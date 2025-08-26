82 Odd And Funny Names For Groups Of Animals That Sound Like A Joke
Some animals live in groups, as opposed to wandering in solitude, so they can protect themselves from dangers lurking around every corner. Each group has its own quirks in how it runs things in its community, which, of course, calls for a different name. People have taken the creative liberty to come up with them, which aren’t always as scientific or serious as we might imagine. For example, a group of jays is called a party, while a community of clams is called a bed.More strange yet funny names of groups of animals are awaiting you in the list below, courtesy of our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to upvote those that you think are the most fitting!
Pandas
An embarrassment of pandas.
Kittens
A kindle of kittens.
Mice
A mischief of mice.
What businesses are these ferrets running, and what conspiracies are these lemurs devising?
It's a question that you might be asking after learning that a group of ferrets is called a business, while a community of lemurs is named a conspiracy. It turns out the names that are assigned to animal communities were created based on close observation of wildlife behavior, with some clever, imaginative, and humorous twists, of course.
Unfortunately, a gathering of ferrets is called a business, not because they have good entrepreneurship skills or like having daily debriefing meetings. They acquired this name because they’re known for their energetic and often mischievous nature. When they’re together, they resemble a busy group of people—that’s why they were first called a busyness and now a business. When people saw ferrets, their impression of them was that they were very busy, not that they belonged in an office (sadly).
Ducks
A dropping of ducks.
Hummingbirds
A bouquet of hummingbirds.
Elephants
A memory of elephants.
Similarly, a group of lemurs is called a conspiracy not because they’re planning to take over the world, but because they have to come up with creative tactics to outsmart their predators. The technique they use is called ‘mobbing,’ during which they harass the predator and make alarm calls so others can be warned and have enough time to escape.
Flamingos
A flamboyance of flamingos.
Wombats
A wisdom of wombats.
Hyenas
A cackle of hyenas.
The earlier-mentioned group of jays is called a party because it reflects their bold, noisy, and social behavior, while a gathering of clams is named a bed because they live and burrow in all sorts of water beds, like seabeds, riverbeds, and lakebeds. For clams, their collective noun no longer focuses on their characteristics but draws attention to their habitat.
Ferrets
A business of ferrets.
Owls
A parliament of owls.
Giraffes
A tower of giraffes.
Many of these names were created and recorded in books of etiquette in medieval times by the upper-class society so they could avoid embarrassment while out hunting or fishing. The main source of collective nouns for animals comes from The Book of Saint Albans (originally Boke of Seynt Albans), written by Juliana Berners (a noble lady turned nun) and printed in 1486.
It provided detailed information about hunting and fishing, including the terms we now commonly use for animal groups, such as a gaggle of geese. Interestingly, the book was also one of the earliest known works written by a woman in English.
Jaguars
A shadow or a leap of jaguars.
Lemurs
A conspiracy of lemurs.
Moles
A labor of moles.
The book became very popular and was even read by those who wanted to boost their social status, says Roly Sussex, Emeritus Professor of Applied Language Studies at the University of Queensland. “Young squires and knights wanting to learn hunting had to learn a whole range of terms, such as a brace of deer or grouse,” he says.
Ravens
An unkindness of ravens
Pugs
A grumble of pugs.
Martens
A richness of martens.
Originally, the book was published anonymously and written largely in verse and was applauded as the work of “a gentleman of excellent gifts,” until it was discovered that the author actually was a woman named Juliana Barnes.
After she suffered heartbreak, she immersed herself in study and joined a convent, as it was often the only way to access books in a time when education was meant only for men. Starting off with a diary, she refined her writing and soon after started writing for the public. It was a very courageous act for a woman in the 15th century, so she chose to write about masculine endeavors like hunting, fishing, and hawking.
Wildebeest
A confusion of wildebeest.
Geese
A gaggle of geese.
Wild Cats
A destruction of wild cats.
