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When most people picture someone getting detained and deported by US border officials, they probably don’t picture a British-Indian millionaire YouTuber with 22.5 million subscribers. But that’s exactly the point. Because that’s not what we have been made to believe.

Arun Maini, known online as MrWhoseTheBoss and one of the most recognizable faces in tech content on the internet, recently opened up about an experience at US Customs that he describes as violating, dehumanizing, and one that still follows him to this day. And the more you hear about it, the more you understand why he’s only just now talking about it.

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US Border Control’s reputation is tainted at best, but they have recently been brought back into the spotlight for the deportation of a big-time YouTuber

Image credits: Dexerto / YouTube

Arun Maini, aka MrWhoseTheBoss, told fans in an interview that he lost a $300,000 job in the US because he was detained and deported at the airport

Maini recently sat down with esports and gaming outlet Dexerto for a 20-question format video. A fan asked him about the biggest offer he had ever turned down. What followed stopped the whole video in its tracks.

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Maini explained that he had been invited to cover the construction of a cutting-edge, high-tech stadium being built in the United States, a $300,000 offer that would have been, by a significant margin, the biggest deal of his career. “This isn’t the biggest offer I turned down,” he told Dexerto. “This is the biggest offer I was never able to make.” Because the moment he landed on US soil, he never made it past immigration.

Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

To make matters worse, he was strip-searched, and his phone was confiscated, leaving him unable to contact anyone during the whole ordeal

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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His phone was only returned to him after his deportation flight had taken off, leaving his family and sponsors completely in the dark

Border officials pulled him aside almost immediately after he arrived, asking about the purpose of his visit before taking him into a back room. His phone was confiscated on the spot, leaving the sponsors who were waiting for him just outside the airport completely in the dark.

What started as routine questioning quickly shifted into something far more aggressive and, according to Maini, genuinely frightening. “After a couple of hours, it started to become really accusatory,” he said. “Eventually, they took me into a deeper room. I was scared at this point. All the guards were armed.”

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Maini also explained that every time he returns to the USA now, he is subject to extra screenings, something that makes him very hesitant to return

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Maini was taken into a deeper room where officials subjected him to a strip search, something he described as “very violating stuff, let’s just say that.” He was then placed in a holding cell for several hours with no way to contact anyone. No family. No colleagues. No sponsors. Nothing. “I had no ability to contact anyone,” he said.

“Family had no idea where I was. I remember just feeling inhuman.” After 26 hours in detention, Maini was put on a deportation flight back to the UK, the $300,000 job gone. The final detail might be the most infuriating of all: officials only returned his phone after the plane had already taken off. Meaning the first call he could make to let his family know he was alive came somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean.

And the story doesn’t end at the airport. Maini told Dexerto that the incident left what he describes as a “black mark” next to his name in the US system, one that has followed him on every single trip to the USA since. “Every single time I go to the US now, I get taken to a second room,” he said. Years later, he is still being pulled aside, still living with the consequences of a detention that, to this day, has never been explained to him.

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Image credits: Dexerto / YouTube

Image credits: Jonathan McIntosh / Flickr (not the actual photo)

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One big thing people often forget is that YouTubers and content creators traveling to the United States for paid work are technically required to hold a work visa. It’s something that falls into a gray area that many creators, especially those visiting for brand deals or sponsored coverage, don’t always navigate correctly. It’s possible that Maini’s situation was complicated by visa technicalities around the nature of his visit.

But a visa issue alone doesn’t explain a strip search. It doesn’t explain 26 hours in a holding cell. It doesn’t explain a phone being held until the deportation flight was already in the air. Those details belong to a different conversation entirely.

Because here’s the thing that a lot of people in the comments were quick to point out: Maini is a brown man with a beard. And however uncomfortable it is to say out loud, that description has historically not been treated neutrally at US border control. Racial and religious profiling at American airports is not a conspiracy theory. It is a documented reality.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

TSA records obtained through investigations revealed specific instances of profiling by behavior detection officers across major airports. Those same records showed that so-called “behavioral indicators” are applied very inconsistently. In other words, the indicators aren’t science. They’re judgment calls. And judgment calls come with bias.

None of this means Maini’s detention was definitively racially motivated. But it means that when a brown man with a beard says he was pulled aside, aggressively questioned by armed officers, strip-searched and held for 26 hours without explanation, the benefit of the doubt has to go to him. The system he encountered has a paper trail. And that paper trail does not make for comfortable reading.

Watch the original video here

“They took me into a cell..took all my clothes off”

YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss shared his US Border Control experience pic.twitter.com/VjTQuIje8c — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 6, 2026

Fans in the comments were shocked that someone as prominent as him would be subject to this kind of treatment, recounting their own border-related horror stories

Image credits: tsylla20 / Magnific (not the actual photo)