A lot of human food isn’t meant for animals, but that won’t stop some hungry critters from trying to sneak a taste. Some pets and wild animals are so blatant with their culinary thievery that people couldn’t help but snap a pic of their funny and adorable antics.

We wanted to bring a bit of sunshine and humor into your life, so our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of photos of animals trying (and often failing) to steal human food. And they would’ve gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for their meddling owners! Scroll down to see the awesome pics, and be sure to show them to your pets at home, too.

#1

Looking At The Face Of The Culprit Who Was Sneaking And Eating Potatoes Every Night

Sneaky pet hamster caught stealing and holding onto a tasty sweet potato, with cheeks puffed full of food.

loverrukk Report

    #2

    Shame Her! Meatball Thief

    Pet rat caught trying to steal food holding a large piece in its mouth, showing sneaky pets stealing food moments.

    She didn't stop eating while she was in sky jail.

    DolarisNL Report

    Well, she's already been caught. Why not finish the meatball 🤷‍♀️

    #3

    Lil Milkshake Thief

    Small pet caught trying to steal food, holding a straw from a cup while standing on a person's lap.

    steeley87 Report

    Upvote for pet rat.

    To be clear, as silly, witty, and adorable as many of these photos are, lots of human food isn’t meant for animal consumption. Depending on the animal species, some food items might cause problems with digestion or, in some extreme cases, even put their lives in danger.

    A good rule of thumb is to immediately reach out to your vet if you suspect that your beloved pet has eaten something potentially toxic. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

    For example, as PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity warns, chocolate, which contains the chemical theobromine, can be fatal to animals such as dogs, cats, and rabbits.

    #4

    My Spirit Animal

    Black crow sneaking fries from a basket on a wooden table, showcasing pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    reddit.com Report

    Those fries got mürdered

    #5

    Was Excited The Birds Were Eating The Bread I'd Been Leaving Them

    Raccoon caught stealing a slice of bread, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted at night.

    IhavePrettyPussies Report

    "Piip piip, I'm a bird!"

    #6

    If I Lick It, No One Else Can Have It

    Tabby cat playfully clutching a large bread-shaped toy, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    BoopBoop20 Report

    The darker the chocolate, the higher the risk for these animals. So, you should keep your dogs, cats, and rabbits away from foods that contain any chocolate, like cakes, cookies, sweets, and cocoa powder.

    What’s more, you shouldn’t allow your pets to access caffeine found in tea, coffee, energy drinks, etc., as they can be much more sensitive to it than people.
    #7

    I Am Not Really Sure What Happened To The Butter, Maybe I Should Ask My Cat

    Tabby cat caught sneaky pet licking butter on a dish, trying to steal food but getting busted indoors on wooden table.

    AndiDerLord Report

    Darn! That is one happy kitty!

    #8

    I Just Tried To Chill My Beer In The Sea, When An Octopus Stole It From Me

    Octopus underwater surrounded by beer bottles, one tentacle resting on a bottle in a sneaky pet food theft scene.

    waswerte Report

    "Now I've just got to steal a bottle opener..."

    #9

    I Just Wanna Know How He Got That Thing Up There

    Squirrel caught stealing food from a cup on a tree branch showing sneaky pets trying to steal food.

    Yhessin Report

    What’s more, PDSA warns that grapes, raisins, sultanas, and currants can be potentially fatal to dogs due to the toxins inside them.

    “Symptoms and toxic dose can vary, so it’s impossible to know whether your dog will be affected or not. It’s always best to call your vet if you suspect your dog has eaten these foods, as in severe cases, toxicity can cause kidney failure.”
    #10

    My Adorable Thief

    Pet rat caught sneaking an Oreo cookie in its mouth, showcasing sneaky pets trying to steal food but getting busted.

    Chaotic eater! I'm honestly surprised they're not starving with how much of a mess they make. Like, are you guys eating it or just throwing it around??

    Rats_and_Labcoats Report

    It's not just rats... I have the same question each time I go into the staffroom at work - I suspect some of my fellow coworkers get more food over the tables/chairs/floors than they get into their mouths.

    #11

    Thieving Squirrels Stole The Candy Filled Easter Eggs

    Black squirrel climbing a tree with food in its mouth, one of the sneaky pets trying to steal food but getting busted.

    ToastyOwl30 Report

    #12

    Egg Thief

    Tabby cat caught stealing food with a piece of sandwich in its mouth, being held by a person indoors.

    bbykaat Report

    10/10, the perfect boiled egg consistency.

    Meanwhile, when it comes to cats and dogs, make sure that they never eat onions, garlic, leeks, or chives, which contain chemicals like organosulphoxides, which are toxic to them. Eating too much of them can lead to anemia.

    What’s more, birds and rabbits should stay away from avocados, which contain the chemical persin and is toxic to them.

    However, cats and dogs can safely eat avocados in small amounts. However, note that they contain lots of fat, while the pit can be hazardous if swallowed.

    #13

    My Sausage Thief

    Close-up of a sneaky cat caught stealing food, holding a large piece of meat in its mouth indoors.

    WhileSheSleepz Report

    #14

    Iguana Stealing Some Guacamole At A Resort In Cabo

    Iguana sneaking snacks with chips, guacamole, and salsa on a wicker table near a pool and lounge chairs.

    SlowMathematician340 Report

    He looks like he's enjoying it. And it's amusing the lady in the hat in the pool.

    #15

    Red Lipstick On

    Orange and white cat caught sneaking a bite of watermelon with red juice around its mouth, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food.

    pienar Report

    Better lipstick job than I've seen on many humans.

    PDSA warns that your pets should probably avoid foods with stones or pits, such as peaches or corn on the cob, as they can cause blockages.

    Meanwhile, dogs should avoid macadamia nuts, which are toxic to them. Other nuts, though not toxic, contain lots of fat in them, which can either cause an upset stomach or the inflammation of the pancreas.
    #16

    Bro Tried To Steal My Macaron

    Small pet caught stealing food holding a cracker in its mouth while being gently held by a tattooed arm.

    His greed sickens me.

    GooseAppropriate1430 Report

    Aww, he only wanted to share your treats...

    #17

    A Squirrel Stole My Burrito And I Aint Even Mad

    Squirrel caught trying to steal food by carrying a piece of bread on a paved surface in sneaky pets food theft moment.

    trentarant Report

    Lol, I'm impressed he could carry it!

    #18

    3 Seconds Of Distraction

    White pet rat caught stealing food, holding a fried snack while being held by a person on a patterned blanket.

    I turn away of my plate for 1 second, this little rascal stole a shrimp and run like this shrimp was the best thing she could have in her life.
    She is still mad at me for taking the shrimp away.

    ZookeepergameSafe245 Report

    The rat deserved it's prize, if only for managing to haul away something almost as big as it is!

    Though rare, salt poisoning is also a potential problem. In short, if your pet eats a large amount of salt very quickly, without access to water, it can be fatal. Furthermore, your pets should never have access to alcohol or household products that contain it.

    And make sure that your beloved floofs stay away from xylitol, a sugar substitute also known as birch sugar, that can be found in low-sugar or sugar-free products, like gum, sweets, nut butters, medications, etc. It can be very harmful and even fatal to doggos.
    #19

    Pasta Thief Strikes Again

    Close-up of a sneaky pet rat caught stealing food, holding a piece of seasoned roll in its mouth indoors.

    She got it while I was asking her sister very kindly not to eat my crocs.

    q-tipeater Report

    The old sister-causing-mischief manoeuvre, smart.

    #20

    Cat Burglar

    Cat caught stealing food from a kitchen counter, holding a snack bag while standing on a toaster oven.

    imgur.com Report

    TBF, funyuns are delicious!

    #21

    Not Smooth Criminal

    Cat caught stealing food with noodles hanging from its mouth on a wooden kitchen floor in a sneaky pets photo.

    PastaManSan Report

    "A Penne for my thought?"

    Meanwhile, make sure that your pets, especially dogs, avoid moldy foods and blue cheese. Mold poisoning needs to be treated quickly. Ensure that your pets can’t get into your garbage or compost bins.

    And though dogs chewing on bones is an iconic thing, as an owner, keep in mind that they can splinter and cause injuries to the animal’s mouth, teeth, throat, and esophagus .
    #22

    Messy Eater

    Black cat caught sneaking food with cake on its face, being held by a person after the food theft attempt.

    SirouTouge Report

    "I have done nothing wrong!"

    #23

    What Bolognese? I Don't Know Who Ate It

    Kitten with orange-stained paws and face caught sneaking food under a bench, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food.

