Today, we’re featuring some of the funniest and weirdest pet names that people have ever heard, as shared in two brilliant online threads . Scroll down for a good laugh and some fun naming inspiration for the next animal you rescue.

Naming your pet is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in life. Not only do you want the moniker to suit the animal's character, but it’s also a chance for you to show off your creativity . And some owners have so much imagination that we’re jealous.

#1 I had a friend in HS whose family dog was named Jonathan. His dad named him that as a joke b/c the dad's name was Buster. He thought it was funny to watch vet techs and whatnot call the dog Buster and him Jonathan only for him to correct them. It was like a preemptive dad joke.

#2 My snakes name is Lieutenant Dan, cause he ain't got no legs 🤣.

#3 Lucy Fur she was a devil of a cat.

It can be tough to find balance when you’re naming your pet. Obviously, you want the name to be true to the animal’s personality. You also probably want it to be unique… while staying simple enough that you can call them with ease. We feel that owners can intuitively tell that they’ve made the right choice, whether they go for something popular like Luna or think outside the box with Sir Meowington von Clawsewitz III. But there will be moments where you see so many good options that you have no clue what to pick. Or the opposite, where you can’t seem to find anything that suits your awesome new pet’s character. As ‘PetSmart’ points out, if you ever feel stuck for inspiration, you might want to look to your hobbies. Think about your favorite characters from books, shows, and films, and see if those names match your pet.

#4 Snowball the bunny until they realized she was a male and became Snowballs.

#5 My dog is Johnboy. My kids used to do a whole everlasting goodnight thing back and forth and they thought adding, "Goodnight, Johnboy." to the mix would be perfect.



I realize almost no one reading this gets it.

#6 I knew of a Cat named Admiral. One of his owners was a captain so the cat outranked him.

According to ‘PetSmart,’ it's typically best to give your pet a name that isn’t longer than 2 syllables, so they’re easier to call. Meanwhile, remember that you can still change your pet’s name a few times in the first few weeks that you have them. However, later, it’s best to stick to one so that the animal isn’t confused. ADVERTISEMENT ‘Pet Sitters International’ also stresses the importance of names that are easy to call out and respond to. Tongue twisters aren’t always the best choice, even if they’re incredibly creative. Furthermore, think about whether the name you choose will still suit your pet throughout the stages of its life. For instance, something like ‘Kitten’ might sound cute, but it might not necessarily be the best fit as it grows. At the end of the day, though, these are all just suggestions. You know your pet far better than anyone else, and only you can pick a name for it that brings its personality and behavior to life!

#7 A black and white cat named Oreo Speedwagon.

#8 My guitar teacher named his cat Ozzy Clawsbourne.

#9 Had a handful of stick bugs with an old roommate and 2 of the names I can remember were Sticki Minaj and Twiggie Smalls.

Once you’ve upvoted your favorite weird pet names, we’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments down below, Pandas! Which of these monikers do you think is the best of the best? Do you prefer Oreo Speedwagon, Ozzy Clawsbourne, Lucy Fur, Admiral, or something else entirely? What are the best, funniest, and most out-there names that you’ve heard people give their pets? What did you name your own pets? Let us know! We can’t wait to hear from you.

#10 I work with shelter cats. I think my all time favorite name I’ve come across is Toupee Dave. All white cat with a patch of black fur in between his ears. I keep a picture of him for whenever I need a chuckle.

#11 Chairman Meow.

#12 There was a parrot named “Feather Locklear.” I’m still not over it.

#13 A friend of my named his dog "Dog" and his cat "Cat".

He also has a goldfish named Bruce.

#14 My first two chickens - Alicia Quiche and Egg Allman.

#15 A lawyer I follow on TikTok adopted a kitten with Wobbly Cat Syndrome. His name is pronounced Dewey but it's spelled DUI.

#16 Orange cat named Home Depot.

#17 My dog is named Woofi Goldberg.

#18 A buddy of mine has a 20+ pound cat named Concrete. Had him since he was a kitten. It makes me laugh every time I think about it.

