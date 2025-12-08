ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most important decisions you’ll ever make in life is adopting an animal in need. But your new forever friend is going to need a name, and it can be tough to choose. Luckily, the world is full of creative people who think outside the box and offer inspiration to new pet parents.

‘Petfinder Names’ is a brilliant X (formerly Twitter) account that features some of the most unconventional and funny animal names ever found on ‘Petfinder,’ the popular pet adoption website. We’ve collected some of the best ones to make you smile. Scroll down for some heartwarming goodness and wit.

#1

A white and gray cat sitting with eyes closed, featured in a list of hilarious animal names on Petfinder.

petfindernames Report

15points
POST
jamikrueger avatar
Jimmer
Jimmer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please raise your paw if you have ever known someone who has a first name that started with a Q.

1
1point
reply
    #2

    Kitten named Dryer Lint held in hands, showcasing hilarious animal names from Petfinder with creative pet names.

    petfindernames Report

    13points
    POST
    #3

    Three kittens named Asiago, Feta, and Brie with creative animal names found on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    11points
    POST

    ‘Petfinder Names’ currently boasts a whopping 337.7k followers on X. The account has been amusing internet users on the social network by posting unconventional animal names for more than 4 years, since it was founded in April 2021.

    If you’ve spotted an amusing pet name over on ‘Petfinder’ or a similar adoption site, you can send the ‘Petfinder Names’ team a message or email, and they might just end up featuring it.

    #4

    A playful black and white kitten walking indoors with a creative and hilarious Petfinder animal name.

    petfindernames Report

    10points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait until he meets Senior Cream Cheese.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Orange domestic short hair cat named Chem Trails lying on bright green carpet in petfinder animal listing.

    petfindernames Report

    9points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They forgot Punk in the description. Love for Orangies!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    Siamese cat with blue eyes named Certified Forklift Driver among hilarious animal names on Petfinder listings.

    petfindernames Report

    9points
    POST
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to see some papers, please.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ‘Petfinder’ is the largest online pet adoption website in North America. According to their website, they currently list over 250,000 adoptable pets from a whopping 11,000 shelters and rescue groups across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

    The site is continuously updated. Meanwhile, ‘Petfinder’ even allows you to get email notifications for when “new pets matching your search criteria are added to the site.”
    #7

    Black cat lying on carpet with the petfinder name Personal Jesus showcasing creative animal names found online

    petfindernames Report

    8points
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶Reach out and touch faith🎶

    5
    5points
    reply
    #8

    White Angora rabbit named Founding Father listed on Petfinder with creative animal names for adoption.

    petfindernames Report

    7points
    POST
    #9

    Playful kitten named Krakatoa in a shelter setting, showcasing hilarious animal names found on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    7points
    POST
    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Enter here your dad joke about stubbing your toe please;

    1
    1point
    reply
    During a previous in-depth interview, Bored Panda had reached out to Jea, the mastermind behind the brilliant ‘Petfinder Names’ social media project. Earlier, they told us all about the inspiration behind the account, its sudden popularity, as well as their thoughts on naming your pets.

    What started as a “silly” idea soon went massively viral.
    #10

    Close-up of a cat named Big Chungus featured in a list of hilarious petfinder animal names showing creative pet names.

    petfindernames Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Black and white cat named Brita Filter showcasing hilarious animal names from Petfinder with creative pet naming ideas.

    petfindernames Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Black and white cat with yellow eyes featured in hilarious animal names found on Petfinder for creative pet names.

    petfindernames Report

    7points
    POST
    "I started this account as a silly little thing on the side. I spend so much time browsing Petfinder and started to see some hilarious names, and I thought they would be fun to share!" Jea told Bored Panda earlier.

    "I figured I would get some followers and people who enjoyed it, but it has blown up exponentially!” They added that they thought that the surge of followers soon after creating the account was incredible.
    #13

    A close-up of a tabby cat lying on a colorful blanket with a creative pet name from Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Orange kitten named Kenough lying on black quilt being petted, showcasing hilarious animal names found on Petfinder listings.

    petfindernames Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Two cats sitting in a gray cat bed, showcasing hilarious animal names from Petfinder that highlight creative pet naming.

    petfindernames Report

    6points
    POST
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what if it's them causing the injuries?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back then, Jea, the creator of ‘Petfinder Names,’ said that the most unusual animal name they’d stumbled upon was a cat by the name of Golfball Sized Hail. “But there are too many to count, and I'm sure they'll just keep getting weirder!" they said.

