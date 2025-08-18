Woman Retains Dog After Breakup, Ex Demands Updates, She Fills Inbox With Pics Of Dog Pooping

ADVERTISEMENT

Heartbreak after years of commitment is one of the hardest things to process. When someone you’ve built your life with suddenly leaves, especially for someone else, the feelings of betrayal and confusion can be overwhelming. For many, it’s not just about losing a partner, it’s also about losing the shared future you thought you were building together.

This is exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), who recently ended a seven-year engagement. After months of suspicions, she confirmed that her fiancé had been secretly involved with a younger woman he met online. However, he still had the audacity to ask for updates on their dog, to which she took a more creative approach he didn’t see coming.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Breakups have a way of stirring up every emotion in the book, from grief, anger, disbelief, and sometimes even the urge to get even

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author’s fiancé of seven years broke up with her for a younger woman he met on TikTok, moving her six states away shortly after their split

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Redgyy

Share icon

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

They shared a dog, and she decided to keep her in her own home, with the ex agreeing to it but asking for updates about the dog

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Redgyy

Share icon

Image credits: Aakash Malik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Instead of simple photos, she began taking daily pictures and videos of the dog pooping in hopes of sending them to him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Redgyy

In an update, she stated that she’s better off without him and is happier than she has ever been in years

The OP and her fiancé had been together for a whopping seven years. She started suspecting he was straying, especially after noticing how close he had become with a younger woman he met on TikTok. Each time she brought it up, he assured her that the woman was just his best friend.

But of course, the truth eventually surfaced, and not only was she right, but the day they broke up over “unrelated” issues, he immediately made his new relationship official online. Within weeks, he had moved the younger woman into his father’s house, six states away.

Now, the thing is, they shared a dog, but since the home belonged to her and she was already besties with the roommates’ dogs, she kept custody. Her ex agreed that the dog would have a more stable life with her, but then requested that she send updates and pictures from time to time. She agreed, promising to email him photos every few months so he could still see how the dog was doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little did he know that this promise would soon take on an unconventional twist, because here’s what the OP has been doing. Instead of cute snapshots of the dog snuggling or playing fetch, she has been taking pictures of her doing her business from every angle. Yes, every angle of their canine’s bathroom breaks, and she’s looking forward to delivering straight into his inbox.

To understand why the OP might have turned to such a petty form of revenge, Bored Panda reached out to clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that, from a psychological perspective, this type of behavior often points to deeper emotional processing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Using humor or pettiness as a form of revenge is less about cruelty and more about signaling, coping, and trying to regain a sense of balance amid emotional turmoil,” Madondo noted. She highlighted that it’s a natural response to feeling vulnerable, hurt, or powerless, allowing someone to reclaim control in a situation where they feel betrayed.

Share icon

Image credits: Redgyy / Imgur (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

We then asked Madondo how common it is for people to experience intense feelings of betrayal after a long-term relationship ends abruptly, to which she explained that “when we invest years of trust, intimacy, and shared experiences, their sudden choice to be with another can feel like the ground has been ripped out from under us.”

She further described that there’s usually a mix of anger, disbelief, and deep sadness that often accompanies such breakups, adding that while overwhelming, these emotions usually evolve over time toward understanding and personal growth.

Curious about the psychology behind petty revenge, we asked why some people feel compelled to act on these impulses, and Madondo responded, “When a relationship ends, especially with perceived betrayal, anger, hurt, and injustice often surge, and that prompts the mind to imagine ways to even the score. It’s a natural way of regaining a sense of control.”

She emphasized that these thoughts are usually fleeting and more about emotional processing than actual retaliation, noting that most people eventually move toward healthier coping strategies, like reflection, boundary-setting, or focusing on personal growth.

Finally, we explored what it says about someone’s emotional state when they channel their feelings through humor or pettiness. “Humor acts as a shield, letting people express anger or disappointment indirectly, while pettiness signals lingering hurt and a desire for acknowledgment without full confrontation,” Madondo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then cautioned that while these tactics can provide temporary relief, relying on them too heavily may keep emotional wounds active.

Netizens celebrated the OP’s clever approach to petty revenge, praising the creativity and humor behind sending photos of the dog. Many also offered playful ideas to take it even further, showing support for the OP’s sense of justice.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? How would you handle a situation where your ex asks for updates about something you now control? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens expressed their love for the author’s petty revenge and offered even more ideas to take it even further

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Redgyy / Imgur (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT