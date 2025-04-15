So, to give credit where credit is due, we put together a new list of the funniest coworkers we found on the internet. Thank you for making it all bearable!

After all, who better understands what it's like to use your outdated office software or put up with your equally outdated boss? You're in the same boat!

There are a million reasons why your workday might take a turn for the worse, and if anyone can lift your spirits, it's your colleague.

#1 A Total Mad Lad I Used To Work With Share icon

#2 My “Going Away” Cake From My Last Day At Work At An IT Company Share icon

#3 Guys Helping With A Break-Up Share icon

#4 My Coworker Dropped A Part On His Foot And Broke A Toe, I Got Him A Care Package Share icon

#5 Oh, This Is Evil Share icon

#6 Put A “Caution Wet Floor” Sign Atop Of A Giant Floaty Mat. Swimmers & Colleagues Got A Kick Out Of It Share icon

#7 Well Share icon

#8 Day 10 Of Nobody Noticing The April Fool's Prank Share icon

#9 She Got Priorities Share icon

#10 Coworker Went On Vacation For Three Weeks Share icon

#11 Peak Performance Is Realizing Every Day Can Be Your First Day If You Believe In Yourself Enough Share icon

#12 My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge Share icon

#13 My Coworker Cut Her Hand Open Making Avocado Toast And Had To Get Stitches. Today, I Had This Ready In Her Office When She Came Into Work Share icon

#14 My Coworker Went On Maternity Leave, So We Decided To Grow A Lawn On Her Desk Share icon

#15 Not Everyone Can Handle Goodbyes Share icon I work at a big box store and a new location opened up a few towns over. A lot of my coworkers transfered to that new location. Most said goodbye in person.



#16 Coworker Covered My Reverse Camera Share icon

#17 Wrapped My Boss's Office Up In Wrapping Paper Share icon

#18 A Coworker Got This For Me (My Name Is Matt) Share icon

#19 It’s My Coworker’s Last Day So I Made Her The Jello Stapler Share icon

#20 The Card My Coworkers Made Me After Being Hospitalized From Sepsis, Pyelonephritis, And Hydronephrosis Due To A Kidney Stone Causing A Complete Obstruction Of My Ureter Share icon

#21 I Work At A Vet Hospital. Just Left The Morning Crew A Little April Fool's Surprise Share icon

#22 Mad Lad Tries To Start A Contest At My Work. Can You Help Make Him Regret It? Share icon

#23 My Brother Is Out Of Control Share icon

#24 He Should Be Given A Medal Of Sorts Share icon

#25 Coworker Made This For Me After I Spent The Whole Day Replacing The Cat On A New Xc90 Share icon

#26 Glued A Picture Of My Coworker To The Bottom Of His Mug Share icon

#27 I Set Up A Double Prank For My Colleague Tomorrow Share icon

#28 Micheal Myers Nov. 1st When M**der Stops Paying The Bills. Me And My Coworkers In The Shop All Dressed Up As Myers Today Share icon

#29 Why Are They Mad, It's A Good Movie Share icon

#30 Coworker Brought Little Crabs Back From His Trip To Japan, So Like A Sane Person, Instead Of Eating One, I Glued Some 3D Printed Legs Onto Him Share icon

#31 A Coworker Made A Funny Note Share icon

#32 My Coworkers Are Not Gonna Be Expecting A Thing! I've Been Plotting This For Months Share icon

#33 Schrödinger's Catgirl Share icon

#34 Rock Share icon

#35 My The Force Save Us From This Mad Office Worker Share icon

#36 They'll Forever Wonder Who Share icon

#37 It Is My Colleague's Birthday Share icon

#38 Gifted This To My Coworker As A Joke, But He Hung It Up Share icon

#39 My Coworker Makes Signs For The Service Desk With Rotating Topics Share icon

#40 Andrew Share icon

#41 Pan Of Brownies Were Brought Into Work Today Share icon

#42 The Phantom Spoon Thief Strikes Again Share icon

#43 Madad Is Taking Back His Fart Throne Share icon

#44 Coworkers Didn't Want To Get The Ladder From The Car Share icon

#45 Today Was My Last Day At Work And This Is What I Got From My Colleagues. I Will Really Miss Them Share icon

#46 When Your Coworker Takes Friday Off Share icon

#47 Picture On My Colleague's Desk Share icon

#48 Hope My Coworkers Appreciate My Gingerbread Cheesecake Share icon

#49 Coworker Using My Echo Is Affecting My Spotify Share icon We have been wrestling for control for an hour and I have no way of contacting him to let him know. So I've added several children's songs to the queue so after every song he plays the next one will be a children's song.



#50 Geology Is Minecraft? Share icon

#51 Can’t Do Anything These Days Share icon

#52 Old Women Share icon

#53 My Coworker Sent This To Me. I Don't Know If There Are Any Police Force On Earth That Can Stop Him. Help, I'm Scared Share icon

#54 Pulled Into The Site This Morning And Saw This On My Coworker’s Truck Share icon

#55 My Coworker Put These Up And Said It Defines Our Relationship. I’m The One On The Left Share icon

#56 I Wanted To Leave The Shop. Such Nice Coworkers Share icon

#57 Coworkers New Bumper Share icon

#58 I Work At Trader Joe's And It Was My Coworker's Last Day, So The Mates Did This To Her Car Share icon

#59 Package Share icon

#60 Coworker Brought In An Entire Milk Jug And Cereal Box To Make Cereal At Work Share icon

#61 He Wants All The Smoke Share icon

#62 A Colleague Walked Into A Tree At Work And Gave Himself A Concussion. We've Started Calling Him George (Of The Jungle) And Thought He Might Find These Useful Share icon

#63 A Good Friend And Coworker Of Mine Made A Plush Version Of Our Coach Share icon

#64 Someone Is A Real Jokester At The Probation Office Share icon

#65 I Am Dying Share icon

