Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Tries To Recruit 20YO Son To Look After Fiance’s Disabled Daughter, Irate When He Refuses
Young mother smiling outdoors with two children, highlighting family and caregiving challenges involving disabled daughter care.
Entitled People, Relationships

Mom Tries To Recruit 20YO Son To Look After Fiance’s Disabled Daughter, Irate When He Refuses

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I have been writing a lot of stories about how parents or their partners expect their children to babysit their stepsiblings. These people decide to bring a life into this world, and then love to shirk away from the responsibility. Sounds pretty baffling, doesn’t it?

Just look at this mom who expects her 20-year-old son to babysit her fiancé’s disabled daughter. That’s a huge thing to ask someone, so of course, he refused, as he sensed they were just looking for a free sitter. Little did he know that more drama would follow after he declined their demand!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s absurd how some parents think they have older kids just so they can babysit the younger ones

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s room was taken over by his mom’s fiancé’s kids when they moved into his house, so when he visited, he stayed with his grandparents

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    His mom asked him to join classes so he could help out with her fiancé’s disabled daughter, but he refused, as he never asked for it

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Although his mom was upset, she let it go, but her fiancé is annoyed that he is refusing and keeps pestering him over it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In fact, this grown man is holding a “grudge” against the 20-year-old poster and even complained about it to his grandparents

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about how his mom and her fiancé made some really unreasonable demands of him, which sparked family drama. What happened was that although the 20-year-old OP didn’t stay with his mom, when her partner and his two kids moved in, his room was taken over by the 4-year-old disabled daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s why, both times that he visited, he stayed with his grandparents, which upset his mom and her fiancé, as they wanted him to bond with his kids. Moreover, they also expected him to join classes that his mom was taking, which teach how to take care of a disabled child. He refused, but the couple kept insisting that it would be useful if they needed his help.

    He clearly told his mom that babysitting her future stepkids is not something that he wants to do, which upset her a little. However, she was understanding enough to drop it, but the real problem is her fiancé, who just won’t let it go. The man is holding a grudge against the poster, and it’s bothering him so much that he even brought this up with OP’s grandparents.

    In fact, the elderly couple also sensed that the man was annoyed with them for letting the poster stay at their place when he visited, instead of staying with them and getting to know his kids. Well, his grandparents also felt that he was being very unfair towards their grandkid. When he vented online, even netizens shared that this was too much to ask of the guy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: garakta_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Psychologists recognize that stepsibling relationships can be complicated and multifaceted. On top of that, the man is forcing OP to bond with his kids when he doesn’t even want to. I am pretty sure that forced relationships never really work. Now, forget bonding, netizens also fear that his mom’s fiancé will turn him into a free babysitter, and frankly, that’s just awful.

    People warned him to be careful, as many wondered whether the guy had only gotten engaged to OP’s mom so he would not be the only one to take responsibility for his disabled kid. The thing is, research suggests that parents of children with disabilities report greater parenting stress than parents of typically developing children. 

    I understand that it must be challenging for the couple as well, but that doesn’t mean they should thrust responsibility for the kid on OP and expect him to do it happily. In the end, they’re the ones who made the decision to be together, so asking this of him is really unfair. Besides, if they really needed help, wouldn’t the obvious solution be to hire a professional?

    However, data shows that it can be very costly to hire a caregiver, and some netizens pointed out that the man didn’t want to part with that kind of money. They argued that he had just found a free nurse (fiancée) for his daughter and wanted more help too. That might seem like a wild conspiracy theory, but these days, you can barely trust anyone or anything, right?

    Do you agree with what the commenters are saying? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Netizens called out his mom and her fiancé for making such an unfair demand of the poster, and applauded him for standing his ground

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    3

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Step dad doesn't seem to have made any effort, and is just demanding free labor. No mention of him calling/texting, or visiting OP. No sense that he is trying to know her as a person. If he was that still wouldn't entitle him to labor, but it's clear he only sees her as part of her mother's resources and not as a person. Besides, there are respite services for emergencies, depending onto her specific disabilities there are organisations to help them

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. The mother chose to get involved with someone knowing his kids were severely disabled, but OP didn't have that choice and so shouldn't have to face the responsibilities it brings.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Step dad doesn't seem to have made any effort, and is just demanding free labor. No mention of him calling/texting, or visiting OP. No sense that he is trying to know her as a person. If he was that still wouldn't entitle him to labor, but it's clear he only sees her as part of her mother's resources and not as a person. Besides, there are respite services for emergencies, depending onto her specific disabilities there are organisations to help them

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. The mother chose to get involved with someone knowing his kids were severely disabled, but OP didn't have that choice and so shouldn't have to face the responsibilities it brings.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT