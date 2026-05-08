35 Internet Mysteries That Disturbed People For Years, But Have An Easier Explanation Than It Might Seem
The World Wide Web is a little over 30 years old. During those years, so much has happened in various parts of the Internet that Internet History could be a separate subject in schools. Perhaps the things that get the most attention in the lore of the Internet are creepy, mysterious stories.
You may have participated in this digital folklore yourself: The Backrooms, Slenderman, or some other creepypasta you read at 2 AM are all Internet urban legends. The folks at r/InternetMysteries explore the dark side of the Internet and try to track down the roots of some of these creepy stories. Check out some of the stories that they managed to solve; some may have completely normal explanations, while others deserve to go straight to creepy jail.
More info: Reddit
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Went Down A Creepypasta Rabbit Hole Of The Russian Sleep Experiment Picture
Got bored last night and went down a random rabbit hole about info of the Russian sleep experiment creepypasta photo, turns out it's a Halloween prop!
of course, the picture has NOTHING to do with the russian experiment. But kids love scary stories.
I Found The Origin Of This Creepy Image On Twitter By Any Chance, Am I The First One To Discover This ?
Original image (it's just a dog in the back of a car)
Origin Of This Uncanny Photo From The Creepypasta Tilted "The Expresionless"?
According to the story, a nameless woman arrived at the Cedar Senai hospital in June 1972, wearing a bloodied white gown. While this was not surprising given how many injured and sickly people come to the hospital each day, what set the woman apart from the other patients was that she had a mannequin-like appearance and yet moved fluently like any normal human. Her face was also devoid of certain facial features such as eyebrows and was smeared with makeup. For no discernible reason, the nameless woman had a kitten in her mouth which she pulls out before collapsing to the ground.
The woman is taken into one of the rooms and is thoroughly cleaned in preparation for sedation. Fearing for the worse, the staff decided it best to restrain her until the authorities arrived, but they were also too frightened to directly look at the woman. They explain to the woman what their intentions for her was, and she seemed to follow along without much repercussion. When the chief doctor was preparing to inject her, however, the woman immediately starts fighting back.
Two staff members tried to hold her back as her body rose up from the medical bed. The woman then does something strange, and smiles at the head doctor when he asked her what she was. However, her smile was immensely disturbing as she had rows of razor-sharp teeth that seemingly were impossible to fit in her mouth.
The doctor turns his back to the woman when he hears the authorities arrive, which gave the woman the chance to strike. The woman darts at the head doctor and sinks her teeth firmly into his neck, severing his jugular. As he laid, the woman leans over him and whispers "I... am... God". The authorities arrive to the scene of the crowd and try to overpower her, but the nameless woman ends up massacring everything she came across. A surviving nurse of the attack named the unknown woman as "the Expressionless". There had never been another sighting of the woman since that incident.
Please help me find it scared me when i was a child...
unknown:
The story claims this is a picture of a woman who showed up at Cedar Senai Hospital in 1972. However, that’s not true. It is a picture of two student nurses and a waxwork dummy used for training. The picture was taken by photographer Lord Snowdon in 1968 for his book “Assignments”
If you can't tell that's a mannequin, you need glasses. 🙄 The story isn't even good.
At Like 11:12 Into This Video Theres A Clip Im Trying To Find But Cant Find Like Anywhere Please Save Me
Me and my girlfriend were watching this video and this freaky s**t came on our f**king screen and scared us so bad and ive been so intrigued ever since... the description claims its from something called "REAL DEMONS" but no matter how much i look i cant seem to find anything with that title. ive reverse image searched it and multiple sites did come up but none of them seemed to have that title. can someone help me find it im so curious...
Snackolotl:
It's an old viral video titled "Look at her face scary," and it's just VHS bugging.
yeah, this kind of vhs bugs and early 2000 it was the xvid codec bugs that became the "lizards are among us"
Does Anyone Know The Origin Of This Image Or What This Image Is Actually Of?
I saw this picture today on instagram and it was the first picture on a video explaining an urban legend called “class after 6 o clock” or something, and I think this image was supposed to be a floating teacher or something. But I couldn’t find anything on that urban legend online really. I reverse image searched it and a found a couple of the same image, but nothing really leading to what it actually is or what the origin of it is. Does anybody know any more info on the image? It seems to be from a non English speaking origin, but I’m not entirely sure.
the9000thHAL:
This is a hoax that seems to have been done as part of a study on how hoaxes spread.
the "best" hoax is the fake satanic mass in Switzerland at Large Hadron Collider. Illiterate p**o-maga went nuts
Does Anyone Know The Origins And Context Of This Photo Like When It Was Taken And Where Its From, All I Can Get Is Its Some Group In Bootleg Costumes Visiting A Hospital?
