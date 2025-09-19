Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Neglectful Parents Make 28YO Daughter Feel Invisible, She Finally Breaks Down Over The Indifference
Teenage daughter heartbroken and lonely, staring away while parents prefer watching TV all day instead of spending time.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Neglectful Parents Make 28YO Daughter Feel Invisible, She Finally Breaks Down Over The Indifference

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

When we are kids, of course, we need our parents, but just because we grow up doesn’t mean that we turn into strangers, right? Unfortunately, there is no shortage of neglectful fathers and mothers, and it’s their children (young or adult) who suffer because of them.

Just like this daughter who can’t fathom the fact that her parents barely give her a second thought. What’s worse is that when she tries to invite them over or just wants to hang out with them, they heartlessly call her “needy”. Read on to find out how it’s slowly destroying her!

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Not everyone is lucky enough to be born to parents who are actively involved in their lives

    Daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day while she stands by packed boxes.

    Daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day while she stands by packed boxes.

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The 28-year-old poster lived with her parents while pursuing her PhD, but after she moved out 6 months ago, they almost went radio silent

    Daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day instead of spending time together.

    Daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day instead of spending time together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing lack of communication and a heartbroken daughter feeling ignored as parents prefer watching TV all day.

    Text excerpt showing lack of communication and a heartbroken daughter feeling ignored as parents prefer watching TV all day.

    Text on a white background sharing a daughter's heartbreak as parents prefer watching TV all day over spending time with her.

    Text on a white background sharing a daughter's heartbreak as parents prefer watching TV all day over spending time with her.

    Text showing a daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    Text showing a daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    Text excerpt showing a daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    Image credits: itsallabitmuchx

    Teenage daughter sitting alone in a dark room, heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day than spending time with her.

    Teenage daughter sitting alone in a dark room, heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day than spending time with her.

    Image credits: Sofia Alejandra / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Whenever she offers to meet them, they cruelly brush her off as being needy, and she feels that they have completely washed their hands of her

    Text excerpt showing a daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day instead of spending time together.

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day instead of spending time together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day, feeling ignored and emotionally distant from family.

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day, feeling ignored and emotionally distant from family.

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day instead of spending quality time with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day instead of spending quality time with her.

    Text expressing a heartbroken daughter feeling lonely and rejected as parents prefer watching TV over spending time with her.

    Text expressing a heartbroken daughter feeling lonely and rejected as parents prefer watching TV over spending time with her.

    Image credits: itsallabitmuchx

    Woman looking heartbroken while talking to another woman in a cozy room, representing daughter feeling neglected by parents.

    Woman looking heartbroken while talking to another woman in a cozy room, representing daughter feeling neglected by parents.

    Image credits: Edmond Dantès / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    They are so unbothered that they literally have no clue what is happening in her life, and their behavior is breaking her heart

    Daughter heartbroken sitting alone as parents focus on watching TV all day instead of spending time with her.

    Daughter heartbroken sitting alone as parents focus on watching TV all day instead of spending time with her.

    Text on screen reading Some extra info to clarify: Growing up they did the basics, but I always felt like I was a problem about daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV.

    Text on screen reading Some extra info to clarify: Growing up they did the basics, but I always felt like I was a problem about daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV.

    Text excerpt showing a daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day instead of spending time.

    Text excerpt showing a daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day instead of spending time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents choose watching TV all day over spending quality time with her at home

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents choose watching TV all day over spending quality time with her at home

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing a daughter's heartbreak and resentment towards parents who prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    Text expressing a daughter's heartbreak and resentment towards parents who prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day instead of spending quality time with her.

    Alt text: Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day instead of spending quality time with her.

    Image credits: itsallabitmuchx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman in green hoodie looking heartbroken while choosing clothes, symbolizing daughter heartbroken as parents watch TV all day.

    Young woman in green hoodie looking heartbroken while choosing clothes, symbolizing daughter heartbroken as parents watch TV all day.

    Image credits: Julia M Cameron / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When she was growing up, they were the same, as her dad worked all the time, and her mom cared more about watching TV all day than he did her

    Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day, ignoring her and family time.

    Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day, ignoring her and family time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heartbroken daughter feeling neglected as parents prefer watching TV all day instead of spending time with her.

    Heartbroken daughter feeling neglected as parents prefer watching TV all day instead of spending time with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day, ignoring her and letting life pass by.

    Daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day, ignoring her and letting life pass by.

    Daughter heartbroken sitting alone while parents watch TV, showing emotional distance and lack of family time.

    Daughter heartbroken sitting alone while parents watch TV, showing emotional distance and lack of family time.

    Alt text: Young daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day instead of spending time with her at home

    Alt text: Young daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day instead of spending time with her at home

    Image credits: itsallabitmuchx

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman looking heartbroken on a couch while parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her

    Woman looking heartbroken on a couch while parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Although, she is well aware of the kind of people they are, she just can’t let it go of how disinterested they are in her life

    Text on a white background expressing feelings of heartbreak and struggle to accept parents who prefer watching TV over spending time.

