I don’t know about you, but I really find it strange that people have this need to feel superior to other folks and they do that by insulting them. Whether it be over something trivial or over something very problematic like racism, it gives them a weird pleasure to put others down.

This white woman seems to be made from the same fabric looking at how insensitive she was during family dinner. Her daughter’s girlfriend is white but has black adoptive parents, so the mom had the audacity to insult them! Read on to find out what the original poster (OP) did.

More info: Reddit

If you don’t stand against racism, you are just as complicit, as it’s a social evil that needs to be fought vocally

The 21-year-old poster is a white woman, who was adopted by black parents, and she has been dating her girlfriend (Winter) for 2 years

Winter invited her for a family dinner at her parent’s house, where things got ugly, as her mom made some really awful racist comments about the poster’s parents

The poster just couldn’t stand this, and she literally stormed out in rage and tears, while nobody said anything about it, not even her girlfriend

Now, she refuses to go back to Winter’s house until her mom apologizes, but the racist woman is spreading rumors that the poster is disrespectful

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about a harrowing incident that happened to her. She’s a 21-year-old white woman, but she was adopted by black parents, who raised her as their own. She also has a 23-year-old girlfriend (Winter), and they have been together for 2 years, and they are soon moving in together.

Winter wants OP to know her family, so she invited her for a family dinner at her parents’ house, where her siblings and grandparents were also there. Things were going great until Winter’s mom brought up the topic about the poster’s parents, and kept weirdly enquiring about how it must have been “different” for her growing up.

Probably confused, the poster replied that no, it was just normal for her, but the woman just kept pushing to a point where she just crossed all boundaries. She literally laughed while she said, “at least you don’t talk like you’re from the ghetto!” As if that wasn’t horrible in itself, nobody said a word while this whole thing was going on, and OP simply had enough.

She told her that it was rude, but when she still didn’t stop, the poster stormed off in anger. She was also frustrated that her girlfriend didn’t back her up, and she told her she was never returning there until her mom apologized. However, this woman has zero shame as she went around telling everyone that OP was “disrespectful” to her. Ugh, truly a monster, just like the poster said!

Unfortunately, racism against black people is increasing in the US and 8 out of 10 African Americans encounter racism. That’s a really sad statistic, is it not? However, when there are people like Winter’s mother, it’s not a big surprise. The woman is not only racist but doesn’t even have proper etiquette as she invited a guest and insulted her.

Netizens were aghast by her comments, and they expressed their sympathies that OP had to go through all that. Folks also called out how she immediately played the victim card after the poster stormed out and tried to pin the blame on our lady. Experts suggest that people might do this to shirk away from accountability of their behavior, and that’s exactly what the woman did.

There was another thing that really bothered netizens, which was the complete silence from Winter. As the poster’s girlfriend, it was her job to stand up against her mom, but her not saying anything made her complicit in racism. It has been observed that to maintain healthy relationships, it’s important for partners to be equally supportive of each other.

Folks online asked the poster whether she really wanted to end up with someone who didn’t stand up for her. Some even commented that her silence was a red flag and a big enough reason to break up. They also pointed out that even Winter might be a closeted racist and to beware of her. I hope the poster thinks about all these things and makes a decision that’s right for her.

If you encountered something similar, how would you handle it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks were obviously horrified by the racist woman, but they were more concerned that Winter didn’t stand up for the poster

