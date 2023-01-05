Probably we won’t be lying in saying that cats have been ruling the web since its inception. Images and videos of these adorable beings make up some of the most viewed content on the internet and we here at Bored Panda contribute a lot to that. From pictures of cats acting cute and goofy to funny cat memes, we’ve had it all. But not enough!

Our feline friends are notorious for being curious and weird at times. Sometimes it’s really hard to tell what they’re up to and why oh why they had to squeeze into the tiniest box and fight anyone trying to get them out of there. For all those thinking that only their furballs can be odd, we’ve gathered a new batch of funny tweets proving that all cats are truly “weird little guys”, as shared by @weirdlilguys.

So while your cat is calmly purring on your lap, we invite you to disturb it a bit with your giggles. For more pictures of our furry weirdos, check out our previous post here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#2

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

17points
POST
ZeroCapacity
ZeroCapacity
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You got a problem bud?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

15points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, adopt the second cat already.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

15points
POST
Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Black cats are scary” also black cats:

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

15points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He'l be taking the hobbits to Eizengard....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

14points
POST
#8

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#9

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

13points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of these things is not like the others

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#10

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#11

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#12

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

13points
POST
#13

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

13points
POST
#14

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

12points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This will be my cat later as her new catnip toys are being delivered!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

12points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that’s a monster under the bed I’m fine with!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#16

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

12points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG I THINK THIS ONE IS THE CUTEST ON THIS LIST!!!

1
1point
reply
#17

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

12points
POST
Yettichild
Yettichild
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clean glass is almost as irresistible as a box to cats. They must immediately leave nose prints on it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

12points
POST
#19

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#20

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

11points
POST
#21

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

11points
POST
#22

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

11points
POST
#23

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

11points
POST
#24

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

11points
POST
queenofthecastle15
queenofthecastle15
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was just waiting for the cat to move…

0
0points
reply
#25

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

11points
POST
Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In case you have a tendency to lose your head, always put it in a safe place!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

10points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's taking his role as ring bearer very seriously.

2
2points
reply
#27

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen this a 100 times, I still don't mind.

1
1point
reply
#28

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

10points
POST
#29

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#30

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

10points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg i didnt realize their teeth looked so derpy 😂😂

2
2points
reply
#31

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

10points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Other cat in the background: Oh sally calm down, you JUST ate! Sally: I AM POSITIVELY STARTVING MY FOOD BOWL IS ONLY HALF FULL THIS IS TRAGEDYYY

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#33

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#34

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
#35

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
#36

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look like an elf on the shelf XD

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
#38

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
ZeroCapacity
ZeroCapacity
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watch this one guys I am going to mess up the hooman's picture.

1
1point
reply
#39

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#40

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
#41

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting rid of the competition one bite at a time.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
ZeroCapacity
ZeroCapacity
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dog is all like wtf he is he on?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#43

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

9points
POST
aysegul uluhan
aysegul uluhan
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

brain.exe Application not found...

0
0points
reply
#44

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

8points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Darryl, your floof is spilling out again!"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

8points
POST
#46

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#47

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

8points
POST
#48

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

8points
POST
#49

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
#50

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
Danielle
Danielle
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upward facing cat part of the sun salutation

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#51

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
#52

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
#53

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#54

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
Brian A Cunningham
Brian A Cunningham
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So what I'm just hanging out🤣🤣🤣😁

0
0points
reply
#55

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#56

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
#57

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
aysegul uluhan
aysegul uluhan
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Force is strong with this one

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
ZeroCapacity
ZeroCapacity
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finders Keepers right? right?

0
0points
reply
#59

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST
#60

Weirdlilguys

weirdlilguys Report

7points
POST