    Text on a white background expressing feelings of heartbreak and struggle to accept parents who prefer watching TV over spending time.

    Daughter feeling heartbroken and lonely as parents choose watching TV all day over spending time with her.

    Daughter feeling heartbroken and lonely as parents choose watching TV all day over spending time with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing feeling forgotten and uncared for as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with daughter.

    Text expressing feeling forgotten and uncared for as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about friends whose parents care for them by spending quality time such as coffee, phone calls, and shopping together.

    Text about friends whose parents care for them by spending quality time such as coffee, phone calls, and shopping together.

    Text screenshot showing a message about a daughter feeling heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    Text screenshot showing a message about a daughter feeling heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day rather than spending time with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a plain white background expressing feelings of rejection and unhappiness due to parents preferring watching TV all day.

    Text on a plain white background expressing feelings of rejection and unhappiness due to parents preferring watching TV all day.

    Image credits: itsallabitmuchx

    Despite their neglectful behavior, all she wants is a healthy relationship with them as she feels completely rejected and lonely

    Today’s story is all about how the 28-year-old original poster (OP) feels terribly neglected by her parents. She didn’t have any income when she was working on her PhD for 3 years, so she stayed with them, and 6 months ago, she moved out. That’s when things got dramatic as they nearly forgot they have a daughter, and she just couldn’t believe how callous they were.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She is always the one who reaches out to them, and even then, they are barely interested in knowing about what’s happening in her life. They also quickly decline all her offers to just hang out on any day, and they have literally zero clue about what is really happening in her life. When she confronted her mom, the woman called her needy and asked why she wanted her parents!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ouch, sounds pretty hurtful, right? Some days, she’s completely fine, but when she sees people her age speak about their parents, it just breaks her heart. OP also updated that things have been almost the same since she was a kid. They just provided her with the basic things, but never really showered her with love or care as parents are supposed to do, and this frustrates her.

    All her dad ever did was work, while her mom just let life pass by as she sat and watched mind-numbing TV all day rather than care about her daughter. Although she knows what kind of people they are, sometimes, the poster just can’t handle their indifference toward her. The poor woman feels rejected and lonely, when all she wants is a healthy relationship with her parents!

    Sad young daughter sitting alone by the window, heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day over spending time with her

    Sad young daughter sitting alone by the window, heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day over spending time with her

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When someone grows up with emotionally neglectful parents, those who don’t show much affection, don’t listen, or just don’t ‘see’ them emotionally, it can have a pretty big impact. Kids might start feeling like they’re not good enough, their feelings don’t matter, or they’re just invisible,” explained Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor Bored Panda interviewed.

    She claimed that they might turn into perfectionists due to emotional neglect and constantly try to earn love or approval, even though it never really comes. Our expert also added that when these neglected folks are surrounded by people, they can still feel lonely. That’s because the people who were supposed to be there for them emotionally just weren’t.

    We also conversed with Prof. Lobo about the impact it can have when negligence persists into adulthood, and she explained that this just keeps the wound open. She elaborated that a part of them keeps hoping that their parents will show up in a way they always wanted. However, when that doesn’t happen, it just reinforces the old pain, and life can turn into a vicious cycle for them, she added.

    Lastly, Prof. Lobo advised, “In the end, they can’t really force their parents to bond with them, as a forced relationship never works. To heal, learning to validate themself, getting support from emotionally safe people, maybe working with a therapist, and setting healthy boundaries with their parents can all make a huge difference.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I truly hope OP is able to move past their selfishness and love herself, don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Netizens were quite baffled by her neglectful parents and didn’t shy away from calling out their toxic behavior

    Text post from MustardGlass sharing feelings about parents being disinterested and not spending time with their daughter.

    Text post from MustardGlass sharing feelings about parents being disinterested and not spending time with their daughter.

    Comment expressing heartbroken feelings about parents preferring watching TV all day rather than spending time with daughter.

    Comment expressing heartbroken feelings about parents preferring watching TV all day rather than spending time with daughter.

    Comment expressing frustration over parents preferring watching TV all day rather than spending time with their daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration over parents preferring watching TV all day rather than spending time with their daughter.

    Text post on social media about daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day than spending time with her.

    Text post on social media about daughter heartbroken as parents prefer watching TV all day than spending time with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day instead of spending time together.

    Daughter heartbroken as parents ignore her, preferring to watch TV all day instead of spending time together.

    Daughter heartbroken as parents spend all day watching TV instead of spending quality time with her at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Daughter heartbroken as parents spend all day watching TV instead of spending quality time with her at home.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    8

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3 You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones i swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3 You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones i swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chickabee_sarah avatar
    Korok
    Korok
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve read this before on BP

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww, this is so sad ... and it reminds me that I need to go visit my daughter in her new apartment! Life gets in the way sometimes, but it's not an excuse to connect with those you love.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    chickabee_sarah avatar
    Korok
    Korok
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve read this before on BP

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww, this is so sad ... and it reminds me that I need to go visit my daughter in her new apartment! Life gets in the way sometimes, but it's not an excuse to connect with those you love.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT