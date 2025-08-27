ADVERTISEMENT

They say living with friends is like trying to mix oil and water. Surely, it looks fine at first, but then one good shake later, you’re left wondering why your perfect match suddenly smells like cat pee and resentment.

For many people, roommates are either the best thing or the absolute bane of our existence. This story from today’s Original Poster (OP), however, manages to be a bit of both, starting off as the ideal living arrangement and ending in small claims court.

Moving in with friends always sounds like the start of a great chapter, but sometimes cozy living arrangements can turn into stressful battlegrounds

The author moved in with her ex-coworker, her fiancé, and their two dogs, bringing along her two cats until the friend demanded the cats be confined

lapsfordays

After arguments, she felt her cats were unsafe, moved out, and formally left the lease in January under an agreement that her ex-coworker would refund her $700 deposit

lapsfordays

When the ex-coworker and her fiancé refused to pay, falsely claiming the room was dirty, she took them to small claims court with photo and text evidence to support her case

lapsfordays

The magistrate ruled in her favor, awarding her $700 plus court fees which the ex-coworker and her fiancé ended up ultimately paying her despite stalling

At first, it all looked like the beginning of a wholesome sitcom with the OP and her ex-coworker, alongside the coworker’s fiancé, moving into a spacious house with a yard, perfect for their dogs and for the OP’s two cats. Everyone agreed on the pet situation, and it seemed like a win-win.

One of the OP’s cats took a while to warm up and only started exploring the house after a month. That’s when the ex co-worker suddenly decided cats upstairs were a problem, even though doors could have been shut or a gate installed. Solutions were offered, but the ex co-worker rejected every idea. Meanwhile, her dogs roamed freely, untrained and messy.

The balance tipped, and the OP began to feel like her cats were being unfairly restricted while the dogs got a free pass. After voicing out her concern again, the co-worker flat-out told her that if she didn’t like the new rules, she could leave. Shocked by the hostility, the OP broke down and soon after moved her cats out to her parents’ house, worried about their safety.

By January, she removed herself from the lease, but that was where the financial mess came in. It cost $300 to get off the lease, and she agreed to pay that fee if her ex coworker and her fiancé returned her $700 portion of the security deposit. Over text, they explicitly promised they would.

However, when the time came, they refused, claiming the room was messy, despite the OP’s video and photo evidence showing otherwise. Determined not to be bullied, she took them to small claims court and showed up with evidence. By the time the ruling came down, she won with the verdict that her ex-coworker now owed her $700 plus $180 in court fees.

Living with friends or family can be both comforting and challenging, and Moms Choice Awards affirms this. While familiarity offers a sense of ease, differences in values as well as cleanliness habits often cause tension, making clear communication and early negotiation essential. They also note that emotional dynamics can also become more intense, which may amplify conflicts and reveal less pleasant behaviors.

Curve Mag reveals that pet-related conflicts are a common source of tension among roommates, and that these issues often arise from unclear communication or boundaries regarding responsibilities like cleaning up after pets. They also add that messes, odors, and fur in shared spaces can lead to frustration, especially when roommates have different tolerance levels.

Attorney Aaron Hall highlights several key legal and practical rights for roommates when it comes to disputes, including access to necessary services, fair treatment, respect for boundaries, and tenant privacy. Sometimes, resolving disputes might require mediation or conflict resolution strategies to maintain a functional living environment.

However, preventing future conflicts, he notes, depends largely on establishing clear agreements and expectations at the start of a shared living arrangement. Open communication is essential, allowing roommates to express concerns, preferences, and responsibilities, which helps to create a more respectful and harmonious coexistence.

Netizens expressed relief and support for the OP, praising her for standing her ground and going through small claims court. They were happy to see justice served, and celebrated the fact that she got their money back. They criticized the ex-roommates’ unreasonable rules, pointing out that cats naturally explore and shouldn’t be confined to one room.

What do you think about this situation? Was the OP right to take the issue to court, or should they have just let the deposit go? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens expressed their happiness for the author, insisting that the ex-coworker’s rules were unreasonable