    Anexis91 Report

    Thought this was gonna be a cheeto thief!

    #24

    Steal The Mango! Eat The Mango! Be The Mango

    A sneaky pet bird trying to steal food from a plate filled with orange fruit chunks in a kitchen setting.

    Dazzling-Oven Report

    It probably thought that due to its colour you wouldn't notice them

    If you decide to treat your cat to something yummier, opt for something that isn’t too fatty. And make sure that the treats are occasional, not daily.

    PDSA suggests that you could give your cats healthy treats like cooked white fish, cooked chicken breast, cooked turkey breast, and safe fruit and veggies, such as cucumbers, pumpkins, carrots, asparagus, peas, bananas, strawberries, and blueberries.

    Melons, watermelons, and apples are fine, too, so long as they are deseeded. Broccoli is also allowed, but only in small amounts, as larger quantities can cause illness.
    #25

    Pear Thief

    Dog sneaking fruit from a tree, caught stealing food outdoors with pears and green grass background.

    My boy enjoying the pear he just stole from my in-laws' pear tree.

    YakElectronic6713 Report

    #26

    Cat Stole A Cooked Beetroot And Decides To Taste It

    Cat caught sneaky pet stealing food, sitting on wooden floor near a stained fruit under a bed.

    minib00m Report

    "Why is this not meat!?"

    #27

    Why Steal From Plates?

    Tabby cat caught sneaking food from a crock-pot in a kitchen, showcasing sneaky pets trying to steal food but getting busted.

    This was just leftovers (Zuzu has done some pretty dumb things, but I think she wouldn't jump into a crockpot while it was still very hot).

    lydiardbell Report

    My cat tried to open the crock pot while the chicken was still cooking. After that I made a makeshift barrier to protect this big fat girl from getting burned.

    When feeding your cat, make sure to reduce their main meals if you give them treats. Broadly speaking, treats shouldn’t exceed 10% to 15% of your pet’s daily calorie allowance.

    “Any more and your cat may not get enough of their normal food to receive all the nutrients they need,” PDSA warns.

    Meanwhile, treats to avoid include those with lots of fat in them, raw meat, and… milk, as some felines are lactose intolerant.

    Furthermore, fruits and veggies to avoid include grapes, raisins, garlic, onions, chives, leeks, shallots, and scallions. They’re dangerous.
    #28

    Stopped This Thief From Eating My Food

    Close-up of a sneaky pet cat caught trying to steal food from a dessert container at home.

    itsatleastacplus Report

    You are TRYING to stop the cat from stealing your food. The cat is TRYING to stop you from stopping the cat.

    #29

    I Caught A Thief

    Parrot caught trying to steal food, holding a noodle with sauce on its beak over a bowl of creamy pasta.

    Loose-Brother4718 Report

    If not for me, why worm shaped?

    #30

    Hiked A Mountain In Hot Weather. A Monkey Stole My Water At The Top Then Proceeded To Drink It On Front Of Me

    Monkey sitting on wooden branches drinking from a water bottle, one of the sneaky pets caught trying to steal food outdoors.

    cakes_123 Report

    We can’t wait to hear what you think after you’ve upvoted your favorite photos, Pandas! Which of these pics did you like the most and why?

    What are the most blatant cases of your pets at home trying to steal your food? When’s the last time this happened?

    What are your pets' favorite (healthy) foods and snacks?

    Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to tell your pets that we said ‘hello!’
    #31

    It's Trying To Steal Food, And It Looks Like It Wants A Taste Too

    White cat sneaking and trying to steal pizza, showcasing sneaky pets caught in the act of food theft.

    Dear-Accountant6697 Report

    Cats are not "Its". Cats are magnificent.

    #32

    Clover Said She Didn't Steal My Pizza. This Is My Evidence I Have Against Her. What Do You Think? Do I Have A Case?

    Small sneaky pet held in hands showing orange-stained mouth from trying to steal food caught in the act.

    BlondSunDoll Report

    "Queso closed for lack of evidence"

    #33

    This Little Guy Decided To Steal A Carrot From The Lower Cupboard Today And Sat On It To Try And Hide It. It Didn't Work

    Spotted sneaky pet rabbit on carpet with a small carrot, caught trying to steal food in a playful moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Felix Stealing My Tomato

    Black and white cat caught stealing food, with cherry tomatoes on the counter and one in its mouth.

