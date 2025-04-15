ADVERTISEMENT

There are a million reasons why your workday might take a turn for the worse, and if anyone can lift your spirits, it's your colleague.

After all, who better understands what it's like to use your outdated office software or put up with your equally outdated boss? You're in the same boat!

So, to give credit where credit is due, we put together a new list of the funniest coworkers we found on the internet. Thank you for making it all bearable!

A Total Mad Lad I Used To Work With

Funny coworker story about a raccoon trash incident at a dog daycare facility.

    My “Going Away” Cake From My Last Day At Work At An IT Company

    Cake with Windows XP error message, "Job failed successfully," showcasing humorous coworker creativity.

    Guys Helping With A Break-Up

    Humorous coworker suggests mac and cheese to cheer up a colleague after a breakup.

    My Coworker Dropped A Part On His Foot And Broke A Toe, I Got Him A Care Package

    Funny coworkers stockpile candy bars and soda on a workbench.

    Oh, This Is Evil

    Funny coworkers prank with a soap dispenser labeled as "Ketchup" in an office bathroom.

    Put A “Caution Wet Floor” Sign Atop Of A Giant Floaty Mat. Swimmers & Colleagues Got A Kick Out Of It

    A yellow caution sign humorously floats on a swim lane in the pool.

    Well

    Text exchange in a breakroom about funny ways to handle wills, showcasing coworkers' humor.

    Day 10 Of Nobody Noticing The April Fool's Prank

    Funny coworkers' humor sign: "Employees must stop crying before returning to work," in an office bathroom mirror.

    She Got Priorities

    Tweet about a coworker's funny Zoom call moment, involving an emergency stash of biscuits.

    Coworker Went On Vacation For Three Weeks

    Cardboard office setup showing humorous coworkers' creativity.

    Peak Performance Is Realizing Every Day Can Be Your First Day If You Believe In Yourself Enough

    Coworker's humorous excuse: "Sorry, it's my first day!" used for two years, shared in a tweet with high engagement.

    My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge

    Humorous coworkers' fridge prank with a labeled breastmilk bag next to protein drinks.

    My Coworker Cut Her Hand Open Making Avocado Toast And Had To Get Stitches. Today, I Had This Ready In Her Office When She Came Into Work

    Funny coworkers display a sign showing 3 days without an avocado-related injury.

    My Coworker Went On Maternity Leave, So We Decided To Grow A Lawn On Her Desk

    Humorous coworker's cubicle with grass-covered desk, garden gnome, and fun decor.

    Not Everyone Can Handle Goodbyes

    Sticky notes with a humorous hamster drawing on a toilet, showcasing funny coworkers and their creativity.

    I work at a big box store and a new location opened up a few towns over. A lot of my coworkers transfered to that new location. Most said goodbye in person.

    Coworker Covered My Reverse Camera

    Backup camera displaying a large funny face, illustrating coworkers' humor in a car safety message.

    Wrapped My Boss's Office Up In Wrapping Paper

    Office prank with everything covered in orange wrap, showcasing a coworker's humor.

    A Coworker Got This For Me (My Name Is Matt)

    A doormat with humor, placed at an office entrance, reads "Hi. I'm Mat."

    It’s My Coworker’s Last Day So I Made Her The Jello Stapler

    A stapler encased in yellow gelatin, showcasing a funny coworker's humor on a white plate.

    The Card My Coworkers Made Me After Being Hospitalized From Sepsis, Pyelonephritis, And Hydronephrosis Due To A Kidney Stone Causing A Complete Obstruction Of My Ureter

    Funny coworkers humor card with cute kidney illustrations saying "You Rock."

    I Work At A Vet Hospital. Just Left The Morning Crew A Little April Fool's Surprise

    Box with bunny-shaped candies, a note saying "These bunnies need homes," left at a closed door; a funny coworker prank.

    Mad Lad Tries To Start A Contest At My Work. Can You Help Make Him Regret It?

    Coworker's funny Chewbacca roar contest flyer with a $50 prize for best impersonation.

    My Brother Is Out Of Control

    Coworker humor text about changing the office coffee machine to Spanish, with a playful emoji included.

    He Should Be Given A Medal Of Sorts

    Tweet about a coworker's humorous story of being banned from a North Dakota bar for 30 years, highlighting their humor.

    Coworker Made This For Me After I Spent The Whole Day Replacing The Cat On A New Xc90

    Funny coworkers meme about a long install time, showing a cartoon character reading, "Am I disabled?"

    Glued A Picture Of My Coworker To The Bottom Of His Mug

    Man humorously sips from cup, reflection creates funny coworker moment deserving a raise for creativity.

    I Set Up A Double Prank For My Colleague Tomorrow

    Mouse prank by funny coworkers, featuring a hand-drawn OK sign under the mouse.

    Micheal Myers Nov. 1st When M**der Stops Paying The Bills. Me And My Coworkers In The Shop All Dressed Up As Myers Today

    Humorous coworker in a Michael Myers mask working in an auto repair shop setting, entertaining colleagues with funny antics.

    Why Are They Mad, It's A Good Movie

    Humorous coworker replaces a light bulb with a Madagascar DVD in a light fixture at work.

    Coworker Brought Little Crabs Back From His Trip To Japan, So Like A Sane Person, Instead Of Eating One, I Glued Some 3D Printed Legs Onto Him

    A crab shell with human-like legs on foam, showcasing a coworker's humor.

