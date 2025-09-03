Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
GF Has To Cancel Her Dream Vacation With BF Due To Work, Flabbergasted When He Invites Her Bestie
Couple sitting back to back looking upset in a living room, reflecting tension after dream vacation cancellation due to work.
Couples, Relationships

GF Has To Cancel Her Dream Vacation With BF Due To Work, Flabbergasted When He Invites Her Bestie

Interview With Expert
Just imagine you’ve been meticulously planning the trip of a lifetime with someone you love for months, maybe even years, and suddenly, life happens. Plans derail, dreams get delayed, and emotions run high. We get that.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself in a similar situation, and let’s just say, things got messy fast because instead of letting the vacation go to waste, he thought to invite his girlfriend’s best friend. Suddenly, what seemed like a simple solution sparked drama that could make even a reality TV producer blush.

More info: Reddit

    Some mistakes are obvious the moment you make them, and inviting someone who isn’t your partner to take their place on a long-planned, intimate trip is definitely one of them

    Image credits: Maximilian Orlowsky / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author and his girlfriend had been planning a month-long dream vacation together for years, but the girlfriend had to cancel due to work obligations

    Image credit: throwthrowthro92

    Image credits: Vanessa Garcia / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He then invited his girlfriend’s best friend to take her place, aiming to cheer her up after her recent job loss

    Image credit: throwthrowthro92

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    His girlfriend found out and became upset, feeling uncomfortable with the idea of her partner vacationing alone with her best friend

    Image credit: throwthrowthro92

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Following this, he met with the best friend to explain the situation, apologized and told her it would be best if he went alone

    Image credit: throwthrowthro92

    The friend broke down in that moment and expressed her insecurities and jealousy, saying she had been looking forward to the trip but agreed not to go

    After three years together, the OP and his girlfriend had a month-long vacation lined up. It was carefully planned and eagerly anticipated, but life threw in an unwelcome twist when the girlfriend’s job obligations meant she couldn’t go. This left the OP devastated and scrambling to decide what to do with the trip they’d dreamed about for years.

    Not wanting to cancel, he turned to his girlfriend’s best friend who was between jobs, feeling down, and had always dreamed of a similar adventure. On paper, it seemed like a win-win because then, he wouldn’t waste the trip, and the friend would get the recharge she needed. However, he didn’t ask his girlfriend first and when she found out, she was far from thrilled.

    To her, it felt like her dream vacation was being hijacked, and the idea of her partner traveling alone with her best friend was awkward, to put it lightly. Realizing the situation was spiraling, he met with the best friend to talk things through, and he explained that his girlfriend wasn’t comfortable, apologized, and said he would go alone instead.

    The best friend broke down, confessing feelings of failure at work, in friendships, and in life. She admitted she sometimes felt overshadowed by her friend’s “perfect” life, and that the trip had been her chance to feel hopeful again. Still, she agreed not to come, but not before expressing admiration for him as a boyfriend.

    To understand why inviting a partner’s best friend on a trip might spark conflict, Bored Panda spoke with relationship coach and therapist Mildred Okonkwo, who explained that such a decision can feel like a breach of trust because it bypasses the partnership’s foundation of mutual respect and shared decision-making.

    “Vacations are often intimate experiences, so acting unilaterally can trigger feelings of exclusion, insecurity, or suspicion,” Okonkwo said, adding that it’s less about the someone being invited and more about the lack of communication and respect for the relationship.

    Image credits: beststudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “I personally wouldn’t recommend going on a trip alone with someone else who isn’t your partner, especially if it’s a month-long,” she continued, but provided an exception for traveling if both parties are present, if they all enjoy each other’s company or if the trip is part of a larger, balanced group gathering. However, she emphasized it shouldn’t be without one partner.

    Okonkwo also shared guidance on handling disappointment when plans fall through, like in the case of the OP. “Feeling disappointed is natural, but how couples respond can either bring them closer or create tension,” she said.

    “Acknowledge and validate each other’s emotions before looking for solutions, whether that’s planning a smaller getaway, enjoying a staycation, or setting a new goal to anticipate together,” she suggested, explaining that a trip’s true value isn’t just the destination, but it’s the memories and connection.

    Finally, Okonkwo offered advice for couples trying to balance compassion for friends while protecting their relationship. “It’s all about clear boundaries and open communication. You should decide together what feels comfortable from what personal details to share, to when to include friends in couple activities, but always check in before making decisions that involve friends.”

    Netizens didn’t hold back as they criticized the boyfriend’s judgment of inviting his girlfriend’s best friend on a month-long trip without asking first. They also pointed out that the best friend’s role was equally problematic, noting her jealousy and questionable loyalty.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the girlfriend overreacted, or was her response completely justified? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens expressed anger and disappointment at the author for asking the friend to go with him on the trip in the first place

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gf is obviously insecure about OP travelling without her. Seems crazy that she'd trust him less with bestie than with random travellers, but that's insecurity for you. Also suspicious that work came up last minute. Once your leave is approved, it takes a change in position to force you to cancel it, and even then there's usually compensation. So she either didn't put in for time off or is not telling the whole story. Either way, go see the world and find someone new.

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “suspicious that work came up last minute”: Not in the least. In software development, you may be working on Software that’s planned to ship in March, then marketing comes to you and says they wanna ship at Christmas instead, so that vacation you have planned may be magically canceled so you can meet your ship date. I can imagine the same happening to any industry that makes a product. Not suspicious in the last. Hey: Someone tell me what the comment about “part 3-7” means? It got nearly 800 upvotes, and I’m utterly baffled at what that could refer to. Thanks! (Oh, and this *mightta* worked had boyfriend mentioned it to GF first, but going behind her back? 😳 Mother Nature forgot to put a brain in his skull!)

    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeez, what a moron that guy is. Even I wouldn't be that stupid as to assume something like this could happen innocently and nobody would have a problem with it. Besides which, I don't think it would have been innocent from the BF's comments.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously the girlfriend should be in charge of what this person does.