    "My best advice in finding a unique name would be to literally just start writing down random things you see or identify. For example, my nickname for my cat is Dumptruck, and I intend on naming my next pet Chainsaw."
    #16

    Close-up of a fluffy orange cat named Heavy Machinery from a list of hilarious animal names on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Two kittens named Me and Ow listed on Petfinder with creative animal names, ready for adoption nearby.

    petfindernames Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Kitten named Deputy from creative and hilarious animal names found on Petfinder, showing playful expression on a countertop.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cuff me. Dare you. I will steal the car and go on a spree picking up other felines and now you are in trouble. We might involve dogs.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Based on data from Trusted Housesitters, the most popular cat names in 2025 are the following:

    1. Luna
    2. Charlie
    3. Lucy
    4. Bella
    5. Leo
    6. Oliver
    7. Max
    8. Lily
    9. Milo
    10. Loki
    11. Cleo
    12. Kitty
    13. Olive
    14. Willow
    15. Sophie
    16. Ollie
    17. Pepper
    18. Coco
    19. Shadow
    20. Gracie
    21. Oscar
    22. Chloe
    23. Rosie
    24. Jack
    25. Frankie
    #19

    Black domestic medium hair cat named Twink featured in hilarious animal names found on Petfinder post.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    White and black cat lying on colorful blanket with a ball, showcasing one of the hilarious animal names on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Cat lying next to a colorful toy, featured in a list of hilarious animal names from Petfinder for creative pet names.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the top 10 most popular names for girl dogs in 2025 include:

    1. Luna
    2. Bella
    3. Daisy
    4. Lucy
    5. Ruby
    6. Willow
    7. Maggie
    8. Penny
    9. Nova
    10. Sadie
    #22

    Orange tabby cat named Sergeant Spaghetti featured in funny petfinder names post on creative animal names.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Orange tabby cat named Senior Program Manager on Petfinder, showcasing hilarious animal names with creative pet listings.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Light-colored cat named Road Work Ahead sitting on a cat tree, illustrating hilarious animal names on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST

    Meanwhile, AKC notes that the most popular boy dog names this year are:

    1. Max
    2. Hank
    3. Teddy
    4. Cooper
    5. Gus
    6. Bear
    7. Duke
    8. Maverick
    9. Charlie
    10. Finn
    #25

    Two adorable kittens named with creative animal names from Petfinder, showcasing unique and hilarious pet names.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just like my loves I adopted when the Humane Society had a brown out in Austin TX heat. Montana and Junior. :)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    White cat with black tail sitting on newspaper showcasing a hilarious animal name from Petfinder creative pet names.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Two kittens named Walt and Saul listed on Petfinder with creative animal names for adoption 28 miles away.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST

    We can’t wait to hear your thoughts, Pandas! Once you’ve upvoted your favorite names and pet pics, let us know in the comments which ones made you laugh the most and why.

    How did you decide on the names for your beloved pets? How did you decide which animal to rescue? What is the most creative pet name that you’ve ever heard? Let us know in the comments!
    #28

    Tabby cat wearing a Ravens bandana with the funny pet name Madame Freeloader from creative Petfinder animal names.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Gray cat named Queen Elizabeth (Lizzie) featured in a list of hilarious animal names on Petfinder with creative pet names.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Small black Chihuahua mix puppy named Jack the Ripper held by hand with creative animal names on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    A tabby cat at an animal shelter captured for hilarious animal names found on Petfinder matching creativity.

