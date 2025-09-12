Guy Refuses To Look After “Disabled” Bro, Who’s Just Lazy, Entitled And Enabled By Mommy Dearest

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the most troubles that can pop up in our lives are because of our family. In fact, they are the ones who can truly make things hell since they know all our vulnerabilities. No wonder we hear stories of so many people ditching their families.

The original poster (OP) is low-contact with his mom, but completely estranged from his entitled younger brother. However, his mom informed him that she expects him to look after the guy since he is “disabled”, which really shocked the poster. Read on to find out what he did after that!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Entitled or nice, brats or good ones, family members come with all sorts of attitudes and behaviors

Man carrying young girl on shoulders outdoors, illustrating family dynamics and challenges with entitled disabled bro situation.

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster became a single dad at 21, and his mom and “golden” brother said they would help out, but it didn’t really happen

Text excerpt discussing a guy refusing to look after his disabled brother, seen as lazy and entitled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man refuses to look after disabled brother described as lazy, entitled, and enabled by their mother in a family conflict.

Text excerpt describing frustration with a lazy, entitled disabled brother enabled by their mother.

Image credits: living_whell

Young man in a casual pink hoodie playing video games, showing signs of laziness and entitlement at home.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After struggling with the irresponsible family members for years, he finally moved a couple states away to be with his dad and stepmom

Text excerpt describing a guy refusing to look after his lazy, entitled, disabled brother, who is enabled by their mother.

Text excerpt discussing family tensions as a guy refuses to look after his lazy, entitled, and enabled brother by their mother.

Text about a guy refusing to look after lazy, entitled disabled bro enabled by mommy, planning a long road trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a guy refusing to look after his lazy, entitled disabled brother enabled by their mother.

Image credits: living_whell

ADVERTISEMENT

Young family outdoors enjoying a playful moment, focusing on brother who is lazy and entitled, enabled by mommy.

Share icon

Image credits: kukuruzaphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Fast forward to the present, the poster got married and now has another 8-year-old kid, but his 36-year-old brother is still the same

Text describing a 36-year-old man on disability for seizures, living at home, viewed as entitled and lazy by his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a lazy, entitled brother who refuses to look after his disabled sibling, causing discomfort.

Alt text: Text describing a guy refusing to look after his lazy, entitled, and enabled disabled brother who is spoiled by mommy.

Image credits: living_whell

ADVERTISEMENT

Man and young girl sitting outdoors, discussing family issues involving lazy, entitled brother and disabled care refusal.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Since he got seizures as a teen, their mom has him on some disability program, which he just uses as an excuse to be lazy

Text explaining a brother never diagnosed as disabled, described as lazy, entitled, and enabled by their mother.

Text excerpt about a mom updating her will and asking her son to care for his disabled brother if anything happens to her.

Text image showing a quote about refusing to live with a lazy and entitled disabled brother enabled by mommy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing seizures, inability to self-care, and discomfort around a disabled but entitled brother.

Text excerpt about refusing to look after a disabled brother described as lazy and entitled, discussing family boundaries.

Image credits: living_whell

Older woman in kitchen looking thoughtful and concerned, reflecting on issues of laziness and entitlement in family care.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, his mom told him that in her will, she has split everything, but she’s leaving him to look after his “disabled” brother and he literally laughed

Text on a plain white background expressing frustration and refusal to look after a lazy, entitled, and enabled disabled bro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text update message about unexpected reactions, work schedule, and PTO until August, highlighting disabled bro and entitlement.

Text on a white background stating a disclaimer about no big update or dramatic standoff expected in a situation involving a disabled bro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background saying "So, I guess I'm going to clear a few things up" related to disabled bro being lazy and entitled.

Text slide showing “Mom and GB never agreed to take care of Cece” related to disabled bro and family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a guy refusing to look after his allegedly lazy and entitled disabled brother, enabled by their mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy refusing to look after lazy, entitled disabled brother supported by overbearing mother in a tense family conversation.

Text excerpt showing family dynamics and lack of contact, relating to disabled bro who is lazy, entitled, and enabled.

Text on plain white background stating reasons for putting disability in quotations, related to lazy and entitled behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing seizures and work ethic, highlighting a disabled bro portrayed as lazy and entitled by mommy dearest.

Image credits: living_whell

Man giving high five to young boy playing with toys on carpet, illustrating lazy entitled disabled bro situation.

Share icon

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He straight-out refused because of how entitled his brother is, and even his kids don’t like their unhygienic and loud uncle

Text discussing family disputes about a disabled brother perceived as lazy and entitled, affecting relationships and visits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a guy refusing to look after his disabled brother who is lazy, entitled, and enabled by their mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about finding assisted living facilities for epileptic adults, discussing disabled bro and entitlement issues.

Share icon

Text on a plain white background stating hope for things to stay peaceful and willingness to provide updates if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a plain white background reading Hope all you reddit dads/step dads/moms doing both out there had a great father’s day.

Image credits: living_whell

His kind wife looked up assisted living for his brother, but in no way are they keeping him with them if something happens to their mom

In today’s story, OP tells us how he became a single dad at 21 and his mom and younger brother said they would help out, but never kept their word. At least, his mother helped out sometimes, but her younger “golden child” (GB) barely even cared what happened with the baby. After years of tolerating these 2, fortunately, the poster finally moved a few states away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life was good for many years as he found a woman, got married, and she even adopted his daughter. They also have an 8-year-old son now, and the whole family is barely in contact with his mom or entitled GB. He’s 36 years old now, by the way, and still jobless, living with his mom. Apparently, he’s on a “disability” program, all because he had seizures when he was a teen.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, OP says the truth is that he just uses this as an excuse to be lazy and entitled. “When kids are enabled, there’s a high chance that they will turn up like this man. If parents always step in, it sends the message that effort is optional and other people will always pick up the slack.”

“Fast forward a few years, and now you’ve got a grown adult who doesn’t want to work, can’t handle basic life stuff, and gets mad when anyone calls them out,” explained Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor that Bored Panda interviewed. She also explained that this can be emotionally draining for the other members of the family.

Well, is it any surprise that the poster got out of that house as soon as he could? Prof. Lobo stressed that one enabled child or adult can distort the whole family dynamics. The others get forced to adapt into roles or take up responsibility that they don’t even want to, she explained.

Two people in a serious conversation in a cozy room, illustrating tension around disabled and entitled family dynamics.

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While OP was enjoying his life, trouble brewed up when his mom told him that she had equally divided everything in her will for the 2 sons. However, if something happened to her, she expected him to take care of his “disabled brother” who can’t look after himself. The poster just laughed in her face, and really, what was the woman even thinking?

This man had also crossed boundaries with OP’s daughter by offering her a drink and a smoke when she was little. In fact, he also graphically spoke about his past girlfriends with her, when she was just a child. Just like netizens, our expert claimed that this is definitely troublesome behavior and the man is a massive red flag.

“The fact that the daughter consistently expressed the discomfort she felt because of her uncle just shows that his behavior definitely had an adverse impact on her,” she added. Of course, the poster wasn’t going to let such a man come near his kids and put their safety at risk, was he?

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his mom couldn’t really see the problem as she just shrugged off GB’s behavior claiming, “he doesn’t know better”. She also reasoned that his daughter was going off to college anyway, but OP didn’t want his other kid to be alone with him either. Prof. Lobo said that was a wise decision, as kids quickly pick up things, and such an entitled uncle could easily influence him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the poster’s wife agreed with him about keeping the man away from their kids. However, she was kind enough to look for assisted living facilities for him. That was the last that we heard from OP and he really hopes things stay peaceful with his family. If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks were disgusted by his brother, and they claimed that even if his mom leaves his responsibility on him, she can’t force it

Screenshot of an online discussion about refusing to look after a lazy, entitled disabled brother enabled by their mother.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a guy refusing to look after his lazy, entitled disabled brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments discussing a guy refusing to look after his brother labeled disabled but seen as lazy and enabled by their mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment stating refusal to look after a disabled brother described as lazy, entitled, and enabled.

Comment discussing a mom enabling her lazy and entitled disabled bro, emphasizing the refusal to look after him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about a man’s suspicious behavior around children, discussing concern for safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing personal experience with disabilities and family dynamics involving a lazy, entitled brother enabled by their mother.

Reddit comment praising someone for handling a situation involving a lazy, entitled disabled brother and family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing refusal to look after lazy and entitled disabled brother enabled by mother’s support.