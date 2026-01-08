ADVERTISEMENT

Naming your pet is the next most important choice you’ll make after deciding to open up your home to an animal in need of your love and care. While some folks go for something more traditional, others like to go all out and think way, way outside of the box.

Today, we’re featuring the ‘Petfinder Names’ subreddit, a fun little online community that shares some of the funniest and most imaginative pet names found over on the ‘Petfinder’ pet adoption website. Keep scrolling for some wholesomeness, cuteness, and a lot of excellent inspiration for your next pet’s name.

#1

The One And Only Crunchwrap Supreme. I Hope He Has A Brother Called Baja Blast

Orange kitten held by hand against gray background, person wearing smartwatch, playful pet names inspiration

    #2

    Big Orange Papa

    Close-up orange tabby cat with purple heart icon, playful expression, perfect for pet names list

    #3

    Big Strong Man. The Biggest. The Strongest

    Tabby kitten in Santa outfit meowing on paw-print blanket, playful pet names inspiration

    According to ‘PetSmart,’ owners ought to choose a name for their pet that fits its personality. What’s more, it’s a great idea to choose a name based on how easy it is to say, preferably one that ends in a vowel.

    And if you feel stuck, you can always look to your hobbies for inspiration. For example, you might find some awesome names in your favorite movies, books, TV shows, or video games.

    #4

    Metallicat

    Tuxedo kitten sitting inside a studded collar on a dark background, playful pet names idea

    #5

    Mr. World Wide

    Gray pigeon standing in a pink box with hay inside a cage, quirky pet names inspiration

    #6

    Wafer (Body Of Christ)

    Fluffy white rabbit on a green blanket with caption Wafer (the Body of Christ), quirky pet names example

    Meanwhile, ‘PetSmart’ adds that there are a few things you should steer clear of when naming your new pet. For instance, you may want to avoid names that sound like other pets’ names, so there’s less confusion.

    With that in mind, you also shouldn’t go for names that sound like training cues. If you name your pet ‘Shay,’ it might have a tough time when you order it to ‘Stay.’ So either avoid similar-sounding names or change your training cues.

    It also might be easier if your pet's name isn’t longer than 2 syllables. In the meantime, think of possible nicknames! And once you’ve landed on a name that you like, stick with it. It might be fine to change the name “a few times in the first few weeks,” but after a longer while, your pet might find it confusing.
    #7

    Tax Fraud

    Tabby cat sitting in a green litter box inside a cage, cute image for pet names ideas

    #8

    Felony And Misdemeanor. Waiting To Break Out Of Kitty Jail

    Two tabby kittens snuggled in a sink, playful faces suggesting quirky pet names

    #9

    Excavator

    Tabby cat resting on a white blanket with a heart icon, playful expression, pet names

    The ‘Petfinder Names’ subreddit was created back in March 2021. According to the moderator team, it is meant to be a place for people to post all of the silly and ridiculous names and photos of animals that they find on ‘Petfinder,’ the popular pet adoption site. The mod team notes that “normal names” will get removed from the sub, “unless the picture is that outrageous.”

    However, the internet enjoys creative and off-the-hook ‘Petfinder’ names so much that this is far from the only online community that shares them.
    #10

    Catthew

    Orange and white cat lounging on carpet with curious look, cozy scene for pet names ideas

    #11

    Home Depot

    Small rodent peeking from black cauldron on orange background with bats, playful Halloween pet names inspiration

    #12

    Pigcasso

    Curious black pig in a muddy yard looking at camera, playful image for amusing pet names

    Previously, our team has covered the ‘Petfinder Names’ project on X, formerly Twitter. Though it’s named the same as the subreddit, and it also focuses on creative names from ‘Petfinder,’ these are two distinct online communities.

    The X account was created in April 2021 and currently has nearly 337k followers on the social network.
    #13

    Bochephus

    Orange tabby cat curled on chair, playful expression, illustrating amusing pet names inspiration.

    #14

    Petfinder Or Local Deli?

    Four adorable kittens with silly captions like Meatloaf Sammich and Churro, playful pet names collage

    #15

    Vegan. The Yearbook Photo Sells It For Me

    Vegan. The Yearbook Photo Sells It For Me

    Earlier, during a previous interview with Jea, the founder of the ‘Petfinder Names’ project on X, they said that, initially, the idea was something silly. The popularity of the account was something surprising.

    “I started this account as a silly little thing on the side. I spend so much time browsing Petfinder and started to see some hilarious names, and I thought they would be fun to share!" they told Bored Panda earlier.
    #16

    Swinona Rider

    Potbellied pig wallowing in mud with profile card visible, playful pet names inspiration

    #17

    Found One

    Senior terrier mix with wiry gray fur and blue harness in car, playful pet names example

    #18

    Spring Roll

    Orange tabby cat on a counter being petted, retail boxes in background — cute pet names idea.

    "I figured I would get some followers and people who enjoyed it, but it has blown up exponentially!” Jea, who created ‘Petfinder Names,’ said, explaining that it was incredible to see a surge of followers almost immediately after making the account on X.