    He's ok. I was just plucking them and this little jerk likes to snag them from me!

    FloofingWithFloofers Report

    #35

    Bro Stole My Fry

    Green parrot sneaky pet caught holding a French fry while trying to steal food inside a home.

    Different-Horror-796 Report

    And if you try to take it back he's ready for battle

    #36

    Naughty Horse

    A sneaky pet horse reaching up to steal green apples from a tree in a lush, outdoor garden setting.

    horseimage Report

    My dude Hobo loved some pears. He actually like a lot of things

    #37

    My Cat’s A Dirty Thief, But Sneaky He Ain’t

    Cat paw with claws extended trying to grab a soda can on a wooden table in a food-stealing pet moment.

    theladymorganna Report

    Just make sure your pet don't consume sweeteners!!

    #38

    0:39 I Can Never Enjoy Food Alone In My House

    A sneaky hairless cat caught trying to steal food from a plastic-wrapped sandwich on a wooden floor.

    MelissaBM Report

    I know some people enjoy the hairless cat breeds, but I myself think that cat tooks terrifying.

    #39

    The Dog Stole My French Fries

    Brown dog caught sneaking a French fry, showcasing sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    doseofpaw Report

    #40

    Flop The Little Thief Stealing My Chocolate Milk

    Black and white rat trying to steal chocolate milk from a carton on a desk near a laptop and mug.

    jm0rb1d Report

    #41

    Who Ate The Ravioli?

    Hairless cat with orange stains on its face being held, caught sneaky pet trying to steal food in a kitchen setting.

    SmeefKweef Report

    #42

    What Is Your Cat’s Favorite Human Food? I Have A Cake Thief

    A sneaky pet cat caught trying to steal food by biting a piece of cake on a blue floral plate indoors.

    I have three cats. Finn loves popcorn and tortilla chips. He sticks his head in the bag and chooses one. Lexi likes granola bars and goes crazy trying to steal a bite of homemade pistachio cake. Brie loses her mind over the smell of any meat that I’ve smoked when I bring it inside from the smoker. Can’t blame her there lol. And please don’t worry, I don’t give them much or often.

    perrumpo Report

    My cats favorite human food is cheese and crackers

    #43

    Not My Cat Stealing Our KFC Chicken

    Siamese cat caught trying to steal and eat a large piece of food on a dark wood floor with carpet nearby.

    moecollection Report

    That is a beautiful cat!

    #44

    My Friend Took This Down At The Beach The Other Day... Do I Need To Say More?

    Seagull stealing ice cream from cone at the beach, one of the sneaky pets caught trying to steal food.

    sophielola_ Report

    "I have Becone a Creaminal!"

    #45

    My Cat Decided To Steal Turkey While We Were Opening Presents

    Tabby cat caught sneaking turkey on kitchen counter, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    IsNotACleverMan Report

    "I thought you said it was free (range)?"

    #46

    Thieving Magpie

    Black and white magpie sneaky pet caught stealing food while walking on grass outdoors.

    kate9871 Report

    #47

    He Stole My Bread

    Orange tabby cat caught stealing food by carrying bread bag in its mouth indoors on a wooden floor.

    Cammanjam Report

    #48

    Caught A Thief Today

    Dog caught sneaking food with a large piece of bread in its mouth, sitting on a patterned rug indoors.

    I store leftover bread in a basket in my pantry. Came home to find Jeff had stolen half a loaf of dry bread. With this face, how could I be mad at him?

    Djeigi Report

    #49

    A Monkey Stole My Ice Cream (Swoyambhu Mahachaitya, Nepal)

    A sneaky pet monkey trying to steal food from a man holding an ice cream cone outdoors with a cityscape background.

    zaydor_ Report

    #50

    My Pythagoras Stole The Burger From The Grill

    Orange and white cat caught sneaky pets trying to steal food, holding a large piece of meat in its mouth indoors.

    MsSullivanMaths Report

    #51

    Can't Eat Herring In The Hague With These Jerks Present

    Two men feeding fish by mouth while a sneaky pet bird tries to steal food from one of them outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    He First Intimidated Us And Then Stole My Dad's Burger

    Iguana sneaking food from a table next to poolside chairs with plates and drinks on the table.

    I normally love iguanas. I was merely impressed by the bravado of this one.

