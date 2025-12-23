We wanted to bring a bit of sunshine and humor into your life, so our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of photos of animals trying (and often failing ) to steal human food. And they would’ve gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for their meddling owners! Scroll down to see the awesome pics, and be sure to show them to your pets at home, too.

A lot of human food isn’t meant for animals, but that won’t stop some hungry critters from trying to sneak a taste. Some pets and wild animals are so blatant with their culinary thievery that people couldn’t help but snap a pic of their funny and adorable antics.

#1 Looking At The Face Of The Culprit Who Was Sneaking And Eating Potatoes Every Night

#2 Shame Her! Meatball Thief She didn't stop eating while she was in sky jail.



#3 Lil Milkshake Thief

To be clear, as silly, witty, and adorable as many of these photos are, lots of human food isn’t meant for animal consumption. Depending on the animal species, some food items might cause problems with digestion or, in some extreme cases, even put their lives in danger. ADVERTISEMENT A good rule of thumb is to immediately reach out to your vet if you suspect that your beloved pet has eaten something potentially toxic. It’s better to be safe than sorry. For example, as PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity warns, chocolate, which contains the chemical theobromine, can be fatal to animals such as dogs, cats, and rabbits.

#4 My Spirit Animal

#5 Was Excited The Birds Were Eating The Bread I'd Been Leaving Them

#6 If I Lick It, No One Else Can Have It

The darker the chocolate, the higher the risk for these animals. So, you should keep your dogs, cats, and rabbits away from foods that contain any chocolate, like cakes, cookies, sweets, and cocoa powder. What’s more, you shouldn’t allow your pets to access caffeine found in tea, coffee, energy drinks, etc., as they can be much more sensitive to it than people.

#7 I Am Not Really Sure What Happened To The Butter, Maybe I Should Ask My Cat

#8 I Just Tried To Chill My Beer In The Sea, When An Octopus Stole It From Me

#9 I Just Wanna Know How He Got That Thing Up There

What’s more, PDSA warns that grapes, raisins, sultanas, and currants can be potentially fatal to dogs due to the toxins inside them. “Symptoms and toxic dose can vary, so it’s impossible to know whether your dog will be affected or not. It’s always best to call your vet if you suspect your dog has eaten these foods, as in severe cases, toxicity can cause kidney failure.”

#10 My Adorable Thief Chaotic eater! I'm honestly surprised they're not starving with how much of a mess they make. Like, are you guys eating it or just throwing it around??



#11 Thieving Squirrels Stole The Candy Filled Easter Eggs

#12 Egg Thief

Meanwhile, when it comes to cats and dogs, make sure that they never eat onions, garlic, leeks, or chives, which contain chemicals like organosulphoxides, which are toxic to them. Eating too much of them can lead to anemia. What’s more, birds and rabbits should stay away from avocados, which contain the chemical persin and is toxic to them. However, cats and dogs can safely eat avocados in small amounts. However, note that they contain lots of fat, while the pit can be hazardous if swallowed. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Sausage Thief

#14 Iguana Stealing Some Guacamole At A Resort In Cabo

#15 Red Lipstick On

PDSA warns that your pets should probably avoid foods with stones or pits, such as peaches or corn on the cob, as they can cause blockages. Meanwhile, dogs should avoid macadamia nuts, which are toxic to them. Other nuts, though not toxic, contain lots of fat in them, which can either cause an upset stomach or the inflammation of the pancreas.

#16 Bro Tried To Steal My Macaron His greed sickens me.



#17 A Squirrel Stole My Burrito And I Aint Even Mad

#18 3 Seconds Of Distraction I turn away of my plate for 1 second, this little rascal stole a shrimp and run like this shrimp was the best thing she could have in her life.

She is still mad at me for taking the shrimp away.



Though rare, salt poisoning is also a potential problem. In short, if your pet eats a large amount of salt very quickly, without access to water, it can be fatal. Furthermore, your pets should never have access to alcohol or household products that contain it. And make sure that your beloved floofs stay away from xylitol, a sugar substitute also known as birch sugar, that can be found in low-sugar or sugar-free products, like gum, sweets, nut butters, medications, etc. It can be very harmful and even fatal to doggos.

