything he can really.. & spit it out. He leaves little piles of mess everywhere. Thank god he doesn’t ingest it. Even his adoption paperwork has nibbles off the corner 😂

    He sometimes goes by Mr Nibbles now.. but his official name is Former President WOODROW WILSON 🗣️

    (& he loves my pregnant belly).

    governmentcheese92 , governmentcheese92 Report

    #37

    At the shelter I work at, we tend to give them silly names because they’re meant to be placeholders for their new families to change. One of the fellas I took home was named Soot at first from being found in a dumpster and covered in filth. My shining moment was naming a newly tripoded cat Legolas.

    ClassroomAlarmed6916 Report

    #38

    MC hamster.

    Anxious-Bumblebee734 Report

    #39

    I wanted to name my dog Reinforcements. That way I could say things like "here comes Reinforcements" and nearby folks would be expecting a bunch of people to show up in gear or something but instead a little dog would come. I thought it would be funny but the wife didn't agree.

    gOPHER3727 Report

    #40

    I met a dog that was so chonky I swear she was square. Her name was Buttercup but they called her Butter, she literally looked like a stick of butter.

    thesongsinmyhead Report

    #41

    I met a dog once called The Inspector. That is exactly what he looked like, too. Little Scottish Terrier. Could have used a monocle.

    dubwisened Report

    #42

    It was for a cat with no eyes and his name was Nojos.

    Gold_Manager4875 Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    "Ojos" is Spanish for "eyes". Pronounced "oh-hos". So this would be "no ojos" - Nojos XD

    #43

    There's the joke about calling your dog "shark", taking him for a walk along the beach and calling him back by his name...

    JakeRiddoch Report

    #44

    One of our dogs is named Bob Barker lol.

    yardgurl10 Report

    #45

    I got 2 snapping turtles when I turned 5. One had the orange bands next to his eyes and the other had red.

    Named them MichaelAngelo and Raphael. Not funny but I felt so cool naming them.

    CanadienAlien Report

    Eri J
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    No other names would have worked. You did well.

    #46

    Someone on reddit named their cat ‘Gas Station Breakfast Pizza’ I thought it was hilarious lol.

    DocGerbilzWorld Report

    #47

    Jabarkus on Tik Tok cracks me up.

    nightglitter89x Report

    #48

    No one has ever named their pet “Peeve”???

    Fluid-Set-2674:

    I know two different people with cats named Peeve.

    918BlueDot Report

    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    #49

    Black cat with heterochromia resting on a person's hand, illustrating funny pet names that pets didn’t ask for. Belarus and we stuck with it because: (1) it’s the right thing to do; (2) it’s fun to say; and (3) more attention should be be paid to the last dictatorship in Europe that also had a recent successful coup. 🤣

    Historical_Rub_309 , Historical_Rub_309 Report

    #50

    Bruce Wayne. His brother was named Toaster.

    Ironmancal2131 Report

    #51

    “It Will Never Fail To Amuse Me”: 80 Funny Names Pets Didn’t Ask For This is Tater Tot. I was originally going to name her something cool, like Nebula or Nyx or something mythology related. But the person I adopted her from named her Tater Tot, and I thought it was stupid because ‘my name ideas are so much cooler….”

    But, I’m a people pleaser and I didn’t dare change her name. And it’s grown on me. We also call her miss Taternator, like the terminator.

    queeniesmh , queeniesmh Report

    #52

    Orange and white cat lying on a bed next to a stuffed animal, illustrating funny names pets didn’t ask for. "Vespa". The very young daughter of her original owners misheard the name "Vesper" from James Bond: Casino Royale. After I adopted her, the youngest kid (4) of the family I lived with wanted to call her Frog. So. Everyone meet: The Frog Princess Buttercup.

    crucis119 , crucis119 Report

    #53

    She is named Queen Elizabeth and lives up to it lol.

    FreddyKrueger32 Report

    #54

    Mr. Chips and Captain Guacamole, my pet rats. We also had a ball python named E. Howard Farnsworth. I also know a cat named Arnold Pawmer.

    Gold-Library6013 Report

    #55

    Friend had a pet pig named piggie smalls. Smalls [passed] and was replaced by Spamela.

    snoogan4458 Report

    #56

    Carrot Cake for an orange and white cat.

    Few_Network5779 Report

    #57

    We adopted a husky / lab puppy who is very fast and not especially bright. We named him Leroy Jenkins.

    OBISerious Report

    #58

    Dave Growl.

    pepperdyno2 Report

    #59

    Gerbil named Gerbroni.

