It doesn't matter if you own a big hound or a fluffy little tabby, you know how persuasive an animal can be when they smell a tasty snack. From wagging their tails to their piercing gaze, they have plenty of weapons at their disposal to convince us to give them a bite.

And if all fails, some are determined enough to try out the last option — stealing!

We at Bored Panda put together a new collection of amusing photographic evidence, showcasing shameless pet thieves in the middle of their crimes. I wonder what excuse would they give to a judge.

#1

Someone Liked The Taste Of Butter Chicken

juicydwin Report

karl briggs
I was framed I tell yah, framed!

#2

My Dad Says He Can Never Eat Anything In Peace

sonny_sweat Report

#3

Cute Noodle Stealing A Noodle

kirayusa Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
How could he help himself? If you're a furry noodle, you must eat noodles.

#4

I Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek On The Taco Night

tctochielleon Report

Francis
i regret nothing hooman.. now put me back down! i have to eat

#5

When You Leave The Yogurt Unattended

asocialas Report

Steal
Now that looks like a normal yogurt stealing thief.

#6

Can I Have Some?

babyboboiputehcikb Report

Caro Caro
HA... I would do that too 🧀

#7

The Cat Was Mad We Weren't Home To Feed Her Dinner. So She Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One

sufficiently_sp00ked Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
You were starving her! Probably for longer than ten minutes! She did what she had to do.

#8

I Caught This Guy Trying To Steal My Yogurt

reddit.com Report

Megan Noblett
Yeah, that happens when you leave it open and on the floor.....

#9

I Just Want To Taste It

kevinowdziej Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Pizza? No, I didn't see any pizza. I've just been napping behind your books.

#10

No Kitty, It's Not For You

blindstep87 Report

Papa Het
You're the real menace here. Why is there sushi

#11

My Mom's Mini-Horse Got Into The House And Stole A Banana

Tarostar Report

️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
well we have bananas for scale so we can determine how small he is.

#12

My Dog, Aspen, Always Grabs Things Out Of The Pantry And Brings Them To Us With This Face

Edibletapes Report

#13

You Can Take The Kitty Out Of The Dumpster, But You Can't Take The Dumpster Out Of The Kitty

qqeb Report

#14

Meet Harold, The Reason We Now Close Jars Of Pasta Sauce When We Recycle Them

arlu3827 Report

#15

My Large Icy Was Full When I Went In The Store For 2 Minutes

Rhonda Meeks Jones Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
I see nothing that would suggest this dog is guilty of slushy-stealing.

#16

Let Me Introduce You To The Freak Living In My Flat - Jax. I Caught Him Licking Our Sauce

callmeanightmare Report

Full of Giggles
Picture 1: “HOW! DARE! YOU! I was eating that.” Picture 2: “I know where you sleep.”

#17

Not An Ounce Of Remorse

Pelanty21 Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
We catch birds. Why do we catch birds? Because we eat them!

#18

I Heard A Noise In The Pantry. This Fool Was In There Eating A Bag Of Raw Flour And Is Now Shocked That His Mouth Is Full Of Dough

port-girl Report

#19

Trying To Sneak A Steak Bite

GallowBoob Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
You left. Obviously, you're finished. Luckily someone is willing to clean the dishes.

#20

My Puppy Decided He Also Wanted A Piece Of My Mom's Birthday Cake

p4755166 Report

#21

I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of The Cake I Baked Until Someone Snuck Up On Me

room23 Report

Yes yes
Best cake photo ever!

#22

I Found My Dog's Butter Stash This Morning, Buried In Her Bed. She Doesn't Want To Talk About It

dearthofkindness Report

karl briggs
And she would of got away with it too, if it wasn't for those pesky kids!

#23

She Looks Guilty

veroconplatanos Report

#24

Of All The Dogs I've Ever Had, He's The Worst One

MarthaMatildaOToole Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
He's trying to train the dog. Good practice for training a soft can-opener.

#25

The Art And The Artist

rodsgo Report

Yes yes
What a beautiful Artist

#26

Every Single Night. Doesn't Matter What's For Dinner

creamycoolness Report

Amity_Calamity
Aww kitty’s got a bow tie now!

