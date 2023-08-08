We at Bored Panda put together a new collection of amusing photographic evidence, showcasing shameless pet thieves in the middle of their crimes. I wonder what excuse would they give to a judge.

And if all fails, some are determined enough to try out the last option — stealing!

It doesn't matter if you own a big hound or a fluffy little tabby, you know how persuasive an animal can be when they smell a tasty snack. From wagging their tails to their piercing gaze, they have plenty of weapons at their disposal to convince us to give them a bite.

#1 Someone Liked The Taste Of Butter Chicken

#2 My Dad Says He Can Never Eat Anything In Peace

#3 Cute Noodle Stealing A Noodle

#4 I Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek On The Taco Night

#5 When You Leave The Yogurt Unattended

#6 Can I Have Some?

#7 The Cat Was Mad We Weren't Home To Feed Her Dinner. So She Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One

#8 I Caught This Guy Trying To Steal My Yogurt

#9 I Just Want To Taste It

#10 No Kitty, It's Not For You

#11 My Mom's Mini-Horse Got Into The House And Stole A Banana

#12 My Dog, Aspen, Always Grabs Things Out Of The Pantry And Brings Them To Us With This Face

#13 You Can Take The Kitty Out Of The Dumpster, But You Can't Take The Dumpster Out Of The Kitty

#14 Meet Harold, The Reason We Now Close Jars Of Pasta Sauce When We Recycle Them

#15 My Large Icy Was Full When I Went In The Store For 2 Minutes

#16 Let Me Introduce You To The Freak Living In My Flat - Jax. I Caught Him Licking Our Sauce

#17 Not An Ounce Of Remorse

#18 I Heard A Noise In The Pantry. This Fool Was In There Eating A Bag Of Raw Flour And Is Now Shocked That His Mouth Is Full Of Dough

#19 Trying To Sneak A Steak Bite

#20 My Puppy Decided He Also Wanted A Piece Of My Mom's Birthday Cake

#21 I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of The Cake I Baked Until Someone Snuck Up On Me

#22 I Found My Dog's Butter Stash This Morning, Buried In Her Bed. She Doesn't Want To Talk About It

#23 She Looks Guilty

#24 Of All The Dogs I've Ever Had, He's The Worst One

#25 The Art And The Artist

#26 Every Single Night. Doesn't Matter What's For Dinner

#27 "Put Them On A Raw Meat Diet." They Said. This Carb-Craving Criminal Pulled The Bagels Out Of The Cupboard

#28 Someone Left The Peanut Butter On The Counter

#29 I'm Just Trying To Peacefully Eat My Breakfast

#30 Breakfast With A Cat

#31 She Wanted To Share My Supper

#32 Climbed Up The Handles To Eat Cheese While I'm Cutting It

#33 Pizza Thief Caught In The Act

#34 My Wife Doesn't Eat Her Pizza Crusts, But Jacob Is Happy To Steal Them The First Chance He Gets

#35 Who Stole The Pizza Crust Off My Plate?

#36 I Spent An Entire Day Baking Challah Bread, Only To Have It Stolen

#37 I Turned My Back For 10 Seconds

#38 My Husband Didn't Think Cats Would Eat A Burrito. He Was Wrong

#39 He Stole A Pancake

#40 Guess I'm Sharing My Pizza

#41 Always Wants My Water

#42 Excuse Me, Could You Help Me Find Who Ate This Yogurt?

#43 Honestly, I Have No Idea Where All That Cheese Went

#44 Was Left Alone For 3 Seconds And Stole A Pancake Off The Table. No Regrets

#45 ‎"No. I Have No Idea Who Ate Your Can Of Spaghetti-Os Daddy"

#46 Sketti Thief

#47 Someone Was Pretty Close To Stealing An Entire Snickers Bar

#48 Lettuce-Stealing Little Thief

#49 Spot The Thief During Our Pre-Holiday Dinner Last Night

#50 Spaghetti Thief

#51 Cheeto Thief

#52 My 15-Year-Old Deaf Cocker Spaniel Thought He Was Being Sneaky Loudly Stealing Chips When The Kids Left The Pantry Open

#53 Pretended He Was Sleeping, Then Slowly Moved Towards The Food

#54 Mother, I Stole For You This Sausage From The Kitchen

#55 Bone Stole This Giant Zucchini Off The Table And Took It Outside. No Shame

#56 I Left My Ice Cream For One Minute While Changing His Litter Box. Ungrateful Little Bastard

#57 Smokes Stole A Pringle

#58 I Left My Food Unattended For 2 Minutes, And My Cat Fell Asleep While Eating It

#59 Pizza With A Happy Ending

#60 Excuse Me, Don't Mind If I Do

#61 Cookie Thief

#62 Butter Thief

#63 Guilty Of Eating My Dinner

#64 I Can't Eat In Peace

#65 I Got A Burrito At Work. I Leaned Over To Pick My Can Of Paint Up, And Aspen Snatched A Bite

#66 Every Morning, I Feed The Dog Outside So The Cats Don't Bother Her. Today I Was Not Fast Enough, So She Picked Out Something To Eat And Waited By The Door