    At the time, they said that the most unusual animal name they’d found was a cat named Golfball Sized Hail. "But there are too many to count, and I'm sure they'll just keep getting weirder!"
    #19

    Buzz Lightbeard

    Bearded dragon on gray blanket with caption Buzz LightBeard, playful pet names suggestion

    #20

    Carbohydrate

    Gray and white cat on a shelf next to striped fabric, wary expression, suitable for pet names idea

    #21

    Cheese Steak

    Tabby cat peeking from cardboard box with wide eyes and heart icon, playful image for pet names list

    But picking a truly imaginative name for your pet can be quite challenging. So, it’s no wonder that some owners feel overwhelmed.

    "My best advice in finding a unique name would be to literally just start writing down random things you see or identify. For example, my nickname for my cat is Dumptruck, and I intend on naming my next pet Chainsaw,” Jea told Bored Panda.
    #22

    We're Cooked Chat

    Tabby kitten curled on a towel, looking at camera with a purple heart icon, pet names

    #23

    Robert The Bruce

    Scruffy light orange cat with wide eyes in shelter, portrait for pet names article

    #24

    Connect Four

    Small orange kitten on a white scale, tiny ginger cat exploring, Cooked Chat pet name theme

    As for ‘Petfinder,’ it is the largest online pet adoption site in all of North America. The organization has around 250,000 adoptable pets from 11,000 shelters and rescue groups situated across the United States, as well as Canada and Mexico.

    The ‘Petfinder’ website is constantly updated, and you can even sign up to get email notifications when new pets that match your search criteria are added to it.
    #25

    Squirt Mcgee

    Small black chihuahua on patterned blue blanket, wide-eyed and cozy, perfect for quirky pet names

    #26

    Gym Bro. An Excellent Cat Name

    Brown tabby cat with toys on yellow blanket, looking at camera, used for pet names article

    #27

    Hehe + Haha

    Two tabby kittens on a green couch, one meowing and one alert, playful companions for pet names feature

    We honestly can’t wait to read what you have to say, Pandas! Once you’ve finished enjoying the awesome photos and names, and upvoting your favorites, tell us which ones you loved the most and why in the comments. What’s the most unique name given to an animal that you’ve ever heard? What have you named your pets? We’d like to find out.
    #28

    Meep

    White and gray cat with one yellow eye and one blue eye, held indoors, ideal for amusing pet names

    #29

    Crazy Eyes

    Black and white kitten sitting in a playpen on a beige blanket, looking up with wide eyes, adorable pet names inspiration

    #30

    Chaos Cat

    Blue-eyed cream cat with whiskers looking up, playful expression, pet names inspiration

    #31

    Pie Chart. Such A Precious Name For A Precious Lady!

    Gray and cream kitten close-up with amber eyes and curious expression, perfect for pet names and nicknames

    #32

    Big Beef Boy

    Smug black and white cat lounging with half-closed eyes, playful photo for quirky pet names ideas

    #33

    Casey Anthony

    Tabby cat sitting in a wire crate, staring at camera, We're Cooked Chat pet names theme

    #34

    Dude

    Black and white kitten on teal blanket in a Petfinder listing, example of pet names

    #35

    Pea Shooter

    Tabby cat curled in a shelter cage next to litter box, pictured for pet names article

    #36

    I Guess This Belongs Here

    Orange and white cat in a shelter cage beside a round toy, photo for pet names feature

    #37

    Fruit Bat

    Smiling black terrier on pebbled ground, close-up portrait for pet names inspiration

    #38

    Found A Petfinder Name

    Tuxedo cat with white paws and chest lounging on a ledge, looking at camera, pet names

    #39

    Decided It’s My Turn To Find Some Names

    Black and white cat in a kissing booth wearing a red bow tie, labeled Eepy, playful pet names feature image

    #40

    Hes So Pathetic I Can't

    White kitten portrait for pet names feature, named Mojito on an adopt-me card with big eyes and pink nose.

    #41

    Uncle Phil

    Close-up of white cat with black forehead markings on adoption card labeled Uncle Phil, for pet names inspiration

    #42

    Best Name Ever

    Close-up of wide-eyed black cat in teal enclosure labeled Burnt Chicken, playful pet names

    #43

    The Crime Brothers

    Two cat adoption cards labeled Hooligan and Riff Raff, white-gray cats in photos, hearts icon, playful pet names example.

    #44

    Le Chonk

    Tortoiseshell cat peeking from litter box in shelter card, cute candidate for amusing pet names

    #45

    China

    Tabby cat with stern expression and purple heart icon labeled CHINA, quirky pet names

    #46

    Toaster Strudel

    Guinea pig dressed as a bumblebee on a lap, playful example of amusing pet names

    #47

    Stress Ball

    One-eyed tabby-and-white cat labeled Stress Ball on a teal towel, playful pet names example.

