Just when you think you’ve ‘seen it all,’ the internet finds a pleasant way to throw you a curve ball. Now, we all know that names are incredibly important. What we call our pets, for example, is going to follow them their entire lives, so there’s a ton of responsibility there. And while some people like to give their pets extremely traditional names, others feel like it’s best to have a bit of fun with them!

It’s refreshing to see just how creative people can be! The Figo Pet Insurance team has filmed a series of TikToks where they share some of the wittiest and silliest pet names that they’ve come across in their line of work. Albus Dumbledog is just the tip of the Iceberg of Awesomeness! Bored Panda has reached out to the Figo Pet Insurance team, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

More info: TikTok | Figopetinsurance.com

#1

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

Mariza
Mariza
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've got a Maine C**n Ragdoll cross called Albus Dumblecat! :)

#2

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Burst Report

#3

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Dominika Roseclay Report

Figo Pet Insurance has over 10.1k followers on TikTok and has amassed a whopping 1.6 million likes on the video-sharing platform. The company’s ‘Pet Names’ video series is incredibly popular on the site, with some videos getting millions of views.

And it’s easy to see why. They’re brief, witty, and full to the brim with charm. Not only that, we hope you’re taking notes because some of these pet names are far too good not to pitch to your friends when they rescue their next forever friend from the shelter. 
#4

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Steshka Willems Report

#5

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Juan Gomez Report

GFSTaylor
GFSTaylor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know someone who names her male cats after Roman emperors. She had a Vespasian, who was commonly known as Vespa. It suited him, as he was active and always buzzing about (Vespa is latin for wasp)

#6

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Anna Shvets Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking at those eyes, I'd say he hit the bong.

The Figo team prides itself on how much they love animals. According to their website, 88% of their 140 team members are proud pet parents! So you know for a fact that they practice what they preach. The company also jokingly adds on its site that they’ve purchased 2,500 lint rollers since being founded. But that stat is overshadowed by the $79.9 million in vet bills that Figo has paid. 
#7

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Viktoria B. Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Neighbours just hear "OMG DAD! Stop pissing on the flowers! NO NO leave the cat alone! DAD!"

#8

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Janko Ferlic Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the cat is Pablo PiCATso.

#9

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Archibald Marajas Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember when he was just an itty-bitty search engine?

According to Figo, one of their main priorities is to focus on simplicity. “We simplify it as much as possible so you understand the coverage you're getting and what it means for your pet,” they share.

The team also puts a strong emphasis on transparency, authenticity, and honesty, and prides itself for its passion and inclusivity. Moreover, among its core values are both flexibility and the importance of community.

“We love pets, love what we do, and love where we're headed,” the company writes. “As a proud LGBTQ+ founded company, we believe every person and every pet should see themselves reflected in the work we do.”
#10

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , freestocks.org Report

Satan
Satan
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Name him after the last thing you ate"

#11

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Pixabay Report

#12

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

What kind of name an owner goes for when they bring their pet home will depend a lot on their character. Not everyone’s alike! Some folks might value their pets’ ‘original’ names, for instance. So they might elect to keep the name their cat or dog was given by its breeders. Or they might keep the name the animal’s former owner gave it before giving it to a shelter.
#13

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Victor Grabarczyk Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...good work, BP, putting a dog stock photo on a clearly feline name XD

#14

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Hendrik Kespohl Report

#15

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Alina Skazka Report

Others might want human-sounding names or might prefer giving their best pals ‘traditional’ sounding dog and cat names that they’ve been hearing ever since they were little. But it brings joy to our hearts to know just how many proud pet parents aren’t afraid to think outside the box and come up with funny and punny names that we can’t help but smile at.
#16

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Anna Shvets Report

Satan
Satan
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More like FANCY Orange Soda! Look at that wonderful fashion!