#19 My friends family had a cat and then a stray started coming around and staying in the house. They called him, the other cat and eventually it just became Other Cat. He would even come to you outside if you called to him. He also only used the sidewalks, he would never cut across the grass to come to you.

#20 Plastic Bag. He was found in a plastic bag at 3mo so I adopted him from the rescue I worked for.

Renamed him Plastic Kroger Bag.

#21 Cat named "Bikini". I thought it was weird at first until the owner lifted him up and showed me white markings on his underside that looked exactly like a bikini.

#22 My Dogs name is Linkin Bark.



We call him Link.

#23 Thud, for an extremely clumsy German Shepherd.

#24 My friend has a female cat called Gary. It will never fail to amuse me.

#25 You might have to be old to get this, but I once had a fish named Finny Barbarino.

#26 My friend in high school named his tiny tetra fish “Combine Harvester”.

#27 People got a kick out of my wife's cat Jeff.



My cat is called Joey, which I don't think is as funny as Jeff, but I had a coworker named Joey, and he would come over and smoke a joint after work from time to time. It was *months* before he realized I was talking to my cat and not being really weird when he came over.



The woman at the vet thinks my dog Husker Doo is funny. Every time I call to order Husker Doos pills she laughs and says "Husker Dooooooooo."

#28 Vet tech here. One of my favorites from over the years was this one time a sweet family brought their new kitten Mittens in for a physical exam to establish care. They thought Mittens was a girl and when I told them during the exam he was a boy they changed his name to Gloves 😆 normally I love human names for animals but Gloves gets a pass.

#29 My son wanted a corgi for his birthday and insisted on naming her Banana.

#30 Three legged dog.



His name was "Yardstick" 🐕.

#31 Nudacris for a Sphynx.

#32 My friend was waiting with her dog at the vet, and someone else brought their dog in. As they checked in she happened to overhear that the dog's name was Pizza Party.

#33 We found two harmless garter snakes in our tool shed. We left them alone, and referred to them as William Snakespeare and Sheddy Roosevelt. We have a pup that loves to sploot, so we call him Vladimir Splootin.

#34 I had a cat with thumbs named Motor City, due to his loud purr. Nickname, Detroit.

#35 A friend has a dog named Covid. "My life is so much richer thanks to Covid." "I've had Covid for 10 years." "I got Covid last year, best decision I ever made."

#36 His name was Mr. Nibbles lol which I later found out is because he likes to rip paper, cardboard, anything he can really.. & spit it out. He leaves little piles of mess everywhere. Thank god he doesn’t ingest it. Even his adoption paperwork has nibbles off the corner 😂



He sometimes goes by Mr Nibbles now.. but his official name is Former President WOODROW WILSON 🗣️



(& he loves my pregnant belly).

#37 At the shelter I work at, we tend to give them silly names because they’re meant to be placeholders for their new families to change. One of the fellas I took home was named Soot at first from being found in a dumpster and covered in filth. My shining moment was naming a newly tripoded cat Legolas.

#38 MC hamster.

#39 I wanted to name my dog Reinforcements. That way I could say things like "here comes Reinforcements" and nearby folks would be expecting a bunch of people to show up in gear or something but instead a little dog would come. I thought it would be funny but the wife didn't agree.

#40 I met a dog that was so chonky I swear she was square. Her name was Buttercup but they called her Butter, she literally looked like a stick of butter.

#41 I met a dog once called The Inspector. That is exactly what he looked like, too. Little Scottish Terrier. Could have used a monocle.

#42 It was for a cat with no eyes and his name was Nojos.

#43 There's the joke about calling your dog "shark", taking him for a walk along the beach and calling him back by his name...

#44 One of our dogs is named Bob Barker lol.

#45 I got 2 snapping turtles when I turned 5. One had the orange bands next to his eyes and the other had red.



Named them MichaelAngelo and Raphael. Not funny but I felt so cool naming them.

#46 Someone on reddit named their cat ‘Gas Station Breakfast Pizza’ I thought it was hilarious lol.

#47 Jabarkus on Tik Tok cracks me up.

#48 No one has ever named their pet “Peeve”???