    KindohneEigenschaftn Report

    #53

    It Took Me A Couple Minutes To Go Outside And Grab My Delivery. Some Jerks Beat Me To It

    Two sneaky pets caught trying to steal food from a discarded pizza box and spilled chicken on a sidewalk at night.

    I tried getting closer to pick up the garbage and they seemed pretty ready to charge at me.

    namedafternoone Report

    From the looks of those two, this isn't the first meal they've stolen.

    #54

    He Stole Our Cookies And Didn't Want To Give Them Back

    Monkey caught trying to steal food, holding cookie pack and with a cookie in its mouth on sandy ground.

    reddit.com Report

    "You made a cookie mistake hooman"

    #55

    A Squirrel Stole My Turkey Sandwich At The Park Today

    Man on picnic blanket in park caught a sneaky pet squirrel trying to steal food during an outdoor snack moment.

    TheMarksist Report

    That'd be my reaction too- swear/finger, then sit and watch the squirrel eating near me because... Squirrel. They're cute.

    #56

    Arthur Has A Taste For Butter. It Always Happens The Day Before I’ve Planned A Big Baking Session

    Dog caught red-handed trying to steal food with bite marks on a block of butter on a kitchen floor.

    reddit.com Report

    #57

    Ham Thief

    White rat sneaking under furniture holding a piece of food, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    Shame him! He stole the ham!

    UnusualGrimm Report

    #58

    The Fattest Squirrel I've Ever Seen Just Stole An Avocado From My Trash

    Squirrel caught sneaking food on a fence, holding a dark object in its mouth in a suburban backyard setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Isn't that a fox squirrel? They do get really chonky.

    #59

    I Went To The Bathroom And Came Back To A Chicken Tender Missing From My Plate. I Walked Into The Other Room And He Froze Like This

    Small dog caught sneaking food with a playful expression, showcasing sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    DisciplinedPriest Report

    #60

    He Stole My Iced Coffee

    White horse caught trying to steal a drink wrapped in plastic with a straw, showing sneaky pets stealing food moments.

    Vness374 Report

    #61

    I Caught This Thief In Flagranti

    Monkey sneaking food on a decorative balcony railing with ornate gold and white architectural details.

    mgfeller Report

    #62

    Clumsy Thief

    Seagull sneaky pet trying to steal food from a table with spilled drink and snacks by the water.

    rastroboy Report

    #63

    This Squirrel Stole My Friend's Donut

    Squirrel caught sneaking food, holding a bagel while clinging to the bark of a tree surrounded by green leaves.

    Authier Report

    #64

    10 Years Ago This Jerk Stole My Muffin While I Wasn’t Looking

    Sly pet squirrel caught trying to steal a muffin while perched on a tree branch in an urban backyard setting.

    SchmittyArt Report

    #65

    The Face Of Somebody Who Tried To Steal Pasta After Getting Her Own Chicken Leg

    Close-up of a fluffy cat sleeping peacefully after being a sneaky pet caught trying to steal food.

    mirekyarahire Report

    #66

    Goulash Thief

    Close-up of a sneaky pet rabbit caught trying to steal food with crumbs on its mouth, showing guilty expression.

    I remembered this photo of my late bunny, Muffin, when I was eating beef goulash. He just came next to me and tasted it. BEEF GOULASH. These pics warm my heart to this day.

    smallvampire Report

    #67

    She Stole A Cookie

    Sneaky pet rat caught trying to steal and eat a bitten cookie, held gently against a red background.

    WindowsHDP69 Report

    #68

    The Big Bad Wolf Stole My Drink

    Black dog caught holding a drink bottle in its mouth outdoors, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    sultics Report

    #69

    The Waffle Thief Strikes When You Least Expect It

    A sneaky pet dog caught trying to steal food holding a waffle in its mouth near a door inside a home.

    Iolnope Report

    #70

    I’ve Now Had This Thief For 13 Years

    Black cat caught stealing chicken drumstick from a colorful plate of rice, showcasing sneaky pets trying to steal food.

    not_julesss Report

    #71

    Tiny Thief Jumped In My Salad And Stole A Snack. With Both Feet! But When I Try To Make Him Hold Millet He Acts Like He Doesnt Even Know What Feet Are

    A sneaky pet bird caught stealing food, held gently by a hand with a snake tattoo on the wrist indoors.

    Fit-Shake-7779 Report

    #72

    "Rosie Happily Slept Off The Cheesecake! She Was Able To Get To It Because We Left A Chair Too Close To The Table"

    Two women in a kitchen holding a cheesecake and a small white dog, representing sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    emily_1613 Report

    #73

    The Face Of A Thief

    Sphynx cat caught sneaky eating with food stains on face in kitchen, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted

    voidabrasax Report

    #74

    Spaghetti Sauce Bandit Caught Orange-Pawed. (Bonus Chonk In The Bottom Right Corner)

    White cat held in hands looking up with another cat watching nearby, one of the sneaky pets caught trying to steal food.

    rachlynnv Report

    #75

    Feet On The Meat And He's Ready To Eat

    Tabby cat caught sneaking food inside the refrigerator, biting into packaged meat among groceries.

    ini0n Report

    #76

    She Learned How To Open The Fridge & Stole A Cantaloupe Of All Things

    Black dog caught trying to steal food, holding a partially eaten cantaloupe on a wooden kitchen floor.

    just-a-girl-3636 , just-a-girl-3636 Report

    #77

    Trudy Stole A Carrot

    Small black and brown dog with heterochromia lying on a blanket beside a treat, caught trying to steal food.

    She is an Aussalier, a cavalier, and mini Aussie shepherd.

    Wireman76 Report

    My childhood dog LOVED carrots, couldn't get enough of them, don't leave a carrot unattended if you didn't want to lose it.

    #78

    I Managed To Get The Perfect Screenshot While I Was Trying To Share What Happened To My Pizza

    Raccoon caught sneaking pizza slice outside a door, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    andrea3ooo Report

    #79

    This Is The Face Of A Thief Gobbling Up The Evidence

    Small dog caught sneaky pets trying to steal food with a blue item in its mouth on a patterned red blanket.

    Fitzgeraldgrace Report

    #80

    This Little Thief Is Adorable

    Squirrel clinging to a tree trunk holding a piece of bread, one of the sneaky pets who tried to steal food but got busted.

    Starrberry27 Report

    #81

    Caught In The Act! Cutest Pizza Thief

    Dachshund caught stealing a large slice of pizza under a dining table, showcasing sneaky pets trying to steal food.

    22kwistin2222 Report

    That is the plainest bit of pizza I ever saw in my life.

    #82

    Charge: Attempted Food Stealing. Suspect: Doggo. Guilty Or Not Guilty?

    Shiba Inu dog caught trying to steal chicken nuggets from a plate on a cluttered table indoors.

    Ilovejuicy-theboys Report

    #83

    He Stole My Lunch. But Jokes On Him, That’s A Turkey Hot Dog

    Parrot caught trying to steal food, holding a corndog inside a cozy living room with a TV in the background.

    He’s a rescue, and his feathers are growing back now that he is getting more attention.

    VioletFalkor Report

    #84

    Accidentally Captured A Seagull Stealing My Food

    Seagull stealing food from a blue bucket of fries at a beach, showcasing sneaky pets trying to steal food caught in action.

    UnderContra Report

    #85

    Rare Pic Of The Infamous Bread Thief

    Small black and white dog caught sneaky stealing food, holding a bread roll in its mouth while sitting on a couch.

    Mastaaaa Report

    #86

    Dog Steals Food

    Dog caught sneaking a roasted turkey from the kitchen counter, one paw raised and then biting the bird in two images.

    petlovebaby5 Report

    #87

    Should I Be Concerned That My Dog Ate Tamales And Stole A Spatula

    Dog caught stealing food, lying on a raised bed with torn food scraps around on a concrete floor.

    I think he will be fine haha, but just wanted to make sure that if my dog consumed the corn husk (the outside of a tamale) that he will be fine, he’s typically a trooper and will pass things that he shouldn’t be digesting. I also wanted an excuse to share this photo of him being 100% guilty of what he did haha.

    amy_ssmith Report

    #88

    Left My Dog In The Car For Two Minutes. Came Back To My Food Completely Devoured

    Sneaky pet caught with food container, showing guilty small dog with messy face inside a car after trying to steal food.

    taylorjunae Report

    #89

    My Friend's Apple Stealing Pug

    Pug caught sneaky pet trying to steal food with an apple in its mouth near a basket of apples on wooden floor.

    Amatha Report

