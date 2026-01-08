Meanwhile, ‘PetSmart’ adds that there are a few things you should steer clear of when naming your new pet. For instance, you may want to avoid names that sound like other pets’ names, so there’s less confusion.

With that in mind, you also shouldn’t go for names that sound like training cues. If you name your pet ‘Shay,’ it might have a tough time when you order it to ‘Stay.’ So either avoid similar-sounding names or change your training cues.

It also might be easier if your pet's name isn’t longer than 2 syllables. In the meantime, think of possible nicknames! And once you’ve landed on a name that you like, stick with it. It might be fine to change the name “a few times in the first few weeks,” but after a longer while, your pet might find it confusing.