One of the most important decisions you’ll ever make in life is adopting an animal in need. But your new forever friend is going to need a name, and it can be tough to choose. Luckily, the world is full of creative people who think outside the box and offer inspiration to new pet parents.

‘Petfinder Names’ is a brilliant X (formerly Twitter) account that features some of the most unconventional and funny animal names ever found on ‘Petfinder,’ the popular pet adoption website. We’ve collected some of the best ones to make you smile. Scroll down for some heartwarming goodness and wit.