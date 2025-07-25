Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Expects GF To Get His Mom A Mother’s Day Gift After Just 8 Months Of Dating, She Is Shocked
Person holding flowers and a gift behind their back for a Mother's Day surprise with a man expecting a gift from his girlfriend.
Couples, Relationships

Man Expects GF To Get His Mom A Mother’s Day Gift After Just 8 Months Of Dating, She Is Shocked

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Dating can be full of surprising milestones. You know, like the first time you say, “I love you,” meet each other’s friends, or discover that your partner’s mom is somehow already your responsibility. Some people bring flowers to their first meeting with the in-laws. Others, apparently, are expected to send gifts before the first handshake.

After just eight months of dating, our Original Poster’s (OP) boyfriend began urging her to give gifts to his mother, someone she hadn’t even met yet. What followed was a conversation that left her questioning whether this was a normal part of building a relationship, or a sign of deeper issues around boundaries and expectations.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    In most relationships, there’s a natural order of events: dating, eventually meeting each other’s family, and then maybe stressing over what to get their mom for her birthday

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author has only been dating her boyfriend for eight months and hasn’t met his mother yet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Masaomine

    Image credits: Timur Weber/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On Mother’s Day, he asked her to get his mom a gift, which she declined, feeling it was too soon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Masaomine

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Later, for his mom’s birthday, he brought it up again, saying she now “owed” her a present

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Masaomine

    This left her feeling uncomfortable and she questioned whether this expectation was reasonable or a red flag

    The OP had been dating her boyfriend for about eight months when Mother’s Day came around. Surprisingly, he asked what she planned to get his mom, whom she had never even met, by the way. When she politely declined, he was visibly disappointed and suggested that since they were dating, his mom was “kind of like her future mother-in-law.”

    Understandably, the OP found this wildly premature. She explained that she wasn’t comfortable with the idea of gifting someone she didn’t even know, and that it would feel forced. Instead, she offered to bring a small gift if and when she actually met his mother.

    Just when she thought the awkwardness was over, her boyfriend came back with another request, this time for his mom’s birthday. When she reminded him that she still hadn’t been introduced to her, he told her that since she hadn’t gotten anything for his mom for Mother’s Day, she owed her a gift now.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This rubbed her the wrong way. Not only had she been emotionally supportive and generous in their relationship already, but the idea of “owing” someone she hadn’t met yet felt deeply transactional. And if we’re going to be honest, no one likes feeling like they’re part of a gift-based scoreboard.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    PsychCentral provides some insight into the concept of enmeshment, which refers to family relationships where healthy boundaries are missing, causing roles and responsibilities to become blurred. While closeness in a family is generally positive, enmeshed families take it too far that members become emotionally entangled in ways that hinder individual growth.

    With these dynamics, boundaries are essential not just within the family, but in dating relationships. Bonobology emphasizes that setting boundaries in a new relationship is key to creating mutual comfort, understanding, and respect as they help define what is acceptable and what isn’t, allowing both partners to feel secure while maintaining their individuality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They highlight that a critical part of this process includes identifying deal-breakers and non-negotiables, issues where compromise isn’t possible. Establishing these early on helps prevent misunderstandings and sets a foundation for a healthy, balanced relationship.

    As noted by Elephant Journal, all relationships experience highs and lows, which is completely normal. However, problems arise when one partner is consistently the only one asked to make compromises or sacrifices. They state that a healthy relationship requires both partners to contribute equally, not only in actions but also in emotional investment and decision-making.

    Netizens criticized the OP’s boyfriend, with many readers urging her to reconsider the relationship. They found his expectations unreasonable and pointed out the imbalance in his demands. They also raised red flags about potential control and financial manipulation.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would this be a deal-breaker for you, or would you give the relationship more time? We would love to know your thoughts!

    The author clarified that the boyfriend never got her mother anything when it came to him, and netizens were quick to label him a red flag

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    4

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jr_11 avatar
    J R
    J R
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP needs to run. This is the type of guy who will expect OP to plan every single holiday and birthday... but forget OP's birthday. Probably would expect Father's day gifts and then do nothing for OP when it's their turn to be celebrated.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah! The "momma's boy" and "you will be in charge of all gift giving" red flags are waving all over this relationship. Hope OP bailed on this loser.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not her mother, not her responsibility. At best he can ask her advice or help, but it's not "Mother-in-Law's day". It actually has nothing to do with parents originally, it's about returning to the "mother church". Anyway, he's 100% wrong - if you're a couple, you don't get different individual presents.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    jr_11 avatar
    J R
    J R
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP needs to run. This is the type of guy who will expect OP to plan every single holiday and birthday... but forget OP's birthday. Probably would expect Father's day gifts and then do nothing for OP when it's their turn to be celebrated.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah! The "momma's boy" and "you will be in charge of all gift giving" red flags are waving all over this relationship. Hope OP bailed on this loser.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not her mother, not her responsibility. At best he can ask her advice or help, but it's not "Mother-in-Law's day". It actually has nothing to do with parents originally, it's about returning to the "mother church". Anyway, he's 100% wrong - if you're a couple, you don't get different individual presents.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT