But as it turns out, they’re not as slick as they think! We’ve gathered a collection of hilarious moments where these four-legged thieves were caught in the act , with guilt written all over their adorable faces. You can almost hear them saying, “Who, me?”

No matter how well-fed our furry friends are, there’s something irresistible about the sight (or smell) of food that isn’t theirs. Whether it’s a sneaky swipe from the counter or a bold grab from your plate, pets have a way of turning into tiny bandits when they think no one’s watching.

#1 No Trick Is Too Dirty When It Comes To Cake

#2 My Husband Caught Our Cat Stealing Our Son's Chicken Nugget

#3 Cracked The Case On The Missing Bagel

#4 I Can't Even Make Dinner In Peace

#5 Egg Thief

#6 Everyone, This Is Kiki, The Dog, Trying To Steal Pizza From Me

#7 "Is This Cake Batter?!" Dunks Entire Head In

#8 Evidence Of Guilt "On The Face"

#9 It's His Now

#10 He Stole A Pancake

#11 Who Did It? Own Up

#12 Pizza Thief

#13 Left The Pot Of Spaghetti Alone For A Few Minutes And Caught Him Red-Handed

#14 My Rat Fou Fou Is Trying To Steal My Cinnamon Roll

#15 The Crime, The Criminal, And The Evidence

#16 He Knows Exactly What He's Doing

#17 Always Looking For Opportunities To Steal

#18 I Caught A Papaya Thief

#19 Would Do Anything For Meat

#20 Uncle Rico Found A New Way To Tell Me To Feed Him. He Takes Food From The Kitchen Counter And Leaves It Next To Me In Bed While I Sleep

#21 Potato Bandit Strikes Again

#22 The Grocery Thief

#23 It Stole The Cheese

#24 Do You Think He's Guilty?

#25 Caught My Cat Eating My Soup While I Was On The Phone. It's Been More Than 10 Years That I Have To Pay Attention To Him Every Time I Eat. He Never Gives Up. I Love Him

#26 Meet Gody

#27 I Turned Away For 2 Seconds And We Found Him With His Face Dipped In Our Nacho Cheese

#28 Here's My Cat At 4 AM With A Bag Of Mini Marshmallows

#29 Not So Sneakily Licking Sushi

#30 Cheeseburger Thief Caught Red-Handed

#31 Why Is He Like This? Yes, He Knows He's Not Allowed On The Counters. He Just Doesn't Care. Corn Is Life

#33 We Had Our Wedding Cake Remade For Our 5th Anniversary And This Jerk Took The First Bite

#34 "Human, I've Done Things, Waffle Things"

#35 My Cat Stealing A Cake

#36 My Food Isn't Safe Anymore

#37 She Stole My Nutter Butter

#38 Left My Sour Cream Pot Open For A Few Minutes And She Still Managed To Get Into It

#39 Caught Red-Handed

#40 Momo Decided To Un-Decorate The Gingerbread House

#41 Cute Little Thief

#42 I Want To Apologize To Our Neighbors Who Are Missing A Rack Of Ribs. Our Dog Escaped Through The Fence And Came Back An Hour Later With This

#43 My Cat Is Ridiculous. Insanely Food-Motivated. I Just Fed Him. He Eats Every 6 Hours Because He Acts Like He's Being Tortured If It's Any Longer

#44 Someone Got Into The Spaghetti Bolognese

#45 I Wonder Who Got Into The Flour

#46 His Name Is Cowboy And He's Actually The Most Precious Boy

#47 The Side Eye. I Wouldn't Have Suspected Anything Had Happened If I Hadn't Seen The Noodle Hanging From His Face

#48 Freaking Kevin

#49 No Kitties On The Counter

#50 "Just Want To Taste It"

#51 "Mom, I Stole For You This Sausage From The Kitchen"

#52 He Stole The Baguette From The Table

#53 I Just Microwaved Some Chicken And Left The Door Open For A Minute

#54 I Came Home To This Little Bastard Bloated Because He Ate 3/4 Of A Costco Pizza By Knocking It Off The Counter

#55 This Is How Watson Begs For More Peanut Butter

#56 This Is Maddie. She May Be Blind, But It Didn't Stop Her From Finding The Cake I Baked For My Dad's 75th Birthday And Helping Herself To A Surprisingly Restrained Bite

#57 "I Don't Regret Anything"

#58 Hope You Enjoyed My Breakfast Donut

#59 "Hank, Did You Steal A Carrot Again?"

#60 "I Must Consume The Pizzaaa"

#61 Caught Red-Mouthed Stealing Borscht

#62 Excuse Me, But You Didn't Chip In For Pizza Night, Simon

#63 Big Dog Problems. This Monster Just Walked Into The Kitchen And Stole My Sourdough Of The Counter, And Now He's In The Garden, Refusing To Give It Up

#64 He Stole My Bread

He stole my Telera bun and then proceeded to run around the house with it. When I approached him, he growled at me and told me that that was now his bread. He enjoyed it. His name is Huginn.



#65 You Never Eat Alone When You Have A Cat

#66 Mustard Boy

#67 Steal A Bite Of Grandma's Chinese Cabbage

#68 My Pug Couldn't Reach The Table, So He Jumped Off The Chair To Get The Ice Cream

#69 My Cat Ate The Spaghetti Bolognese. She's Okay

#70 One Of My Demons Got A Stick Of Butter. Which One Seems More Guilty? I Can't Rule Out The Possibility Of Them Working Together As A Criminal Enterprise

#71 Discovered Strange Marks On My Butter. My Suspect Is Not A Good Liar

#72 The Thief Was Caught. Sending It To Jail Soon

#73 Jimmy Stole A Chicken Nugget, Ran Behind A Photo, And Growled While Eating It

#74 Just Back From The Farmer's Market

#75 Not That I Was Going To Eat It Off The Floor, But It Really Adds Insult To Injury That She Ate The Frosting Side

#76 This Sweet Tooth Stole A Vein Worm And Was Caught

#77 Be Aware Of This Cheese Cheddar Robber. His Last Sighting Was In Glasgow, Central Scotland. He's Been Stealing Cheesy Cheddars Out Of The Pockets. Keep Your Cheesy Cheddars In A Safe Place

#78 Girlfriend Left A Bowl Of Dipping Ranch In The Sink

#79 My Dog Almost Gave Me A Heart Attack Today. I Thought She Attacked Our Other Dog Outside And Had Blood All Over Her Face. Then I Saw A Seed And Realized She Got Into The Tomatoes

#80 Making My Son Cry Because She Stole His Sucker. The Look In Those Eyes Is Pure Evil

#81 Putting His Entire Foot In My Coffee To Lick My Bowl Clean. He Could Have Just Gone A Few Inches To His Right

#82 Caught The Tomato Thief

#83 We Hid The Marshmallows After She Broke Into The Bag And Took Bites Out Of Them. Well, She Found Them Again

#84 Hello Police? I Need To Report A Bagel Thief. I Caught Him Red-Hounded

#85 This Is My Dog. His Name Is Ham. He Steals Potatoes Out Of The Bag And Eats Them

#86 Caught Stealing Food Again

#87 "Hello, This Is My Biscuit. I Do A Sneak With Giraffe Neck And Captivate Hooman With My Cuteness. Then Steal"

#88 My Sister's Dogs Jumped On The Table And Ate The Stick Of Butter

#89 "No, I Didn't Steal A Chip And Make A Mess"