Back then, the language of the time was quite colorful and poetic, so it’s no surprise that many of the animal group names that remained are quite strange and humorous. Not to mention, people also jumped in on the fun and created their own collective names for animals in addition to the Berners’ ones, which resulted in more unusual names for animal groups.
The remaining collective nouns for animals are modern, but unfortunately, there are no official lists for them in the English language. The names for groups of animals were chosen because they’re commonly used, but they aren’t approved by anyone keeping records.
Frogs
An army of frogs.
Flies
A business of flies.
Oysters
A bed of oysters.
One collective noun that doesn’t really fit in with the rest is the parliament of owls. Owls are usually found alone or in pairs, but they’re not commonly seen in large groups. Parliament was occasionally used to refer to their perceived knowledge and wisdom, but what cemented it in place was Geoffrey Chaucer's 14th-century poem "The Parlement of Foules," which was then popularized by C.S. Lewis in his Chronicles of Narnia.
Hedgehogs
A prickle of hedgehogs.
Hippopotamuses
A bloat of hippopotamuses.
Zebras
A dazzle of zebras.
The parliament of owls also draws on ancient Greek mythology, in which an owl, Nyctimene, accompanies Athena, the goddess of wisdom and reason, to court. The bird’s influence extended to various aspects of ancient Greek society, too. It served as the symbol of Athens' cultural and intellectual nature. Their image was even punched into coins, showing how influential and respected the animal was and still is.
Otters
A raft of otters.
Polar Bears
An aurora of polar bears.
Goldfish
A troubling of goldfish.
Snails
A walk of snails.
Rhinoceroses
A stubbornness (or a crash) of rhinoceroses.
Foxes
A leash, skulk, or earth of foxes.
Goats
A tribe or a trip of goats.
Alligators
A congregation of alligators.
Camels
A caravan of camels.
Cheetahs
A coalition of cheetahs.
Crows
A murder of crows.
Eagles
A convocation of eagles.
Jellyfish
A smack of jellyfish.
Rooks
A building of rooks.
Toads
A knot of toads.
Sharks
A shiver of sharks.
Crickets
A concerto of crickets.
Squirrels
A scurry of squirrels.
Rattlesnakes
A rhumba of rattlesnakes.
Apes
A shrewdness of apes.
Cats
A clowder, pounce, or glaring of cats.
With my kitten it's a pounce. With my two older girls it's a glaring.
Dogs
A litter (puppies), pack (wild), or cowardice (curs) of dogs.
Donkeys
A pace of donkeys.
Elk
A gang of elk.
Gorillas
A troop or a band of gorillas.
Kangaroos
A troop or a mob of kangaroos.
Lions
A pride or a sawt of lions.
Pigs
A drift, drove, sounder, team, or passel of pigs.
Porcupines
A prickle of porcupines.
Tigers
An ambush or a streak of tigers.
Caterpillars
An army of caterpillars.
Dolphins
A pod of dolphins.
Parrots
A pandemonium or company of parrots.
Penguins
A colony, muster, parcel, or rookery of penguins.
Salamanders
A maelstrom of salamanders.
Swans
A bevy, game, or wedge of swans.
Vultures
A venue of vultures.
Buzzards
A wake of buzzards.
Hawks
A cast, kettle (in flight), or boil (two or more spiraling in the air) of hawks.
Sparrows
A host of sparrows.
Woodpeckers
A descent of woodpeckers.
Snakes
A nest of snakes, vipers.
Fish
Fish in general: a draft, nest, run, school or shoal
Squid
An audience of squid.
Crabs
A consortium of crabs.
Hares
A husk of hares.
Badgers
A cete or a colony of badgers.
Buffalo
A gang or an obstinacy of buffalo.
Porpoises
A pod, school, herd, or turmoil of porpoises.
Wolves
A pack, rout, or route (when in movement) of Wolves.
Turkeys
A rafter, gang, or posse of turkeys.
Bitterns
S sedge of bitterns.
Herons
A sedge or a siege of herons.
Mallards
A sord (in flight) or brace of mallards.
Cobras
A quiver of cobras.