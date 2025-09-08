Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Has Heavy Periods, Anemia, And Hair Fall Looking After Kid, Dad Is Busy Preparing For Marathons
Woman sitting on bed looking tired and stressed, representing heavy periods and anemia symptoms at night.
Mom Has Heavy Periods, Anemia, And Hair Fall Looking After Kid, Dad Is Busy Preparing For Marathons

I don’t know about you, but I am truly sick of gender stereotypes. I mean, how can we be “progressing,” yet inequality still persists literally throughout the whole world? It truly makes my blood boil that even today, women are subjected to discrimination almost every day.

Just look at this mom, who has barely slept for over 4 years, as her daughter has sleep apnea and keeps waking up all night long. Meanwhile, her partner is least bothered about it, as he wakes up only for his morning runs. Here’s all the drama that followed when she asked for his help!

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    It’s unfair that moms are expected to be on their toes when it comes to kids, while dads are least bothered

    Image credits: user15327819 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Due to her daughter’s possible sleep apnea, the poster has not been sleeping properly for the past 4 years, unlike her partner, who’s least bothered

    Image credits: Taurini

    Image credits: musefoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He wakes up only for his morning runs; meanwhile, her health is deteriorating due to lack of sleep, so one day she snapped

    Image credits: Taurini

    Image credits: Ambreen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She asked him to stop his running and help out on some days, but he got so grumpy over it that she’s the one who apologized to him

    Image credits: Taurini

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, he has agreed to help her twice a week, but lied and said that he never noticed how bad her health was getting, which further angered her

    Image credits: Taurini

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She also told him how she doesn’t feel valued, as he never considers her needs, even when she has always been supportive of him

    Image credits: Taurini

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He’s still grumpy about their arrangement and claimed that the poster needed therapy, and she completely lost it, as therapists clearly see that she’s struggling

    Image credits: Taurini

    She can’t even say she has someone to support her, so she’s extremely exhausted and really hopes that he keeps his word and helps out

    Today’s story is quite frustrating as the original poster (OP) tells us about the problems she’s facing because of her stubborn partner. She suspects that her daughter has sleep apnea, so for the past 4 years, the kid has been waking up all night long. The poor mom has also been staying up with her, while her partner, a deep sleeper, only wakes up for his morning runs.

    Just one night of no sleep can leave most of us with a throbbing headache, but 4 years of it sounds horrendous, right? It’s taking an awful toll on OP because this has disturbed her menstrual cycle, she got anemia, and she also has heavy hairfall! On the other hand, her partner acts oblivious to her suffering, as all he can focus on is running and preparing for marathons.

    One day, she just realized how unfair this is on her, so she snapped at her partner and told him to stop running so he could help her out. However, this got him all grumpy, and she was the one who ended up apologizing to him. When she vented online, netizens opened her eyes to how ridiculously unjust his behavior is, so she confronted him about it, but he acted all innocent.

    Apparently, he lied and said that he had no clue about her deteriorating health, when it was all very obvious. She told him how unloved she feels, even when she is always there for him and his marathons. Finally, he agreed to look after their kid twice a week so she can get her much-needed rest, and now she really hopes that he will stick to his word, as she’s completely drained.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She sounds so exhausted that my heart just went out to her! We all read about how it’s affecting her body, but let’s not forget that it’s also harmful psychologically. In fact, experts claim that not getting enough sleep or poor-quality sleep can increase the risk for mental health disorders. The poster’s health has literally gone to the gallows, so how come her partner never noticed it?

    Netizens said that he sounds quite self-centered, and she shouldn’t have to ask him all this. Sadly, data suggests that up to 81% of all caregivers, formal and informal, are female, and they may spend as much as 50% more time giving care than males. It’s all because of men like OP’s partner, who don’t realize that the responsibility for their children should be taken by both parents equally.

    Isn’t it heartbreaking that due to these awful traditional gender norms, a woman’s health is considered inferior compared to a man’s? Research also suggests that gender roles can have a significant impact on our relationships by creating power imbalances and limiting our ability to express ourselves authentically. This might be the reason why OP kept doing it for the last 4 years.

    The poster also said that there were times when she even resented her daughter because of how tired she always feels, and this made her feel guilty. Above all, the most bone-chilling thing is that she’s so exhausted, OP almost wishes she would pass away. Honestly, no person should be made to feel this way because of their partner’s lack of involvement with their child.

    Netizens really wondered whether she even needs to be with someone like that. What about you? What would you do if you were in her shoes?

    Folks online found her partner very shallow for acting so selfishly, and they strongly advised that she can’t keep functioning like this

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read more »

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

