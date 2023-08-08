125 Pet-Thieves That Were Caught Red-Pawed When Stealing Food (New Pics)
It doesn't matter if you own a big hound or a fluffy little tabby, you know how persuasive an animal can be when they smell a tasty snack. From wagging their tails to their piercing gaze, they have plenty of weapons at their disposal to convince us to give them a bite.
And if all fails, some are determined enough to try out the last option — stealing!
We at Bored Panda put together a new collection of amusing photographic evidence, showcasing shameless pet thieves in the middle of their crimes. I wonder what excuse would they give to a judge.
This post may include affiliate links.
Someone Liked The Taste Of Butter Chicken
My Dad Says He Can Never Eat Anything In Peace
Cute Noodle Stealing A Noodle
How could he help himself? If you're a furry noodle, you must eat noodles.
I Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek On The Taco Night
When You Leave The Yogurt Unattended
Can I Have Some?
The Cat Was Mad We Weren't Home To Feed Her Dinner. So She Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One
You were starving her! Probably for longer than ten minutes! She did what she had to do.
I Caught This Guy Trying To Steal My Yogurt
Yeah, that happens when you leave it open and on the floor.....
I Just Want To Taste It
Pizza? No, I didn't see any pizza. I've just been napping behind your books.
No Kitty, It's Not For You
My Mom's Mini-Horse Got Into The House And Stole A Banana
well we have bananas for scale so we can determine how small he is.
My Dog, Aspen, Always Grabs Things Out Of The Pantry And Brings Them To Us With This Face
You Can Take The Kitty Out Of The Dumpster, But You Can't Take The Dumpster Out Of The Kitty
Meet Harold, The Reason We Now Close Jars Of Pasta Sauce When We Recycle Them
My Large Icy Was Full When I Went In The Store For 2 Minutes
I see nothing that would suggest this dog is guilty of slushy-stealing.
Let Me Introduce You To The Freak Living In My Flat - Jax. I Caught Him Licking Our Sauce
Picture 1: “HOW! DARE! YOU! I was eating that.” Picture 2: “I know where you sleep.”
Not An Ounce Of Remorse
We catch birds. Why do we catch birds? Because we eat them!
I Heard A Noise In The Pantry. This Fool Was In There Eating A Bag Of Raw Flour And Is Now Shocked That His Mouth Is Full Of Dough
Trying To Sneak A Steak Bite
You left. Obviously, you're finished. Luckily someone is willing to clean the dishes.
My Puppy Decided He Also Wanted A Piece Of My Mom's Birthday Cake
I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of The Cake I Baked Until Someone Snuck Up On Me
I Found My Dog's Butter Stash This Morning, Buried In Her Bed. She Doesn't Want To Talk About It
And she would of got away with it too, if it wasn't for those pesky kids!
She Looks Guilty
I hope those are the non-wrapped ones.
Of All The Dogs I've Ever Had, He's The Worst One
He's trying to train the dog. Good practice for training a soft can-opener.
The Art And The Artist
Every Single Night. Doesn't Matter What's For Dinner
"Put Them On A Raw Meat Diet." They Said. This Carb-Craving Criminal Pulled The Bagels Out Of The Cupboard
Someone Left The Peanut Butter On The Counter
I'm Just Trying To Peacefully Eat My Breakfast
Breakfast With A Cat
She Wanted To Share My Supper
Climbed Up The Handles To Eat Cheese While I'm Cutting It
Pizza Thief Caught In The Act
Everyone enjoys pizza. My little brother Audi steals -- I mean eats-- it every time.