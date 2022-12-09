Red foxes in the snow weren’t the most logical subject of choice when I started my Red & White Mission, years ago… Snow, in my country, is some kind of… curiosity. It might snow a few days a winter, but years can go by completely snowless as well.

People speculate, anticipate and place bets; “Would it, will it...?” A sled, a pair of skates and some thick mittens are purchased. Just in case. The entire country starts to tingle excitedly, waiting for what might or might not come.

Then, the weather forecasts finally speak out the magic words and a wave of subdued excitement goes through the country.

While the whole world is being absorbed in blankness and the sound of my shutter is muffled by the steadily falling snow, a red fox suddenly appears on stage. She embellishes my white canvas so perfectly. Never had I been happier with a little touch of red in my color palette.

Scroll down for some wintery photographs to lift up your mood! Below, you'll also find some answers to questions about photographing foxes in the snow.