Familiar_Review_9963:
My brother is the boy in the photo 😂it was taken around 26 years ago. He had an absys and was in Medway hospital. They had the Teletubbies visit the children’s ward and had this photo on the wall for years, when someone else saw the photo and took a photo of it and captioned it saying as if being a kid isn’t scary enough.
Does Anyone Know The Source/Orgin Or Have Any Info On The “Creepy Husky Image”?
So around September of 2023 I started seeing this picture of a Siberian husky quite a bit on tiktok, right around the same time the 2026 bear meme was around. Although I haven’t seen it very much since then, I’ve been kinda curious about it and its origin. The most I could find personally with reverse image search was a (probably fake) tweet of an unknown date, and a tumblr screenshot that I not only couldn’t find here but is also of an unknown date. I cannot find a link to either, and earliest records of it I could find seem to be from mid 2023. It’s also commonly associated with the smile dog creepypasta (to the point of it being called the “New Smile Dog”) and I’ve also heard many people claim it’s a skinwalker of some sort if that’s helpful. Really not sure what to say here other than that please tell me if you have any info on it.
stars_are_aligned:
This is just a normal husky with its mouth ever so slightly open, so it causes that smiling affect. Someone probably took the picture because of it looking a little uncanny valley, but I assure you there's nothing supernatural about this picture lmao.
I suppose if you're not super familiar with huskies and their mannerisms, it would maybe freak you out a bit if you're sensitive to that sort of stuff.
The Origins Of This Famous ‘Mcdonald’s Pink Slime’ Image. Where Did This Image Come From?
In the early 2010s McDonald’s had gotten into some major controversy with rumours involving them using pink slime to make their burgers and chicken nuggets. Pink slime was a nickname given to lean finely textured beef and mechanically separated chicken.
This image along with the rumours had spread around the internet like crazy. This viral photo became the symbol of the famous McDonald’s pink slime controversy and was supposed proof that McDonald’s nuggets and burgers were made of this strange pink slime.
Looking back though this looks more like ice cream or something, not any kind of meat. Does anyone know where this image had originated from? Its source seems to be a complete mystery.
Arohk:
I was around when the original article was posted, so I can give some insight! It originated from Tumblr, from a satire blog. They took an article, replaced the picture with strawberry ice cream, and it took off from there, with many websites picking up the story without realizing it was complete satire. You're not the only one to ask this question. It's easiest if I just post another thread, where all of the original links are preserved in a screenshot. I believe the Tumblr blog is probably gone by now. I left Tumblr long before that post stopped circulating.
In any case, it was never actually processed meat. It was indeed ice cream.
Does Anybody Know The Origin Of This Image? I've Been Searching For Hours And I Can't Find Any Info. Sorry If This Is Not The Right Sub, Thanks
BaphometsBlood_
This is the Baphomet from the Museum of Witchcraft and Magic in England.
Was The Origin Of This Frequently Used Creepypasta Image Ever Found? Old Halloween Photos Maybe?
On April 13th, 1984, a young boy went missing in a small town in South Carolina. This photo was found in an abandoned parking lot. The boy was never found and is still missing today. This case remains open.
MrM0saic:
That's the old school Krampus costume. Look for Krampus at google and you will see what's all about. Austrian tradition.
Creepy Instagram Profiles Of People Pretending To Be Kids. Similar To Pipergate
I came across a post on r/instagram where somebody mentioned these creepy Instagram accounts of people who are seemingly pretending to be kids, it reminds me of pipergate in way, and i feel like all of these pages are run by the same person because of the horrendous editing style that makes my eyes bleed.
alarmagent:
That is all definitely just one freak, following accounts of either, as you said, real kids or less visibly deranged perverts with fake accounts. I don’t think there is a mystery here though - just a [criminal]
The Mistery Behind “Cooper Family Photo” Has Finally Been Solved After Many Years
So the secret of “Cooper Family Photo” has finally been solved after many years and we finally know the way it was done.
Thanks to Youtubers Jeffiot and Valdevia who got into contact with the creator we learned that the guy who made the photo is the kid on the right. This image is not the only one of this kind and creator had 20 or something more done in the similar fashion.
As for the most creepy part of this photo aka the body, the creator explained that he took the original photo and projected it on the wall upside down with him posing in the corner dressed in white. The camera next to the projector then snapped the photo and he uploaded it many years later to his own website, along with other photos of this nature, after which someone took this photo and it went off on its way to become one of the most well known creepy photos on the internet.
Remember Orie Chef? One Of The Women Who's Photos Have Been Used For Years To Fuel This Urban Legend Is Named Daphne Coomber. She Has Been Ridiculed And Bullied For Years And Until 2020 She Had Stayed Quiet, Her Story Was A Mystery. After Some Digging However I Managed To Find Her Backstory
She has been ridiculed and bullied for years and until 2020 she had stayed quiet, her story was a mystery. After some digging however i managed to find her backstory.
Simple explanation is that she's a retiree from Aydney, Australia who got into a car accident sometime in her later life, causing minor but noticeable disfiguration. this poor woman has had people world wide harassing her because of the urban legend "Orie Chef" which uses her photos. The bullying is not as bad as it used to be, so she has opened up more, but honestly i think if everyone got together and gave this woman overwhelming positivity and love to make up for the years of embarrassment and stupid horror videos about her, it would make her happy.
I can't imagine how i would feel if i were in her position!
We humans are certainly mean to one another sometimes :(
Mysterious Youtube Videos And Calls Regarding A Nonexistent Sick Boy Using A Photo Of Keanu Reeves
Someone, or a group of people, was using this specific picture of young Keanu Reeves. Those people would call random people and tell them about this boy and that he was sick. Some people who received the calls would tell the boy some kind words and ask how they can help, others laughed it off. They would also post yt videos with the Keanu Reeves photo and the same message in the background they were playing during the calls (yes it wasnt like someone talking, but a creepy pre recorded message or a bot talking) In some of those videos they would use actual recorded conversations in the background. The author of the video on this topic did very good research and actually found traces of the whole thing being an artistic project, as the name they have given the boy was very specific and was found in the name of a spotify playlist.
The author even contacted some people that mightve had connections but i dont think they found much after that. The video on this topic was in polish and from a small account I can not find now, so I fear this is not so known All i need here is the name they have given the boy but thats seemingly something i forgot the most.
unknown:
It was a just an advertising work done by some band to get attention. Some guy did a long youtube video on it. He (the youtuber) tries to make is sound all creepy and mysterious. It was just some guys artistic and weird off-beat marketing idea to generate buzz about his s**tty band. I think they were in Louisiana. There's no crime and no real mystery here.
Does Anybody Know The Origin Behind This Picture With The Black And White Picture Of A Clown With Axe
MintyChapstick01:
It’s an art piece made by photographer Rosalind Fox Solomon called “Halloween, 1977”.
asilvahalo:
This appears to be a photoshop of the original. In the original piece, the clown is holding a different object, not an axe.
Very Strange Listing - Look Closely
candidlykirsten:
It’s a book cover! I started googling the words I could make out and eventually found this listing.
It has a view of the full cover. I haven’t been able to track down the actual book but it seems to be an anthology of sorts? Maybe a textbook? My bet is photographer needed a book, grabbed one without thinking of implications.
I Found This Strange Channel Where People Appear Holding Signs With Numbers, Reciting Their Personal Information
I found this channel called aaavideo6368 where people appear with signs and numbers while saying their details such as height, marital status, etc. The channel has been operating since 2015.
itssimpleman:
It's basically Maids or Nanny's that you can hire, their customer base is mainly in Arab or Asian Countries. It's s**tty business, they tend to use any service available to advertise their (underpaid and/or worse) workers.
Weird, Blurred Out Church Near Greek Albanian Border
What I know so far:
There's a no photograph sign on the road near the monastery. ( https://i.imgur.com/LTOe9p4.png )
The monastery has no news or no Wikipedia page about it whatsoever.
Most monastery's in Greece seem not to be like this.
It is censored on Google but uncensored on Bing.
The co-ordinates are 39°50'23.8"N 20°25'05.8"E.
I have been on r/conspiracy and r/greece about this, still no definite answers, people say it could be a former military base or could be a very, very private Church.
There are apparently some military bases near the Greek/Albanian border.
On Bing it only shows a few houses with red roofs.
SocratesBrotherDave:
It's an error in the processing of the aireal photographs. I work with them all the time as an Archaeologist and I think this occurs when they're compressed and the section gets weirdly over compressed.
Weird Random TikTok Account Posting People Through Windows While They’re Sleeping
He also filmed a young girl but im pretty sure its his daughter, not sure, he makes music, its all just uncanny though. His tiktok is @harriruokonen5.
Manageronni:
This man is a long-time mental hospital patient from Finland, who used to post vlogs and terrifying song covers on YouTube a few years back. Also went by the alias ”Graffity Mammona” back then.
Does Anyone Know Where This Image Comes From? This Image Has Been Burned Into My Memory After A Seeing A Couple Years Back In A Try Not To Get Scared Challenge, And I Believe It Was Used In The Movie Skinamarink
TargetWifty:
Here you go OP, it’s a creepypasta called “Don’t look at Mandu”
That story isn't even scary - it's quite stupid. I wrote a scarier one in the 4th grade.
Does Anyone Now What Was The Original Image Used For This Or Where Did It Came From?
MysteryRadish:
I don't know the original image, but I know exactly how it was made. There was a late 90s photo editing program called Kai's Super Goo that had a tool to easily make silly images just like this. It was called Fusion Room. I'd recognise those pigtails anywhere.
howboutacanofwine:
It was in the Group X video for Schfifty Five I’m pretty sure. Or another Group X song. Edit: it’s def in Schfifty Five.
Any Idea The Origins Of These Types Of Images? I’ve Been Thinking About Them For Some Time Now
I remember in the late 2000s - early 2010s these images with this weird ol doll were circulating everywhere across the internet , I’m sure someone knows what these are so this really isn’t too interesting but I’ve been curious about these for a while and need some help.
SKIN_N_BONES_:
Hey! Doll fan here.
This is a custom ball-joint doll from the sculptor ‘Dollhouse Noah’, so it’s probably a one-of-a-kind (hence the lack of photos/info online). These sorts of dolls have resin eyes that can be removed and swapped out, and by the looks of it, the eyes were taken out of this one to make a creepy photo.
Lots of doll sculptors pursue this creepy angle when it comes to their art, so there are quite a lot of these types of doll pictures out there on the Internet. This style of doll is very coveted amongst collectors as they stand out from your standard fashion dolls.
Does Anyone Know What The Origin From This Picture Is? I Have Seen It For 10 Years I Guess But I Have No Idea Where It Come From
unknown:
I'm pretty sure that's an edited image of the smile dog picture.
Another Anomaly In Youtube's Algorithm - A 9-Year-Old Ad That Suddenly Has Over 41 Million Views
Well, I'm not sure, but I think almost all the views on this ad are from today, as are the comments. I was watching a video and this ad appeared in the middle of the video, the advertiser's name was just "1".
I found it strange, so I clicked on it and found this short video of a tree, which turned out to have been uploaded in 2016. Their visits are also growing at an abnormal rate, gaining several million views in just a few minutes. Sorry if it's not a mystery, but it seemed too weird to me not to post it here.
Springlockkitty_09:
It seems like the kind of thing that companies can use as stock videos for electronics . The millions of views come from that same video being looped on (possibly dozens) of TVs or whatever you have it for hours a day in some Best Buy or whatever .
I've seen similar posts to this and this often seems to be the case .
That , or it's just viewbotting (lol) .
Ads On Youtube With The Same Video And Title But Uploaded By Different People With Each Account Made A Couple Days Ago. Video Has No Audio And Is Of A Cat And A Hamster
Rachitiqueboy:
Might be able to help with that one. Since a few months I've seen a lot of ads that breaks the youtube guideline (scams / shady "dating" apps.) I'm sure all of these are from a sigle entity that is cloaking (black hat) their ads with friendly videos at first.
Does Anyone Know The Origin Of These Images And Or Who These People Are?
Yes - the Legoman in the pool, at least, is from Delaware was part of the air force at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. That picture was taken at a furry convention, which he used to attend pretty frequently. He came to Delaware furry meetups, which I also attended. I live in Delaware. I've met the guy in person several times. I can't recall his name, but I will see if I can find it.
Edit:
This guy used to go by the name Tekomuto in furry circles.
