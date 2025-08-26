ADVERTISEMENT

Some animals live in groups, as opposed to wandering in solitude, so they can protect themselves from dangers lurking around every corner. Each group has its own quirks in how it runs things in its community, which, of course, calls for a different name. People have taken the creative liberty to come up with them, which aren’t always as scientific or serious as we might imagine. For example, a group of jays is called a party, while a community of clams is called a bed.More strange yet funny names of groups of animals are awaiting you in the list below, courtesy of our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to upvote those that you think are the most fitting!

#1

Pandas

Three giant pandas eating bamboo in a natural setting illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. An embarrassment of pandas.

SteveAllenPhoto999 / Envato Report

    #2

    Kittens

    A person holding a group of tiny kittens, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A kindle of kittens.

    karrastock / Envato Report

    #3

    Mice

    Group of mice inside a home corner, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals that sound like a joke. A mischief of mice.

    Lifeonwhite / Envato Report

    What businesses are these ferrets running, and what conspiracies are these lemurs devising?

    It's a question that you might be asking after learning that a group of ferrets is called a business, while a community of lemurs is named a conspiracy. It turns out the names that are assigned to animal communities were created based on close observation of wildlife behavior, with some clever, imaginative, and humorous twists, of course. 

    Unfortunately, a gathering of ferrets is called a business, not because they have good entrepreneurship skills or like having daily debriefing meetings. They acquired this name because they’re known for their energetic and often mischievous nature. When they’re together, they resemble a busy group of people—that’s why they were first called a busyness and now a business. When people saw ferrets, their impression of them was that they were very busy, not that they belonged in an office (sadly).

    #4

    Ducks

    Three ducks walking on a dirt path illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals that sound like a joke. A dropping of ducks.

    wirestock / Envato Report

    #5

    Hummingbirds

    Three colorful hummingbirds, one perched on a flower, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A bouquet of hummingbirds.

    wirestock / Envato Report

    #6

    Elephants

    A group of elephants standing together outdoors, showcasing odd and funny names for groups of animals. A memory of elephants.

    wirestock / Envato Report

    Similarly, a group of lemurs is called a conspiracy not because they’re planning to take over the world, but because they have to come up with creative tactics to outsmart their predators. The technique they use is called ‘mobbing,’ during which they harass the predator and make alarm calls so others can be warned and have enough time to escape.

    #7

    Flamingos

    A vibrant group of flamingos standing in water illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A flamboyance of flamingos.

    Dmitry_Rukhlenko / Envato Report

    #8

    Wombats

    Two wombats being bottle-fed by hands on a dirt ground, showcasing odd and funny animal group names. A wisdom of wombats.

    CeruleanBlue12 / reddit Report

    #9

    Hyenas

    A group of hyenas showing sharp teeth and open mouths, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A cackle of hyenas.

    wirestock / Envato Report

    The earlier-mentioned group of jays is called a party because it reflects their bold, noisy, and social behavior, while a gathering of clams is named a bed because they live and burrow in all sorts of water beds, like seabeds, riverbeds, and lakebeds. For clams, their collective noun no longer focuses on their characteristics but draws attention to their habitat.

    #10

    Ferrets

    Two ferrets being held, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals that sound like a joke. A business of ferrets.

    olivelovesgizzy / Reddit Report

    #11

    Owls

    Three owls perched on a branch in dense foliage, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A parliament of owls.

    arjun10038 / Envato Report

    #12

    Giraffes

    A group of giraffes standing together in a dry landscape illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A tower of giraffes.

    dpreezg / Envato Report

    Many of these names were created and recorded in books of etiquette in medieval times by the upper-class society so they could avoid embarrassment while out hunting or fishing. The main source of collective nouns for animals comes from The Book of Saint Albans (originally Boke of Seynt Albans), written by Juliana Berners (a noble lady turned nun) and printed in 1486.

    It provided detailed information about hunting and fishing, including the terms we now commonly use for animal groups, such as a gaggle of geese. Interestingly, the book was also one of the earliest known works written by a woman in English.

    #13

    Jaguars

    Two leopards close together showcasing odd and funny animal group names in a natural green setting A shadow or a leap of jaguars.

