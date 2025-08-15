Woman Wants Friends To Bend As Per Her Travel Needs, Ghosts Them When They Refuse To Do It

ADVERTISEMENT

Milestone birthdays are often a time to bring close friends together, make memories, and celebrate the years ahead.

For today’s Original Poster’s (OP) friend, the plan was to do exactly that with a trip to Costa Rica with two of her closest friends, enjoying tropical landscapes and much-needed time away from everyday life. However, what began as an exciting plan eventually looked nothing like what was originally imagined, and the friendship was left hanging in the balance.

More info: Reddit

What was once effortless friendship can suddenly require negotiation, compromise, and understanding as priorities and availability change

Image credits: fxquadro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One of the author’s friends planned a birthday trip with her and another friend, who was reluctant to go because she had had a baby four months earlier

Image credits: Time_Particular6004

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micros / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The friends booked a five-day trip, but the other friend repeatedly suggested shortening or canceling her portion

Image credits: Time_Particular6004

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Attempts to compromise, including offering a private driver to ease her travel, failed as the friend ultimately withdrew completely from the trip

Image credits: Time_Particular6004

Since then, she has not communicated with either of them and has ignored messages, leaving the friendship strained

The OP’s friend invited her and another friend for a celebratory Costa Rica trip. While the birthday girl and the OP were excited, the other friend had just given birth four months earlier and made it clear she didn’t really want to go. Encouraged by her husband, she reluctantly agreed, but from the start, her enthusiasm was absent.

Costa Rica’s tricky one-lane meant travel days had to be planned carefully. The original 5-day itinerary already left little exploration time, but when the reluctant friend requested to leave even earlier, it would have meant sacrificing yet another day in the country. The OP and the other friend then decided to extend their trip without her, leading her to shorten her plans even further.

When the reluctant friend’s new return schedule risked eating into their trip even more, the other two suggested she take a private driver. They even offered to help cover the cost, and initially, the friend agreed, but later said she was uncomfortable traveling alone. Feeling the trip had become too complicated, the friend backed out entirely.

While the OP and the other friend expressed sadness, they didn’t push her to reconsider. After all, she’d been upfront about not wanting to go. However, three months later, she still hasn’t spoken to either of them. The OP suspects this might be part of a pattern, recalling past moments where the friend made situations about herself.

Image credits: pacoocimage / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Healthline explains that the postpartum period refers to the first six weeks after childbirth, though some experts suggest it can last up to six months. This phase is a particularly intense time for new mothers, as their bodies recover from childbirth while adjusting to hormonal fluctuations that can affect mood.

In addition to physical healing, new mothers often face challenges such as breastfeeding, sleep deprivation, and the broader adjustment to parenthood, especially for first-time mothers. Overall, this period demands significant physical, emotional, and mental care for both the parent and the newborn.

Adult friendships are constantly evolving, and these changes can bring about misunderstandings in friendships. Vox highlights that major life events, like moving, marriage, parenthood, career changes, illness, or loss, alter priorities and available time, and that these shifts can affect the stability friends provide one another, requiring flexibility and adaptation.

Wondermind points out several strategies for resolving conflicts between friends who have differing priorities. These include communicating openly and effectively, actively seeking to understand each other, and showing empathy. They state that friends should find common ground, focus on solutions instead of dwelling on problems, and practice forgiveness.

Netizens sided with the OP, emphasizing that the friend’s behavior was immature and that she and the other friend were not at fault for setting boundaries, as it was reasonable for the friends to prioritize their own vacation time. However, others were more critical, pointing out that a friend just four months postpartum may have legitimate reasons for not joining a trip.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the friend was justified in backing out, or should she have communicated differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

While some netizens believe the friend’s behavior is immature, others acknowledged that it wasn’t fair to expect her to travel, as she had just recently given birth

