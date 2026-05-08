Travel Blogger Aboard Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Trolled With Cruel Comments For ‘Awkward’ Video

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Fear and uncertainty aboard a luxury cruise ship have taken a disturbing turn online after travel blogger Jake Rosmarin shared an emotional video documenting the suspected hantavirus outbreak unfolding on board.

The influencer, who was attempting to explain the tense atmosphere among passengers and crew aboard the MV Hondius, instead found himself flooded with cruel comments, many of which showed little sympathy for the frightening situation.

Highlights Jake Rosmarin broke down in tears while describing the fear and uncertainty aboard the hantavirus-stricken MV Hondius.

Instead of sympathy, the influencer was flooded with cruel comments, with many mocking his emotional video and even urging passengers to remain stranded at sea.

As the outbreak sparked global concern, Spanish authorities approved the ship’s docking under strict humanitarian and quarantine measures.

Despite reports that the outbreak has already claimed three lives, the online reaction quickly spiraled into harsh criticism of cruise culture itself.

One commenter wrote, “What a selfish pr*ck… If you are with a man like this, leave him, as you aren’t surviving a crisis with him. If anything, you will have to protect and care for him…”

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Travel blogger Jake Rosmarin has faced a wave of cruel online comments after posting a tearful video from the hantavirus-hit ship

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Last month, the MV Hondius departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, with approximately 150 passengers and crew for a voyage across the Atlantic.

Several passengers reportedly fell ill, and three people have so far lost their lives, including a 70-year-old Dutch man, his 69-year-old wife, and a German national.

The victims experienced symptoms consistent with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). However, of the three deceased individuals, only one has been laboratory-confirmed to have contracted hantavirus.

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So far, around five additional suspected cases have been linked to the same cruise ship.

As of this writing, the vessel is en route to the Canary Islands, specifically the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, where it is expected to arrive on Sunday, May 10.

Amid the headline-making developments, Rosmarin, who remains on board the ship, has continued to post updates on Instagram and TikTok to keep his followers informed and to dispel misinformation surrounding the situation.

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@jakerosmarin I also want to acknowledge that Oceanwide Expeditions and the entire crew onboard have been handling this situation to the best of their ability, and I’m very grateful for their efforts throughout. It’s not easy for me to talk about this, but I am doing well. ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jake | Travel | Boston ✈️🗺️

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In a tearful video, Jake pleaded for empathy, emphasizing that the passengers were real people with lives and families, not just news headlines.

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The clip, shared on Monday, May 4, featured Jake sitting on his bed inside his cabin, appearing visibly teary-eyed as he said, “What is happening is very real for us right now.”

Three passengers reportedly lost their lives midway through the five-week cruise, while five other passengers are suspected of being infected

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“We’re not just a story, we’re not just headlines, we’re people, people with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home.”

Rosmarin also highlighted the mental and emotional toll the situation has taken on those aboard the ship, saying, “There’s a lot of uncertainty, and that’s the hardest part. All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity, and to get home.”

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He concluded, “So if you’re seeing coverage about this, just remember there are real people behind it, and that this isn’t something happening somewhere far away. It’s happening to us right now.”

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Jake also praised the crew for managing the difficult situation, writing in the caption of the post, “…The entire crew onboard have been handling this situation to the best of their ability, and I’m very grateful for their efforts throughout. It’s not easy for me to talk about this, but I am doing well.”

Despite the life-threatening situation, Rosmarin was met with harsh criticism online, with some commenters questioning the sincerity of his emotional response.

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One skeptical user wrote, “I’m not downplaying the fact people are stranded on a ship, but geez. He is acting like he is moments away from being k*lled. This is VERY overly dramatic…”

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Another added, “Bit dramatic thought it was a hostage situation… the ship had been taken by pirates – poor guy is so upset.”

“The crying is pretty ridiculous… Such poor acting… Go back to acting school. At least try to memorise your script,” fumed one user

@jakerosmarin A look inside my home for the next 35 days 🌊 This is the MV Hondius, the expedition ship I’m currently sailing on with @Oceanwide Expeditions as we make our way across the Atlantic I’m staying in a twin porthole cabin, and for my first time on board, I have to say… I’m genuinely so impressed. The ship is stunning and it really does feel like such a comfortable place to call home for the next few weeks I’ve previously sailed with Oceanwide on both the Plancius and Ortelius, so it’s really cool to now experience a third ship in their fleet and see how each one offers something a little different The Hondius was built specifically for expedition travel, carrying around 170 passengers, which allows it to access remote places that larger ships simply can’t reach ✨ Built in 2019 ✨ Designed to Polar Class 6 standards, meaning it’s made for navigating ice in both the Arctic and Antarctic ✨ Purpose built for exploration in some of the most remote regions on Earth What makes this experience so special is that the ship is designed to bring you closer to the destinations Oceanwide Expeditions specializes in polar travel and unique expedition itineraries, focusing on wildlife, remote landscapes, and immersive experiences That means things like: 🌊 Zodiac landings in remote locations 🐧 Wildlife focused itineraries 🧭 Expedition guides with deep knowledge of the regions we’re exploring And for this voyage… it means 35 days crossing the Atlantic to some of the most remote inhabited islands on Earth Still kind of surreal to say that out loud Also yes… this is officially my “semester at sea” 😂 . . . . . #oceanwideexp #semesteratsea #travelinspiration #shiptour #epicadventure ♬ Old Film – Kairo Vibe

“It’s like watching one of those prisoners… who are given a script to read to the camera, but I think they could have chosen a more realistic actor because this one’s a little awkward to watch,” a third commenter joked.

“Dude calm down you acting like pirates done got on the boat n holding you hostage go to the casino n get a drink it’s an extra vacation.”

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Meanwhile, some commenters urged Jake to remain on the ship, fearing the virus could spread to land, particularly because hantavirus is believed to be capable of human-to-human transmission.

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One comment read, “Please, Jake, for the love and sake of humanity, stay on that ship,” while another user remarked, “You are home diva. The boat is your home.”

Others expressed, “I wish I could sympathize with the guy, I really do, but I just can’t overlook that the guy keeps looking towards behind the camera as if his reading a script.”

Another commenter claimed, “That’s literally a chatgpt script. even has the contrastive hooks…”

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Amid the backlash, Jake has since disabled comments on all of the social media posts where he uploaded the emotional video.

In a separate update shared shortly afterward, he wrote in the caption, “Trying to hold onto a bit of light right now. It’s taken me some time to settle my emotions, and I didn’t mean to worry anyone…”

The majority of netizens urged Jake and the other passengers to remain on the ship due to fears of the virus spreading further

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He continued, “Right now, the priority is making sure those who are sick receive the care they need, as well as getting to a place where we can safely disembark and access medical support.”

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“Everyone on board is doing okay, and the focus continues to be on keeping everyone safe and informed… For now, just taking things one step at a time, we will be okay.”

According to reports, as the ship approaches the Canary Islands, no individuals with active symptoms reportedly remain on board, and the Spanish government has approved the vessel’s docking on humanitarian grounds.

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Passengers are expected to arrive at a strictly cordoned-off, isolated area of the port before being transferred directly to the airport in secure vehicles for flights back to their home countries, without interacting with the local public.

Meanwhile, approximately 14 Spanish passengers are reportedly set to undergo a 45-day quarantine at a military hospital in Madrid.

“This is a guy who would have jumped in the first lifeboat on the Titanic. Guaranteed,” one commenter wrote online

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