    TravelSync27 / Envato Report

    #14

    Lemurs

    Two funny lemurs with expressive faces illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals that sound like a joke A conspiracy of lemurs.

    Retamosastock / Envato Report

    #15

    Moles

    Close-up of a small mole held by hand, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals with humor. A labor of moles.

    Scaulbylausis / reddit Report

    The book became very popular and was even read by those who wanted to boost their social status, says Roly Sussex, Emeritus Professor of Applied Language Studies at the University of Queensland. “Young squires and knights wanting to learn hunting had to learn a whole range of terms, such as a brace of deer or grouse,” he says.

    #16

    Ravens

    Two black ravens perched closely together, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. An unkindness of ravens

    Cristina Glebova / Unsplash Report

    #17

    Pugs

    Three curious pugs standing outdoors on a patio, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A grumble of pugs.

    Sneaky Elbow / Unsplash Report

    #18

    Martens

    Pine marten reaching for berries on branches in winter, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A richness of martens.

    wirestock / Envato Report

    Originally, the book was published anonymously and written largely in verse and was applauded as the work of “a gentleman of excellent gifts,” until it was discovered that the author actually was a woman named Juliana Barnes.

    After she suffered heartbreak, she immersed herself in study and joined a convent, as it was often the only way to access books in a time when education was meant only for men. Starting off with a diary, she refined her writing and soon after started writing for the public. It was a very courageous act for a woman in the 15th century, so she chose to write about masculine endeavors like hunting, fishing, and hawking.
    #19

    Wildebeest

    Herd of wildebeests crossing a river, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals in the wild. A confusion of wildebeest.

    CreativeNature_nl / Envato Report

    #20

    Geese

    A group of white ducks walking in a line outdoors, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A gaggle of geese.

    chuyu2014 / Envato Report

    #21

    Wild Cats

    Wildcat with striped fur sitting on a rock, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals concept. A destruction of wild cats.

    Lviatour Report

    Back then, the language of the time was quite colorful and poetic, so it’s no surprise that many of the animal group names that remained are quite strange and humorous. Not to mention, people also jumped in on the fun and created their own collective names for animals in addition to the Berners’ ones, which resulted in more unusual names for animal groups.

    The remaining collective nouns for animals are modern, but unfortunately, there are no official lists for them in the English language. The names for groups of animals were chosen because they’re commonly used, but they aren’t approved by anyone keeping records.
    #22

    Frogs

    Two green frogs resting on a leaf, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals in nature. An army of frogs.

    gary tresize / Unsplash Report

    #23

    Flies

    Group of flies gathered on yellow flowers, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals in nature. A business of flies.

    pixabay.com Report

    #24

    Oysters

    Close-up of oysters underwater illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals that sound like a joke. A bed of oysters.

    Daniel Schwen Report

    One collective noun that doesn’t really fit in with the rest is the parliament of owls. Owls are usually found alone or in pairs, but they’re not commonly seen in large groups. Parliament was occasionally used to refer to their perceived knowledge and wisdom, but what cemented it in place was Geoffrey Chaucer's 14th-century poem "The Parlement of Foules," which was then popularized by C.S. Lewis in his Chronicles of Narnia.
    #25

    Hedgehogs

    Two hedgehogs close together indoors, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals that sound like a joke. A prickle of hedgehogs.

    Levi Meir Clancy Report

    #26

    Hippopotamuses

    A group of hippos partially submerged in water, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. A bloat of hippopotamuses.

    Lisa Stockton Report

    #27

    Zebras

    A group of zebras standing together in a dry grassy area illustrating odd and funny animal group names. A dazzle of zebras.

    Matteo Di Iorio / Unsplash Report

    The parliament of owls also draws on ancient Greek mythology, in which an owl, Nyctimene, accompanies Athena, the goddess of wisdom and reason, to court. The bird’s influence extended to various aspects of ancient Greek society, too. It served as the symbol of Athens' cultural and intellectual nature. Their image was even punched into coins, showing how influential and respected the animal was and still is.
    #28

    Otters

    Three sea otters floating on water illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals in nature. A raft of otters.

