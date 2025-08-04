Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Finds Herself Revisiting Past Breakup After Friend Reveals She Was The Other Woman All Along
Young woman sitting on couch, revisiting past breakup, covering face with hands, appearing shocked and emotional.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Finds Herself Revisiting Past Breakup After Friend Reveals She Was The Other Woman All Along

Interview With Expert
It’s wild how life can be humming along smoothly, when suddenly, the past rises from the dead like it just missed the drama. You think you’ve healed, moved on, and even laugh about the old heartbreaks, until someone from the friend group casually drops a plot twist so sharp, it could slice through your new IKEA furniture.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), who thought her ex-boyfriend’s vanishing act years ago was just “one of those things.” No closure, no big deal, until a mutual friend revealed the real reason why he left.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some betrayals arrive quietly years later, disguised as casual conversations and half-smiles from people you once trusted

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author was suddenly broken up with by a longtime childhood friend, without explanation

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They continued to share a friend group, but she kept her distance from him after the breakup

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Years later, the ex’s new girlfriend, in the same friend group, revealed she had been sleeping with him during their relationship

    OP is now struggling with feeling blindsided and is unsure whether to share this with her current partner

    The OP had dated a longtime childhood friend, and everything seemed fine until it wasn’t. Without warning, he ended things, offering little to no explanation, and she was left confused, hurt, and with no closure. Still, life moved on. She found happiness with a new partner and a healthy relationship that has stood strong for nearly four years.

    Despite the breakup, the shared friend group with her ex remained. Although she no longer interacted with her ex, they continued to attend the same events. Things stayed civil, if slightly awkward. But then, her ex started dating a friend from the same circle. While catching up with the new girlfriend, the conversation started on a positive note.

    The OP was genuinely happy for her, noting how she’d previously dated toxic men. However, this was where the friend confessed that she had been sleeping with the OP’s ex for years, and that they’d slept together during the previous relationship. She also revealed that the ex only ended the relationship because he felt guilty for cheating.

    The friend thought she knew all along, but no, the OP actually felt blindsided. It has been nearly five years since the breakup, and she is happy in her current life, but the sudden revelation reopened old wounds. Understandably, she hasn’t told her current partner about the encounter. She fears it might come across as if she’s still hung up on her past.

    Even when a betrayal happened years ago, discovering it later can feel like a fresh wound. Bored Panda reached out to clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that “our brains don’t care when the pain happened, they care that it happened.”

    She added that learning new, painful truths can send our minds into emotional time travel, rewriting the story we thought we knew. “It’s not just the betrayal that hurts, but the realization or version that what we believed was safe actually wasn’t.” According to her, this “retroactive heartbreak” shakes trust, memory, and sometimes even identity.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When it comes to sharing such painful revelations with a current partner, Madondo encouraged openness, but with intention. “If this old betrayal is emotionally affecting you now, it’s definitely worth talking about,” she says.

    However, she cautioned against offloading unresolved pain just for the sake of it. “The key question to ask yourself is if it’s about connection or just catharsis.” If it risks causing unnecessary tension, she recommends processing it first with a therapist.

    So, how can someone heal without letting the past sabotage present relationships? Madondo suggested starting with self-reflection and emotional honesty. “I always recommend allowing yourself to feel the pain, but not letting it take the wheel. I know a lot of people would rather avoid the pain, but sometimes, it’s necessary.”

    “Not to be biased, but therapy usually offers a safe space to separate old hurt from current reality,” she joked, but added seriously that “journaling also helps as it can guide in identifying what was truly lost, be it trust or self-worth.” Ultimately, Madondo emphasized investing in the current relationships with openness and trust and not allowing the pain of the past to affect the present.

    Netizens urged the OP to reevaluate her entire social circle, emphasizing that the so-called “friend” crossed a line that can’t be walked back, and that silence from her ex only deepened the original hurt. They also encouraged her to talk to her current partner, making it clear that processing betrayal isn’t the same as holding on to an ex.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you tell your partner or leave it in the past? We would love to know your thoughts!

    In an update, the author stated that she had shared it with her current partner, who was supportive, but netizens urged her to reevaluate the whole friend group

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