    #48

    4 Slice Toaster

    Smiling black-and-white dog with tongue out, harness and bandana, playful pet names caption 4 Slice Toaster visible

    #49

    The Golden Girls

    Three tabby cats in a triptych photo with caption The Golden Girls, playful poses — amusing pet names

    #50

    Chappurr Roan

    Black and white kitten looking up with Chappurr Roan overlay and heart icon, pet names example

    #51

    Slick Back

    Beige shorn cat looking at camera with purple heart icon and caption SLICK BACK, humorous pet names

    #52

    These Geese

    White geese in profile cards displaying amusing pet names like Goose Lee, Goose Willis, Goose Springsteen

    #53

    Chair

    Tiny newborn tabby kitten held in hand on adoption listing, sleepy face - amusing pet names idea

    #54

    Scalene Triangle

    Tuxedo cat peeking from towel in a shelter kennel with adoption card Scalene Triangle, pet names inspiration

    #55

    Ventilation And Drywall

    Two tabby kittens shown in adoption cards labeled Ventilation and Drywall, humorous pet names displayed

    #56

    The Hat

    Senior Labrador mixed breed in a flat cap sitting on grass by a brick wall, playful pet names inspiration

    #57

    ☠️bad Haircut

    Black and white cat in a shelter cage by a food bowl, listed as Bad Haircut, cute pet names inspiration

    #58

    Great Name

    Close-up tabby cat with wide eyes and quirky expression, suitable for amusing pet names list

    #59

    Mike

    Four kitten adoption cards showing cute kittens with amusing pet names like Flareon, Sylveon, Glaceon and MIKE.

    #60

    Was It That Hard

    Tabby kitten crouched in a carrier cage with purple heart sticker, adoption listing photo for pet names article

    #61

    Beef Cake

    Gray kitten with blue eyes on carpet, adoption listing photo illustrating pet names

    #62

    Peanut Butter Donut

    Calico kitten lounging on cat tree named Peanut Butter Donut, playful portrait for pet names

    #63

    Swim Shady

    Close-up of a young striped turtle on a log, playful pet names inspiration

    #64

    We've Been Trying To Contact You

    Calico kitten in shelter photo with toys, close-up face used for pet names feature

    #65

    A Boxer Named George Foreman!

    Close-up boxer dog adoption profile card labeled George Foreman, adult boxer 3 miles away, pet names inspiration

    #66

    A Few I Found Near Stl

    Gray tabby cat being petted in an adoption listing, playful example of pet names

    #67

    Love It Ahah

    Orange tabby cat lounging on a perch with a funny face on an adoption card, playful pet names

    #68

    Payback

    Tabby kitten on a cat tree with a Payback name tag, playful pet names idea

    #69

    Gremblin

    Brown pigeon perched on a hand in an adoption listing labeled Gremlin, playful example of pet names

    #70

    Cheddar Meatloaf

    Orange tabby cat Cheddar Meatloaf on shelter shelf, playful pose, Cooked Chat pet names feature

    #71

    Hello Again. I Decided To Expand My Horizons And Found More Names

    Tan Chihuahua mix in red harness standing on dry grass at sunset, pet names profile card showing Little Kittle.

    #72

    Catgpt

    Gray American Shorthair cat on balcony with toy and adoption card labeled Cat GPT, pet names inspiration

    #73

    Bolognese

    Orange tabby kitten with green collar photographed for pet names list, curious expression and upright tail.

    #74

    Provolone

    Black cat Provolone leaning on a scratching post in an adoption profile image, pet names feature.

    #75

    Justice For Barbie Q

    Wrinkled black potbellied pig in a pen with name Barbie Q shown, image for pet names feature

    #76

    Cookie Montress And Forest Jump

    Two rabbits cuddled in a pen by a blue food bowl, black and brown bunnies, pet names example

    #77

    Satan - Chihuahua Lovers Only

    Tricolor chihuahua standing on grass with caption Satan, example of unhinged pet names

    #78

    Looking For Huskies On Petfinder And Found These Gems

    Husky with icy blue eyes on adoption card labeled Out-of-town pet, named Brad Pitt, example of funny pet names

    #79

    Shout Out To Gaslight, Gatekeep, Wnd Girlboss

    Screen showing kitten adoption grid with photos and quirky pet names like Girl Boss and Gas Light

    #80

    Most Recent Pet Finder Browse Was A Trip For Sure

    Two dog adoption cards showing senior dogs named Bazinga and Bert, thumbnails and pet names displayed

    #81

    The Chickens Always Have The Most Ominous Names

    Mobile app screen showing a black-and-white chicken named Sunday Silence in a coop, pet names listing

    #82

    It’s A Nimbus 2000!

    Two cat adoption cards side-by-side showing orange kitten and Siamese mix, showcasing quirky pet names.

    #83

    Funny Name LOL

    Bulldog mix lying on blue couch with pillow, portrait for amusing pet names feature

    #84

    Rizzler

    Grey dog with orange collar standing on pavement, example of amusing pet names

    #85

    Feral Werewolf

    Gray cat peering through scratched glass with heart icon and caption Feral Werewolf, pet names