#19 Pasta Thief Strikes Again She got it while I was asking her sister very kindly not to eat my crocs.



#20 Cat Burglar

#21 Not Smooth Criminal

Meanwhile, make sure that your pets, especially dogs, avoid moldy foods and blue cheese. Mold poisoning needs to be treated quickly. Ensure that your pets can’t get into your garbage or compost bins. And though dogs chewing on bones is an iconic thing, as an owner, keep in mind that they can splinter and cause injuries to the animal’s mouth, teeth, throat, and esophagus .

#22 Messy Eater

#23 What Bolognese? I Don't Know Who Ate It

#24 Steal The Mango! Eat The Mango! Be The Mango

If you decide to treat your cat to something yummier, opt for something that isn’t too fatty. And make sure that the treats are occasional, not daily. PDSA suggests that you could give your cats healthy treats like cooked white fish, cooked chicken breast, cooked turkey breast, and safe fruit and veggies, such as cucumbers, pumpkins, carrots, asparagus, peas, bananas, strawberries, and blueberries. Melons, watermelons, and apples are fine, too, so long as they are deseeded. Broccoli is also allowed, but only in small amounts, as larger quantities can cause illness.

#25 Pear Thief My boy enjoying the pear he just stole from my in-laws' pear tree.



#26 Cat Stole A Cooked Beetroot And Decides To Taste It

#27 Why Steal From Plates? This was just leftovers (Zuzu has done some pretty dumb things, but I think she wouldn't jump into a crockpot while it was still very hot).



When feeding your cat, make sure to reduce their main meals if you give them treats. Broadly speaking, treats shouldn’t exceed 10% to 15% of your pet’s daily calorie allowance. “Any more and your cat may not get enough of their normal food to receive all the nutrients they need,” PDSA warns. Meanwhile, treats to avoid include those with lots of fat in them, raw meat, and… milk, as some felines are lactose intolerant. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Furthermore, fruits and veggies to avoid include grapes, raisins, garlic, onions, chives, leeks, shallots, and scallions. They’re dangerous.

#28 Stopped This Thief From Eating My Food

#29 I Caught A Thief

#30 Hiked A Mountain In Hot Weather. A Monkey Stole My Water At The Top Then Proceeded To Drink It On Front Of Me

We can’t wait to hear what you think after you’ve upvoted your favorite photos, Pandas! Which of these pics did you like the most and why? ADVERTISEMENT What are the most blatant cases of your pets at home trying to steal your food? When’s the last time this happened? ADVERTISEMENT What are your pets' favorite (healthy) foods and snacks? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to tell your pets that we said ‘hello!’

#31 It's Trying To Steal Food, And It Looks Like It Wants A Taste Too

#32 Clover Said She Didn't Steal My Pizza. This Is My Evidence I Have Against Her. What Do You Think? Do I Have A Case?

#33 This Little Guy Decided To Steal A Carrot From The Lower Cupboard Today And Sat On It To Try And Hide It. It Didn't Work

#34 Felix Stealing My Tomato He's ok. I was just plucking them and this little jerk likes to snag them from me!

#35 Bro Stole My Fry

#36 Naughty Horse

#37 My Cat’s A Dirty Thief, But Sneaky He Ain’t

#38 0:39 I Can Never Enjoy Food Alone In My House

#39 The Dog Stole My French Fries

#40 Flop The Little Thief Stealing My Chocolate Milk

#41 Who Ate The Ravioli?

#42 What Is Your Cat’s Favorite Human Food? I Have A Cake Thief I have three cats. Finn loves popcorn and tortilla chips. He sticks his head in the bag and chooses one. Lexi likes granola bars and goes crazy trying to steal a bite of homemade pistachio cake. Brie loses her mind over the smell of any meat that I’ve smoked when I bring it inside from the smoker. Can’t blame her there lol. And please don’t worry, I don’t give them much or often.



#43 Not My Cat Stealing Our KFC Chicken

#44 My Friend Took This Down At The Beach The Other Day... Do I Need To Say More?