He hasn't been active on the site since 2015, but his profile lists him with the same username on other sites. He is under the same name on Twitter, DeviantArt, Youtube, etc. His Twitter icon appears to show the same suit as the Lego man in the other pics you posted, so they are probably him (or him and a friend), too.
The shopping cart picture was taken at a strip mall in Dover called Rodney Village. If you look on Google maps you will see the poles and the Family Dollar in the background. I never thought my experience living in Delaware would lead to solving a mystery for someone.
Mormons wearing Lego heads? They need to have SOME fun I guess! 😁
Stumbled Upon This Image Today Randomly, Elderly Woman Who Requested In 2013 She Hear From Her Son Whom She Hasn't Seen In 10 Years
I can't find much info except for a few sites that reposted it. Does anyone know if she ever found him? This just made me really sad.
Rizz_Crackers:
I was sad, then saw she found him. Still sad…that’s a long time, lots of years…gone. We don’t have as much time as we think on this earth, wasting them for any reason not being with family or the people you love is something you can never get back.
Idk the full story, but at least happy she found where he was.
we don't know the core of the story, maybe she tortured the kid, and he decided to disapear, and mummy granny played the victim card. We don't know, we can't have an informed position/reaction.
Human Meat On Chinese Social Media? Is This Genuine Or An Obvious Fake?
Shared from my bf as seen on threads. The woman originally posts saying “my mother-in law sent me this, it looks delicious”. Other people commented it looks like a human. Another says it is small so maybe it’s a child. I told him this is obviously bs as it looks fake or AI generated. Even plastic. Prove me right please?
MantaX_:
Asked my girlfriend which is a biomedic
She said: Honestly... It doesnt look AI generated, HOWEVER, there is 99% chance the slice of mest on the image is NOT human mean
-Human flesh is much less "Fiber-like" and more like a clean beef
-human flesh is lean, having fat mostly on the outer side of the muscles, unless the deceased had a really bad diet (does china have problems with burgers and fries?)
-many mammals share a similar anatomic structure with us, for example, the pig, If you take a close look, its pretty much the same arteries and tendons, just shorter
What's The Origin Of This Picture? I've Seen It So Many Times On The Internet
LittleMissChriss:
Mobile phone commercial. It’s the second one in this video.
A Classic Image That Has Given Me Chills Since 2011, What The Origin??
OldDemon:
There’s a big issue with images like this, they’re usually just someone having fun. The amount of similar cursed images I’ve produced in my life by total accident is pretty mind boggling. Because of this, there’s usually no real story behind them and that makes them even harder to track down. The simple answer is that someone was just being goofy.
The Source For The Yabai Image From The Game Utaho No Tatari Was Found
You might be familiar with this mystery if you watch Nexpo as he covered this in his Mysteries in Online Video Games video. 11 years ago, a post was made on the subreddit creepygaming regarding this easter egg in the game. People were unsure if this was an actual glitch or part of the game. We know now that it is a scripted event. Recently, the source of the image was found on the Utahonotatari subreddit. Thankfully, this is not a real corpse. It's a scene from a Japanese horror movie called Exte: Hair Extensions. You can see it timestamped in the trailer here.
Several Images Mostly Of A Man Are Scattered Everywhere In Weird Sites, Can Anyone Help? More In Commments
xulazi:
My guess is his pictures just got ripped from his personal pages for shady internet ad/promotional usage and they ended up getting proliferated in those shady ad circles. It's a cheap way to get "real" photos for your needs: steal them. Happens to normal people shockingly often and it's pretty much impossible to get these skeevy sites to take your photos down.
I Might Have Found The Chimpanzee From The Famous Creepy Ugly Guy Image
Does Anyone Knows Where Is This Image From? I've Saw This In A Youtube Thumbnail Once
Vixxied:
“NURTURED BY MADNESS” by Anton Roff.
"Home Invasion (2013)" Weird Picture Found On Illegal TV-Streaming Site
MysticalEdgy:
I found Home Invasion (2013) it seems to be just a bunch of kids on YouTube making content, nothing else. However the source of the photo I could not find but then again it seems to be just a heavily edited random photo that these kids made or found online.
like said, kids have way too much free time, and they use it to lie .... but now, on the internet.
I've always loved creepypasta stuff for its purely mindless, stupid entertainment value, but that's about it XD
like said, kids have way too much free time, and they use it to lie .... but now, on the internet.
I've always loved creepypasta stuff for its purely mindless, stupid entertainment value, but that's about it XD