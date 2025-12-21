ADVERTISEMENT

Cats, as regal and graceful as they usually are, can also be incredibly goofy, derpy, and silly. And it’s that side of them that inspires their owners to grab their phones and snap a few adorable photos to share with the world.

‘Cats Being Weird Little Guys’ is a fantastic social media project that does exactly what it says on the tin. Its curator shares memes and images of cats behaving like, well, the weird lil guys that they are. It’s funny, wholesome, and a reminder to give yourself permission to goof off. Scroll down for a good laugh, and don’t forget to show your favorite pics to your pets at home.

More info: Instagram | X | WeirdLilGuys.com

#1

Kitten lying on a large white dog, showcasing one of the weird little guys in funny cat moments.

catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

hanna-laulajainen
Whiskers
Whiskers
Community Member
1 day ago

Oh noooo! Too sweet!❤️

    #2

    Tweet about cats sitting in spots they prefer, showing weird little guys behavior typical of cats being quirky and attached to places.

    @DrEmmaBeckett Report

    wookiee74
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Oh, they just tolerate you.

    #3

    Two cats being weird little guys on a bed, one white with patches and one black with wide eyes staring ahead.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    Whether you’re a cat person, dog-lover, or both, there’s an astonishing amount of overlap between all of these categories, around the world. At least, when it comes to choosing names for your beloved furever friends. Luna, for example, is an almost-universally beloved moniker.

    As ‘Rover’ notes in its most recent top pet names report, in the United States, the most popular female cat name in 2025 is Luna, which is also the most popular female dog name. The top male cat name is Milo, while the top male dog name is Charlie.

    This exact same trend holds true in Canada.
    #4

    Cat ignoring new bed on stairs, showcasing typical weird little cat behavior in a cozy home setting.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    manic_mama
    Manic Mama
    Manic Mama
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    At least your cat likes the bed, instead of preferring the box.

    #5

    Text post about a woman at a foster clinic with tiny kittens, highlighting quirky cat behavior and weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    tasher1952
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Awwwww, you can just feel the love! (ROFLMAO)

    #6

    Black and white cat making intense eye contact while eating a white flower on a living room table, funny cat behavior meme.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, in the United Kingdom, the top female cat and dog name is Luna, while the most popular male cat and dog name is Milo.

    In Spain, female cats and dogs are also most often named Luna. Male cats are most commonly named Simba, while male dogs are often named Coco.

    France stands out from the crowd, as the top female cat and dog name is Nala, rather than Luna. In the meantime, male cats are most often named Simba, while male dogs usually get named Rio.
    #7

    A cat standing upright on its hind legs, looking curious and weird, showcasing cats being weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #8

    Tortoiseshell cat with wide eyes next to her three curious kittens in a cage, showing cats being weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    anoniemereserve
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Apparently cats are defragmented during pregnancy 😄

    #9

    Cat with an angry and funny expression sitting on a chair, showing weird little guy behavior in a home setting.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    smacrob11
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    WalterWhiteSavannah
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    He'd probly mellow out if he wasn't thinking "get this mf'ing bow off me you jackasses, am I a joke to you?"

    During a previous in-depth interview, Bored Panda reached out to cat specialist and clinical animal behaviorist, Sally Chamberlain. She was kind enough to share her wisdom and answer our questions about feline behavior.

    She shared that cats tend to be alluring to so many people because of their large eyes, cute faces, quirky behavior, and the sleek, nimble way in which they move.

    “Much of their behavior comes from their ancestry as solitary hunters of small prey. Because of this, their behavior can often seem mysterious and funny to humans because we are a very different species, even when they are exhibiting normal feline behavior such as wiggling their bottom when they are about to pounce on a toy or climbing up the curtains, it can be amusing,” Chamberlain explained to Bored Panda earlier.
    #10

    White cat reflected in window appears like a giant unusual figure among clouds, showcasing cats being weird little guys.

    @amandahys7 Report

    #11

    Calico cat with wrinkled whiskers sitting on a wooden chair showcasing cats being weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #12

    Kitten hiding inside a patterned tissue box showing weird little guy behavior in a playful and curious pose.

    @britneydiane Report

    barbarawilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Seen this so many times, always love it

    According to the animal behaviorist, cats have strong hunting instincts. “Much of their behavior relates to being a hunter and survivor. Squeezing into a tight box could be a good hiding spot for a cat trying to avoid predators or it might make an excellent place to hide when they are hunting, ready to pounce on nearby rodents. Of course, in the case of a domestic cat, hiding in a box may simply be fun, but the above scenarios are deeply ingrained in such behavior because they form part of their natural instincts.”

    #13

    Text meme comparing dog owners calling their pets best friends and cat owners describing their cats as goblin children, showcasing cats being weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    birgit200x
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Truer words never have been spoken.

    #14

    Text meme about cats confidently knowing they are the best example of cats, highlighting cats being weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #15

    Tabby kitten sleeping in unusual positions on a person's arm, showcasing cats being weird little guys in new pics.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    “Jumping up onto high cupboards gives a cat a good vantage point from which to survey their ‘cat-dom’. Their wild ancestors would have got up high to look around for predators and competitors for their territory, and to also lie in wait for prey, such as small birds. Much of the hunting sequence for a cat is spent waiting,” the cat specialist told us earlier.

    “They can wait for many hours for the right opportunity to pounce on a mouse or catch a bird, so staring out of the window can satisfy this need for a cat, especially if they can see birds outside. Similar behavior is common in all domestic cats, which is why play is important for their daily routine, along with enriching their environment with high and low resting places, such as cat trees and cardboard boxes.”

    #16

    Three cats eating from a triple cat bowl holder in a humorous scene of cats being weird little guys.

    @jdpoc Report

    #17

    A humorous meme about wanting to sleep like a cat, highlighting cats as weird little guys with carefree lives.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #18

    Black cat lying weirdly on railing with wide eyes, one of the funny memes of cats being weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    According to the expert, cats will “take advantage of anything they can” in order to ensure that they feel safe and their survival needs are met. This includes behaving around us “in persuasive ways” so that, for example, they can get food or a warm seat.

    “The way a cat behaves has to be taken into context. A cat that is always seeking out high places to rest may simply like to sleep up high, but it could also be the case they are stressed about something at a lower level, such as another pet in the household or small children. Cats are instinctive but they are also intelligent, so their behavior is unlikely to be random.”

    #19

    Baby cat with wide eyes pressed against a mesh screen, showcasing one of the weird little guy moments in funny cat memes.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    kembr12
    K_Tx
    K_Tx
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Whispers through the mesh: "Help me! Save me! She's going to have my.... I can't even say it; it's so awful! They're going to... weigh me!!"

    #20

    Black cat with wide eyes held by an older man and wearing a mask, showcasing cats being weird little guys.

    @horror4kids Report

    #21

    Twitter post about a vet visit, describing an older couple picking up their cat named Shadow Lord, emphasizing cats being weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    danielmarsh
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Never encountered a Vermonter who would prefer Max to Shadow Lord. Atheistic hipsters, mostly.

    Chamberlain explained to Bored Panda that most feline behavior is purposeful so that they get necessities like food, shelter, and water.

    “Cats are usually at their funniest when they are playing and have ‘mad half-hours’ when they run around like crazy. This is the best time to offer a cat some play, ideally with a wand toy so that human hands and feet don’t become a target,” the expert told us earlier.

    According to the cat specialist, one myth about felines is that they are ‘evil’ or bring ‘bad luck.’ This is both outdated and untrue.

    “As I’m sure any cat lover will tell you, cats can be very loving and affectionate. When they’re not, we need to try to understand what they are telling us and provide them with appropriate care, resources and enrichment to ensure that their needs are being met,” she said.
    #22

    Black cat with large ears sitting and walking on a bed, showing quirky and weird little guy behavior in a home setting.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    dayandie
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Slinky, s**y, little black dress, ready to spend the night on the town...I want to be her, too.

    #23

    Tweet about cats being weird little guys after making catnip tea by soaking a catnip toy in their water bowl overnight.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #24

    Funny meme about cats being weird little guys showing a kid whispering a plan to an adoptable cat in a glass cage.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    anoniemereserve
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    So cute! Also: I hope it worked :)

    “It is true that some cats are more aloof than others but they all need some sort of company and the opportunity to form social bonds if they so choose. Cats can suffer from separation anxiety when they are not with their humans in the same way that dogs do. The main difference between the social bond between dogs and cats and their humans is that dogs have been purposefully bred to look to humans for guidance and attention, especially in breeds designed to work with humans, such as gun dogs, guard dogs and sight hounds, whereas cats are only partially domesticated, having almost domesticated themselves in the Fertile Crescent in the Middle East thousands of years ago,” she said.

    #25

    Man sitting on porch holding a weird little guy cat that jumped into his lap and stared at him lovingly at night

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #26

    Calico cat with a crushed leg sits atop sofa looking outside, showing quirky behavior of weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #27

    Tortoiseshell cat with a black and white face being gently held, showcasing weird little guy expressions and quirky behavior.

    @mangmangmang Report

    lissmerriweather
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    That coat is beautiful! Who is he wearing?

    “Cats chose to live near and around humans because of the rodent supply in human grain stores that became their food source, with some kittens being taken into human homes and tamed. Humans may have succeeded in creating pedigree breeds of cat, but this still doesn’t mean that the domestic cat is truly domesticated. It is in their nature to have an independent streak but still retain the ability to form social bonds,” the expert said.

    “Many cats do seem to feel affection and love towards their humans but may have difficulty expressing it. One cat’s way of showing love may be very different from another. One cat might cuddle up in their human’s lap, whereas another might show affection by sitting on the sofa a couple of feet away. Some cats like physical affection, some don’t.”

    #28

    Tweet about students showing their cats on Zoom, capturing cats being weird little guys in a funny virtual classroom moment.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #29

    Black cat wearing a sign that reads I have been fed, my meows are lies, showcasing weird little guy cat humor.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    dayandie
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    A lot of meows are lies, but you have to prove it

    #30

    Tweet about cats being weird little guys appearing from unexpected places when hearing the right sound.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    hanna-laulajainen
    Whiskers
    Whiskers
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    They do that even if you don’t make any sound. And that’ll make you jumpy.

    Ever since ‘Cats Being Weird Little Guys’ was launched a few years ago, it has seen massive success. Created back in March 2022, it has grown by leaps and bounds.

    On Instagram alone, the social media project boasts 394k followers. Meanwhile, on X (formerly Twitter), it has a mind-meltingly huge 1.9 million followers. What’s more, the curator of the project runs a website full of merch.

    Which of these cat pics and memes did you enjoy the most and why, dear Pandas? What’s your personal theory about why the internet loves cats and cat-themed content so much? What do you personally think are the biggest misconceptions that people have about cats?

    Let us know what you think in the comments at the very bottom of this post. Meanwhile, don’t forget to upvote your fave pics, and tell your pets we said “hi!”
    #31

    Two black cats sitting on stair railings, guarding a basement entrance, displaying weird cat behavior.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    hanna-laulajainen
    Whiskers
    Whiskers
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Erm… I wouldn’t go downstairs…

    #32

    Tweet about a cat acting weird and walking away after saying something that sounds like a slur, showcasing cats being weird little guys.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #33

    Black cat sitting on a leafy ground near a wall with a painted cat, showcasing cats being weird little guys outdoors.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    danielmarsh
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    He has been foretold in the ancient prophesies.

    #34

    Cat sitting on a desk near a computer mouse and keyboard, humorously leading a Discord chat conversation.

    @brellavis Report

    #35

    Two kittens resting on a carpeted cat tree with other cats below in a cozy enclosure, showing weird little cats behavior.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    d_schmitt
    Devin Schmitt
    Devin Schmitt
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I would go back to work for this.

    #36

    Black cat blending into a black cushion with bright eyes visible, showcasing cats being weird little guys in a cozy chair.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #37

    Text meme about cats being weird little guys, describing handing objects to cats to let them sniff and feel included.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    birgit200x
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Of course, I feel obliged to do that.

    #38

    Tweet about cat owners dealing with weird little cats attacking curtains and eating plastic bags despite being low maintenance pets.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    charlottecottrell
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Don't keep donuts in a plastic bag on the counter if you have cats and want to actually eat the donuts. Ask me how I know.

    #39

    Text meme about taking a midday nap with a cat, highlighting the weird little guy behavior of cats.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    glenellyn2
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    As soon as I pick up my blanket and settle on the couch, Mitzi is right with me, sleeping between my knees.

    #40

    Black cat in bathtub holding a binky in its mouth, showcasing weird little guys behavior in cats memes.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    giselleburns
    Chicken Nugget - they/them
    Chicken Nugget - they/them
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    This is the cutest image I have ever seen (tied with the 15271716171 photos of my cat of course)

    #41

    A close-up of a cat with squinted eyes, captioned about the cat learning to open a rice cooker and waking its owner.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    birgit200x
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    The dog? Must have been the dog.

    #42

    Funny cat meme text about everyone thinking their cat is the cutest, fitting weird little guys cat humor.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #43

    Orange and white cat sleeping cozily among patterned pillows, showcasing cats being weird little guys in a funny meme.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    lauralee_3
    laura lee
    laura lee
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Better watch out, he has a lighter

    #44

    A cat with a distinct middle part in its fur, showcasing one of the weird little cat moments in new pics.

    @Kbearart Report

    danielmarsh
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Wow, she needs a touch-up on those roots!

    #45

    White cat lying on a wooden floor with a curious expression showing weird little guy cat behavior.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    dayandie
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I have cookie cutters for making moons and stars. One of them could make cats like this! Silly me, I thought it was for making crescent moons.It's really for making crescent cats.

    #46

    Two weird little cats looking eagerly at broccoli, showing their quirky behavior and curiosity.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    bhobbs
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Anything that comes out of the fridge SHOULD be for cats. Hooman, did you not get the memo?

    #47

    Screenshot of a Zoom chat message saying show cat, highlighting cats being weird little guys in a humorous online class setting.

    @TheSeanBrewster Report

    robertcornish
    Robert Cornish
    Robert Cornish
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Whenever you mention that you have a cat, you must pay the cat tax, no exceptions 🐈

    #48

    Cat hiding between couch cushions by the window, showcasing typical weird little guy behavior in a cozy home setting.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    birgit200x
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Bring me second breakfast, hooman.

    #49

    A cat sitting awkwardly in a pink litter tray with one leg stretched out on a tiled floor, showcasing weird little cat behavior.

    catsbeingweirdlittleguys Report

    #50

    Cat in a litter box with a motion sensor sign lighting up, showcasing funny and weird little cats behavior.

    @hamstertalk Report

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    My cat comes to alert me every time he has used the litter box. It’s a good system.

