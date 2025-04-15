65 Funny Coworkers Who Deserve A Raise For Their Humor (New Pics)
There are a million reasons why your workday might take a turn for the worse, and if anyone can lift your spirits, it's your colleague.
After all, who better understands what it's like to use your outdated office software or put up with your equally outdated boss? You're in the same boat!
So, to give credit where credit is due, we put together a new list of the funniest coworkers we found on the internet. Thank you for making it all bearable!
A Total Mad Lad I Used To Work With
My “Going Away” Cake From My Last Day At Work At An IT Company
Guys Helping With A Break-Up
My Coworker Dropped A Part On His Foot And Broke A Toe, I Got Him A Care Package
Oh, This Is Evil
Put A “Caution Wet Floor” Sign Atop Of A Giant Floaty Mat. Swimmers & Colleagues Got A Kick Out Of It
Well
Day 10 Of Nobody Noticing The April Fool's Prank
Coworker Went On Vacation For Three Weeks
Peak Performance Is Realizing Every Day Can Be Your First Day If You Believe In Yourself Enough
My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge
My Coworker Cut Her Hand Open Making Avocado Toast And Had To Get Stitches. Today, I Had This Ready In Her Office When She Came Into Work
My Coworker Went On Maternity Leave, So We Decided To Grow A Lawn On Her Desk
Not Everyone Can Handle Goodbyes
I work at a big box store and a new location opened up a few towns over. A lot of my coworkers transfered to that new location. Most said goodbye in person.
Coworker Covered My Reverse Camera
Wrapped My Boss's Office Up In Wrapping Paper
A Coworker Got This For Me (My Name Is Matt)
It’s My Coworker’s Last Day So I Made Her The Jello Stapler
The Card My Coworkers Made Me After Being Hospitalized From Sepsis, Pyelonephritis, And Hydronephrosis Due To A Kidney Stone Causing A Complete Obstruction Of My Ureter
I Work At A Vet Hospital. Just Left The Morning Crew A Little April Fool's Surprise
Mad Lad Tries To Start A Contest At My Work. Can You Help Make Him Regret It?
My Brother Is Out Of Control
He Should Be Given A Medal Of Sorts
Coworker Made This For Me After I Spent The Whole Day Replacing The Cat On A New Xc90
Glued A Picture Of My Coworker To The Bottom Of His Mug
I Set Up A Double Prank For My Colleague Tomorrow
Micheal Myers Nov. 1st When M**der Stops Paying The Bills. Me And My Coworkers In The Shop All Dressed Up As Myers Today
Why Are They Mad, It's A Good Movie
Coworker Brought Little Crabs Back From His Trip To Japan, So Like A Sane Person, Instead Of Eating One, I Glued Some 3D Printed Legs Onto Him
A Coworker Made A Funny Note
My Coworkers Are Not Gonna Be Expecting A Thing! I've Been Plotting This For Months
A rule we had back in my younger years when it came to office pranks. Food, of all kind, was off limits.
Schrödinger's Catgirl
Rock
My The Force Save Us From This Mad Office Worker
They'll Forever Wonder Who
It Is My Colleague's Birthday
Gifted This To My Coworker As A Joke, But He Hung It Up
My Coworker Makes Signs For The Service Desk With Rotating Topics
Andrew
Pan Of Brownies Were Brought Into Work Today
The Phantom Spoon Thief Strikes Again
Madad Is Taking Back His Fart Throne
Coworkers Didn't Want To Get The Ladder From The Car
Today Was My Last Day At Work And This Is What I Got From My Colleagues. I Will Really Miss Them
When Your Coworker Takes Friday Off
Picture On My Colleague's Desk
Hope My Coworkers Appreciate My Gingerbread Cheesecake
Coworker Using My Echo Is Affecting My Spotify
We have been wrestling for control for an hour and I have no way of contacting him to let him know. So I've added several children's songs to the queue so after every song he plays the next one will be a children's song.
Geology Is Minecraft?
Can’t Do Anything These Days
My Coworker Sent This To Me. I Don't Know If There Are Any Police Force On Earth That Can Stop Him. Help, I'm Scared
Pulled Into The Site This Morning And Saw This On My Coworker’s Truck
My Coworker Put These Up And Said It Defines Our Relationship. I’m The One On The Left
I Wanted To Leave The Shop. Such Nice Coworkers
Coworkers New Bumper
I Work At Trader Joe's And It Was My Coworker's Last Day, So The Mates Did This To Her Car
Package
Coworker Brought In An Entire Milk Jug And Cereal Box To Make Cereal At Work
He Wants All The Smoke
A Colleague Walked Into A Tree At Work And Gave Himself A Concussion. We've Started Calling Him George (Of The Jungle) And Thought He Might Find These Useful
A Good Friend And Coworker Of Mine Made A Plush Version Of Our Coach
Someone Is A Real Jokester At The Probation Office
I Am Dying
I dunno, I expected more - these seemed pretty weak.
