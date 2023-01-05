112 Times Cats Proved That They’re “Weird Little Guys”, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)
Probably we won’t be lying in saying that cats have been ruling the web since its inception. Images and videos of these adorable beings make up some of the most viewed content on the internet and we here at Bored Panda contribute a lot to that. From pictures of cats acting cute and goofy to funny cat memes, we’ve had it all. But not enough!
Our feline friends are notorious for being curious and weird at times. Sometimes it’s really hard to tell what they’re up to and why oh why they had to squeeze into the tiniest box and fight anyone trying to get them out of there. For all those thinking that only their furballs can be odd, we’ve gathered a new batch of funny tweets proving that all cats are truly “weird little guys”, as shared by @weirdlilguys.
So while your cat is calmly purring on your lap, we invite you to disturb it a bit with your giggles. For more pictures of our furry weirdos, check out our previous post here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Now that’s a monster under the bed I’m fine with!
OMG I THINK THIS ONE IS THE CUTEST ON THIS LIST!!!
Clean glass is almost as irresistible as a box to cats. They must immediately leave nose prints on it.
Omg i didnt realize their teeth looked so derpy 😂😂
Other cat in the background: Oh sally calm down, you JUST ate! Sally: I AM POSITIVELY STARTVING MY FOOD BOWL IS ONLY HALF FULL THIS IS TRAGEDYYY
Watch this one guys I am going to mess up the hooman's picture.