    Kedar Gadge / Unsplash Report

    #29

    Polar Bears

    Two playful polar bear cubs in snowy landscape, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals. An aurora of polar bears.

    Hans-Jurgen Mager / Unsplash Report

    #30

    Goldfish

    Goldfish swimming in a group underwater, illustrating odd and funny names for groups of animals concept. A troubling of goldfish.

    shuvrodeep dutta / Unsplash Report

    #31

    Snails

    A walk of snails.

    Report

    #32

    Rhinoceroses

    A stubbornness (or a crash) of rhinoceroses.

    Report

    #33

    Foxes

    A leash, skulk, or earth of foxes.

    Report

    #34

    Goats

    A tribe or a trip of goats.

    Report

    #35

    Alligators

    A congregation of alligators.

    Report

    #36

    Camels

    A caravan of camels.

    Report

    #37

    Cheetahs

    A coalition of cheetahs.

    Report

    #38

    Crows

    A murder of crows.

    Report

    #39

    Eagles

    A convocation of eagles.

    Report

    #40

    Jellyfish

    A smack of jellyfish.

    Report

    #41

    Rooks

    A building of rooks.

    Report

    #42

    Toads

    A knot of toads.

    Report

    #43

    Sharks

    A shiver of sharks.

    Report

    #44

    Crickets

    A concerto of crickets.

    Report

    #45

    Squirrels

    A scurry of squirrels.

    Report

    #46

    Rattlesnakes

    A rhumba of rattlesnakes.

    Report

    #47

    Apes

    A shrewdness of apes.

    Report

    #48

    Cats

    A clowder, pounce, or glaring of cats.

    Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With my kitten it's a pounce. With my two older girls it's a glaring.

    #49

    Dogs

    A litter (puppies), pack (wild), or cowardice (curs) of dogs.

    Report

    #50

    Donkeys

    A pace of donkeys.

    Report

    #51

    Elk

    A gang of elk.

    Report

    #52

    Gorillas

    A troop or a band of gorillas.

    Report

    #53

    Kangaroos

    A troop or a mob of kangaroos.

    Report

    #54

    Lions

    A pride or a sawt of lions.

    Report

    #55

    Pigs

    A drift, drove, sounder, team, or passel of pigs.

    Report

    #56

    Porcupines

    A prickle of porcupines.

    Report

    #57

    Tigers

    An ambush or a streak of tigers.

    Report

    #58

    Caterpillars

    An army of caterpillars.

    Report

    #59

    Dolphins

    A pod of dolphins.

    Report

    #60

    Parrots

    A pandemonium or company of parrots.

    Report

    #61

    Penguins

    A colony, muster, parcel, or rookery of penguins.

    Report

    #62

    Salamanders

    A maelstrom of salamanders.

    Report

    #63

    Swans

    A bevy, game, or wedge of swans.

    Report

    #64

    Vultures

    A venue of vultures.

    Report

    #65

    Buzzards

    A wake of buzzards.

    Report

    #66

    Hawks

    A cast, kettle (in flight), or boil (two or more spiraling in the air) of hawks.

    Report

    #67

    Sparrows

    A host of sparrows.

    Report

    #68

    Woodpeckers

    A descent of woodpeckers.

    Report

    #69

    Snakes

    A nest of snakes, vipers.

    Report

    #70

    Fish

    Fish in general: a draft, nest, run, school or shoal

    Report

    #71

    Squid

    An audience of squid.

    Report

    #72

    Crabs

    A consortium of crabs.

    Report

    #73

    Hares

    A husk of hares.

    Report

    #74

    Badgers

    A cete or a colony of badgers.

    Report

    #75

    Buffalo

    A gang or an obstinacy of buffalo.

    Report

    #76

    Porpoises

    A pod, school, herd, or turmoil of porpoises.

    Report

    #77

    Wolves

    A pack, rout, or route (when in movement) of Wolves.

    Report

    #78

    Turkeys

    A rafter, gang, or posse of turkeys.

    Report

    #79

    Bitterns

    S sedge of bitterns.

    Report

    #80

    Herons

    A sedge or a siege of herons.

    Report

    #81

    Mallards

    A sord (in flight) or brace of mallards.

    Report

    #82

    Cobras

    A quiver of cobras.

    Report

