Some say that people don’t deserve dogs; and while I agree with the statement, I believe that we might not be worthy of animals in general. With their adorably weird behavior and derpy faces, the critters undeniably make our world a better place, and there sure is enough content on the internet to back that up.

Today, we would like to shed light on some of it. Shared by the ‘Hayvanormal’ Instagram account, the images on the list below show that there is never a dull moment with a pet; and if there is, that means they are most likely asleep, which—of course—calls for taking a picture. So, if such content is something you enjoy, wait no longer and start scrolling through the funny snapshots of animals to enjoy a serotonin boost.

sbj
sbj
sbj
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think poor kitty is trying to get your attentiom

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
gikut avatar
giku T
giku T
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

despite the pics and entries pumped to media to create hostility and fear against street animals by the AKP government, this is the common attitude of Turkish people

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor cat can't work out how or why this happened

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hair of the dog? No thanks, not funny bro. Could you keep it down?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