    Harleyaudrey Report

    #60

    Quoting my older sister who is a Vet:

    Giant, very muscular white fur pitbull comes in with the spiked collar and looks aggressive. Upon entering, the dog ran up to my sister wanting belly rubs and was brought in for eating a rubber duck. Dog's name was Marshmallow because "he is a giant idiot with a heart of gold."

    Cheetodude625 Report

    #61

    I had a cat named Squid. Now I have a wire hair mini dachshund named Nosferatu.

    remgirl1976 Report

    #62

    I had a diabetic hamster named Brimley, after Walter Brimley, the iconic old guy in the commercials known for how he said diabetes… diabeetus!


    A ball python with the nickname Lucy. Her full name was Lucifer, Devourer of Souls.


    A milk snake named Milk Shake.



    My current orange female cat, a rarity, is named Junebug. Her foster siblings were Cricket and Grasshopper.

    ilovelegosand314 Report

    #63

    I named my dog “doug”.

    zeussparnassus Report

    Rooster named Handsome Lad.

    foolishfoolsgold Report

    #65

    A bug-eyed Guinea pig named Hunter the Destroyer. He shrieked every night.

    PsychicStudMuffin Report

    #66

    Katy Perry's cat's name was "Kitty Purry" which has always been my favorite 😂.

    BeyondAddiction Report

    #67

    A dog named Taxi.

    why_now10 Report

    There was a bulldog that used to visit my office named Foreman. I know it’s not as obviously funny but it was funny in context since he was such a big boy.

    rqny Report

    #69

    My girl actually had two names! She was so frightened/grumpy/antisocial when she first got to the shelter that they named her Frumpkin. Once she was out of the kennel area and being kept in an office where she could let her guard down, they renamed her Daisy.

    Neither fit her, but if I had to pick between the two, Frumpkin is closer lol.

    AmiableSloth Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    My cat Preacher was named Miller by the shelter we adopted him from XD (I named him Preacher after my favorite comic book series, but it also fits otherwise because he's a tuxedo.) When he is especially naughty, I call him by his "birth name", Miller XD

    My babies name was and is Catalie Portman. We call her Catty or Chatty Catty because she loves to talk.

    Select_Driver_6671 Report

    #71

    My black and white cat who is currently named Figero’s name was FATTY. And he was severely underweight too omg.

    LovleySparkle Report

    Black cat sitting on a chair at a table with a phone, fitting the theme of funny names pets didn’t ask for. “Spoon” fits his personality. You can’t stay mad when you yell “SPOON!! KNOCK IT OFF” across the house.

    MikaTheImpaler , MikaTheImpaler Report

    #73

    Foster kittens named Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, and Weezer.

    ie51773 Report

    #74

    I got lucky and adopted a pure bred Norwegian Forest cat. He was left in a box on the stairs at my vets office. They named him Boxcar Bobby. So I adopted him and called him Bob.
    I think a breeder dumped him because right at the end of his tail, it had a kink...the tip was at a 90° angle. Never bothered him and we had him for about 14 years.

    CDubs_94 Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Alas, not a purebred Norwegian Forest Cat if he was found abandoned in a box at the vet's office. Unless a cat has papers/a pedigree, they're not a purebred. Even if you think your cat has all the attributes/aspects of a certain breed, they're not that breed unless they have a pedigree. There's also no such thing as a "half Bengal" either - they're just a Domestic Shorthair/moggy, even if one parent WAS a purebred pedigreed Bengal cat. Cat breeds don't work the same way dog breeds do.

    #75

    My black cat's name was Trippy. Ugh.

    cthulhus_spawn Report

    Wilhemina, but my friend shortened it to Mina.

    KitchenDrive2972 Report

    #77

    Thor. He’s big, dumb and blond (=orange). I kept the name.

    elk-statue Report

    #78

    Tabby cat relaxing on a beige cat tree featuring funny names pets didn’t ask for in a cozy indoor setting. This was Beyoncé lol her name is now PB short for peanut butter. And yes, she actually likes peanut butter but we didn’t find that out until 4 years later lol.

    sandredeee , sandredeee Report

    Mr. Butterbritches for a blond one eyed persian cat.

    trenchlatrine Report

    Meow. Such a shy little beautiful, blue eyed Siamese girl. Kept the name. Now I know why. She introduces herself every time she walks into the room, after litter box, when it’s past 3pm and she hasn’t been fed or 3am (weekends too) when she hasn’t been fed. My (big) little purr pillow.

    Distinct-Ad-267 Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Meezers are known to be very "talkative"! It's a breed trait XD

