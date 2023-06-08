Just when you think you’ve ‘seen it all,’ the internet finds a pleasant way to throw you a curve ball. Now, we all know that names are incredibly important. What we call our pets, for example, is going to follow them their entire lives, so there’s a ton of responsibility there. And while some people like to give their pets extremely traditional names, others feel like it’s best to have a bit of fun with them!

It’s refreshing to see just how creative people can be! The Figo Pet Insurance team has filmed a series of TikToks where they share some of the wittiest and silliest pet names that they’ve come across in their line of work. Albus Dumbledog is just the tip of the Iceberg of Awesomeness! Bored Panda has reached out to the Figo Pet Insurance team, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

More info: TikTok | Figopetinsurance.com | Linktree