#27

"Put Them On A Raw Meat Diet." They Said. This Carb-Craving Criminal Pulled The Bagels Out Of The Cupboard

BrentTse Report

#28

Someone Left The Peanut Butter On The Counter

smogt3ch Report

Yes yes
Me too buddy. Me too..

#29

I'm Just Trying To Peacefully Eat My Breakfast

lilbopeachy Report

Francis
you and the bird try to eat your meal, the cat tries to eat the bird..

#30

Breakfast With A Cat

piglewiggle Report

#31

She Wanted To Share My Supper

reddit.com Report

#32

Climbed Up The Handles To Eat Cheese While I'm Cutting It

bertabud Report

#33

Pizza Thief Caught In The Act

Jason_Was_Here Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Everyone enjoys pizza. My little brother Audi steals -- I mean eats-- it every time.

#34

My Wife Doesn't Eat Her Pizza Crusts, But Jacob Is Happy To Steal Them The First Chance He Gets

Starflaem Report

#35

Who Stole The Pizza Crust Off My Plate?

SteigerStudio Report

#36

I Spent An Entire Day Baking Challah Bread, Only To Have It Stolen

MickFoley13 Report

Corlissa
That bread looks perfect, mine would have been burned already while im napping :)

#37

I Turned My Back For 10 Seconds

ILoveToads Report

Yes yes
What? I didn´t do anything!!

#38

My Husband Didn't Think Cats Would Eat A Burrito. He Was Wrong

bellhall Report

#39

He Stole A Pancake

chokymilkboy Report

#40

Guess I'm Sharing My Pizza

boinkish Report

#41

Always Wants My Water

nta1646 Report

Corlissa
Lol the subtitles on the TV perfectly match the cat's actions

#42

Excuse Me, Could You Help Me Find Who Ate This Yogurt?

BigDende Report

#43

Honestly, I Have No Idea Where All That Cheese Went

beckolyn Report

#44

Was Left Alone For 3 Seconds And Stole A Pancake Off The Table. No Regrets

Severe_Cranberry5657 Report

#45

‎"No. I Have No Idea Who Ate Your Can Of Spaghetti-Os Daddy"

snowball_in_hell Report

#46

Sketti Thief

paranormal_turtle Report

#47

Someone Was Pretty Close To Stealing An Entire Snickers Bar

VI0LENTINE Report

#48

Lettuce-Stealing Little Thief

i_hateeveryone Report

#49

Spot The Thief During Our Pre-Holiday Dinner Last Night

hellomisho Report

#50

Spaghetti Thief

Lilahjane66 Report

#51

Cheeto Thief

krownidae Report

#52

My 15-Year-Old Deaf Cocker Spaniel Thought He Was Being Sneaky Loudly Stealing Chips When The Kids Left The Pantry Open

surfrock66 Report

#53

Pretended He Was Sleeping, Then Slowly Moved Towards The Food

danspud69 Report

#54

Mother, I Stole For You This Sausage From The Kitchen

cloris97 Report

#55

Bone Stole This Giant Zucchini Off The Table And Took It Outside. No Shame

crab_app1es Report

#56

I Left My Ice Cream For One Minute While Changing His Litter Box. Ungrateful Little Bastard

Celtic_Cheetah_92 Report

#57

Smokes Stole A Pringle

Blueeyedfoxie Report

#58

I Left My Food Unattended For 2 Minutes, And My Cat Fell Asleep While Eating It

SamanthaJK09 Report

#59

Pizza With A Happy Ending

Zoh4nn Report

#60

Excuse Me, Don't Mind If I Do

Fickle-Tap3474 Report

#61

Cookie Thief

Curious-Plankton-968 Report

#62

Butter Thief

Qu33nMe Report

#63

Guilty Of Eating My Dinner

Burnvictim49percent Report

#64

I Can't Eat In Peace

Shark-Fister Report

#65

I Got A Burrito At Work. I Leaned Over To Pick My Can Of Paint Up, And Aspen Snatched A Bite

HappyTrails_ Report

#66

Every Morning, I Feed The Dog Outside So The Cats Don't Bother Her. Today I Was Not Fast Enough, So She Picked Out Something To Eat And Waited By The Door

eatmycouch Report

#67

Guess Who Got Into A Bowl Of Spaghetti

Sexy_Squid89 Report