127 Times People Asked To Rate Their Dogs And Got Hilariously Wholesome Results (New Pics)
Quite a few dogs out there have the power of making even the most tough-looking person go whosagoodboyyesyouare in a high-pitched voice. That’s because they’re just too cute, and there sure are loads of pictures to prove it.
Such images—likely able to melt your heart—are shared by the ‘We Rate Dogs’ X (formerly Twitter) page. It boasts a one of a kind collection of dog pictures, as well as ratings and comments that go with each one, that are added by the page’s creator, Matt Nelson. Scroll down to find some of his witty ratings on the list below and see for yourself just how cute some critters can be.
He looks like the faux fur rug I have upstairs. I'm gonna go pet it and pretend it is Legolas (the dog, not the character)
If the pup is small enough, baby onesies work well for after surgery.
Very cute, but ten dogs is too much for one walker to manage safely in all situations.
I adore doxies. My paternal grandmother had several throughout her life. Such characters!
Oh my .. and I thought my 110 lb rottie/lab was too big for a lapdog .. this is a gorgeous giant!!!