    petfindernames Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Husky with blue eyes humorously named Princess Jello Shots featured in hilarious animal names from Petfinder listings.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Orange and white cat looking up with the creative Petfinder animal name Carseat French Fry on dark floor background.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Dog named Squiggley on Petfinder with a creative and hilarious animal name showcasing unique petfinder names.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mr. Squiggley needs walkies.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Black and white cat named Ratio, one of the hilarious animal names found on Petfinder showcasing creative pet names.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Two kittens lying on a rug with the funny petfinder names Alternate Side Parking and Road Rage displayed below.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Person wearing a spooky mask holding a cat named Sir Douglas, showcasing hilarious animal names found on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Three kittens named Eruption, Corruption, and Destruction shown on Petfinder with creative animal names for adoption.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Siamese cat named Runs with Scissors behind cage bars, featured in hilarious animal names on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Tortoiseshell cat named X Æ A-12 Ash featured on Petfinder with creative animal names and unique petfinder names.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Black and white domestic short hair kitten named Bitcoin shown with playful hearts and creative petfinder animal names.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Three cats named Girlboss, Gatekeep, and Gaslight featured on Petfinder with creative animal names for adoption listings.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last one isn't real. You just imagined it...

    2
    2points
    reply
    #43

    Two black rabbits named Sasha and Not Sasha showcasing hilarious animal names found on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    A gray rabbit in a cage with bedding and a leafy green, showcasing a hilarious creative pet name from Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Black kitten lying on a purple blanket next to another cat with a humorous pet name from Petfinder animal names list.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Gray cat hugging large dog wearing pink flower collar, showcasing hilarious petfinder animal names creativity.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That dog has patience. And feline tolerance.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Leopard gecko resting on a rock with a humorous pet name, showcasing creative animal names from Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Tabby cat named Beeftank featured in a collection of hilarious animal names from Petfinder creativity list.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like my Nealy Wheely Big Fat Whiny Cat. It was Neal. Best friend ever.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Tabby cat named Alaska listed on Petfinder, showcasing hilarious animal names found on Petfinder with creative pet names.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Tabby cat named Half Eaten Pizza Crust listed on Petfinder, showcasing hilarious animal names for adoption.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Black French bulldog wearing a pink harness standing on green grass, showcasing a hilarious animal name from Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Two tabby kittens lounging in a pet bed showcasing hilarious animal names from Petfinder that highlight creative pet naming.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no, you did not. :)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #53

    Black cat named Wakanda featured in a post about hilarious animal names on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    A dog sitting indoors with the creative pet name Couples Therapy from Petfinder animal names.

    petfindernames Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Brown puppy named hotdog held by a person, showcasing hilarious animal names found on Petfinder for creative pet naming.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Cute white kitten with unique hilarious animal name Dank Meme from creative pet names on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like Charlene better.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #57

    Two fluffy rabbits side by side with creative hilarious animal names from Petfinder shown below each.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Gray Domestic Long Hair cat named Smashmouth featured among hilarious animal names on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Cat named Girly Pop featured in a creative list of hilarious animal names found on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Small black puppy being held up by a hand, example of hilarious animal names found on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Two chihuahua puppies named A Lot and Too Much shown on Petfinder with good match labels, creative animal names.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Small brown dog wrapped in a blanket with the creative pet name McGriddle from Petfinder animal names post.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Dog looking up outdoors with the funny pet name Feel So Numb from creative Petfinder animal names list.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Two pets named Bussy and Gooch shown on Petfinder with creative animal names for adoption.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Small white dog named Ihop being held by a person in blue clothing showcasing creative petfinder animal names.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Two Australian Cattle Dog puppies named Fat girl and Pretty girl featured in hilarious animal names on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Funny pet profile showing a cat named Snarf with a creative animal name from Petfinder listings.

    petfindernames Report

    1point
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a pretty unusual Domestic Shorthair...cat?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #68

    Puppy Chihuahua mix named Jenn-aye with a Forrest Gump accent, showcasing hilarious animal names found on Petfinder.

    petfindernames Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    Black and white dog wearing a pink flower necklace showcasing hilarious animal names found on Petfinder for creative pet naming.

    petfindernames Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    Close-up of a young Rottweiler Labrador mix puppy with a creative pet name from Petfinder listings.

    petfindernames Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    Puppy with creative petfinder name Empty Cup shown close-up outdoors with greenery in the background

    petfindernames Report

    0points
    POST
    jamikrueger avatar
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just needs some kids to run with and then it will be half full.

    0
    0points
    reply
