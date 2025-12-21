ADVERTISEMENT

Cats, as regal and graceful as they usually are, can also be incredibly goofy, derpy, and silly. And it’s that side of them that inspires their owners to grab their phones and snap a few adorable photos to share with the world.

‘Cats Being Weird Little Guys’ is a fantastic social media project that does exactly what it says on the tin. Its curator shares memes and images of cats behaving like, well, the weird lil guys that they are. It’s funny, wholesome, and a reminder to give yourself permission to goof off. Scroll down for a good laugh, and don’t forget to show your favorite pics to your pets at home.

More info: Instagram | X | WeirdLilGuys.com