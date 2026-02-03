“Serves Him Right”: MAGA Influencer Detained By ICE After Saying Only “Crooks” Get Deported

ADVERTISEMENT

Júnior Pena, a Brazilian influencer known for publicly supporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was detained by the agency on January 31 in New Jersey.

Pena, whose full name is Eustáquio da Silva Pena Júnior, according to Brazilian media, was in the middle of his legalization process, but his missing status at a scheduled hearing led to his detention.

Highlights Júnior Pena, a Brazilian influencer known for his vocal support for ICE’s crackdown on immigrants in the US, was detained on Saturday.

Pena’s detention reportedly stems from an administrative mix-up. A postponed immigration hearing wasn’t properly recorded, so authorities marked him absent and launched a search.

Pena’s arrest has drawn ridicule from ICE critics, who now call him a “crook,” echoing the label he once used for Brazilians being deported by the agency.

He has 1.3 million followers on TikTok and around 500K on Instagram, with his content focusing on depicting life in the States from an immigrant’s perspective. In one of his 2025 pro-Trump and pro-ICE videos, Pena urged Brazilians to remain calm, claiming that those being targeted by authorities were “crooks.”

Following his arrest, left-wing commentators flocked to his social media accounts to taunt him.

“You supported Trump, and in the end, you suffered the consequences,” one user wrote, while another added, “What goes around comes around.”

RELATED:

A Brazilian MAGA influencer was arrested after defending ICE’s crackdown on immigrants

Young man with short hair and beard wearing black shirt, representing MAGA influencer involved in ICE detention story.

Image credits: juniorpena0/Instagram

According to The Guardian, Pena hails from Belo Horizonte, the capital of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, and has been living in the U.S. since 2009.

When Donald Trump became the president of the United States for the second time in January 2025, he promised an immigration crackdown. That crackdown focused heavily on the Latin American community in the first six months.

Last January, the influencer spoke about the new border control policies and urged fellow Brazilians not to listen to other influencers “spreading fear without facts, evidence, or proof” about those facing deportation.

ICE agent detaining a person at night next to a red vehicle, related to MAGA influencer deportation incident.

Image credits: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Not the actual photo)

He said those being removed under the fresh immigration law “had done something wrong or owed something.” In the same video, he went on to label immigrants on the deportation list as “crooks.”

Notably, per a December Visa HQ report citing Brazil’s Federal Police, 2,268 Brazilian nationals were deported from the United States in 2025. The figure is the highest recorded since data collection began in 2020.

Pena was reportedly in the middle of his legalization process, but failed to appear in court

MAGA influencer speaking in a black shirt and cap, discussing his detention by ICE related to deportation claims.

Image credits: juniorpena0/Instagram

Pena, according to his friend Maycon MacDowel, was sent to Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark, New Jersey.

MacDowel is also the one to claim that the detention is a result of an administrative issue involving an immigration hearing.

Comment from ChiefInternetSurfer expressing satisfaction over MAGA influencer detained by ICE after deportation remarks.

Text post by user Ok_Chance8937 criticizing MAGA supporters' loyalty, mentioning MAGA influencer detained by ICE.

A court session demanding Pena’s attendance had reportedly been postponed, but the change was not properly recorded in the system, leading authorities to mark Pena as absent when he did not appear and prompting agents to search for him.

MAGA influencer holding documents with a serious expression, related to ICE and deportation discussions.

Image credits: juniorpena0/Instagram

Currently, Pena’s attorney, Andrew Lattarulo, is working to prevent his transfer to another state — a common procedure that can hinder monitoring of the case and contact with the legal team and family.

The defense’s intention, according to the Brazilian Times, is for the influencer to be released on bail by next Monday and be able to respond to further proceedings while free.

Pena’s arrest led ICE critics to mock him for his poor judgment

Two ICE vehicles parked near the Washington Monument, representing immigration enforcement and MAGA influencer detention.

Image credits: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

“Karma at its best,” wrote an ICE detractor, while another added, “Sometimes lessons come the hard way.”

“More of these types of arrests are what’s going to change the national opinion about this immigration tactic,” a third voiced, with a fourth demanding, “Deport him now.”

Comment from a MAGA influencer on immigration rules, referencing deportation and crooks, displayed on a social media post.

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a MAGA influencer detained by ICE saying only crooks get deported.

“Serves him right,” commented a fifth, while the next shared, “Well, this means he is a crook. Case closed.”

Another netizen, meanwhile, hoped that Pena would be able to discuss the topic of immigrant crackdown “from a different perspective” following his release.

A magazine explored what life is like for 2 million Brazilians in the U.S. under intensified ICE enforcement

Delaney Hall detention center exterior with fenced perimeter and street view, related to MAGA influencer detained by ICE.

Image credits: Google Maps

Veja, a Brazilian magazine, in its January 2026 report, stated that under the Trump administration’s strict immigration rules, life for Brazilian immigrants has gone from chasing the American dream to living in constant watchfulness.

Per the magazine, Brazilians have adopted strategies that make them almost invisible, helping them stay off the authorities’ radar.

Text post showing phrase stupidity knows no borders or nations or ideologies related to MAGA influencer detained by ICE story.

Former President Trump at a podium with the US flag, related to MAGA influencer detained by ICE after deportation remarks.

Image credits: The White House

In pockets like Little Brazil in Boston, the publication claims it is common to see people avoiding speaking in Portuguese to hide their identity and dressing like everyday Americans to blend in with the crowd.

Veja detailed that not even those seeking legal status are safe.

Matheus Silveira, a 31-year-old Rio de Janeiro native, was detained during the adjustment of a status interview to obtain a green card in November 2025, the publication shared.

Silveira had been living in San Diego since 2019 and was married to an American national, Hannah Silveira.

Group including MAGA influencer wearing red hat, outdoors near vehicles, related to detention and deportation topics by ICE.

Image credits: The White House

Outrage against ICE has intensified following the fatal shootings of two 37-year-old Minneapolis residents, Renée Good and Alex Pretti, in January.

The nearly two-week-long detention of a five-year-old boy, Liam Ramos, and his father, Adrian Arias, last month contributed to anti-ICE sentiments. The father and son duo were released on Saturday after a federal judge’s order.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to cover Júnior Pena’s legal expenses, which reached its $32,000 goal by Monday.

“Maybe he was doing these TikToks to save himself,” a social media user remarked about Pena’s current ordeal

Comment stating ICE should start with MAGA mailing list to catch criminals, scammers, and grifters in online forum discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising MAGA influencer detained by ICE after deportation remarks.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a MAGA influencer detained by ICE, discussing deportation and bias.

User comment about ICE deporting an extremist, highlighting MAGA influencer detained after saying only crooks get deported.

Comment discussing illegal immigration and detention related to a MAGA influencer deported by ICE after controversial remarks.

Screenshot of a comment referencing crooks and deportation related to MAGA influencer detained by ICE.

Comment text on a white background about a MAGA influencer and deportation, referencing TikTok and self-saving.

Text post from user GogglesPisano saying tokens get spent and he assumed he was one of the good ones, related to MAGA influencer detained by ICE.

Comment suggesting Good Samaritan Americans become ICE officers to harass and deport MAGA supporters without trials.

Screenshot of a social media comment by MaximumZer0 expressing frustration with the situation involving a MAGA influencer detained by ICE.

Text post by user fearless_egg1050 reading Asks for pardon in 5...4...3..., referencing MAGA influencer detained by ICE after deportation comments.

Screenshot of a social media comment by StableGeniusCovfefe about fascism and deportation controversy involving a MAGA influencer.

Comment from user troycerapops discussing accusations and crimes related to a MAGA influencer detained by ICE.

