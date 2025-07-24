ADVERTISEMENT

Some relationships hit a rough patch, others hit the pavement. But can love survive a chipped tooth and a bruised ego? Relationships are hard enough without surprise visits to the emergency room and emotional frostbite. And nothing says “maybe we’re not soulmates” like a faceplant into the pavement.

Because when one person’s dancing on tables and the other’s drawing up moral contracts, things might be heading for a breakup. And one Redditor knows this all too well, ending up single after giving his fiancée the silent treatment for getting drunk and landing herself in the hospital.

More info: Reddit

Some couples argue about who does the dishes, and others unravel after one wild night out

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One man ends up single after giving his fiancée the silent treatment for going out while he was away, getting drunk and ending up in a hospital

Image credits: yaroslav-astakhov- / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man was away on a business trip when his fiancée met up with a friend at a bar, had a few drinks and took a tumble

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman ends up in the hospital, so the man gives her the silent treatment for not letting him know she was going out

Image credits: anonymous

The man plans to break up with his fiancée but she beats him to it, ending their relationship

The OP (original poster) came home from a business trip, probably dreaming about lazy Sunday snuggles and maybe a celebratory brunch with his fiancée. But instead, he found himself sprinting to the hospital like some action movie husband, finding out his bride-to-be had drunkenly faceplanted into a curb in the middle of the night. Not exactly the romantic reunion he had in mind.

Apparently, while our guy was in a different time zone, his fiancée decided to get reacquainted with her college liver. She went out with a visiting friend, tossed back some wine, despite not drinking in years, somehow teleported to a bar, and woke up with a broken nose, chipped tooth, and a fiancé questioning everything.

When he saw her phone pinging at a hospital, the OP freaked out, raced to her, cried internally, but then he got mad. Like silent treatment mad. Why? Well, from his perspective, it wasn’t just about the injury – it was the complete 180 from the person he knew. The one who didn’t drink or disappear into the night without a text. The one he was supposed to marry.

Now, if you’re thinking “okay, but accidents happen,” you’re not alone. That’s exactly what she said when she eventually ended the engagement herself while the OP was still wondering if he should break up with her. She called the OP out for being emotionally distant when she needed support, saying she’s “a human, not a robot.” And honestly, preach. People mess up, we’re not built with breathalyzers.

And if your partner can’t forgive you if you mess up once, maybe it’s time to reconsider the relationship. Because love doesn’t always go out with a bang; sometimes it fizzles out with awkward silence and passive-aggressive glances over dinner.

Image credits: freepik/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

If you find yourself constantly feeling judged, walking on eggshells, or questioning your own instincts, it might be time to clean out that relationship closet and ask: does this still spark joy? If not, don’t wait for a dramatic incident to make the call.

Emotional distance, mismatched expectations, and the inability to support each other through mistakes can be signs that the relationship’s expiration date has passed. Healthy relationships are built on mutual respect, not surveillance. If someone needs to ask permission before they sip a drink or see a friend, that’s not love, that’s low-key dictatorship.

Controlling partners monitor your social life, flip out when you make independent decisions, and give you the silent treatment as punishment instead of talking things out. If you feel like you need to “ask for permission” before making basic life choices and suddenly every girls’ night or guys’ trip becomes a “threat,” it might be time to do some soul searching.

Sure, concern is normal, but when “I worry about you” turns into “I need to know where you are, what you’re doing, and who you’re with 24/7,” that’s not love, that’s a huge red flag.

What do you think of this story? Was the poster out of line for getting mad at his fiancée for going out without telling him? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens say the man is a jerk for the way he acted and his ex-fiancée deserves better