    A Coworker Made A Funny Note

    "Restroom door with 'Meeting In Progress' sign, showcasing funny coworkers' humor."

    My Coworkers Are Not Gonna Be Expecting A Thing! I've Been Plotting This For Months

    Funny coworkers set up donuts on a counter with hot sauce and mayo for a humorous prank.

    Schrödinger's Catgirl

    Coworker humor with a lab coat and cat ears costume, leading to a Schrödinger's catgirl joke in the physics department.

    Rock

    Coworkers exchange rocks to cope with texture experiences, displaying humor in their interaction.

    My The Force Save Us From This Mad Office Worker

    Coworker humor post online about writing "May the 4th be with you" on work document, causing amusement and reactions.

    They'll Forever Wonder Who

    Tweet by Rodney Lacroix humorously sharing a prank involving coworkers and a goodbye card.

    It Is My Colleague's Birthday

    Office desk with funny birthday prank setup, featuring a sign reading "IT IS YOUR BIRTHDAY" and small balloons.

    Gifted This To My Coworker As A Joke, But He Hung It Up

    Side mirror with "dumber" humorously written instead of "closer," showing funny coworkers' creativity.

    My Coworker Makes Signs For The Service Desk With Rotating Topics

    A humorous note about an eclipse written on a transparent board by a witty coworker.

    Andrew

    Coworker's funny comment about speaking Japanese, jokingly called "speakin Naruto," shows off workplace humor.

    Pan Of Brownies Were Brought Into Work Today

    Brown paper E's arranged on a baking tray as a humorous prank by a creative coworker.

    The Phantom Spoon Thief Strikes Again

    Humorous coworkers' note asking about a missing spoon with a printed image and plea for its return.

    Madad Is Taking Back His Fart Throne

    Post about seeking humorous ways to increase flatulence at work for fun among coworkers.

    Coworkers Didn't Want To Get The Ladder From The Car

    Two funny coworkers using one another for height to reach a high electrical panel in a utility room.

    Today Was My Last Day At Work And This Is What I Got From My Colleagues. I Will Really Miss Them

    Rock in a gift box with a humorous note, showcasing funny coworkers and their humor at the office.

    When Your Coworker Takes Friday Off

    Colorful prank in an office cubicle with photos of coworkers covering the walls and desk, showcasing humor at work.

    Picture On My Colleague's Desk

    Framed photo of a giraffe with its mouth open, humorously displayed on an office desk.

    Hope My Coworkers Appreciate My Gingerbread Cheesecake

    Humorous coworkers' cake with playful icing decorations and a "Danger" cookie sign.

    Coworker Using My Echo Is Affecting My Spotify

    Funny coworkers' playlist showing DJ Kool and children's songs queuing.

    We have been wrestling for control for an hour and I have no way of contacting him to let him know. So I've added several children's songs to the queue so after every song he plays the next one will be a children's song.

    Geology Is Minecraft?

    Funny coworkers share geology safety humor and a lazy gypsum sampling story.

    Can’t Do Anything These Days

    Social media post humorously describing coworker's day and a funny exchange about howling like a sad dog.

    Old Women

    Coworker humor shared in a funny social media post about an amusing comment from an older colleague.

    My Coworker Sent This To Me. I Don't Know If There Are Any Police Force On Earth That Can Stop Him. Help, I'm Scared

    A laptop with a humorous message, showing the classic Windows XP wallpaper.

    Pulled Into The Site This Morning And Saw This On My Coworker’s Truck

    Decal on red truck with humorous silhouette and "I'm Essential" text, highlighting funny coworkers.

    My Coworker Put These Up And Said It Defines Our Relationship. I’m The One On The Left

    Funny coworkers' meme photos on an office cubicle wall display humor at work.

    I Wanted To Leave The Shop. Such Nice Coworkers

    Funny coworkers wrap a truck in plastic wrap with "Happy Birthday" written on it in a parking lot.

    Coworkers New Bumper

    A white car with a humorous makeshift wooden bumper, showcasing the creativity of funny coworkers.

    I Work At Trader Joe's And It Was My Coworker's Last Day, So The Mates Did This To Her Car

    Car covered with plastic wrap, flowers, and petals as a funny coworker prank, showcasing office humor.

    Package

    Humorous coworker ritual for glitchy online order tracking, chanting “banished to the ocean” for drivers lost at sea.

    Coworker Brought In An Entire Milk Jug And Cereal Box To Make Cereal At Work

    A coworker humorously pours milk into a cereal bowl in the office.

    He Wants All The Smoke

    Man with cap and cigarette, humorously reviewing prank item in online post, showcasing funny coworkers.

    A Colleague Walked Into A Tree At Work And Gave Himself A Concussion. We've Started Calling Him George (Of The Jungle) And Thought He Might Find These Useful

    Pink signs on tree trunks in parking lot show coworkers' humor, reading "Watch Out!"

    A Good Friend And Coworker Of Mine Made A Plush Version Of Our Coach

    A knitted doll held in an office setting, showing a humor note reading “Pick! Pick! Pick!”.

    Someone Is A Real Jokester At The Probation Office

    Funny coworker labeled hand sanitizer bottle with "PROBATION," showcasing office humor.

    I Am Dying

    Humorous coworker shares avocado and pickle jokes in a text post.

