Pet Insurance Team Shares The Most Creative Names They’ve Come Across At Work, And Here Are 77 Of The Best Ones
Just when you think you’ve ‘seen it all,’ the internet finds a pleasant way to throw you a curve ball. Now, we all know that names are incredibly important. What we call our pets, for example, is going to follow them their entire lives, so there’s a ton of responsibility there. And while some people like to give their pets extremely traditional names, others feel like it’s best to have a bit of fun with them!
It’s refreshing to see just how creative people can be! The Figo Pet Insurance team has filmed a series of TikToks where they share some of the wittiest and silliest pet names that they’ve come across in their line of work. Albus Dumbledog is just the tip of the Iceberg of Awesomeness! Bored Panda has reached out to the Figo Pet Insurance team, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.
Figo Pet Insurance has over 10.1k followers on TikTok and has amassed a whopping 1.6 million likes on the video-sharing platform. The company’s ‘Pet Names’ video series is incredibly popular on the site, with some videos getting millions of views.
And it’s easy to see why. They’re brief, witty, and full to the brim with charm. Not only that, we hope you’re taking notes because some of these pet names are far too good not to pitch to your friends when they rescue their next forever friend from the shelter.
The Figo team prides itself on how much they love animals. According to their website, 88% of their 140 team members are proud pet parents! So you know for a fact that they practice what they preach. The company also jokingly adds on its site that they’ve purchased 2,500 lint rollers since being founded. But that stat is overshadowed by the $79.9 million in vet bills that Figo has paid.
According to Figo, one of their main priorities is to focus on simplicity. “We simplify it as much as possible so you understand the coverage you're getting and what it means for your pet,” they share.
The team also puts a strong emphasis on transparency, authenticity, and honesty, and prides itself for its passion and inclusivity. Moreover, among its core values are both flexibility and the importance of community.
“We love pets, love what we do, and love where we're headed,” the company writes. “As a proud LGBTQ+ founded company, we believe every person and every pet should see themselves reflected in the work we do.”
What kind of name an owner goes for when they bring their pet home will depend a lot on their character. Not everyone’s alike! Some folks might value their pets’ ‘original’ names, for instance. So they might elect to keep the name their cat or dog was given by its breeders. Or they might keep the name the animal’s former owner gave it before giving it to a shelter.
Others might want human-sounding names or might prefer giving their best pals ‘traditional’ sounding dog and cat names that they’ve been hearing ever since they were little. But it brings joy to our hearts to know just how many proud pet parents aren’t afraid to think outside the box and come up with funny and punny names that we can’t help but smile at.
According to Kissamo, some of the top male dog names in 2023 include Charlie, Cooper, Max, Bailey, Bowie, Toby, Marley, Loki, Teddy, and Clark. All in all, they sound very traditional, like you’d expect. Meanwhile the top female dog names this year so far include Luna, Chloe, Bella, Lucy, Daisy, Stella, Lola, Zoey (and Zoe!), Ivy, and Nala. We’re particularly big fans of Loki, Teddy, Ivy, and Nala.
Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan has some rather interesting dog name suggestions. For example, if you’re a fan of animals in general, you might want to consider naming your pupperino Bear, Panther, Badger, Otter, Grizzly, Moose, Fox, Fawn, Beaver, Panda (we love this one!), or Tuna. Though it might get a tad confusing in public.
Cosmo also has some fabulous punny name ideas, including Jimmy Chew, Arf Vader, Bark Obama, Chew Barka, Furby, Bark Ruffalo, Mutt Damon, Mary Puppins, Sarah Jessica Barker, Harry Pawter, and Charles Barkley. We may or may not have laughed way harder at Mutt Damon and Harry Pawter than we’d care to admit (and yet here we are, wiping drops of coffee from our screens).
Some of the most popular names for boy cats, according to Supakit, include Loki, Leo, Charlie, Milo, Simba, Jasper, Max, Merlin, Oscar, and Gus. While the most popular girl cat names this year are Luna, Nala, Coco, Bella, Lily, Lola, Willow, Daisy, Molly, and Mia. Note the sizeable overlap between the top dog and cat names! The two species have quite a bit in common, it turns out…
Meanwhile, PetKeen found that the top cat names for males are Oliver (and Ollie), Charlie, Max, Simba, Tiger, and Tigger. The most popular female cat names, according to the site, are Luna, Bella, Lucy, Cleo, and—rather unexpectedly—Oreo!
That sounds like a typical registered/show name. They're usually kinda odd and not what you call the dog day-to-day XD My German Shepherd's registered name was Ember of Zarek vhom Rhein and my Belgian Malinois' registered name was Wingman: The Reason You're Here. Their "call" names were Ember and Fenring, respectively.
Stinky Tofu... Wasn't he a folk singer back in the late 60's?