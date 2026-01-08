“We’re Cooked Chat”: 85 Completely Unhinged But Also Amusing Pet Names
Naming your pet is the next most important choice you’ll make after deciding to open up your home to an animal in need of your love and care. While some folks go for something more traditional, others like to go all out and think way, way outside of the box.
Today, we’re featuring the ‘Petfinder Names’ subreddit, a fun little online community that shares some of the funniest and most imaginative pet names found over on the ‘Petfinder’ pet adoption website. Keep scrolling for some wholesomeness, cuteness, and a lot of excellent inspiration for your next pet’s name.
The One And Only Crunchwrap Supreme. I Hope He Has A Brother Called Baja Blast
Big Orange Papa
Big Strong Man. The Biggest. The Strongest
According to ‘PetSmart,’ owners ought to choose a name for their pet that fits its personality. What’s more, it’s a great idea to choose a name based on how easy it is to say, preferably one that ends in a vowel.
And if you feel stuck, you can always look to your hobbies for inspiration. For example, you might find some awesome names in your favorite movies, books, TV shows, or video games.
Metallicat
Mr. World Wide
Wafer (Body Of Christ)
Meanwhile, ‘PetSmart’ adds that there are a few things you should steer clear of when naming your new pet. For instance, you may want to avoid names that sound like other pets’ names, so there’s less confusion.
With that in mind, you also shouldn’t go for names that sound like training cues. If you name your pet ‘Shay,’ it might have a tough time when you order it to ‘Stay.’ So either avoid similar-sounding names or change your training cues.
It also might be easier if your pet's name isn’t longer than 2 syllables. In the meantime, think of possible nicknames! And once you’ve landed on a name that you like, stick with it. It might be fine to change the name “a few times in the first few weeks,” but after a longer while, your pet might find it confusing.
Tax Fraud
Felony And Misdemeanor. Waiting To Break Out Of Kitty Jail
Excavator
The ‘Petfinder Names’ subreddit was created back in March 2021. According to the moderator team, it is meant to be a place for people to post all of the silly and ridiculous names and photos of animals that they find on ‘Petfinder,’ the popular pet adoption site. The mod team notes that “normal names” will get removed from the sub, “unless the picture is that outrageous.”
However, the internet enjoys creative and off-the-hook ‘Petfinder’ names so much that this is far from the only online community that shares them.
Catthew
Home Depot
Pigcasso
Previously, our team has covered the ‘Petfinder Names’ project on X, formerly Twitter. Though it’s named the same as the subreddit, and it also focuses on creative names from ‘Petfinder,’ these are two distinct online communities.
The X account was created in April 2021 and currently has nearly 337k followers on the social network.
Bochephus
Petfinder Or Local Deli?
In Walt Kelly's "Pogo" cartoons he had a character named Sam Handwich. He was a duck that fell into the Fountain of Youth and became an egg. Copy of one of the cartoons attached (and hidden) below.
Vegan. The Yearbook Photo Sells It For Me
Earlier, during a previous interview with Jea, the founder of the ‘Petfinder Names’ project on X, they said that, initially, the idea was something silly. The popularity of the account was something surprising.
“I started this account as a silly little thing on the side. I spend so much time browsing Petfinder and started to see some hilarious names, and I thought they would be fun to share!" they told Bored Panda earlier.
Swinona Rider
Found One
Spring Roll
"I figured I would get some followers and people who enjoyed it, but it has blown up exponentially!” Jea, who created ‘Petfinder Names,’ said, explaining that it was incredible to see a surge of followers almost immediately after making the account on X.
At the time, they said that the most unusual animal name they’d found was a cat named Golfball Sized Hail. "But there are too many to count, and I'm sure they'll just keep getting weirder!"
Buzz Lightbeard
Carbohydrate
Cheese Steak
But picking a truly imaginative name for your pet can be quite challenging. So, it’s no wonder that some owners feel overwhelmed.
"My best advice in finding a unique name would be to literally just start writing down random things you see or identify. For example, my nickname for my cat is Dumptruck, and I intend on naming my next pet Chainsaw,” Jea told Bored Panda.
We're Cooked Chat
Robert The Bruce
Connect Four
As for ‘Petfinder,’ it is the largest online pet adoption site in all of North America. The organization has around 250,000 adoptable pets from 11,000 shelters and rescue groups situated across the United States, as well as Canada and Mexico.
The ‘Petfinder’ website is constantly updated, and you can even sign up to get email notifications when new pets that match your search criteria are added to it.
Squirt Mcgee
Gym Bro. An Excellent Cat Name
Hehe + Haha
Meep
Crazy Eyes
Chaos Cat
Pie Chart. Such A Precious Name For A Precious Lady!
Big Beef Boy
Casey Anthony
Dude
Pea Shooter
I Guess This Belongs Here
Fruit Bat
Found A Petfinder Name
She's a beauty. Or should I say she walks in beauty, even though that is Byron.