"A bird? But you're a fox photographer, aren't you?!" A comment I get so often when I post a bird photo. True, I adore foxes, but in fact I love (photographing) anything that breathes (with the exception of coots, that is). In recent years, foxes, with their captivating nature, have often succeeded in luring me to them. And I must admit that this has sometimes been at the expense of the birds. But that doesn't alter the fact that I love to see and capture these winged friends!

My approach to photographing foxes does not fundamentally differ from capturing birds. I just immerse myself in the species and I try to capture their personality or specific properties. Although you can roughly say that the level of intelligence of an animal determines the complexity of its character, every species has its own intriguing characteristics.

Whether it concerns foxes or birds; I have a preference for a certain 'connection' with an animal. I like to take personal and intimate photos and I prefer an animal to be completely comfortable and just doing what it would do without my presence.

If you would like to see some of my previous Bored Panda posts featuring fox photography, you can click here, here, here, here, here, here, here, or here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | roeselienraimond.com