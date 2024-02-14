ADVERTISEMENT

Believed to be malevolent to people, goblins are usually not the characters one roots for. That’s why their name is often used to describe other creatures being naughty, too; that (goblin) cat stealing the spaghetti you made for dinner, for instance.

This is just one example of ‘Animals Going Goblin Mode’, and the X (formerly Twitter) account titled exactly that has plenty of them in store. We have put some of their best pictures of animals being naughty or plain weird on this list for you to marvel at, so scroll down to find them and enjoy the critters’ derpy faces and bizarre ways, as they go 'Goblin mode'.