#17

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Egor Myznik Report

#18

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Milica Popovic Report

According to Kissamo, some of the top male dog names in 2023 include Charlie, Cooper, Max, Bailey, Bowie, Toby, Marley, Loki, Teddy, and Clark. All in all, they sound very traditional, like you’d expect. Meanwhile the top female dog names this year so far include Luna, Chloe, Bella, Lucy, Daisy, Stella, Lola, Zoey (and Zoe!), Ivy, and Nala. We’re particularly big fans of Loki, Teddy, Ivy, and Nala.
#19

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Sebastian Coman Travel Report

#20

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Madison Inouye Report

#21

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Léa Navidi Report

Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan has some rather interesting dog name suggestions. For example, if you’re a fan of animals in general, you might want to consider naming your pupperino Bear, Panther, Badger, Otter, Grizzly, Moose, Fox, Fawn, Beaver, Panda (we love this one!), or Tuna. Though it might get a tad confusing in public. 
#22

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#23

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Karsten Winegeart Report

#24

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Nataliia Kvitovska Report

Cosmo also has some fabulous punny name ideas, including Jimmy Chew, Arf Vader, Bark Obama, Chew Barka, Furby, Bark Ruffalo, Mutt Damon, Mary Puppins, Sarah Jessica Barker, Harry Pawter, and Charles Barkley. We may or may not have laughed way harder at Mutt Damon and Harry Pawter than we’d care to admit (and yet here we are, wiping drops of coffee from our screens).
#25

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#26

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Jayden Burdick Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It puts the Lotion on its skin...?

#27

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA Report

Some of the most popular names for boy cats, according to Supakit, include Loki, Leo, Charlie, Milo, Simba, Jasper, Max, Merlin, Oscar, and Gus. While the most popular girl cat names this year are Luna, Nala, Coco, Bella, Lily, Lola, Willow, Daisy, Molly, and Mia. Note the sizeable overlap between the top dog and cat names! The two species have quite a bit in common, it turns out…
#28

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , James Frid Report

#29

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Olga Burmistrova Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is the doggo trying to move those eggs using mind control?

#30

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Yuliya Strizhkina Report

Meanwhile, PetKeen found that the top cat names for males are Oliver (and Ollie), Charlie, Max, Simba, Tiger, and Tigger. The most popular female cat names, according to the site, are Luna, Bella, Lucy, Cleo, and—rather unexpectedly—Oreo! 

Which of the pet names that the Figo TikTok team shared did you like the most, dear Pandas? Which ones were your runners-up? What are your pets called? Swing on by the comment section and share your thoughts. And tell your pets we said, 'Hi!'
#31

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Denniz Futalan Report

#32

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Pixabay Report

bob cameron
bob cameron
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are just dumb names. No respect for the pet

#33

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#34

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , charlesdeluvio Report

#35

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#36

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Alina Skazka Report

#37

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#38

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Matthew Henry Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey! Don't be like that. Cute little bugger.

#39

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Zuriel Trejo Report

#40

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Nikiko Report

#41

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Jean Alves Report

GFSTaylor
GFSTaylor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to know the story behind this one

#42

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Laura Stanley Report

#43

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Dom Bucci Report

#44

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Helena Lopes Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That sounds like a typical registered/show name. They're usually kinda odd and not what you call the dog day-to-day XD My German Shepherd's registered name was Ember of Zarek vhom Rhein and my Belgian Malinois' registered name was Wingman: The Reason You're Here. Their "call" names were Ember and Fenring, respectively.

#45

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Blue Bird Report

#46

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Valeriya Kobzar Report

#47

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , wkn Report

Satan
Satan
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, if it had really long hair, I'd see the reasoning.

#48

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#49

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#50

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#51

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#52

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#53

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#54

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#55

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

Satan
Satan
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is the biggest man of all.

#56

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

#57

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Pixabay Report

#58

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Steshka Willems Report

#59

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , KoolShooters Report

#60

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Jan Kopczyński Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure at least a little of that is dog.

#61

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Hoy Report

#62

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , nishizuka Report

#63

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Anna Shvets Report

#64

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet , Simona Kidrič Report

#65

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stinky Tofu... Wasn't he a folk singer back in the late 60's?

#66

Funny-Weird-Pet-Names

@figopet Report

