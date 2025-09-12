Guy Refuses To Look After “Disabled” Bro, Who’s Just Lazy, Entitled And Enabled By Mommy Dearest

Guy Refuses To Look After “Disabled” Bro, Who’s Just Lazy, Entitled And Enabled By Mommy DearestInterview With Expert
Sometimes, the most troubles that can pop up in our lives are because of our family. In fact, they are the ones who can truly make things hell since they know all our vulnerabilities. No wonder we hear stories of so many people ditching their families.
The original poster (OP) is low-contact with his mom, but completely estranged from his entitled younger brother. However, his mom informed him that she expects him to look after the guy since he is “disabled”, which really shocked the poster. Read on to find out what he did after that!
More info: Reddit
Entitled or nice, brats or good ones, family members come with all sorts of attitudes and behaviors
Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster became a single dad at 21, and his mom and “golden” brother said they would help out, but it didn’t really happen
Image credits: living_whell
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After struggling with the irresponsible family members for years, he finally moved a couple states away to be with his dad and stepmom
Image credits: living_whell
Image credits: kukuruzaphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Fast forward to the present, the poster got married and now has another 8-year-old kid, but his 36-year-old brother is still the same
Image credits: living_whell
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Since he got seizures as a teen, their mom has him on some disability program, which he just uses as an excuse to be lazy
Image credits: living_whell
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Recently, his mom told him that in her will, she has split everything, but she’s leaving him to look after his “disabled” brother and he literally laughed
Image credits: living_whell
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Freepik (not the actual photo)
He straight-out refused because of how entitled his brother is, and even his kids don’t like their unhygienic and loud uncle
Image credits: living_whell
His kind wife looked up assisted living for his brother, but in no way are they keeping him with them if something happens to their mom
In today’s story, OP tells us how he became a single dad at 21 and his mom and younger brother said they would help out, but never kept their word. At least, his mother helped out sometimes, but her younger “golden child” (GB) barely even cared what happened with the baby. After years of tolerating these 2, fortunately, the poster finally moved a few states away.
Life was good for many years as he found a woman, got married, and she even adopted his daughter. They also have an 8-year-old son now, and the whole family is barely in contact with his mom or entitled GB. He’s 36 years old now, by the way, and still jobless, living with his mom. Apparently, he’s on a “disability” program, all because he had seizures when he was a teen.
However, OP says the truth is that he just uses this as an excuse to be lazy and entitled. “When kids are enabled, there’s a high chance that they will turn up like this man. If parents always step in, it sends the message that effort is optional and other people will always pick up the slack.”
“Fast forward a few years, and now you’ve got a grown adult who doesn’t want to work, can’t handle basic life stuff, and gets mad when anyone calls them out,” explained Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor that Bored Panda interviewed. She also explained that this can be emotionally draining for the other members of the family.
Well, is it any surprise that the poster got out of that house as soon as he could? Prof. Lobo stressed that one enabled child or adult can distort the whole family dynamics. The others get forced to adapt into roles or take up responsibility that they don’t even want to, she explained.
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
While OP was enjoying his life, trouble brewed up when his mom told him that she had equally divided everything in her will for the 2 sons. However, if something happened to her, she expected him to take care of his “disabled brother” who can’t look after himself. The poster just laughed in her face, and really, what was the woman even thinking?
This man had also crossed boundaries with OP’s daughter by offering her a drink and a smoke when she was little. In fact, he also graphically spoke about his past girlfriends with her, when she was just a child. Just like netizens, our expert claimed that this is definitely troublesome behavior and the man is a massive red flag.
“The fact that the daughter consistently expressed the discomfort she felt because of her uncle just shows that his behavior definitely had an adverse impact on her,” she added. Of course, the poster wasn’t going to let such a man come near his kids and put their safety at risk, was he?
However, his mom couldn’t really see the problem as she just shrugged off GB’s behavior claiming, “he doesn’t know better”. She also reasoned that his daughter was going off to college anyway, but OP didn’t want his other kid to be alone with him either. Prof. Lobo said that was a wise decision, as kids quickly pick up things, and such an entitled uncle could easily influence him.
Even the poster’s wife agreed with him about keeping the man away from their kids. However, she was kind enough to look for assisted living facilities for him. That was the last that we heard from OP and he really hopes things stay peaceful with his family. If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Folks were disgusted by his brother, and they claimed that even if his mom leaves his responsibility on him, she can’t force it
