Lady Called “Cruel” As She Refuses To Let Ex’s Stepkid Use Her Bathroom, Suspects He Wants To Snoop

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a reason that our partner turns into an “ex,” and after it happens, we don’t really want them around, do we? Much less, have them snooping around in our house behind our backs because god knows what they get up to.

Even the original poster (OP) was skeptical when her ex-husband kept insisting that she take his stepson to use the bathroom in her house. She’s not stupid, so obviously, she figured out that there was some ulterior motive and refused. Little did she know the drama that would follow. Read on to see what happened!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Exes can be really annoying, and it’s natural to want nothing to do with them

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s ex-husband came to pick up their kids, but he made an odd demand that she take his stepson to use her bathroom

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BonusWest5031

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

She is clearly aware of what kind of a snoopy person her ex is, so she refused, but when their son offered to take the kid, the man refused

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BonusWest5031

Later, he snapped at her via text and called her cruel for punishing the child, but netizens said that she was right to not let him in

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster thought that was the end, but she updated that when it was her turn to pick up the kids from his house, things just got weird

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BonusWest5031

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He was very persistent that she come inside his house, and even refused to let the kids go until she did

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BonusWest5031

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, she trusted her gut and refused to go inside, and even her kids came running down as his fiancée was the one stopping them

In today’s story, we dive into the life of Reddit user BonusWest5031, who is super suspicious of her conniving ex-husband. It all started when he showed up to pick up their kids with his future stepson, claiming that the kid had to pee really badly. Things turned weird when he kept insisting that OP take the child to the bathroom.

Our main lady knows him all too well, so of course, she said no way, and that he could take him to McDonald’s. She had a gut feeling that he wanted to snoop around her things during her absence, and the guy just refused to back down. Even their 11-year-old son got agitated and offered to take the kid to the bathroom. Strangely, though, the ex didn’t want that and just left.

Later, he texted the poster, calling her “cruel for punishing a child,” and said that she embarrassed them both in front of the kids. She vented online, but folks assured her that she had done nothing wrong. OP probably thought that was the end, but more drama ignited when she went to his house to pick up their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

He kept insisting that she come inside to take them, even when she refused multiple times! In fact, he also refused to let the children out until she did, while his fiancée was holding them hostage inside. Eventually, the kids broke free and ran out, but that didn’t stop OP from thinking that her ex was definitely up to something fishy.

Share icon

Image credits: user11281918 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The thing is, around 43% of people remain in contact with a former partner, but I am sure most of them only do it for the sake of their children. Besides, sharing custody can be a huge pain when someone is stuck with such an awful ex, just like the poster. Quite a few netizens said that they found this guy quite sketchy, and it was good that she trusted her gut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research suggests that some ex-partners resort to using their children as a weapon in an attempt to control or manipulate the situation. Folks pointed out that the guy was doing exactly that when he first tried to use his stepson to get into her house and then used their own kids to try to get her into his. Definitely a shady fellow, am I right or am I right?

ADVERTISEMENT

A few people advised the poster that she should document all this just to collect proof, if needed later on. Even lawyers claim that documentation plays a critical role during custody battles, and honestly, I think that’s really good advice. Many netizens wondered why the adults had to go to the door and pick up the kids, and they suggested curbside pickups.

That actually does make sense, and she should definitely bring it up in court. On the other hand, there were a few people who had some wild, wild theories about the ex. They claimed that the part where he was so adamant on getting her into his house definitely sounded like a horror movie, and that he also kidnapped his own kids by not letting them go.

What are your thoughts about his strange behavior? Let us know in the comments!

People raised their suspicions that the guy was definitely up to something, while some even joked that it sounded like some thriller movie

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT