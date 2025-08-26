What businesses are these ferrets running, and what conspiracies are these lemurs devising?

It's a question that you might be asking after learning that a group of ferrets is called a business, while a community of lemurs is named a conspiracy. It turns out the names that are assigned to animal communities were created based on close observation of wildlife behavior, with some clever, imaginative, and humorous twists, of course.

Unfortunately, a gathering of ferrets is called a business, not because they have good entrepreneurship skills or like having daily debriefing meetings. They acquired this name because they’re known for their energetic and often mischievous nature. When they’re together, they resemble a busy group of people—that’s why they were first called a busyness and now a business. When people saw ferrets, their impression of them was that they were very busy, not that they belonged in an office (sadly).