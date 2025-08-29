Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

GF Alarmed As BF Treats Kind Roomie Like The Help And Orders Him To Do Chores Like He’s The Boss
Man washing dishes in kitchen, illustrating chores and roomie treated like help by boss-like boyfriend behavior.
Entitled People, Relationships

GF Alarmed As BF Treats Kind Roomie Like The Help And Orders Him To Do Chores Like He’s The Boss

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all had that one roommate who does a little too much, or a little too little. Maybe they leave socks in the fridge, or maybe they transform into your personal maid without being asked. Either way, living with someone is an adventure in which you can’t always predict its ending.

That’s exactly the situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself analyzing when her boyfriend moved into his roommate’s house. At first, it seemed innocent enough, but as time went on, she noticed that the dynamic between the two men started shifting, and not in a healthy way.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes, the way your partner treats the people around them can tell you more than words ever will

    Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s boyfriend moved into his roommate’s house, where the roommate occasionally helped with chores like washing dishes and taking out trash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Throwaway_dot234 / Reddit

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At first, the boyfriend was annoyed by the roommate’s involvement and warned him to stop touching his things

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Throwaway_dot234

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Over time, the boyfriend began demanding the roommate do chores for him, justifying it with long work hours, and spoke bluntly when making requests

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Throwaway_dot234 / Reddit

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author became concerned about his entitled behavior, noticing the roommate’s constant apologizing

    The OP explained that her boyfriend lived with a roommate who had rented the place to him. In the beginning, her boyfriend wasn’t very thrilled about the roommate washing his dishes or getting his trash from the bathroom.

    Due to this, he asked the roommate to stop touching his things, which he apologized for even though the OP was certain he had just been helping out. However, with her boyfriend’s busy job, he then demanded that the roommate wash his dishes because it was just “common sense”. Naturally, this left the roommate confused, especially after being asked not to touch his things.

    When the OP confronted her boyfriend for speaking to the roommate in such a manner, he brushed it off, saying he was just “blunt”. However, the OP noticed that the roommate apologized constantly as though he was always walking on eggshells around her boyfriend.

    She asked her boyfriend to apologize to his roommate, but he claimed that she was being too sensitive. Now she’s stuck questioning not just the living arrangement, but her boyfriend’s character.

    To better understand the dynamics in this story, Bored Panda spoke with clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that someone might over-apologize or act submissively even when they technically hold more power due to internal patterns shaped by early experiences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “People who hold power can behave submissively because their nervous system has learned that asserting themselves feels unsafe,” she said. Over-accommodating, she added, becomes a way to manage anxiety and avoid perceived rejection or anger, even when they technically have control.

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    We also asked Madondo how a person’s behavior toward roommates can reveal character traits and potential red flags in romantic relationships as in the case of the OP. She pointed out that how someone manages shared spaces, responsibilities, and minor conflicts often mirrors how they handle accountability and respect in partnerships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Honestly, everyday co-living challenges actually serve as a microcosm for emotional give-and-take and compromise as it offers insight into how someone might navigate intimacy and partnership dynamics over time.”

    She built on this by explaining that observing a partner’s treatment of others, whether they be roommates, friends, or colleagues, can indicate how they’ll behave long-term in a relationship. In fact, Madondo emphasized that it can be very telling. “Interactions with others often reveal default patterns of respect, empathy, and conflict management.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Someone who communicates openly, listens actively, and balances their needs with others’ is likely to carry those habits into a romantic relationship. Conversely, dismissing boundaries or displaying passive-aggressiveness often continues in private. “I say this all the time, a person’s attitude is far more predictive of long-term compatibility than first impressions or chemistry.”

    Netizens criticized the OP for being entitled, disrespectful, and completely out of line given he’s only renting a room. They stressed that the dishes are his responsibility, regardless of how many hours he works. They also pointed out the clear power imbalance, painting the boyfriend as a bully whose behavior raises major red flags.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP is right to be concerned, or is she overreacting? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens affirmed that she wasn’t overreacting for feeling uneasy about what this reveals about her boyfriend’s character and asked her to watch out for the red flags

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    0

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT