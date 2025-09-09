“That’s Rude”: Guy Lets His GF’s Kid Sleep In Roommate’s Bed, Angry When Kid Is Kicked Out

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all had moments where we come home from work expecting peace, only to be met with the unexpected, which could absolutely throw you off. Imagine dragging yourself through the front door after a long shift, and instead of your bed welcoming you, someone else’s child is tucked in under your sheets.

That’s what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), and no, it wasn’t an accident. After returning from work to find a child in their bed, they were upset and asked the child to move. However, this didn’t sit well with the OP’s roommate.

The author returned home from work to find their roommate’s girlfriend’s 5-year-old child sleeping in their bed

Noticing that other beds were available in the kids’ room, they asked the child to move so they could reclaim their own bed

The roommate became angry, insisting that they should have slept in the kids’ bed instead

In an update, they clarified the situation, emphasizing that it wasn’t about the child personally, and later updated that the roommate and girlfriend broke up, likely resolving the issue

The OP returned home one evening to find their roommate’s girlfriend’s five-year-old child in their bed. While they noted that they didn’t mind guests in general, their one clear rule was that their personal space be respected. Given that there were multiple free beds in the kids’ room, the OP asked the child to move.

Instead of resolving things smoothly, the roommate reacted angrily and argued that the OP should have been the one to take the kids’ bed, leaving the child where they were. The OP pushed back, pointing out that their roommate knew they’d be home that night and should not have placed anyone in their bed in the first place.

To avoid confusion, the OP explained that the child wasn’t in the wrong room by mistake, but rather that they had been intentionally placed there by the girlfriend and roommate. The house setup included a kids’ room with three beds, two of which were unoccupied. The roommate’s own room was downstairs, while the OP’s and the kids’ rooms are upstairs.

Importantly, this wasn’t about privacy for the couple, since the bedroom arrangements are separated. In the end, the OP stood their ground. And while they initially turned to netizens for backup, the saga took an unexpected turn when the roommate and his girlfriend broke up. With that, the chances of a bedtime trespass happening again dropped significantly.

SpareRoom acknowledges that while living with a roommate offers many benefits, it can get very difficult as protecting personal privacy is a primary concern for residents, and without these boundaries, conflicts can arise, making shared housing stressful and challenging.

According to Stone Horizon, something that plays up among individuals when living together is entitlement, and they explain that entitlement in shared living situations often shows up when individuals disregard communal norms, expect others to adjust to their schedules or use their possessions without discussion, and fail to respect privacy or shared resources.

Maintaining both physical and emotional boundaries is essential in shared living spaces, and SharedEasy continues to build on this. They highlight that different forms of boundaries which must be respected in shared spaces include physical boundaries like knocking before entering bedrooms, keeping personal belongings private, and treating personal rooms as sanctuaries.

Furthermore, emotional boundaries involve respecting alone time, avoiding unsolicited advice, and acknowledging when someone needs personal space for stress or relaxation. Overall, these practices will go a long way in helping to maintain harmony and respect among roommates.

Netizens sided with the OP, insisting they were not in the wrong for asking the child to move. They emphasized that the issue wasn’t about the child but about respecting personal space. Others expressed disbelief at the roommate’s decision, noting how inappropriate it was to allow a guest’s child to sleep in someone else’s bed knowingly.

What would you have done in the OP’s shoes? Do you think they overreacted by asking the child to move, or was it completely reasonable? We would love to know your thoughts!

