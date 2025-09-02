Mom Tries To Recruit 20YO Son To Look After Fiance’s Disabled Daughter, Irate When He Refuses

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I have been writing a lot of stories about how parents or their partners expect their children to babysit their stepsiblings. These people decide to bring a life into this world, and then love to shirk away from the responsibility. Sounds pretty baffling, doesn’t it?

Just look at this mom who expects her 20-year-old son to babysit her fiancé’s disabled daughter. That’s a huge thing to ask someone, so of course, he refused, as he sensed they were just looking for a free sitter. Little did he know that more drama would follow after he declined their demand!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s absurd how some parents think they have older kids just so they can babysit the younger ones

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s room was taken over by his mom’s fiancé’s kids when they moved into his house, so when he visited, he stayed with his grandparents

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rilesseys

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His mom asked him to join classes so he could help out with her fiancé’s disabled daughter, but he refused, as he never asked for it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rilesseys

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Although his mom was upset, she let it go, but her fiancé is annoyed that he is refusing and keeps pestering him over it

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, this grown man is holding a “grudge” against the 20-year-old poster and even complained about it to his grandparents

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about how his mom and her fiancé made some really unreasonable demands of him, which sparked family drama. What happened was that although the 20-year-old OP didn’t stay with his mom, when her partner and his two kids moved in, his room was taken over by the 4-year-old disabled daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why, both times that he visited, he stayed with his grandparents, which upset his mom and her fiancé, as they wanted him to bond with his kids. Moreover, they also expected him to join classes that his mom was taking, which teach how to take care of a disabled child. He refused, but the couple kept insisting that it would be useful if they needed his help.

He clearly told his mom that babysitting her future stepkids is not something that he wants to do, which upset her a little. However, she was understanding enough to drop it, but the real problem is her fiancé, who just won’t let it go. The man is holding a grudge against the poster, and it’s bothering him so much that he even brought this up with OP’s grandparents.

In fact, the elderly couple also sensed that the man was annoyed with them for letting the poster stay at their place when he visited, instead of staying with them and getting to know his kids. Well, his grandparents also felt that he was being very unfair towards their grandkid. When he vented online, even netizens shared that this was too much to ask of the guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: garakta_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Psychologists recognize that stepsibling relationships can be complicated and multifaceted. On top of that, the man is forcing OP to bond with his kids when he doesn’t even want to. I am pretty sure that forced relationships never really work. Now, forget bonding, netizens also fear that his mom’s fiancé will turn him into a free babysitter, and frankly, that’s just awful.

People warned him to be careful, as many wondered whether the guy had only gotten engaged to OP’s mom so he would not be the only one to take responsibility for his disabled kid. The thing is, research suggests that parents of children with disabilities report greater parenting stress than parents of typically developing children.

I understand that it must be challenging for the couple as well, but that doesn’t mean they should thrust responsibility for the kid on OP and expect him to do it happily. In the end, they’re the ones who made the decision to be together, so asking this of him is really unfair. Besides, if they really needed help, wouldn’t the obvious solution be to hire a professional?

However, data shows that it can be very costly to hire a caregiver, and some netizens pointed out that the man didn’t want to part with that kind of money. They argued that he had just found a free nurse (fiancée) for his daughter and wanted more help too. That might seem like a wild conspiracy theory, but these days, you can barely trust anyone or anything, right?

Do you agree with what the commenters are saying? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens called out his mom and her fiancé for making such an unfair demand of the poster, and applauded him for standing his ground