Fluid-Set-2674:



I know two different people with cats named Peeve.

#49 Belarus and we stuck with it because: (1) it’s the right thing to do; (2) it’s fun to say; and (3) more attention should be be paid to the last dictatorship in Europe that also had a recent successful coup. 🤣

#50 Bruce Wayne. His brother was named Toaster.

#51 This is Tater Tot. I was originally going to name her something cool, like Nebula or Nyx or something mythology related. But the person I adopted her from named her Tater Tot, and I thought it was stupid because ‘my name ideas are so much cooler….”



But, I’m a people pleaser and I didn’t dare change her name. And it’s grown on me. We also call her miss Taternator, like the terminator.

#52 "Vespa". The very young daughter of her original owners misheard the name "Vesper" from James Bond: Casino Royale. After I adopted her, the youngest kid (4) of the family I lived with wanted to call her Frog. So. Everyone meet: The Frog Princess Buttercup.

#53 She is named Queen Elizabeth and lives up to it lol.

#54 Mr. Chips and Captain Guacamole, my pet rats. We also had a ball python named E. Howard Farnsworth. I also know a cat named Arnold Pawmer.

#55 Friend had a pet pig named piggie smalls. Smalls [passed] and was replaced by Spamela.

#56 Carrot Cake for an orange and white cat.

#57 We adopted a husky / lab puppy who is very fast and not especially bright. We named him Leroy Jenkins.

#58 Dave Growl.

#59 Gerbil named Gerbroni.

#60 Quoting my older sister who is a Vet:



Giant, very muscular white fur pitbull comes in with the spiked collar and looks aggressive. Upon entering, the dog ran up to my sister wanting belly rubs and was brought in for eating a rubber duck. Dog's name was Marshmallow because "he is a giant idiot with a heart of gold."

#61 I had a cat named Squid. Now I have a wire hair mini dachshund named Nosferatu.

#62 I had a diabetic hamster named Brimley, after Walter Brimley, the iconic old guy in the commercials known for how he said diabetes… diabeetus!





A ball python with the nickname Lucy. Her full name was Lucifer, Devourer of Souls.





A milk snake named Milk Shake.







My current orange female cat, a rarity, is named Junebug. Her foster siblings were Cricket and Grasshopper.

#63 I named my dog “doug”.

#64 Rooster named Handsome Lad.

#65 A bug-eyed Guinea pig named Hunter the Destroyer. He shrieked every night.

#66 Katy Perry's cat's name was "Kitty Purry" which has always been my favorite 😂.

#67 A dog named Taxi.

#68 There was a bulldog that used to visit my office named Foreman. I know it’s not as obviously funny but it was funny in context since he was such a big boy.

#69 My girl actually had two names! She was so frightened/grumpy/antisocial when she first got to the shelter that they named her Frumpkin. Once she was out of the kennel area and being kept in an office where she could let her guard down, they renamed her Daisy.



Neither fit her, but if I had to pick between the two, Frumpkin is closer lol.

#70 My babies name was and is Catalie Portman. We call her Catty or Chatty Catty because she loves to talk.

#71 My black and white cat who is currently named Figero’s name was FATTY. And he was severely underweight too omg.

#72 “Spoon” fits his personality. You can’t stay mad when you yell “SPOON!! KNOCK IT OFF” across the house.

#73 Foster kittens named Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, and Weezer.

#74 I got lucky and adopted a pure bred Norwegian Forest cat. He was left in a box on the stairs at my vets office. They named him Boxcar Bobby. So I adopted him and called him Bob.

I think a breeder dumped him because right at the end of his tail, it had a kink...the tip was at a 90° angle. Never bothered him and we had him for about 14 years.

#75 My black cat's name was Trippy. Ugh.

#76 Wilhemina, but my friend shortened it to Mina.

#77 Thor. He’s big, dumb and blond (=orange). I kept the name.

#78 This was Beyoncé lol her name is now PB short for peanut butter. And yes, she actually likes peanut butter but we didn’t find that out until 4 years later lol.

#79 Mr. Butterbritches for a blond one eyed persian cat.

