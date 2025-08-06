This “creativity” is quite universal because kids doing wild things is highly common everywhere, right? When a netizen asked folks to share such instances that happened in school, they revealed some crazy stories. Trust me, some of them will have you laughing out loud with their absurdity. Just scroll down and check them out!

It’s strange how sometimes, kids have more guts to do something that even adults wouldn’t dream of doing. Probably, they don’t have the fear of being judged, or sometimes, they are just unaware of the consequences. Either way, it really throws a light on how “creative” they are.

#1 Got my phone taken away, took it from the teachers desk mid class without her looking and spent the next hour helping her look for it because she was devastated she didnt remember where she put it

RELATED:

#2 In highschool some kid went to the bathroom and came back with an opossum in his bag cause he found it outside 😭😂

#3 Some students would move a teachers car. It was a very small and light car. One time they put it inside the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some of the incidents might seem funny, there is definitely a lot more to the story that might trigger kids to act in such a way. I don't know about you, but I definitely thought so. To gain deeper insight into this, Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 22 years. As someone who has witnessed a lot of bizarre actions from students, she claimed that a lot of wild behavior comes down to one word: attention. She also added that whether it's trying to make classmates laugh, stand out from the crowd, or even test a teacher’s patience, many students are just looking to be noticed. "But it's not always that simple; sometimes it's boredom, other times it’s peer pressure, and occasionally, it's just a really creative kid trying to entertain themselves in a place that doesn’t always value creativity. I’ve also seen cases where a prank was actually a coping mechanism for something going on at home. So while the behavior might seem outrageous on the surface, there's usually a story underneath it," Jyoti explained.

#4 Not that crazy but one time a kid took his hearing aids out mid teacher yelling at him and she was LIVID he just kept gesturing oops can’t hear you

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Our science teacher was crying because her dog just died. A book fell down and a student said it was the ghost of her dead dog.

#6 My sixth grade english teacher was british, so every time she would walk towards a student, they would yell "the british are coming!"

Our expert also expressed that such actions by kids are often a means of standing out by fitting in. She has noticed that many kids act out not just to be seen, but to be seen by the right people - usually their peers. Jyoti claimed that there’s a weird social currency in being the class clown or the one who ‘got away with it.’ ADVERTISEMENT "For some, it’s about claiming a kind of power or identity in a system where they otherwise feel invisible. Others just want to belong to the group that laughs the loudest. Either way, the behavior usually says more about what the student needs than what they're trying to disrupt," she added. During such times, she believes it's always best to understand why the student did it, rather than just punishing him/her for it.

#7 Kid in high school called in a b*mb threat just to get out of a test

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Some kid ate uncooked ramen in the middle of my social studies class, like put the flavoring packet on it and everything. The only sound in the class was his crunching.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Paper clip into a light socket other end was in a Christmas light. Wanted to see if it would light——complete power outage entire school sent home.

Jyoti also discussed that she has definitely seen rule-breaking used as a form of expression, especially by students who feel like they don’t have many other outlets. "Whether it’s making a statement, challenging authority, or just trying to be heard, some kids treat rebellion like their personal art form. That said, not all of it is deep; plenty of students act out simply because they’re bored or overwhelmed," she noted. She also stressed that when the school environment feels rigid or stressful, rule-breaking can become a release valve. For some, it’s a message; for others, it’s just a normal Tuesday, she added.

#10 this kid i was in band with would drive his lawn mower to school when it was warm enough

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 While giving a guitar lesson I heard a dripping and saw the kid was actively peeing while playing. I said “Hey bud, bathroom is down the hall and no need to ever ask” he said “I’m good now”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 a kid stole a school bus multiple days in a row but parked it back perfectly so they couldn’t tell until one day he got caught on a security camera 30mins away💀

In our expert's opinion, students often act out the most when they feel powerless. She feels that when kids don’t feel heard, respected, or in control of their environment, wild behavior becomes a way to reclaim some of that power, even if it’s disruptive. ADVERTISEMENT Jyoti added, "Whether it’s flipping a desk, starting a food fight, or pulling a ridiculous stunt, it’s often less about causing trouble and more about saying, ‘I exist. Notice me.’ I have seen that the loudest outbursts sometimes come from the quietest struggles." Jyoti strongly believes that punishing these kids is actually disrespecting the job. "Of course, kids should be held responsible for their actions and taught about the consequences they can have. But you are only a good teacher when you understand these children and not because you were successful in 'disciplining' them," she explained.

#13 7th grade math teacher hid her dog under her desk cause they had a vet appointment right after school

#14 Kid slammed a door open and they made him pay for the damages. They never replaced the door so a few months later he came in with a drill and removed it because “he paid for it”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 A kid tried to build a b*mb in his locker by assembling pieces in between classes. school evacuated. device deemed non lethal. kid joined military to learn to make them better.

Jyoti told us that she has seen so many such incidents, and many times, she had to control her laughter because of how absurd it was. We asked her to share a fun one with us, and here it goes: "One of our new hires, a science teacher, always kept picking on this one kid because he failed to do the homework once. Instead of maturely handling it, she always insulted him in front of the whole class. No idea where he got them from, but for a whole week, he kept releasing rats, frogs, or lizards during her lectures, which caused complete chaos among the students!" Honestly, I think the kid was pretty "creative," right? Anyway, folks, that's it from our end, as we leave you to giggle along to the rest of the list. Spare upvotes for your favorite stories, and also share your stories in the comments below! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This year I had a 3rd grader bring in $600 worth of birthday and Lunar New Year money and give her friends $120 each "because they asked her to". 🤦🏻‍♀️

#17 A snake got out of tank and wondered school for an entire week and would randomly be spotted but never could be caught until it was found dead in a cabinet 😭💀

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Took a bite out of a starfish while on a field trip to an aquariu

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Had a 2nd grader bring different trinkets to school everyday in a Crown Royal bag. He called it his "Green Bag of Mysteries".

#20 i used to close all the bathroom stalls then crawl back out so they all looked like they were occupied

#21 Had classmates who literally started throwing their desks at each other. Had another class mate who hissed at anyone who spoke to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 i was squinting to see the notes since i sat in the back and my teacher goes, "alyssa, idk if your eyes can get any smaller." i'm asian, everyone knew

#23 My little sister smuggled the class bearded dragon out of the tank in a tissue box because it was neglected (big w tbh)

#24 A girl wore a cellophane dress to school but was ushered to the office

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I glued the test to the teacher’s desk. When she picked it up to run off copies it ripped. This was in the 80s. No word processors. Everything was typewritten. She was livid. Friends ratted me out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 In high school we had a fight club at the soccer field across the street. Took school admin like a year and a half to finally do something about it despite kids showing up with black eyes/bruises regularly the next day

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 A kid at my school made a tattoo gun with the motor of a pencil sharpener an ink pen, and a piercing needle and was giving out free tattoos.

#28 The first day of school my junior year three of us stood at the student entrance and told about 100 kids the first day of school was cancelled for something wrong in the building so they all left

#29 A kid in my school flooded the upstairs bathroom and it got so bad it was going down the halls and there was people sliding down the halls like it was a slip n slide

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 A student lit his paper on fire in typing class and told the nun that he was typing so fast it went up in flames.

#31 Miguel walked up to the teachers desk took the flowers out of her vase and drank the flower water.

#32 Probably when a student parkoured across three tables in the empty lunchroom to kick me in the face