#45 My Cat Decided To Steal Turkey While We Were Opening Presents

#46 Thieving Magpie

#47 He Stole My Bread

#48 Caught A Thief Today I store leftover bread in a basket in my pantry. Came home to find Jeff had stolen half a loaf of dry bread. With this face, how could I be mad at him?



#49 A Monkey Stole My Ice Cream (Swoyambhu Mahachaitya, Nepal)

#50 My Pythagoras Stole The Burger From The Grill

#51 Can't Eat Herring In The Hague With These Jerks Present

#52 He First Intimidated Us And Then Stole My Dad's Burger I normally love iguanas. I was merely impressed by the bravado of this one.



#53 It Took Me A Couple Minutes To Go Outside And Grab My Delivery. Some Jerks Beat Me To It I tried getting closer to pick up the garbage and they seemed pretty ready to charge at me.



#54 He Stole Our Cookies And Didn't Want To Give Them Back

#55 A Squirrel Stole My Turkey Sandwich At The Park Today

#56 Arthur Has A Taste For Butter. It Always Happens The Day Before I’ve Planned A Big Baking Session

#57 Ham Thief Shame him! He stole the ham!



#58 The Fattest Squirrel I've Ever Seen Just Stole An Avocado From My Trash

#59 I Went To The Bathroom And Came Back To A Chicken Tender Missing From My Plate. I Walked Into The Other Room And He Froze Like This

#60 He Stole My Iced Coffee

#61 I Caught This Thief In Flagranti

#62 Clumsy Thief

#63 This Squirrel Stole My Friend's Donut

#64 10 Years Ago This Jerk Stole My Muffin While I Wasn’t Looking

#65 The Face Of Somebody Who Tried To Steal Pasta After Getting Her Own Chicken Leg

#66 Goulash Thief I remembered this photo of my late bunny, Muffin, when I was eating beef goulash. He just came next to me and tasted it. BEEF GOULASH. These pics warm my heart to this day.



#67 She Stole A Cookie

#68 The Big Bad Wolf Stole My Drink

#69 The Waffle Thief Strikes When You Least Expect It

#70 I’ve Now Had This Thief For 13 Years

#71 Tiny Thief Jumped In My Salad And Stole A Snack. With Both Feet! But When I Try To Make Him Hold Millet He Acts Like He Doesnt Even Know What Feet Are

#72 "Rosie Happily Slept Off The Cheesecake! She Was Able To Get To It Because We Left A Chair Too Close To The Table"

#73 The Face Of A Thief

#74 Spaghetti Sauce Bandit Caught Orange-Pawed. (Bonus Chonk In The Bottom Right Corner)

#75 Feet On The Meat And He's Ready To Eat

#76 She Learned How To Open The Fridge & Stole A Cantaloupe Of All Things

#77 Trudy Stole A Carrot She is an Aussalier, a cavalier, and mini Aussie shepherd.



#78 I Managed To Get The Perfect Screenshot While I Was Trying To Share What Happened To My Pizza

#79 This Is The Face Of A Thief Gobbling Up The Evidence

#80 This Little Thief Is Adorable

#81 Caught In The Act! Cutest Pizza Thief

#82 Charge: Attempted Food Stealing. Suspect: Doggo. Guilty Or Not Guilty?

#83 He Stole My Lunch. But Jokes On Him, That’s A Turkey Hot Dog He’s a rescue, and his feathers are growing back now that he is getting more attention.



#84 Accidentally Captured A Seagull Stealing My Food

#85 Rare Pic Of The Infamous Bread Thief

#86 Dog Steals Food

#87 Should I Be Concerned That My Dog Ate Tamales And Stole A Spatula I think he will be fine haha, but just wanted to make sure that if my dog consumed the corn husk (the outside of a tamale) that he will be fine, he’s typically a trooper and will pass things that he shouldn’t be digesting. I also wanted an excuse to share this photo of him being 100% guilty of what he did haha.

#88 Left My Dog In The Car For Two Minutes. Came Back To My Food Completely Devoured

#89 My Friend's Apple Stealing Pug